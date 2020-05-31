AG Bill Barr Releases Statement on Riots and Domestic Terrorism: “violence instigated by Antifa is domestic terrorism”……

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr releases the following statement today:
…”The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”…
“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda.
It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it. The continued violence and destruction of property endangers the lives and livelihoods of others, and interferes with the rights of peaceful protestors, as well as all other citizens.
It also undercuts the urgent work that needs to be done – through constructive engagement between affected communities and law enforcement leaders – to address legitimate grievances. Preventing reconciliation and driving us apart is the goal of these radical groups, and we cannot let them succeed.
It is the responsibility of state and local leaders to ensure that adequate law enforcement resources, including the National Guard where necessary, are deployed on the streets to reestablish law and order. We saw this finally happen in Minneapolis last night, and it worked.
Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.
To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF).
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a well known Antifa supporter.
Where is Fauci? His stuff is on the line now.
Aside from all the usual questions related the usual rioting and violence related to the usual subjective media reports on a police incident I want to know what the predicted escalation in covid19 cases will be as a result of the rioters wanton disregard for state mandated social distancing directives.
Unless it bears out and the second wave arrives in a couple of weeks he has some spraining to do.
A: He’s working on an expensive new vaccine for rioting at his Bat-Lab.
Will designating ANTIFA as domestic terrorist org. move their trials away from AG’s like Keith Ellison? We are in a civil war and the deep blue AG’s and mayors will try to nullify any convictions. Sanctuary Cities for ANTIFA a possibility?
It is sad that we even have to ask questions like that about the United States of America.
This is what happens when your state tramples your #2A rights.
It’s good to know that movie stars will be bailing out these women-beaters.
“Nobody who we’re aiming this towards knows or cares that this is pure Soviet Union Design and imagery.”
“Won’t there be a few few people who will recognize it as such?”
“Oh, we’ve indoctrinated them since kindergarten – they think it’s cool.”
This is happening in our home…our country. Maniacs creating hell on earth in some places for innocent people. All this madness and lawlessness has to stop.
Might be a good time for a how ridiculous is it in your neck of the woods post.
How can this be?
Don’t they know AG Barr has released a statement??
You just wait, pamphlets telling rioters that what they’re doing is against the law will start being handed out soon. 😄………😒
At least Barr is naming Antifa by name instead of some generic statement. Hopefully he follows thru on his statement.
Oh, I had forgotten about pamphlets…
TY, Magabear!
That must be the plan.
Are we going to have to “Wait” for a crack team of 1,000,000 “Pamphlet passer-outers” to be hired and trained?
Yes…..they will follow up with potential rioters to see if they escaped going to prison and recommend a 14 day “cooling off” period from attending anymore riots. 😄………..😕
I noticed he didn’t designate black lives matter a terrorist organization
BLM is coordinating on these riots with Antifa. I would hope that sweeps them up also.
More talk. I will believe it when I see it.
In President Trump’s first two years of his presidency there were several times troubling long standing major issues came to a head and Trump would say something along the line that “this should have been taken care of a long time ago by a prior administration” (past several administrations).
Then he would add, “but that’s ok, I’ll take care of this too”.
Trump should seize this moment to heal the country. He can recognize that law enforcement deserves respect as most are good officers who serve the community well.
And he can also recognize that blacks feel police brutally, when it does show its face, hits them hardest and they feel targeted. This may or may not be statistically accurate….and can become part of the conversation later.
However, the country needs to get a hold of this powder keg before it totally destroys us. I don’t know what the answers are, but I do know Trump can bring both sides together (law enforcement and black leaders) to put us on the path to resolution of all concerns so that bad apples are removed from the force, and all people in a community feel that law enforcement are their protectors (not threats).
This is one of those, “I’ll take care of this too” moments for Trump. I hope he takes it.
Oops, I posted this in wrong thead. Oh well.
Well it looks like police in Philly have already surrendered…
This looks to be a BLM OP
So, Antifa will be subjected to retraining videos?
Chris Wray will arrange sensitivity training for Antifa terrorists.
To be completed by December 2020.
(If they Can’t find the time, I’m sure, an extension will be granted)
The National Guard needs to be deployed to each hot zone with razor wire barriers deployed to block streets and create choke points. Every time the rioters are pushed back, ground gained needs to be secured with razor wire barriers with funnel retreat exits if needed. Water cannons and sonic crowd control measures need to secure the ground taken until the rioters disperse or are encircled by razor wire. Tear gas them until order is restored….
