The Anger Games – Friday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has spread from Minneapolis Minnesota to several urban areas around the nation. From ground reports it appears Antifa groups have organized and infiltrated activist and protest groups in Minneapolis and beyond.
Democrat strongholds in Atlanta (GA), Washington DC, Houston (TX), New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), and other deep blue metropolitan areas are now seeing organized riots, anti-police violence and chaos.
Many people are calling for federal intervention; however, that type of confrontation is the intended goal of the social anarchy crowd. The leftist chaos is purposeful bait.
Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower. Suburban white liberals, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious.
Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.
If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work. It is better for President Trump to watch from a distance and keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.
The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.
I don’t have anything nice to say tonight.
your momma taught you well
a simple comment could be…
This completely proves the COVID – 19 Advise and HYPE was a complete HOAX.
No one is worried about the rioters catching or spreading it, nor are they reporting the possibility of it………
HOAX HOAX HOAX – traitors – Treason – BEHEADED.
False /flag comes to mind, can not be much more left in there bags of tricks. Durham where are you? Time for some come back. Its time were ready. Oh where oh where has congress gone?
I’m certainly not worried about them catching the chinese virus.
I’m wondering what will happen if we have a REAL confrontation, where cops/Guard respond with deadly force. I mean if the Antifa/BLM attackers go too far and are met with something they weren’t counting on. Not just one or two of the scumbags taken out… but dozens… maybe hundreds. What would the reaction be? If this was during the Vietnam era, any such attacks on protesters would have just brought exponentially more people into the streets.
But now? Hmm… in my opinion, the “protesters”/rioters would get little to no reinforcements. Once the hardcore Antifa and BLM types got some of their own medicine, new recruits would be hard to find. And the average American sitting at home watching on TV? During the Police Riots of the ’68 Convention, most people watching understood that the gov’t was very much in the wrong. But now? Well… in my opinion, I think Antifa and BLM (and their MSM apologists) would quickly come to the realization that the vast majority of Americans do not support them, and actually WANT them to be taken out!
Not one penny from Federal taxpayers to rebuild.
yeah, I’m thinking that 3rd Precinct in Minneap needs to go un-policed from here on out
“What? You want the police station rebuilt? At taxpayer expense? Whaddya – kiddin’ me?
“I don’t think so
“Better think a bit more before you break your toys next time
“Oh – and enjoy your ‘food desert’ now that you’ve burned down your supermarket and Arbys”
Not one penny from Federal taxpayers to rebuild.
This is what Obama and the Deep State wanted! More confusion, distrust, mass mobs and race baiting to the extreme. This with the combination of the Covid lockdowns have sewn the seeds of mass lawlessness. Every citizen who believes in the rule of law better be prepared to defend themselves because the “police state” which locked up and arrested mothers, surfers, church goers, hair stylists and gym owners will not defend you now. They will back down and lay low and the the mob do what they want! I pray for our country. Sidenote: this took the attention away from Obamagate.
I think they’ve created a monster, TBH. These militant far-left organizations are not something to screw around with like they’re your little Political Plaything. They’d storm Obama’s Nantucket Compound and put his head on a pike as soon as any “fascist capitalist pig”.
Don’t go and get yourself Soros’d, Barry!
biff,
“Sidenote: this took the attention away from Obamagate.” – Exactly my thoughts,
Hey, man, this situation at the White House is absolute frikkin nonsense
Get enough riot squad with shield, helmets, and batons out there and push that line of rioters 3 blocks back in every direction
That’s just absolute nonsense letting that many miscreants that close to the White House
Give ’em “space to destroy” 3 blocks back, I say
(and then whack their heads there)
Leland Vittert doesn’t like Trump, can you tell?
Leland is a self important nobody
And yea, back that crowd back further down the street from the White House
I agree. The area needs to be cordoned off and a perimeter established.
Horses. Need horses.
And some of this…
I said all along, the masks were to mask the rent-a-thugs to come. Now you have to wear a mask. Before it was just the criminals. How convenient.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes… wondering if the social acceptance of masks is emboldening these people.
Funny thing. Took my last trip to Costco to spend my dividend. I wore a wide brimmed hat and a handkerchief around my face. Some women there thought I looked cute, because I looked like I was about to rob a stagecoach. Ha… good thing I was not an actual criminal … they would have laughed as I stuffed things in my pockets.
Somebody else pointed out that a lot of the “protestors” that are really stirring things up, throwing crap, lighting fires are stomping around yelling at the police with their COVID Face Diapers on… hilarious!
It’s like they’ve brainwashed multiple times and in multiple dimensions. Is that even possible? Wouldn’t the various brainwashings conflict somehow?
Cops were arresting innocent people not long ago.
I’m not feeling bad for them.
They can go to Democrats for sympathy. I’m out.
Blue lives… whatever.
Exactly. See my comment below. I no longer support cops. They can all go to hell.
Local news is looking for the mayor again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mayor sparkle socks has got to go. Before any of this started he said some very idiotic and destructive things like “being black shouldn’t be a death sentence”. He’s “giving them space” while the city is being burnt and business being looted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that is why he is not answering his phone.
