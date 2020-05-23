The Battle Continues…

It is the responsibility of each of us to stand, defiantly if needed, and support a President who is waging a battle against multiple adversaries on our behalf. “Stand” means be visible. “Stand” means let your voice be heard. “Stand” means telling your republican representatives what your expectations are. They represent us; WE are the people.
We are the elite.
He is our weapon.
As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2020 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and then demands we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watched the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017, and 2018, and 2019. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” politicians.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or President Trump’s victory might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet a foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way the long-term battered absorb a blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President. Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.
Right now, through November 2020, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he today that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump; and by extension against us, We The People.
You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
Global elites now stand with jaw-agape in horror as they witness the result. The value of multi-billion dollar contracts dispatched at his leisure, our leisure.
Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals, full of scheme and graft, now left nothing more than tenuous propositions smashed asunder from the mere sound of our approach.
The fundamental construct within decades of their united global efforts to tear at the very fabric of our U.S.A is being eliminated. They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.
Do not look away.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Those who oppose our efforts are merely vile parasites quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.
Who fuels that furnace?
Win win. They lose. Those are the New Rules.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let’s hope so
Just watched a Judge Jeannine interview with Dennis Praeger
At the end, referencing the shutdown and all the restrictive abuses, she asked:
“When will this be over”?
He replied:
“It’ll never be over. Now that they’ve tasted the amount of tyranny they can impose, this is just a dress rehearsal for an authoritarian state in the name of global warming”
… words to that effect, not a direct quote
LikeLiked by 10 people
… about 5 minutes before the half-hour break
LikeLike
Yes, I texted that to some friends:
“Dennis Praeger was just on with Judge Janine on FNC
He said that this authoritarianism is just a dress rehersal for a police state in the name of global warming”
It replays at midnight, EDST
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s Over” when the patriots finally stand and declare, “That’s It, Enough.”
LikeLike
Jefferson presented the solution eloquently but painfully. Breaks my heart. Gives me hope.
I believe in Barr and Durham. That being said, what is the last “Stand?”
LikeLike
Here’s a little victory. 100% Fed Up::
“Yesterday, an employee of North Shore Dock, in northern MI, a company that provides boat and dock services in northern Michigan, including the Birch Lake area, shared an interesting story about a phone call the North Shore Dock company received, allegedly from Governor Whitmer’s husband, Dr. Mark Mallory.
So today put a smile on my face, as most of your know we install docks, store boats etc. This morning I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend. Being memorial weekend and the fact that we started working 3 weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.
Well, our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied: “I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?”
The employee (his name has been blacked out to protect his privacy) continued:
As you can imagine, that does make a difference, that would put you at the back of the line!!! Needless to say, our Governor and her husband will not be getting their boat for Memorial Day.h
He’s the husband of the woman who shut down their business in the first place.
North Shore Dock, LLC put out a statement on Facebook a few hours ago, confirming that Governor Whitmer’s husband did call their business and ask to have his boat put in the water. According to the North Shore Dock Facebook post, he was told he would not be given preferential treatment and that he would have to wait in line like everyone else, adding, “ALL of our customers are valued, and we cannot place you in front of others who scheduled earlier.””
They should keep extending the appointment every two weeks til the summer’s over!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Hope they stick to their guns on this! That woman has no mercy and shouldn’t receive any in return.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Gipper Lives: “They should keep extending the appointment every two weeks til the summer’s over!”
Priceless. Yeah, just keep moving those boat launch date goalposts. With any “luck,” the Guv and hubby will get their boat in the water before the lake ices over… maybe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down to Governor called Ms. COVID Roomie.”
LikeLike
And if his wife hadn’t shut down everything for months, they might have had it in by now. THANK YOU North Shore Dock!!! Open the state and things will flow much better.
There was a West Michigan contractor talking at a coffee shop and he said a company in the area had to fire 300 people because they wanted to stay home to collect the additional benefits of being laid off and wouldn’t come in until it ran out. The contractor himself has workers who will not come in and can’t even get cement poured for a job because of people who won’t come to work.
