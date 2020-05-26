Joe Biden Tells Supporters “Wear a Mask”…

The circle of virtue signaling is now complete. It became apparent during Memorial Day weekend the resistance allies, democrats and media, were going to use the wearing of “masks” as the hot new 2020 virtue signal. All of the Blue-bot governors quickly fell into line with their own demands for compliant mask wearing in their states.
As with most modern left-wing extremes, influencing the behavior is an issue of control, a compliant community, it takes a village etc. The issue is not medical benefit. Toward that end, Joe Biden gets the command signal and joins the movement:
This provides the media with a social narrative to push hard and exploit for political division; a very Alinsky strategy. Mask wearers become virtuous doers of goodness and virtue; non-mask wearers become visible enemies, targets for the drones.
Thus the politicization of masks is complete.
How do you defeat them? Easy, use their own playbook (Alinsky) and have fun (Breitbart). Make them live up to their own rules. Every time they are spotted without a mask, laugh at them and call them out on their hypocrisy. They hate that.
Their communal tribe members cannot survive the ridicule when their inherent individualism does not want to adhere to the social demand. Members don’t want to wear masks and the ridicule hits harder and has greater damage because of it. Freedom is fun, the tribe mindset can only survive in an echo-chamber.
Wear a mask Joe
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
I recently did an extensive dig for any and all studies regarding the effectiveness of face masks in preventing the transmission of flu like illnesses and Coronavirus. So many studies consistently show that face masks don’t make a difference – and these studies are based on people with active, symptomatic illnesses. See link below for a summary of a few of the studies out there.
Think about that, the studies show masks don’t make a difference in preventing transmission from people who are sick. YET, we are expected to don masks and somehow prevent transmission of an illness we don’t even have?
The World Health Organization (April 2020), guidelines state; There is currently no evidence that wearing a mask (whether medical or other types) by healthy persons in the wider community setting, including universal community masking, can prevent them from infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. WHO goes on to state that wearing a mask poses risks from people touching their face, adjusting mask and providing a false sense of security.
Here’s the comprehensive review of several studies on masks and preventing transmission. Interestingly enough, the article commentary by Dr. Rancourt makes me smile as he is a once climate change theorist to a now skeptic of what that movement is really about.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340570735_Masks_Don't_Work_A_review_of_science_relevant_to_COVID-19_social_policy
Kathy, I heard a doctor say masks, which don’t stop the super small cells, also create a perfect environment for the virus, a warm and moist little cave
I’m uncaring, then.
This weekend a clerk in a gas station in CA told my husband that he needed a mask to get in there, he closed the door and left.
I can’t wait to see the tan lines coming this Summer. If you’re down for the struggle, why wear it on your sleeve when you can wear it on your face?
No need to wait strip…
https://scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-0/p75x225/100800444_10217565448630114_1924365650365513728_n.jpg?_nc_cat=101&_nc_sid=ca434c&_nc_ohc=88elKcl5DEsAX_sqZyv&_nc_ht=scontent-ort2-2.xx&_nc_tp=6&oh=dd26f9c373b084d63f0f41781d91945e&oe=5EF3DFF4
Sometimes the picture shows up, sometimes they don’t
The URL for an online image should end with a common graphic file type such as. .jpg or .png
Any characters after that usually prevent the image from displaying in WordPress.
Image up! That is so hot!!!!
We will get better electorate data through seeing the masks vs nonmasks than any of the ‘polls” will ever provide.
This is gonna be epic!
Who’s gonna be first to tell us asking someone to pull their mask aside at the polls is a) a health threat, and b) a first amendment violation?
And c) a clear attempt to suppress voters.
And, the Antifa goons will be at the polls, in masks. How will we handle them?
I saw a meme the other day. Something like they will tell us to stop wearing masks when everything we wear is read and says #MAGA.
On another note, I’ve always also tho’t this is so that their rent-a-thugs have an excuse for wearing masks when they try to beat us up at rallies again this year.
