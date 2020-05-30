AG Bill Barr Identifies Antifa Activists as Organizers of National Mob Violence, Looting and Arson…

Earlier today U.S. Attorney Bill Barr made a public statement about the George Floyd killing and the opportunistic mob violence that has taken place over the last three days. Within the statement the attorney general correctly identified Antifa as the primary organizing mob behind the riots, looting and mayhem.
[Transcript] – “The greatness of our nation comes from our commitment to the rule of law.
The outrage of our national community about what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is real and legitimate. Accountability for his death must be addressed, and is being addressed, through the regular process of our criminal justice system, both at the state and at the federal level. That system is working and moving at exceptional speed. Already initial charges have been filed. That process continues to move forward. Justice will be served.
Unfortunately, with the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful protest are being hijacked by violent radical elements.
Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.
In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.
We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities, and it is the responsibility of the local and state leadership, in the first instance, to halt this violence. The Department of Justice (including the FBI, Marshals, ATF, and DEA), and all of our 93 U.S. Attorneys across the country, will support these local efforts and take all action necessary to enforce federal law.
In that regard, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. We will enforce these laws.” (link)
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday the majority of the people causing destruction in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are “outsiders.”
According to Walz, an estimated roughly 80% of the people acting violently and destroying businesses are from outside the state. “Our best estimate right now that I heard is about 20%, is what we think are Minnesotans, and about 80% are outside,” he said.
The governor said he believes Minnesota residents were the catalyst for protests, but that the situation has since evolved and grown violent. (link) Additionally, the mayor of St. Paul noted that every person arrested last night was from out of town.
Any outsiders at Minneapolis and St. Paul showed up days after rioting began.
Michael Moore was one of them, he was an agitator using a bull horn, was he arrested?
FWIW, I had to go into NE DC to visit a sick friend I was a little nervous. However. it looked like it normally does. Largely black people going about their business. I saw some women carrying signs and I was like “oh boy protestors… ” But no, the they were putting up Edwards signs for a local election.
This supports that the riots are the work of a mix of organized activists and hoodlums who want a free TV. The dems are just capitalizing on it. The media goes for the most outrageous pictures but just like with CCP virus most of the world is just the same.
Andy Ngo has the mug shots-
I confused that first loser for a meth head. He’s not a meth head. He’s a heroin junkie. lol
They must capture the little seditious creatures and ship them off to the Guantanamo Bay detention center ASAP. No need to waterboard them as we know whose is behind their actions. I doubt a re-education camp would yield any changes to their notion of what is wrong in America. They might even accept a plea bargain to relocate to Afghanistan where they can join that fight against America.
They are traitors to the USA and have committed crimes against the states and the federal government and millions of good citizens.
I am sick and tired of waking up to burning buildings and mobs walking neighborhoods robbing people and doing whatever they want.
One thing is for sure and that is this: white, black and others don’t want or need their kind of help.
With our courts packed with treasonous judges, they have a lot going for them without having to destroy lives, businesses, and culture. This is one evil that we can control – just do it.
Antifa and Soros knows that your flapping lips doesn’t mean shit, Billy BOY. When you spank the child, he learns.
Antifa should have been “unmasked” years ago. Only place I ever heard of this was in Alabama — one city PD made all attendees/protestors/demonstrators take off their masks to be near event. Forgot what the vent was.
There is NO EXCUSE to wear a mask in public while not minding your own business. Mask + misbehavior = jail.
Portland, OR is center of this insanity. Calif not far behind, with masked community college “professor” almost killing a bystander with a bicycle lock — got probation only. F’in insane.
If they want to know who these leaders are, just watch the vids from unicorn riot. They interview many of them, and reveal, whether intentional or not, what their motivations are, and where they are from.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeHbMlHDec5NmJfiQXMYGXQ/videos
Thank you word press. Didnt mean to double post but it makes the statement better
Sorry this isn’t related to the topic of this posting, but it’s huge.
WOW! Big news!
So msnbc points to Fox News, instead of the revealed FACTS, as condemning this corrupt guy. Nice deflection!
Barr needs to look at who is funding these terrorists. They need to be dealt with as any subversive terror organization, and those funding them need to be brought up on charges as well.
There are people who are part of the mob who are wearing ear buds, that tells you they are organized and directed. While there are plenty in these groups of rioters (they aren’t protestors at this point) who are in it for the “fun” of destroying things, and looting what they want. The leaders and organizers help point the way and direct the actions.
Convenient items are staged, like bricks for throwing at windows, as happened in Minnesota. No construction near the pile, no work going on to explain the bricks being there other than it being planned to escalate the violence and mayhem.
Soros has been said to support these fascist Antifa groups as well as BLM. It is meant to be subversive, disruptive and violent. They know it doesn’t take much to push the black community into riots after incidents like this Floyd case.
I hope Barr has every effort going to nail the leaders, to declare them terrorists (just ask any of the citizens in these cities that are being targeted with this astroturf movement), and bring them down. Follow the money trail, and confiscate the wealth of the donors, as they are supporting terrorism.
This is what community organizers do, BTW. Stir unrest, and salt the mobs with people who direct it.
Cut off all cell service whenever mobs like this form — no WiFi no NOTHING!
“interstate facilities”
Anyone using electronic devises to organize, strategize, and anything else for these riots is toast.
Cell phones, pads, computers, and the Feds have it all.
The E in electronic stands for evidence.
Just leaving this here for the dimwits that have double digit IQ’s. It’s hilarious the narrative 360 by the frauds in the media. When do we get to arrest them for sedition and/or treason? I also find it funny that Pedowood is bailing out White Supremacists. Ha! https://www.fox9.com/news/jail-records-show-most-arrested-in-minneapolis-riots-have-minnesota-addresses
I didn’t open that article but the URL is interesting. “Most” arrested have “Minnesota” addresses? So some are from out-of-state, and I’m guessing “most” don’t have Minneapolis-area addresses but are from elsewhere in the state?
Check jail intake on the dates of the riots and notice the city of the subject.
https://jailroster.hennepin.us/JailRosterOnline/jail-roster
National Guard should set up a perimeter about 10 miles outside the city then squeeze, arrest everyone who flees.
Cleveland live. Tons of gas, thrown back, antics in gas masks.