LikeLike
This should be plastered everywhere for Michigander’s to see and how long before the corrupt MI AG goes after this patriot business ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the Bible “standing” has some very heavy connotations, including “The Standing One” as a supernatural Redeemer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kayleigh Mcenany, the Ric Grenell of press secretaries. Her best lines so far? “Maybe we’re visual learners.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
That was friggin’ funny
LikeLiked by 1 person
YeS!! She *destroyed* them!! I saw a great response to this:
LikeLiked by 3 people
She trays them like the adolescents they are. Will they get a cue? No but sure is fun to watch Kaleigh troll them.
LikeLike
The Tea Party gave voice to this Cold Anger. It was a populist movement. MAGA is similar. It gives voice to those who are angry and want to see change, but have no idea how to do it. I live in Orange County, California. This is where the GOP allowed the Dims to steal the election of EVERY, get that EVERY Congressional seat in the county by harvesting ballots. Imagine, a Red county in California was overwhelmed by the Dims with the GOP watching. If it can happen here, it can happen your home. We have to do everything we can to make sure the Dims cannot stuff the ballot box with dead voters, people who are voting several times – and people who are voting through surrogates because they don’t know any better. It is time for the locals to speak up and let the county officials know they are being watched.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We need the Tea Party back………….in force.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Voters = Tea Party
LikeLiked by 2 people
OGKay officially replaced Ambassador Grenell as my fav in the WH…next to PDJT of course
LikeLike
That photo of the biker with fist raised for the President represents a lot of strong support. Great pic!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The only question in 2020 is voter fraud. The dems have nothing else so you can bet that is what they are relying on. The question is, how to stop it with all blue states setting their own rules. Especially those with blue govs and blue legislator majority. I strongly support states rights but maybe it is time for national voting laws to level the playing field.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold the line!
2020 is Everything!!
45 vs 44
America First vs Globalism
US Constitution vs Agenda 21
This is a time of choosing!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those about to rock, we salute you! Trump-Pence 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Every day is Saint Crispins day.”
Great post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Death and Destruction to the Uniparty but especially to Democommunist Party side.
LikeLike
Wow. That’s inspiring Sundance. We have a fight ahead that’s for sure but we can prevail with Pres. Trump leading the way and if we do it together and stand firm, vigilant and strong. We can win and we must. Thanks for the very needed words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent post SD. Thank-you.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ephesians 6:13
“Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautifully stated! Bravo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kayleigh Mcenany continues to become the face-symbol for resistance to the arrogant elite fake-news media. Kayleigh seems to effortlessly make little rocks out of big rocks without the necessity of a sledge-hammer.
LikeLike
But those smart-a$$ MSM mouthpieces that come in to try to trip Kayleigh up or make her misspeak find themselves leaving with their feelings hurt, their images tarnishes, and their dismissal swift and complete!
LikeLike
Here, here, Sundance.
I’ve been struggling to contextualize the comings and goings of a far distant land known as Washington DC.
Then I read today our Chief Justice of the United States address his son’s graduating high school class. Roberts said the pandemic should teach us humility and that it has shattered our illusion of control.
No judge, that’s not my take away. As I mask up to buy flowers for my family’s gravesite, I turn to the cold anger referenced here by Sundance.
Cold anger to the narcissistic political/legal/academic/law enforcement class which leaves us a fractured nation in the face of great peril – China.
We’ve aided and abetted our enemy. Enriched them. Funded their research while they abscond with our intellectual property. For this, we should remain humble?
Only in DC does this false logic prevail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To all the Deep Staters and Swamp Rats
LikeLiked by 4 people
The BOSS:
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has never let me down. I vow to never let him down either.
I will fight for the country I love…the country of my youth, that same one that
President Trump is fighting to get back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re on to you!