No, not the No-Go’s A few Company’s of Karen’s should do the trick.
You forgot “Curfews”, Shyster…
Curfews come first, ya know.
It’s in the book.
“Nobody who we’re aiming this towards knows or cares that this is pure Soviet Union Design and imagery.”
“Won’t there be a few few people who will recognize it as such?”
“Oh, we’ve indoctrinated them since kindergarten – they think it’s cool.”
It has long been assumed Antifa has been coordinating via cellphones. The “Terrorism” label allows FBI to use the NSA db to track them down without requiring FISA permission slips.
….it will take 3 years for the FBI to figure out how they can track. I mean come on, it took citizen investigative journalists like CTH a matter of months to deconstruct Obamagate and present all the evidence, while the FBI is still trying to understand what they themselves did.
Let the Army 35 F’s and the US Marshals take over please. Wray and his boys will be too busy taking the 5th.
The military does have the capability to track down terrorist using their cell phones. They proved that in Iraq. They only need the authority.
LikeLike
“Violence Instigated” – A local FM radio (99.9) station between songs some guy said
“I for one am glad this is happening” then the next song began.
We all know what “This” is…
splaining. maybe straining and spraining too.
In 2017, Sundance came to the painful realization that the Russia Collusion hoax was not just the work of a “few dirty cops” but that the corruption was rampant and deep throughout the FBI and DOJ. There were no whistle blowers or white hats standing up to the criminality. I didn’t want to believe that then, but subsequent revelations have proven that to be the case. I’m getting that feeling now watching the coverage of these riots. It is true that radical groups like Antifa and BLM and other anarchist groups are organizing the violence, but they’re not the ones looting or attacking innocent people or setting the fires. The adult voices on the street are few—inspirational but few. There is a sickness in our society that inspires teenagers and young adults to behave like animals and destroy life and property without compunction. I know authorities can’t state that reality, but the narrative that most protesters are well-meaning citizens and only a few bad eggs are spoiling a Dr. King moment no longer passes the smell test for me. Hope I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…the narrative that most protesters are well-meaning citizens and only a few bad eggs are spoiling a Dr. King moment no longer passes the smell test for me… ”
Me either. Not for a LONNNNNG time. Covid 19 ain’t the ONLY pandemic that’s gnawing on America these days.
Sounds great Barr. Now when do the arrests start?
Antifas will be getting locked up shortly after Comey and Brennan.
”The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”…..unless it infringes my friends in the deep state. – – Big Talker Barr💪
FTA:
BARR: “It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it.”
I’ve been saying THAT ever since Keith Ellison’s SEIU buddies were staging their “Occupy” nonsense in Tallahassee. during the Trayvon Martin scam.
Readers of comments, be ready for it!!! Here comes the Barr Basher Gang, loaded with snark to show their disdain for the job of the AG Barr.
Barr Bashers want Judge Roy Bean of the Old West lawman type, hang all right now including those within two hops of relatedness as friends and family to share the guilt and punishment.
Never mind if they are actually guilty, the Barr Bashers have already judged the perps, and that is enough due process for the ”do my justice right now” crowd.
Hang them all, and let the secular popes sort them out. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Surprise. Surprise. Surprise.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/31/report-former-officer-charged-in-george-floyds-death-on-suicide-watch/
Someone should look into this…
The keywords are… “WILL BE DESIGNATING” that is not good enough. So when is it going to be designated officially? Today? Tomorrow? Or never? Just all talk, but no action? JUST DO IT! Don’t you think we are past in just planning, thinking and talking about that?
Our Governor here in Arizona, Doug Ducey, just declared Martial Law for one week, starting tonight at 8 PM, Statewide. Of course the Governor never stated if that is each night until 5 AM or there about. The shit is getting real here. Antifa has taken it too far. They were even stirring up trouble in Scottsdale last night, including damaging Scottsdale Fashion Square and other businesses in the area. At P.F. Chang, those nice protestors were taking chairs from the restaurant’s patio and attempting to smash out the business’s windows. They then proceeded to line up across Scottsdale Road to stop traffic.
EVERYONE should be more alert. Don’t be paranoid, just be prepared because you never know when you might have to defend your property and especially your family.
Stay Well & Stay Safe!
I guess we’ll find out if the DOJ/FBI can investigate, arrest, prosecute and convict Antifa thugs or just Republicans, conservatives, Christians and President Trump’s associates?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could we put Ric Grenell in charge of this Antifa Federal Law Enforcement Action – like yesterday?
