Nothing Inappropriate – DNI John Ratcliffe Releases Wiretapped Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts and FBI Summaries (“CR Cuts”) Of Those Transcripts…

DNI John Ratcliffe has released the transcripts and FBI generated summaries known as “CR cuts” from the telephone calls between incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. [pdf version here].
A fast review of the transcripts (also embed below) shows there was nothing inappropriate or improper about the conversations at all. Quite the opposite: Lt. General Flynn was direct, diplomatic, polite and represented the interests of U.S. policy from both the outgoing Obama administration and incoming Trump administration.
The views expressed by Lt. General Flynn did not impede or obstruct outgoing Obama policy nor did they undermine any position during the transition. Any media reporting to the contrary was completely false.
The FBI summaries or “CR Cuts”, created by FBI analysts, are what FBI Director James Comey gave to former DNI James Clapper on January 4th, for use in briefing former President Obama. The summaries are FBI interpretations of what the calls contained.
It has been my long-standing suspicion the FBI summaries (CR Cuts) will not accurately reflect the content of the calls; and were purposefully manipulated by the FBI to give a false impression that Flynn was undermining Obama. I am doing that comparison now.
Here’s the summaries and transcripts:
.
More to follow…
Your move Judge Sullivan!
like this. WP*** must be in b!t(h mode tonight.
Your move Graham. Bring in Obama and make him answer publicly to this. Enough of this bs. This is infuriating. Bring in Muller and his litter to answer to the framing of an American hero. I’m so angry I’m going to burn down a Target store.
yep, sullivan. Had you carried out your ethical duty, you were REQUIRED to confirm ‘materiality’ of any mis-statement under 18USC1001, by questioning DOD/FBI. You were required to confirm any alleged or pleaded falsity of any mis-statement against the recorded call, and that it was ‘material’ to a legitimate inquiry.
But instead, you protected the false persecutors by not enforcing your Standing Brady Order, which would have revealed the scam. Even worse (if that is possible) you admitted on the record you had questions about ‘materiality’, but failed to ask them. There is no ‘materiality’ to any legitimate investigation, and no mis-statement to be ‘material to. Basically, you screwed up. sullivan, are you are a miserable excuse for a judge?
By the way, sullivan, did you ever ‘fix’ any investigation into any criminal behavior of your son(s)?
Doesn’t Judge Sullivan have to answer this week coming?
God Bless SD and his work. America and “justice” owe him.
So does Pulitzer.
No wonder Obama and his buds are trying to turn the focus to race in the USA. Just as they tried to do with the virus two weeks ago when ObamaGate broke out into the open.
Can’t distract forever, guys. It’s only going to get worse.
Yep, the socialists are on the move and growing more desperate by the day. It’s always BAMN with them.
I read the transcripts and it was no big deal. Now we wait for the “cuts” that Strozk probably had a hand in editing to his advantage. This, among many things, should land him jail for a long time.
Hope springs eternal. (Charlie Brown???)
The “cuts” are the summaries included in the release.
Compare the Mueller charges against Flynn with the facts. Flynn did not lie. False prosecution and obstruction of justice. Weissmann and his henchmen must pay a steep price.
18 U.S. Code § 242.Deprivation of rights under color of law
Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.
SOOOOOO the reason Susan Rice wanted these calls released is to point the video(finger) at one tall guy named Comey. Why did Schiff want them released? I guess we’re getting closer to the Real Deal.
Obama needs a scapegoat….and fast!
Yep- seems like Susan rolled up Comey in a large rug and threw him on some train tracks…
Ratcliffe starts out well in showing openness
He rides from Texas on a big white horse.
I’m really relieved that he’s off to a good start. I’m still smarting from Gowdy and Pompeo. (Lindsey was too obvious- But I held out hope for Rooster until it was impossible to deny).
Mr Grenell declassified all this, Director Ratcliffe merely released it.
A positive step, agreed, but let’s see if the declassifications continues under Director Ratcliffe, that will be the indicator we should be looking for.
I’m not sure his timing is great. Why do BIG, pro-Trump stories get lost on Fridays. The Sunday shows won’t deal with this story. They have the Minny Murder.
Curious to see how they match up also but the big illegal act was manipulating the 302 on Flynn.
Take down the pathetic human scum that put Gen. Flynn, PDT, and many others through emotional and economic distress defending themselves from big, fat lies.