We haven’t even started to fight (or use any of our lives)
This is our call. Donald J. Trump is Our President
LikeLiked by 1 person
“WAR” Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blue Room Balcony
11:46 A.M. EDT
THE PRESIDENT:
“Thank you very much. And we really — you’re my friends and you’ve been supporting me right from the beginning. I appreciate that you’re here. And we’re here for you. And I told you, when you want to come back with your 600,000, we’re ready to take you.”
…
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-rolling-remember-ceremony-honoring-nations-veterans-pow-mia/
A call to arms?
Muster on the Capitol Mall?
Asking for a friend…
LikeLike
LikeLike
“If it goes to armed insurrection, even if the left wins, (highly damn unlikely) it will be a mess worse than reconstruction, worse than the Balkans. For the love of the country that I’ve served for over three decades, start seeking peace now.”
The above is the ending of the article CTH linked to.
The only “peace” the Dems socialists will accept = our surrender. Unacceptable so No Thanks.
LikeLike
I have that cold anger.
I pray earnestly every day to the Lord to destroy the enemies of this country and our President.
The Battle Belongs to the Lord.
The only way that we have complete control in this country is that come November 2020,
THE DEMOCRATS MUST BE DECIMATED.
LikeLike
I will add my posture:
THE WRATH OF THE AWAKENED SAXON
by Rudyard Kipling
It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late,
With long arrears to make good,
When the Saxon began to hate.
They were not easily moved,
They were icy — willing to wait
Till every count should be proved,
Ere the Saxon began to hate.
Their voices were even and low.
Their eyes were level and straight.
There was neither sign nor show
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not preached to the crowd.
It was not taught by the state.
No man spoke it aloud
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not suddently bred.
It will not swiftly abate.
Through the chilled years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the Saxon began to hate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the drummer boys to the generals.
Do WE hear the clarion call?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always said, the character trait I admire the most, “…the ability to stand alone, against all evil, while giving aid and support to others.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump cleverly calls on the the militia – signals to get ready (at the 52 second mark)
its about to get wild boys
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reiterates what SD so brilliantly wrote.
It was written by a Rabbi who is also an attorney. He sums up the Obama admin. Vs the Trump admin. And states it is now a time to hate. He is talking about cold anger.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/280235
LikeLike
Standing Ovation Sundance! God Bless You!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Battle was joined today when I received a connection request on LinkedIn from someone calling herself a “COVID warrior”.
After looking at the person’s profile, I did not accept the connection, but instead sent the following message:
” PRAYER WARRIOR at Make America Great Again
Praying in Jesus’ name
for healing and freedom in the world.
Not a fan of Melinda Gates, I see you follow her.
God bless America.”
LikeLike
Duncan Lemp and The American Devolution<–can this be turned around?
https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/05/23/duncan-lemp-americas-first-covid-19-death-by-allan-stevo/
LikeLike
THIS IS NOT A GENTLEMAN’S WAR. THIS TIME YOU ARE FIGHTING FOR YOUR VERY EXISTANCE.
“Clive, if you let yourself to be defeated by them just because you are too fare to hit back the same way they hit at you, there won’t be any methods BUT Nazi methods. If you preach the rules of the game while they use every foul and filthy trick against you, they’ll laugh at you. They’ll think you’re weak, decadent.”
(Anton Walbrook is my favorite actor)
LikeLike
Thank you so very much for your pensive, truthful, powerful and empowering words, Sundance.
LikeLike
My cold anger turned livid during a conversation with an old colleague today. She is a producer in a Washington Bureau at a network. Very, Very liberal. She told me how she doesn’t pay attention to the Wuhan Virus news events except to ask the reporter when Dr Fauci starts talking. After I explained to her how Dr. Fauci has disgraced himself there was silence at the other end of the phone. This is why I never talk to these people. She had actually called me to say Happy Birthday.
BTW, this is the same woman who was happy to see Obama win in 2008 because, as she put it, “America needed to be taken down a notch.” This is the vile attitude we’re up against.
LikeLike