Where is this?
Minneapolis.
Air in Minneapolis must be absolutely disgusting/suffocating w/ all these constant fires burning. Feel sorry for the communities downwind from it, too.
Barriers are down. It’s now a face to face scuffle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mouthy protesters will not like what will happen if they try to break through the barriers. The Secret Service doesn’t play.
All this Destruction the result of ONE SOB RACIST COP murdering a black man in daylight in front of many people just because:
He could.
He knows he will get away with it after an all white jury will Find him not guilty. It has happened so many times before it makes me sick.
Stop making excuses for these BAD COPS. Bad cops almost succeeded in an attempted coup against our President. Bad cops destroyed the lives of Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Gen Flynn and so many more. I have had enough of these lunatics with legal authority to just kill anyone they want.
Raffaella says:
May 29, 2020 at 11:48 pm
Murdering? Got proof? Didn’t think so. Damn people. Wait for facts.
As usual, defenders of these dirty cops say wait for facts. I saw enough in that video to vomit all my food out. How could you get that smug look of that cop cutting the blood flow to the brain of that poor man out of your mind? It is going to hunt me for the rest of my life.
LikeLike
All this destruction because of one Soros. There, fixed it for you.
“His (President Trump) problem is that the elections are still 10 months away, and in a revolutionary situation, that is a lifetime,” Soros said.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/23/george-soros-warns-trump-of-potential-economic-doom-before-election.html
BTW, Soros funded Wuhan lab and he funded Antifa & BLM who are behind the riots. Coincidence?
He died of a heart attack. How much of that is on the officer’s actions we do not know. There may be other factors as well. Plus they knew each other and had worked together. There may be a personal issue between the two of them that led to this having absolutely nothing to do with race. Let’s wait for all of the facts.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance, for saying what I have been thinking. This is planned, organized, and executed by the left to induce a misstep by Trump, specifically. All of this — everything — is political and designed for the elections.
There are women, children, the old, and infirmed in there. The cops and national guards should be crushing these criminals and halting the riots. That reaper flying overhead should be monitoring the phone calls and trying to figure out the organizers and stop them. These organizers should be arrested very violently and have their ties to the left proven and shown to the world. Just like the Flynn transcripts, show how this happened; reveal the organization behind the rioting. I can just see Pelosi watching the video feeds with a plastic smile in that plastic face.
I will tell you what. The chinese government is getting theirs moneys worth from the left. I guess that they will now wait just a little bit more to see what happens with the Anger Games.
Lastly, the media is the enemy of the American people. They are a part of this destruction because they shape the lies with their narrative.
Trump will win by a landslide this November. G-d bless America!!!
Gleefully waiting for the mobs to burn CNN HQ to the ground. Will the puppet anchors at CNN still be defending the rioters then?
Van Jones (of all people), summed things up correctly in saying that white, liberal Hillary supporters are the biggest enemy in all this. They aid and abet these protests, as seen by all the white college age kids mulling around the streets where the riots are taking place. And they’re fine with these riots……as long as they don’t take place in their suburban neighborhoods.
One thing law enforcement better realize is that those small business owners who they’ve been issuing citations to for trying to reopen their businesses are not their enemy. If LE alienates those folks, they’ll be on their own in these confrontations with the Antifa/BLM crowds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Wells Fargo is on fire now.
The Post Office is breached and looted.
Thugs staged at the 5th Precinct.
Obama’s community organizers in action.
Lucifer disciples, Saul Alisnky, Marxism, leftists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder who is watching from the shadow White House on the other side of town? Do you think Obama is at his DC mansion tonight watching the action on TV?
Yep and he’s enjoying it.
“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” — Barack Obama, October 30, 2008
“We are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation.” — Michelle Obama, May 14, 2008
Mayor Frey of Minn. is /was a Community Organizer, too. For real, it’s in his bio.
Community Organizers make great politicians/leaders. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is one bright spot…there’s a new study out tonight showing tear gas kills the virus
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let the blue cities and states stew . The elected officials are running these shows. They want PT to come in so they can call him a dictator…..same thing with the virus when they wanted him to take that over too, instead of supporting state’s efforts. Nah
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in Dallas. I don’t wanna stew.
Wonder if the First Family has sought shelter?
God, Help US !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m for a dose of reality…….rubber bullets…………..riot all you want…….but there are consequences……..I hear they sting……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question is, will we see a spike in virus infections in 14 days from the cities these protests are being staged because of lack of social distancing?
If so, then that will answer a few questions, maybe raise a few more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh by the way people, the stores being burned down in that part of Minneapolis is in Congressional District 5, which is Ilhan Omar’s disaster zone.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minnesota%27s_5th_congressional_district
LikeLiked by 2 people
And just like that, the collusion hoax is out of sight out of mind.
These cops/Secret Service at the WH have the patience of Job.
Someone’s gonna get shot tonite, cuz these “protestors” are nuts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found this strange from the start but like I’ve said, violent elections coming.