… red #Maga masks
Or if you’re unfortunate enough to live in New York, one that says,
“CUOMO KILLS GRANNIES.”
Cuomo: “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.”
like this? https://www.etsy.com/your/shops/MichaelRayGifts/tools/listings?ref=seller-platform-mcnav
“sign in w/ password to continue”
How does one eat at a restaurant when they are expected to always wear a mask in public?
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/26/virginia-makes-wearing-masks-mandatory-in-public/
Literally fitting into the categories Sundance describes.
You can’t make this stuff up, or so you’d think. The democrats do it no matter how laughable.
The fact that the public is ignoring them must be driving them nuts…..
But, if the police approach you, and you tell them you can not wear a mask because of a “medical condition,” they will resprect your HIPPA privacy, and not ask about your medical condition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same way Biden does. Pull the mask off when you think nobody is looking.
With this mask wearing thing taking on a new virtue-signalling dimension of epic proportions, it’s like the liberals have set themselves up for the mother of all Alinsky FAILS.
Make the enemy live up to their own set of rules.
Biden’s drooling is less noticeable when he wears a mask.
Wear a mask or ain’t black!
But Joe- how will you sniff kids?
Unfortunately it’s not only blue states adhering to the mask debacle. I’m in Indiana. Masks I thought were optional and in my opinion Silly!
Little did I know. Menards new policy,with a guard at the door informing me” no mask no entry”!
WTF I asked him?
Not only did I leave I took others with me during my protest. Menards can pound sand! Permanently.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had to go to Menards on Sunday. My favorite store is now the most hated. Worse than Russia. There is a reason a farmer in Eau Claire, WI (John Menards headquarters and residence) wrote “FU%k You John Menard” in huge letters on the roof of his shed that lies directly below the airport runway approach. And there is this:
“On May 30, 2011, Mr. Menard demanded that Mrs. Hilbert join both him and his wife for sex after her husband went to bed. Mr. Menard further told Mrs. Hilbert that if she refused there would be serious ‘financial consequences,'” the lawsuit states.
https://www.wisn.com/article/indiana-woman-sues-john-menard-for-extortion-battery-assault/6496530
I wear my bandit mask (bandana) to get in and take it off as I walk away with my shopping cart. Same with Costco. I don’t want to argue with a line employee only doing what he/she is told to do as part of the job — and it’s only the person at the door anyway no one else pays any attention. Corporate is where to fight this and both places have heard from me — and haven’t banned me oddly enough : )
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Menards truly cared about health & safety of the customers, they wouldn’t be charging for the masks they are forcing you to wear…just sayin’
It’s funny, no one comes up to me to say something about not wearing a mask. Hmm, maybe because I’m tall and muscular
Cowards
I’m neither tall nor muscular but I am 100% Irish and stubborn as the day is long! I refuse to wear masks unless it is an absolute non-negotiable.
My 87 year old mother was in Hospice care and I could not see her unless I “complied” with their directive so I did – after three days sitting at her bedside, the nurses and caregivers all told me to wear it in public areas but not to bother other than that. She passed away last Tuesday and I don’t intend to wear it again.
Went to Costco last Friday and walked right on in – the gal at the front stopped me and told me that masks were now “required” for all shoppers. I smiled nicely and said, “Oh, I have ATB”. She immediately said that she understood completely and wished me a good day. Only got a few dirty looks and I didn’t care.
I have told several friends who are nurses/medical personal that I have ATB and only one actually asked me what it was…I told her that I was “allergic to bullsh*t” and she roared with laughter and said she’s going to start using that one too!
😀 Love it, LOL! Sure wish I could use that one at work!
I knew I had something but didn’t know what – now I do. I got a bad case of ATB!
I’m sorry for your loss. I hope you got some of your spunky spirit from your mom, you are very funny!
Thank you – the last day that I was able to see my mother before everything in the state was locked down was on St Patrick’s Day. I spent several hours playing Irish hymns and ballads on my phone and it was, by far, the most animated and engaged that I had seen her for months.
