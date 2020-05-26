Twitter Intervenes to Control Speech of The President…

Many people foresaw this likely happening and today it begins. Twitter has intervened in the tweets and speech of the President of the United States to review, censor and use their own perspectives to countermand the opinions of President Donald Trump.
By taking this position Twitter has put themselves into the position of arbitrating the opinions of general speech. This is a remarkable shift in the control mechanism of the platform which will likely have ramifications.
However, beyond the intervention, it is worth pointing to thee specific issue that has triggered their decision. Note the issue of greatest concern to the command authority of Twitter is specifically mail-in ballots; this is not accidental.
There has been a general likelihood, a very predictable strategy, that mail-in ballots, and the ability to control them was the primary goal of Democrats and the far-left in this election cycle. As all previous efforts to remove President Trump have failed, the control of the 2020 election became even more important.
There are trillions at stake.
Mail-in ballots are the goal. A 2020 election outcome based on mail-in ballots is the overarching objective for democrats this year. 2018 was a test run in the process. 2020 was always the goal.
Sending two ballots to democrats, and one to registered republicans is one method. Controlling the mail carrying system is another. Selecting ballots for counting based on zip code political registration is yet another still. Ballot harvesting continues the overall process. The list of ways to manipulate voter mail-in election outcomes is very long.
This strategy ties in with the Blue state governors destroying their economy, holding shut their regional economies, and yet not worrying about any election outcome is a downstream result of this plan-of-action.
Nationally democrats plan to use federal bailouts to replace lost revenues in the Blue states that are in a zero-sum position financially. States like New York, Rhode Island, Illinois and California were already on the cusp of financial collapse; they have nothing to lose from going all-in for the bailout approach.
If the blue states get the bailout they win, if they don’t they are in trouble; however, they were already in trouble prior to the COVID-19 economic contraction, so they have nothing to lose by positioning everything contingent on a federal bailout.
That bailout then allows the state officials to pick winners and losers on a state basis. The same approach used by President Obama in the trillion dollar prior bail-out known as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) 2009. The same purpose was achieved in thee earlier construct.
A federal bailout protects their prior overspending. Then, full control over the mail-in ballots provides them the security they need for the 2020 election. Do not expect UniParty Republicans to oppose this effort.
Just like when the DC republicans supported the attacks against the Tea Party groups (protect their own incumbency), the DC decepticons will offer only weak verbal opposition to this effort; nothing of substance. In reality the Democrats and Republicans both benefit from the removal of President Trump and a return to the status-quo.
The plan has been visible for quite some time. Hence CTH earlier warning:
Why did we make that suggestion two weeks ago?
…. Because once you see the strings on the marionettes, it’s impossible to watch the DC pantomime and not see them.
Why the angst from us Trump voters? We can rest assured knowing that Twitter will also “fact check” all Biden posts too. LOL Don’t hold your breath. Has Biden figured out how to use Twitter?
He’s still listening to a record player. He hasn’t heard of Twitter.
No, Joe is just a twit.
Isn’t it against the law to interfere or tamper with the communications of the President of the United States?
If I’m reading the tweet correctly, they didn’t actually TAMPER with PDJT’s tweet.
They just put in a sort of like ‘disclaimer’; not defending twatter, at all and no, I don’t usually use twatter.
All I’m saying is this first step is,…TENTATIVE. NOT banning PDJT, just putting in this “Get the facts about mail in ballots”.
Its like a “pop-up” ad,…something the viewer didn’t ask for, and the content provider may not have wanted either, but that the medium puts there.
Probably something in the fine print of the twatter agreement you have to accept, in order to sign on.
SInce Twitter is making money off all this with false (omitted) stmts, I have to wonder about wire fraud for Twitter execs and personnel, too, I bet a good prosecutor could do a dozen ham sandwiches with Twit execs…
Too many people fail to realize that the vote fraud potential with mail-in ballots lies not only with the possibilities of adding doctored ballots or altering ballots, but with REMOVING ballots (which is easiest to do when you control the postal union and workers). Just lower the “turnout” in various heavy-Republican areas and you don’t need to know what’s in each ballot…. the Dems can just make sure that a certain number of Republican-heavy counts never even make it into the process.
