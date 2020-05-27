Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses SpaceX Launch and U.S. Response to Increased Chinese Hostility Toward Hong Kong…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross contrasts the importance of the latest U.S. SpaceX launch in an era when China is increasingly expressing communist control over Hong Kong. Within the interview Secretary Ross outlines the likelihood of an economic response toward Beijing to countermand aggressive geopolitical ambitions.
Shifting high-tech industrial manufacturing away from China, back to the United States, is an important component in the strategic U.S. economic approach.
Good for Sec Ross. The AMERICAN Space Station. About time.
Love Secretary Wilbur Ross`s, responses to the various questions. All cards held close to the vest🤗🤔, Delicate response to the potential issues that will occur. 🤔🤔
What is the 'weeger' (?) that he mentioned? A part of the chinese population that he said was part of 'human rights' violations (?). Anyone know?
A muslim minority but think spelling is wrong . I may be wrong as well but believe it is a persecuted "muslim minority .
Uyghurs
I just love Wilburine 🥰👍🏼