By the time I was allowed back in, she was basically comatose but I was thankful to be able to just be there at the end. I will always consider that last day she was awake and aware to have been a gift from God!
Sorry for the loss of your mom Vikingmom.💜💜
Vikingmom, I think I have just become infected with ATB. Thanks for spreading this novel virus!
“ATB”
Love it viking!
And oh yeah, I’m half Irish and half German, so my stubbornness is off the charts. Not too mention my big mouth that I love to use to put these morons in their place
Sorry for your loss
Sorry for your loss viking. Glad you were able to spend those last few days with her.
I have been laughing about ATB for past 5 minutes. Funniest thing I have read in days! Thank you so much – as I am going to borrow that ATB medical excuse for myself. Best part is no one can ask me because HIPPA laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was watching some of the Memorial Day honorings and Mr. Biden wasn’t looking well at all. He had that stiff legged walk and turn that is so common among the frail elderly.
They may pull the plug on him for his mental failings but his physical health sure looks suspicious to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Conversely – Mr. President looked full of vitality, healthy, and a sure and confident presence.
If you’re looking for it, the difference is quite striking actually.
Joe Biden is only the Front Man because the DemoKKKrats believe he can get them over the finish line
💀💀💀
Watch out for Biden’s VP…
Actually, I don’t think they’ll waste a viable VP choice.
The Dims know in their hearts that PDJT is unbeatable for the Presidency, which is why they put up a total stiff like Biden. His VP will be some other sacrificial dropkick nobody will miss when they slide into obscurity.
I reckon their goal is to votefraud their way to keeping the house and stealing the senate, so they can crank up the Perpetual Impeachment Machine.
Oh, and masks are purely to create distrust and fear. Wear it on top of your head and say it didn’t come with instructions.
Actually the truly committed Biden supporters will wear a plastic bag over their head with a zip tie around their neck. No way a virus is getting in or out that way. Safety First.
Deal!
No mail in voting needed…just count the people wearing masks and those how don’t!
November 3!
btw why do all the big stores like Walmart Target Amazon given carte blanche while retail main street was shuttered and in some very large cities still closed down?
Zorro looks good in a mask. Joe Biden, you and your face diaper supporters ain’t Zorro.
Four stores in my area require them for shopping so they don’t get my money. This is what I sent SAS corporate thought their contact form today. The auto response says they will respond within 48 hours. I’m looking forward to that.
I just wanted to let you know that you lost a $135 purchase of Laguna sandals at your store on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard in Charleston, SC, today. When I went in the store, there were two clerks and no customers present and I was told I had to wear a virtue-signaling mask to enter so I left and the sale was not completed because I do not wear a mask or buy shoes on-line. The best part is the clerk who told me this had her mask off and down around her neck. Yes, really! LOLOLOLOL!!!! Y’all might want to let her know how that contaminates her mask if you are going to require them. I am sorry I don’t have the sandals because the 2 other pairs of SAS loafer style shoes I own are really comfortable but the mask requirement is an absolute deal-breaker for me. Thanks for reading.
ABC reporter laments people not wearing mask. Citizen walks by and says his camera man doesn’t wear a mask!
LikeLiked by 3 people
here’s the video from another video viewpoint (the guy in the Seatle jersey):
And Mr. Purple-Shirt-With-Matching-Purple-Mask is wearing a mask with a valve… spewing his COVID-infected hot air all over everyone around him.
Freaking Toolbag.
Katy Turd has got to be THE most condescending little witch ever. She is still butthurt from her interview with candidate Trump when he exposed her for being a fake low rent ‘journalist’
A week ago, I was driving my car, windows rolled down, enjoying the warm sunny weather, minding my own business. Some creep pulled up next to me at a red light, starts honking his horn, yelling, pointing at a mask around his neck and pointing at me who had no mask anywhere to be seen. He seemed truly rabid.
