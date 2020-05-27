Devin Nunes: House Cannot Debate FISA Reauthorization When Democrats are Not Here….

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News daytime to discuss the pending FISA reauthorization bill from the Senate amid President Trump’s request to expose corruption before legislation. As Representative Nunes outlines there are only a handful of Democrats in Washington DC because they are planning all votes by proxy. Nuts.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related