President Trump and First Lady Melania Memorial Day, Arlington Ceremony – Video and Pictures

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, together with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington to honor Memorial Day.
Wearing a white suit coat and white heels First Lady Melania stood at the center steps of the amphitheater steps during the ceremony. Also in the amphitheater was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao & Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.
Melania was beautiful, as usual, and looked very sombre and respectful, as did Karen Pence. Was that Elaine Chao standing in the bottom right corner of the frame, wearing a black pantsuit? If so, she was taking cell phone pictures and looked totally confused about proper protocols – I don’t know if she even put her hand on her heart at the appropriate times. Very poor behavior on the part of a Cabinet official if that was indeed her!
Whatever their faults, there is NO doubt that our president, vice president, and their wives are proud of and love their country.
PS.
White shoes are perfect for Memorial Day. In some areas, white shoes are tacky before Memorial Day, but where I grew up (part of the South), white shoes were allowed as of Easter.
It was the same in Southern California.
Such a beautiful and touching ceremony. I love the doffing of the hat, the crisp pivots, and the awsome respect shown by all our leaders for our fallen heroes.
Many of my family members, including myself, have served and come home. WW1, WW2, Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan where my son lost a troop under his command. My heart is heavy this day looking at this Tomb of the Unknown, and for those that didn’t come home.
Thank you for your family’s service prtomr.
Presidential.