Too bad these pro-mask yahoos don’t social distance themselves … far away from me.
Mr. Piddles’ Recipe For Maximally Effective COVID-Karen Self Defense…
Step #1: A good quality Air Horn directed at your attacker — emit three to four quick bursts, followed by 2-3 seconds of sustained noise. This will stun your assailant.
Step #2: Megaphone or equivalent personal Public Announcement device; minimum 50 watts is preferred. Turn the device on, set the volume knob to its maximum position, and state your case, as appropriate. Don’t be afraid to be verbose or otherwise lengthen the counterattack for maximum effect.
Step #3: Drive away. The best defense against a rabid COVID-Karen is to put distance between you and your attacker.
Last but not least… HAVE FUN!
Two words: Medical Exemption
I’m allergic to communism.
But seriously, saying you are exempt from wearing a mask for medical reasons, such as breathing problems or skin irritation, makes it more difficult for them to challenge non-compliance. They are already on nonexistent legal ground to begin with.
I have no problem with businesses requiring whatever they want, mask or no mask. No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service… fine, their choice.
But that’s not what’s happening. The left is shaming people for no obeying their preference.
They will use the same playbook they used against smokers and establishments that allowed smoking.
The further south you go during August, the fewer masks you’ll see 😉 Just sayin’.
From a reply to a “Biden” tweet:
Hannibal Lickedher.
The mask’s straps have given him Jeff Session ears.
Mask?
No, you can simply stay 6 feet away from others.
Stay away, Joe!
make it 6 ft.
SD if you have a moment can you please post the video clip of all the minions following each other off the cliff into the pit? I’ve tried to find it and can’t 😔
Thank you.
Democrats, historically, are the party of hoods, masks, burqas, and other symbols of backwardness and repression.
This is pretty funny. Liberals are total frauds.
OMG, a purple mask! Of course it is! He and the BSNBC propaganda reader back on set looked soooo deflated after the maskless citizen pointed out their hypocrisy.
Mockery and ridicule are two very effective weapons when dealing with democrats. It’s one of the reasons Trump is so damned effective and it drives the left crazy. When I was young it was the conservatives who were stodgy, humorless scolds, todays liberals have inexplicably flipped the script
Doubt 🔥 is a 🔥 Weapon
Mockery and ridicule are two very effective weapons when dealing with democrats. It’s one of the reasons Trump is so damned effective and it drives the left crazy. When I was young it was the conservatives who were stodgy, humorless scolds, todays liberals have inexplicably flipped the script
Joe Biden: ‘I’m a lyin’ dog-faced pony soldier, so wear masks or you ain’t black.’
This means the masks will be mandatory until November in blue states.
Biden’s mask looks like it was supplied by ANTIFA.
Biden’s mask looks like it was supplied by ANTIFA.
Biden and his handler wife looked as if they were on their way to a k*nky ball in those black masks — a win-win for the virtue-signalers: “I wear a mask to protect myself from you and to keep you safe!” Aren’t I smart and thoughtful? P.S. Have you seen Pelosi’s daily display of (likely) Hermes scarves (retailing $420-$550 each) that are color-coordinated with each of her form-fitting dresses? Has the CDC approved silk as medical grade protection? Likely not.
Biden’s mask looks like it was supplied by ANTIFA.
Made in China
The reason all progs are wearing masks is to promote mail in ballots. I would not be surprised if they wear masks until November. The only way they get mail in ballots is to keep the fake fear at a high level. It is a manufactured design to further promote fear so people are afraid to go to in-person voting booths.
Joe, you know I do believe you know the rat plan. It is a loser. PDJT and we merry deplorables are going to kick ass and take names this Nov. Do not doubt me, in my best Rush imitation.
I’m starting to see cracks in the mask bullsh$t here in PA. Also a few words about Biden and his wife. Either she is power hungry like the Hag or they’ve been promised big money to roll this mentally sick man out as a presidential candidate. She should be ashamed of herself but Left-wingers don’t have shame.
