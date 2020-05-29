The Anger Games – Friday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has spread from Minneapolis Minnesota to several urban areas around the nation. From ground reports it appears Antifa groups have organized and infiltrated activist and protest groups in Minneapolis and beyond.

Democrat strongholds in Atlanta (GA), Washington DC, Houston (TX), New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), and other deep blue metropolitan areas are now seeing organized riots, anti-police violence and chaos.

Many people are calling for federal intervention; however, that type of confrontation is the intended goal of the social anarchy crowd. The leftist chaos is purposeful bait.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower. Suburban white liberals, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work. It is better for President Trump to watch from a distance and keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

Again these are not protests these are criminal rioters pic.twitter.com/PHErwDtLus — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

CNN finally referred to the riots as a "violent protest" after it resulted in their own building being damaged. https://t.co/FBFqesc4Aa — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 30, 2020

Van abandoned and being totally wrecked with bricks pic.twitter.com/hzG20Azh23 — Scott Heins (@scottheins) May 30, 2020