We all know this was planned but here’s the rest of the story on that black clad person breaking the glass in MN and his pink shirt buddy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fK2QUp4K2DcF/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t in a “mean way” so it’s all good. 🙄
(Hint for F/CNN: You’re a joke! Nobody likes or believes you.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ground report from DTLA: my nanny just got home safe (we don’t keep her past 6pm, since the quarantine, so she can drive home in daylight) she said it was: “Omg down town was a whole drama rama it’s like Rodney King type stuff
But yes I made it home safe thank goodness!!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW, note the hysteria from the left over someone entering a grocery store without a mask of people going to the beach or a pool party, but seemingly unconcerned about all this lawlessness.
The real virus is the political left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That store video reminded me of the scene in Invasion of the Body Snatchers where those who had been ‘body snatched’ came across a human and began screeching and pointing their fingers at the human: “Eeee-Eeee-Eeee-Eeee…!!!” I can still see Donald Sutherland’s face in that scene.
LikeLike
Protestors at White House. Secret Service at White House. President at White House. Secret Service agent bleeding and hurt.
Nope. This does not end well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note to Embattled Police across the USA. Justice can be served later if you wish to:
During the Stanley Cup Riots in Vancouver in June 2011 when the Boston Bruins trashed the Canucks in the final blowout 7th game, some Canadians went berserk. Many stores were looted, police and other cars burned, windows smashed etc. A few fans with Boston jerseys were beaten and knocked unconscious. Even calling in officers from the nearest RCMP detachments was not enough. The police were powerless to stop it.
But the VPD were busy taking clear pictures of the looters as they left the stores with stolen goods and arsonists when they lit their fires. A large Task Force gathered news videos and asked for pictures from the general public later.
After several months of investigating;
300 rioters were charged and 293 people were sentenced to various crimes. Several went to jail. Their faces were shown to the public and some were young university dopes that got carried away but paid a hefty price later. There have been no further riots since then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it my imagination or are the police totally useless?
They are always useless when it counts. They only show power when they are all sitting on a poor man’s neck cutting off blood flow to his brain and air flow to his lungs.
LikeLike
I say let them burn it all down
Trump needs to continue to focus on China and on the coup. Ignore the riots and let blue mayors and blue governors explain why blue cities are burning.
If Trump put down the riots with force, the left would create some new distraction for him to deal with anyway. Let the cities crumble.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Mn. leadership is absent again tonight.
No efforts shown to ,lol, enforce the curfew.
I think nobalz walz wants to force our President’s hand.
Bogeyfree
What do we really know about this policeman who perpetrated all this thuggery?
We all know that many wars were started by an act which was premeditated. See WW1 for example.
Was this cop an agent provocateur ?
We should remember Schiff for brains saying to your President “we have 6 ways to Sunday to get you” or some such. And yes – I can never understand why a son of Satan like Soros can be allowed to walk (or slither) the streets of America.
BTW I am getting a game today – first in over 2 months. I don’t expect to be free of bogeys.
Biden will pander and the Dems will push for more affirmative action and reparations. The swing voters this year are Rust Belt workers and suburban middle class (such as around Philly). Let’s see Slow Joe walk that tightrope.
…and Obama smiled…
The timing of these riots is unbelievable. Most major cities have closed their Court houses for the last two months due to the Wuhan virus so the dockets are filling up and so are the jails. Houston will not have any jury trials until August 1st and they don’t know how they will handle jury selection yet either. Harris Co is still under a wear a mask edit! The Democrats with help from the corrupt msm know how to take advantage of a crisis! What do the Republicans know how to do well?
Dirty cops and their dirty medical examiners always support each other.
Curious that nothing has kicked off in Seattle or Portland.
Meanwhile…. in Minn.:
Lolololololol cnn breaking news….
lilbirdee12’s prayer:
Our Heavenly Father,
Your children come to you tonight to ask for healing and peace throughout our country so that we may return to being One Nation under God. Guide us to be leaders in Your Kingdom, spreading Your Love and Salvation to all. Forgive us our sins and deliver us from evil.
Lord, we ask for a blanket of protection over all our troops and law enforcement who serve to defend and protect us. Bless our representatives with the strength and wisdom they need to achieve the path you have chosen for us.
Please place Your Guardian Angels of Protection around Donald Trump and Michael Pence and their families as they seek to lead America back to you.
Grant us patience, Lord, as the evil ones try to anger us and cause us to fail. Spread blessings over Israel and Netanyahu.
We humbly ask that You please comfort those who are grieving and in pain. Thank You Father for Your Love and the Gift of Love.
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.
I can’t help but notice how many of these retarded protestors are wearing their little face masks while committing acts of violence. No sense whatsoever of actual right and wrong, only their own superficial sense of virtue.
I live in the Houston area…….feds don’t need to show up…local leadership needs to step up….or if they can’t won’t……….let the chips fall where they may. George Floyd is rapidly becoming a memory…….no one will remember him except for the nights the animals went crazy………yep I said it……animals……..this is all orchestrated hysteria and violence…..lets see what Mayor Turner and that sweet little Judge Hidalgo do to protect the city and its residents.
And just like that….the Chinese Pox was over…