Yeah I’m going to go with KMBA! I don’t need to wear a mask!
when dealing with democrats I’ve always used the two bag rule.
two bags..just in case the first one breaks.
https://comicsandmemes.com/problem-in-produce-mask-meme/problem-in-produce-mask-meme/
This one is actually hilarious! Shows everybody how bankrupt in ideas the leftist are. They got nothin’.
K-tel presents designer masks for the informed virtue signaler. But wait, there’s more!
Actually wearing masks all the time is impractical.
I suspect Democrats will be the ones wearing bandannas, and insisting they pull them up, when necessary (like Bill Clinton’s trousers).
They’ll look like cowboys on a windy day: bandanna but no cowboy hat.
Start wearing “Trump 2020” masks and see how quickly they say masks should not be worn.
I personally think that picture of Joe wearing that mask yesterday being led around by his wife is a sign of weakness and Joes “tank” moment
For those who don’t know, Antifa is a Global org. They’ve been “quiet” so far during the “Pandemic” but apparently been given the nod to start the violence up again.., w/ Germany being the first country (that I’ve heard about anyway) to kick things off. Now they are “anti-Economy Restart”.
I’m telling you the president should wear a mask the has the letters O L M on it…the riots in the press would ask him what that means…. His response… Old Lives Matter…
Just you watch how fast mask wearing would become outlawed…
he needs to do this
As I’ve posted here several times, I’ve been dealing with RINO Charlie Baker’s blueMA mask decree in a few different ways.
They’re not required outdoors and he hasn’t opened up anything but the “essential” yet anyway, so it’s merely a question of grocery stores and home repair/garden centers. At the garden centers I am mosly outdoors and have so far brazenly walked through the indoor sections too without challenge. This works well in my manfriend’s town which is further away from the worst two counties in MA; they seem more relaxed out there…
For groceries I had been going to NH, but that is no good now since my libertarian NH friend alerted me yesterday they have a mask decree now too. So I have now gone a couple of times to my regular MA grocery wearing my labelmaker special: Massachusetts Needs To Open For Small Business.
(And by the way, VERY few people look at ANYBODY in the groceries. I think a good number are embarrassed/annoyed to be wearing the face diapers and just want to get in and out quick.)
Yesterday 9 of us had a distance bluegrass jam out on a friend’s lawn in sight of a road. The limit on gatherings in MA is 10. NO MASKS. 5 hours of playing. A cop stopped but gave a slightly bogus reason for stopping (told the homeowner a stone from her wall had rolled into the road). We all thought he stopped to count heads and then said nothing about it when he saw we were under 10.
Tomorrow I am going up with a friend to NH again for lunch, because the restaurants now have open outdoor spaces. The woman told me on the phone that we need masks to get in and out but not at the table. It’s insane but I am looking forward to reporting back here what it was like! Also for the first time in months to sit at a table and be waited upon and not to have cooked the food or reheated it in takeout containers…
A final note: I noticed a few days ago that there were attempts to stop singing in churches, with complaints that singing is the “worst thing you can do.” This was among the most horrible things I’ve seen – and it strikes me as disturbingly like radical Islam as well (no singing, no dancing, etc.).
My neighborhood has invited me to play/sing out in my driveway for a local walk-around distanced event soon. I’m known for power vocals. “White Rabbit” will be coming out. They will be able to hear me in the town center!
If masks work, then you are safe and it does not matter if I wear a mask or not.
If masks don’t work, then you will get infected, and it does not matter if I wear a mask or not.
Nailed it.
I’m gonna just go on record right now and say that any candidate in the upcoming Presidential election who is still wearing a mask will be totally skull drug and utterly humiliated. It’s like back in the day when my pops informed me during the election cycle that John Kerry lost, that “America…we just ain’t electin no horse-headed President. Mark it down.” Pretty comical and unsophisticated remark….but…at the end of the day….true.