IMO, the term ‘Put Down’ these scum is more appropriate, as in “putting down” a rabid animal. An attempt to destroy a nation is a rabid act.
Or “put down” a coup.
Maybe Adam Schiff can get him on this:
“This is General Flynn…”
Impersonating a military officer… Flynn retired from the Army in 2014. (lol) /s
One thing we know for sure about this, the Lying and Crying Left will be lying 🤥 and crying 😢
They already are, Zy. This is distraction theater. Coronavirus didn’t work. On to the next one, race war. If you have any doubts about this, go to The Drudge Report. 50% coronavirus 2 days ago, now all Riot news, and you have to search to find anything about the plague.
Starfcker: You are 100% right on. Riots starting all over the country. They have to get that Black vote back that they lost, but in the end it isn’t going to help. Now wee find out a white woman was kidnapped and killed. Probably raped a hundred times by the brothers. They will probably find out some more were raped in Minneapolis. But this too will backfire on them. We need some serious charges against Comey and his fellow coup plotters.
Yes, although as Paul Sperry has recently noted, you can almost always find an HIV or AIDS story there…not that there’s anything wrong with that…
So basically, as we all suspected, there was no “there” there?!
If only Strzok would have followed his base instincts those many moons ago.
I thought he did ‘follow his “base” instincts’ with page?
There once was a G-man named Strzok
who judged Clinton’s election a lock
but his lust for some tail
could put him in jail
and his bureau’s honor in hock.
Looks this this was all done, “by the book” — 0bama’s corrupt Chicago stitch up book…
General Flynn’s calls are perfectly appropriate, reasonable, and patriotic. He had absolutely nothing to lie about and he DID NOT LIE. The whole thing has been an unbelievable scam on the nation. Here is a good initial reaction:
Having read these documents, time to dig into the Flynn 302
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/06/doj-releases-flynn-fbi-interview-report-fd-302-by-joe-pientka-and-peter-strzok/
It will be interesting to hear Mike Pence’s interpretation of these calls, and more importantly how they were presented to him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
…and who presented them to him, and the individual that told the who to present them.
Hmm. Doesn’t the FBI call them Tech Cuts?
Wouldn’t “CR cuts” point to some OCONUS source (foreign but allied intel, say the CRown/UK)?
“CR” refers to the FBI operation “Crossfire Razor” — their shabby seditious op targeting General Flynn.
Cross Razor, the code name for the FBI investigation of Gen Flynn, just as Crossfire Hurricane was the name of the broader investigation of Trump campaign.
If this is an indication of the no-nonsense transparent style of John Ratcliffe to come, we are now doing very well.
My mind is trying to comprehend what the blazes where the previous bozos (heads of DNI) actually doing? Scroll down and examine them all starting from Clapper, Dempsey, Coats, Maguire. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Director_of_National_Intelligence
Much to think about here. Remember the other names. Dan Coat was a real doozy, a pathetic cover up weasel. Clearly Maguire was just another boy from the club. Its fascinating to see them all lined up like this. To ponder how the swamp festers and feeds itself.
Thank God for Grennel and thank God again for Ratcliffe. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Director_of_National_Intelligence
What you site really speaks to the effect of one loyalist executive branch employee–Grenell– can accomplish. POTUS Trump has survived for 3.5 years with very few loyal Executive Branch employees.
They previous DNIs were boxed in to borrow a phrase, by the Special Counsel. If they had move to release anything, it would be turned against them as “obstruction of justice.”
I don’t blame Coats at all. I blame Jeff Sessions.
“The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart.”
Luke 6:45
As if it couldn’t be any more clear, President Trump, and General Flynn, are motivated only by love of their country.
While obamagate/Biden in their comments today reflect hatred and disdain for the United States.
So the Obamascum KNEW that “Russia didn’t react” because Russia KNEW that Obama’s actions were targeting (then) President-elect Donald Trump. Putin was waiting, quite reasonably, to see what would develop after the new admin. came in. Yet, the Obamascum claimed to be mystified that Russia did not react and pretended that reflected some dastardly subterfuge by Flynn and Team Trump. Obama and company are utter dishonest scum (of course we’ve known that forever):
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^ THIS RIGHT THAR^^^^^
The last good man in the FBI was Efrem Zimbalist Jr……..can you feel me?
