Devin Nunes: House Cannot Debate FISA Reauthorization When Democrats are Not Here….

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News daytime to discuss the pending FISA reauthorization bill from the Senate amid President Trump’s request to expose corruption before legislation.  As Representative Nunes outlines there are only a handful of Democrats in Washington DC because they are planning all votes by proxy.  Nuts.

54 Responses to Devin Nunes: House Cannot Debate FISA Reauthorization When Democrats are Not Here….

  1. DJ Snyder says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    FISA should just die already!

  2. gunrunner03 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Stop complaining. Dems play hardball. Republicans sit on their asses. RNC and RINOS perfectly happy to have Dems take back the House. This is the result.

    • humaweiner says:
      May 27, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      Paul Ryan gave them great lessons on how to be girly-men.

    • Spooky says:
      May 27, 2020 at 3:39 pm

      “Stop complaining”
      Why? If you can’t complain about your representatives being gutless, clueless surrender monkeys and frauds then are we supposed to just shut up and doing nothing? Shall we hoist the black flag, cover our faces and engage in mass mayhem like Antifa? We have a right to complain and a duty to express our displeasure regarding a system that is fundamentally corrupt and increasingly tyrannical.

  3. Maquis says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    FFFFFISA!

  4. LCPUSA says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Trump named his price right here

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 27, 2020 at 2:37 pm

      Ed Zackery…Table anything on FISA until the final results are in from Durham’s deal. Trump will veto and make the spineless republican’s put themselves on record. I would bet Donald has told discuss with at least 50% of the R’s in the senate. Maybe more.

  5. vikingmom says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Why can’t the Republicans just pass a bill with a quorum of the Members who ARE present?

    • sarasotosfan says:
      May 27, 2020 at 2:45 pm

      The House will be in session on June 1 according to the House calendar.

      • Beau Geste says:
        May 27, 2020 at 3:19 pm

        “in session” just like the crooked, lying senate is “in session”?
        lying to prevent recess appointments by PDJT so he doesn’t have to rely on SES liars, foot-draggers, leakers and traitors?

        And hopefully jeff sessions will never be “in” again

  6. humaweiner says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    Trump should tweet that FISA warrants were opened on Creepy & his son Uncle Daddy last year.

  7. decisiontime16 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    So the democrat congressmen are non-essential? Thought so. “Working” from home? More like lavish paid vacation.

  8. Merkin Muffley says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Why not just demand a quorum? The missing members would then be rounded up.

  9. sarasotosfan says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Has anyone filed a lawsuit to compel the legislators to show up to fulfill their duties?

  10. Baby Hurley says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    That’s real convenient for those playing the good guys, isn’t it?

  11. jus wundrin says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    I asked one of my senators, barrasso (U-uniparty) why he didnt vote for the Wyden/Daines amendment since it failed by ONE vote, and why he voted to renew FISA.

    All that Ive heard so far is crickets.

    His CRS score is an F

    https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard/

    • GB Bari says:
      May 27, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      If his CRS score is F, then you already have the answer to your question as to why he didn’t vote for the amendment. BarrASSo is pure RINO Uniparty Deep State and has been rightfully excoriated several times by Sundance and other Treepers.

      Only solution is to replace him with a MAGA-loyal real Deplorable Republican.

      • jus wundrin says:
        May 27, 2020 at 3:28 pm

        I dont get it. I live in one of the reddest states in the US, even our legislature is one sidedly red, but the people and state RNC here continue to send uniparty types to congress.

        This must stop.

  12. Shyster says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    The Democrat majority House is now non essential…..

  13. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    When does obstruction become Sedition?

  14. wtd says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    AG Barr To Recommend Trump Veto Latest #FISA Bill If Passed

    • gunrunner03 says:
      May 27, 2020 at 2:49 pm

      Whoa there buddy! Where did this brass come from all of a sudden? Is there hope for Mr. Barr after all?

      • DJ Snyder says:
        May 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm

        Let’s hope so!

      • GB Bari says:
        May 27, 2020 at 3:14 pm

        No. AG does not like the restrictions on spying that the Senate added to the bill.

        Since none of us have seen the Senate’s version, nor the latest House iteration of the Senate’s bill, nor has anyone explained in specific detail what elements of the Senate bill or newest House version of the bill are objectionable to the DOJ, we are extremely limited in information by which we could judge the actions or public words coming from any of the stakeholders in the government.

        Also what specific elements of the FISA bill does Rep. Nunes want to change or remain?

        This is all chaff and countermeasures being spewed about inside an information fog.

  15. James Strates says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Attorney General William Barr should be fired immediately.