Anyone want to entrust America’s balloting to the most far-left unionists? Well, of course, the Democrats do…..
Why can’t the Republicans figure out how to game the system to their advantage. If the democrats are smart enough to rig the election with mail in ballots, then the Republicans need to take note and do the same. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
I am still on the books in Oakland county Michigan. I moved away 20 years ago. I wonder how many times I have voted since. I reached out to JW and PROJECT VERITAS and never heard back from them.
President Trump should a link on his tweets that says “Get the facts on Twitter censorship and bias”
This is only Step 1 in the techie process to impair the President’s primary communicative platform.
Step 2 will be outright, selective censorship, in accordance with a carefully contrived interpretation of the platform’s guidelines for acceptable content.
To be effectively timely, the inevitable free speech based legal battle will require an immediate injunction against Twitter while the cases plods through the system, or the case is accelerated to and won at the SCOTUS. JMO, and I will gladly defer to the informed opinions of the attorneys on this forum.
The bag of dirty tricks is bottomless.
Correct. Kill his messaging in October and it might be enough to swing the election. If they do it too soon, he can overcome it.
My sense is, if twitter can sensor, twitter would have to censor EVERY tweet. That would be a physical impossibility. There would have to an article or study for everything to direct every tweet. The supreme court will be brought in immediately about twitter and mail in voting.
Also, the usual calls for “evidence” totally miss the point that vote-by-mail is almost totally new, only done in a few states, so there is not much of a track record (and if fraud is done well you might never get the chance to accumulate evidence).
The point should be that it makes the POSSIBILITY of vote fraud much too easy (especially, as I said above, that ballots from certain precincts may simply not be delivered at the same rate). As long as the union mail processors don’t screw up (well ok, a big “IF”), no one would ever know that a couple of percentage points were shaved off here and there. When we think of the kinds of garbage discovered by Project Veritas, etc. no one should EVER allow DemocRATS more control over ballot collection and delivery!!
What do you guys think he can do?
WOOPSIE Jack!!
Considering nobody at DOJ cares, you and we are the only ones who do.
Dear Mr. President, Please switch platforms to one that isn’t controlled by communists and their censors. There are a few out there. Please switch and announce the new platform at every opportunity.
Soros or someone similar would just buy it and pull another Faux News.
They can try. Not everything and everyone is for sale.
I’m seeing Leftist trolls all over the internet pushing to vote by mail, even on posts that have nothing to do with Covid or Trump and the election. Their goal has been obvious(to us) for a couple months now but shockingly few seem to notice. They just can’t grasp how filthy the Left is. People better wake the hell up.
Who votes? In general that is? The elderly
Who will be eager to vote? The elderly
Who watches their house mail box and not the ‘e-mail in box’? The elderly
Who will stay home on election day because they might fear getting sick, these daze? At the election location?? The elderly
Who tends to vote for reps as opposed to dems?? Again, in general that is? The elderly
What young person will be eager to even vote for Hiden Biden?? By mail or by walk in? THis voting cycle? Gropey Joe IS NOT The Choomer in Chief (the youth appeal), that was then and this is now.
WHY is the press pushing so hard for this? Because DJT is making a ‘big deal out of it’. That’s WHY!
Conclusion: This COULD benefit DJT and the Reps, in a general way. Of course their some people will not fit into the above BUT I think MOST will.
Who actually lived through the Socialist crap the Dems are trying to install here? The elderly.
See Sundance’s concerns about zip codes. Too easy to figure out which zip codes do not benefit Democratic candidates and thus lose the mail-in ballots.
Don’t see Twitter censoring the CCP like the Global Times, or the wolf warrior PRC diplomats who use a ‘🤣free ‘ social media platform to spread their lies whilst their own citizens are forced to use their internal tightly controlled internet.
Our lion relishes the fight!
Agree to mail in voting but attach to it provisions to prevent fraud. Voter ID. Stiff penalties. Automatically audit absentee ballots. Etc…
I picked my home state VA but don’t let that stop you
https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud/search?state=VA
I wonder if Vijaya Gadde demanded that she personally be allowed to press the button that added the “fact check” to the President’s tweet.