There has to be more than this. Because what I just read in the “CR cuts” and transcripts is nothing!
It seems the Obama administration tried to leave a bad situation for the incoming administration to have to deal and were mad that Flynn was able to soothe it over with the Russians. Flynn did nothing illegal. He made no promises nor offered anything to Russia explicitly that could be construed as undermining the Obama administration. Russia made a prudent decision and recognized the actions of the Obama administration for what it was, a butthurt move by the administration because they lost an election.
I can also see why Flynn would not remember these convos to a T because not much was really said. It was mostly about meeting up with Russian ambassador and setting up a secure video link for a convo between Trump and Putin. There was nothing much said about the UN vote or the Russian action to retaliate against US for expelling their diplomats.
I can’t believe these series of conversations led to everything Trump had to deal with for 3 years! Think about it. Trump wanted Comey to it easy on Flynn and to clear him publicly on the question of being investigated. Comey didn’t do that which caused the President to lose confidence in him which then prompted the naming of a special counsel. It’s absolutely incredible!
Again, I await more than this because if this is it, our country is truly in trouble. What a mess.
Our country has been in trouble for a long time, but it is past “in trouble” right now. Understand this whole thing was a joint effort by both R & D to remove a duly elected President. And that effort continues to this minute – Rubio is another face in front of the identical agenda, all being managed by McConnell behind the scenes. And it will not stop until Trump is no longer President. The big question is what are we going to do about it?
The only thing this showed was Michael Flynn performing like a seasoned diplomat and keeping Russia from over reacting to the sanctions. And for this they were going to throw a man in jail???
Spot on. I don’t fully trust Kislyak. Was he colluding with Brennan and Comey to help set up Flynn?
I doubt we hear from Eric Swallowswell this evening.
He’s having a fit over on Twitter.
Worth a drive-by.
From either orifice…
I wonder if these “protests” are and will be the lefts answer to declassification and transparency? I would not put it past them for a second. It’s what they do. They are desperate. Must also mean nothing they have done so far has worked. Even folks are getting wise to the virus and the left sees that in the tweets and various comments. Folks are laughing at dem govs and mayors. The economy issue must not be hurting Trump. People know the truth. Also Biden. Dang they are desperate. Does anyone think a final act of desperation will be the most direct and focused on Trump? As in JFK? I would not put it past them. Sometimes his tweets are raw and cut to the quick, but they get right to America.
I think the major manipulation is the 302 they are hiding and it not reflecting the actual notes from the interview.
I should say the manipulated 302 not reflecting it.
Thank you Ratcliffe..please continue..the honor is yours
Perfect calls, again !!
It’s beyond time to remove Chris Wray and lump him into the rest of the enemy of this country.
Can’t wait for Swallwell to point to the smoking gun in these docs.
Sunday shows might be interesting. I say might because they will probably focus on Minneapolis over this. Mike will be wailing as usual.
I’m also sure they knew these would be released, thus the “protests”.
There is nothing there and
Wray knew this.
Rosenstein knew this.
Page/Strozk knew this.
Flynn’s prosecutors knew this.
Clapper knew this.
…
All are Dog Faced Pony Soldiers.
And every damn MSM knew this.
Notice the similarity between this making an issue out of a perfectly appropriate phone call, and the shampeachment attempt, also over a perfectly appropriate phone call?
Only difference is they were able to classify these trascripts and cuts for 3 1/2 years. If PDJT hadn’t released the transcripts of the call, we would have been stuck with Schiff-for-brains version, and the Senate Republicons would have lined up to vote to impeach.
And Mitt Romney was the lone GOP vote on the impeachment sham. He needs to be uprooted out of office now!
Classify them and lie about them
Easy enough.
Sun light, shows Obamas adm. and agencies , were traitors to the U.S clearly in my view,
We knew that , but added proof
Just a comment to the dozens of posters who, these last few days, expressed their “concern” that Ratcliffe — who stood shoulder to shoulder with Nunes in the House on everything related to all of this Russia fraud — and who was one of a very few who has seen most of this stuff already like Nunes has —-
You were flat effing wrong!
Go troll your concerns elsewhere please 😎
Looks as if someone read a different set of cuts:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/flynn-urged-russian-ambassador-to-take-reciprocal-actions-transcripts-show/ar-BB14Movc?ocid=msedgntp&pfr=1