  16. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 27, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    We have all heard and seen terrible events unfold under what the Socialist are calling acts of resistance. But at some point these acts of resistance have become obstruction. The refusal to follow the act of voting, in the House in person, is another example.

    Clearly, the members of the coup are doing their best to distract from their crimes.

    Is it possible for the President to sue for a recall of the House of Representatives?

  17. bessie2003 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    If this FISA bill gets passed using the House’s new proxy vote rule, would this FISA law now become the item for standing (or whatever it’s called) the 20 GOP House members can use in their claim the proxy rule is unconstitutional?

  18. Doppler says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    The Dems have proven they don’t need FISA to surveil the nation, when in power, and their big tech buddies can deliver nearly as much when they are out of power. They aren’t going to do anything until either their coup or the election snuffs out the Trump agenda.

  19. Doppler says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    Seems like both sides want a constitutional crisis.

  20. Patriot1783 says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    I don’t understand how the House can even vote by proxy…see pg 18

    Click to access 116-House-Rules-Clerk.pdf

  21. Perot Conservative says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Easy way to hide their corrupt acts if it blows up. “I wasn’t there, I just followed what Chuckie said to do.”

  22. Jimmy Jack says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Rand Paul was right about the Patriot Act and FISA almost two decades ago. Look at all the damage the UniParty scum has managed to do in that time using them as aids.

    Funny, my spell check changes scum to schumer. It really is a smart phone.

  23. Doppler says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    Gina Haskill should declassify C_A records on Obama’s grandparents, mother and father, and any efforts to modify or eliminate them over the years.

  24. anniesezso says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Dems riding out the clock while doing nothing and We The People picking up their bills, and We can do nothing about it. No accountability is the downfall of freedom. President Trump is the last best hope.

  25. regitiger says:
    May 27, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    note…more to follow…stay tuned.

    DOJ Barr has informed congress that the bill in its present form is unacceptable. That he will advise the President to veto it.

    now the details, generally:

    that the current version has all but denied the FBI to utilize certain authorities for law enforcement. He does not specifically state what authorities he is speaking to, or if they relate to domestic spying. I suspect they are directly related to programs that allow unchecked spy programs toward american citizens. He wants these to remain in place.

    secondly, he has stated that there are ZERO CHANGES made that enforce penalties for abuses seen in the former obummer regime…again, offering no specific details about what those penalties and controls are to be. But simply that the bill in its present form has not made substantial changes that create stop gaps/controls to mitigate from the past abuses occurring again.

    In addition, apparently, AG Barr has conferred with GOP leadership and advised them they should not be voting favorably about this version until these necessary changes are introduced.

    I pause thinking what AG Barr actually has up his sleeve. Perhaps being slippery and making the appearance to a trump agenda to reduce the power of the spy state…not a chance.

    I want to read the drafts…and see precisely what changes AG desires..on both areas…the continuation of programs..and the “new” barriers of control.

    NOW, SEPARATELY BUT IMPORTANTLY this:

    I have called upon my state representative to coordinate with all elected officials to file immediate court suits to stop this vote by proxy fraud. Under ZERO circumstances should this be permitted under the constitution, whether under a pandemic or outright military war or asteroid impact. A direct vote in person, in writing is required.

    this must not be permitted

    get involved…write and call your representatives and block this fraud .

    do it right now.

    you can always watch the rocket show later!

  26. toocoolus says:
    May 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    I’ve been reading the articles on the CCP aggressiveness with the protestors in Hong Kong and how the CCP government (with their gov’t media) controls the Chinese people rather than the Chinese people controlling the CCP government. I’m rooting for the protestors to somehow beat down the CCP, but I just don’t see it happening…the CCP is now too big to fail with their dominance.

    Somebody, anybody, please tell me the difference between the CCP and what we see here in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. Have the progressives/liberals/Dems/Rinos/media gained too much momentum and power that they are now too big to fail with their dominance? Our Cold Anger protests (more like complaining and whining) are getting We the People nowhere! We are at a critical moment to save this Republic; to weed out and destroy the corruptors…and if we don’t do it before this November (5 months from now), either (1) the freedom loving ship will have set sail and we Treepers and conservatives will be left behind, or (2) we will then need to resort to aggressive overthrow and be willing to literally fight the war of takeover.

    Our President and the few political warriors that stand with him need to hear and see us and know that WE will go the distance with them.

    I’m willing to do whatever it takes to start this takeover process NOW…enough of this BULLSH!T. I’m open for suggestions…anybody with me? For starters, I’ll be the first one to knock on Peter Strzok’s door and then go pay a visit to Jim Acosta. It is time to serve OUR country!

