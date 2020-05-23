The Battle Continues…

Posted on May 23, 2020 by

Brilliant Agitprop:

It is the responsibility of each of us to stand, defiantly if needed, and support a President who is waging a battle against multiple adversaries on our behalf.  “Stand” means be visible.  “Stand” means let your voice be heard. “Stand” means telling your republican representatives what your expectations are.  They represent us; WE are the people.

We are the elite.

He is our weapon.

As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2020 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.

David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….

This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on our willingness to accept their lies, falsehoods, and scripted presentations; and then demands we grant benefit amid their seeds of doubt.

There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.

Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….

We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.

We watched the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.

We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017, and 2018, and 2019. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.

Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.

We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” politicians.

We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.

Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.

We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.

Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.

We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.

We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.

Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or President Trump’s victory might aide your  understanding.

Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.

Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.

Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.

We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.

The intelligence apparatus of our nation was weaponized against our candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. Now, with sanctimonious declarations they dismiss accountability.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.

Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.

He is our weapon.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.

When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.

When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet a foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.

When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.

When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.

When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.

Cold Anger perceives deception the way the long-term battered absorb a blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.

A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.

We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.

[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)

It’s too late…

This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President.  Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology.  It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.

To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.

Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.

Right now, through November 2020, every day is Saint Crispins day.

If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he today that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.

The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.

Decision time.

You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump; and by extension against us, We The People.

You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.

Global elites now stand with jaw-agape in horror as they witness the result.  The value of multi-billion dollar contracts dispatched at his leisure, our leisure.

Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals, full of scheme and graft, now left nothing more than tenuous propositions smashed asunder from the mere sound of our approach.

The fundamental construct within decades of their united global efforts to tear at the very fabric of our U.S.A is being eliminated. They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.

Do not look away.

Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.

Those who oppose our efforts are merely vile parasites quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.

Who fuels that furnace?

…..US !

#New Rules

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, A New America, Big Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, History, Legislation, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to The Battle Continues…

  1. samwise163 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    Win win. They lose. Those are the New Rules.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      May 23, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      Let’s hope so

      Just watched a Judge Jeannine interview with Dennis Praeger

      At the end, referencing the shutdown and all the restrictive abuses, she asked:
      “When will this be over”?

      He replied:
      It’ll never be over. Now that they’ve tasted the amount of tyranny they can impose, this is just a dress rehearsal for an authoritarian state in the name of global warming

      … words to that effect, not a direct quote

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        May 23, 2020 at 9:32 pm

        … about 5 minutes before the half-hour break

        Like

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          May 23, 2020 at 9:43 pm

          Yes, I texted that to some friends:

          “Dennis Praeger was just on with Judge Janine on FNC

          He said that this authoritarianism is just a dress rehersal for a police state in the name of global warming”

          It replays at midnight, EDST

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • John says:
        May 23, 2020 at 10:04 pm

        “It’s Over” when the patriots finally stand and declare, “That’s It, Enough.”

        Like

        Reply
      • EBL says:
        May 23, 2020 at 10:10 pm

        Jefferson presented the solution eloquently but painfully. Breaks my heart. Gives me hope.
        I believe in Barr and Durham. That being said, what is the last “Stand?”

        Like

        Reply
  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Here’s a little victory. 100% Fed Up::

    “Yesterday, an employee of North Shore Dock, in northern MI, a company that provides boat and dock services in northern Michigan, including the Birch Lake area, shared an interesting story about a phone call the North Shore Dock company received, allegedly from Governor Whitmer’s husband, Dr. Mark Mallory.
    So today put a smile on my face, as most of your know we install docks, store boats etc. This morning I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend. Being memorial weekend and the fact that we started working 3 weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.
    Well, our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied: “I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?”
    The employee (his name has been blacked out to protect his privacy) continued:
    As you can imagine, that does make a difference, that would put you at the back of the line!!! Needless to say, our Governor and her husband will not be getting their boat for Memorial Day.h

    He’s the husband of the woman who shut down their business in the first place.
    North Shore Dock, LLC put out a statement on Facebook a few hours ago, confirming that Governor Whitmer’s husband did call their business and ask to have his boat put in the water. According to the North Shore Dock Facebook post, he was told he would not be given preferential treatment and that he would have to wait in line like everyone else, adding, “ALL of our customers are valued, and we cannot place you in front of others who scheduled earlier.””

    They should keep extending the appointment every two weeks til the summer’s over!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • gabytango says:
      May 23, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      Hope they stick to their guns on this! That woman has no mercy and shouldn’t receive any in return.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      May 23, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      The Gipper Lives: “They should keep extending the appointment every two weeks til the summer’s over!”

      Priceless. Yeah, just keep moving those boat launch date goalposts. With any “luck,” the Guv and hubby will get their boat in the water before the lake ices over… maybe.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • suzbo says:
      May 23, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      And if his wife hadn’t shut down everything for months, they might have had it in by now. THANK YOU North Shore Dock!!! Open the state and things will flow much better.

      There was a West Michigan contractor talking at a coffee shop and he said a company in the area had to fire 300 people because they wanted to stay home to collect the additional benefits of being laid off and wouldn’t come in until it ran out. The contractor himself has workers who will not come in and can’t even get cement poured for a job because of people who won’t come to work.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rj says:
      May 23, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      This should be plastered everywhere for Michigander’s to see and how long before the corrupt MI AG goes after this patriot business ?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. Elric VIII says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    In the Bible “standing” has some very heavy connotations, including “The Standing One” as a supernatural Redeemer.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. starfcker says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Kayleigh Mcenany, the Ric Grenell of press secretaries. Her best lines so far? “Maybe we’re visual learners.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. guybee55 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    The Tea Party gave voice to this Cold Anger. It was a populist movement. MAGA is similar. It gives voice to those who are angry and want to see change, but have no idea how to do it. I live in Orange County, California. This is where the GOP allowed the Dims to steal the election of EVERY, get that EVERY Congressional seat in the county by harvesting ballots. Imagine, a Red county in California was overwhelmed by the Dims with the GOP watching. If it can happen here, it can happen your home. We have to do everything we can to make sure the Dims cannot stuff the ballot box with dead voters, people who are voting several times – and people who are voting through surrogates because they don’t know any better. It is time for the locals to speak up and let the county officials know they are being watched.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Paul from Canuskistan says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    OGKay officially replaced Ambassador Grenell as my fav in the WH…next to PDJT of course

    Like

    Reply
  7. rvsueandcrew says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    That photo of the biker with fist raised for the President represents a lot of strong support. Great pic!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Joebkonobi says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    The only question in 2020 is voter fraud. The dems have nothing else so you can bet that is what they are relying on. The question is, how to stop it with all blue states setting their own rules. Especially those with blue govs and blue legislator majority. I strongly support states rights but maybe it is time for national voting laws to level the playing field.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Hold the line!

    2020 is Everything!!

    45 vs 44
    America First vs Globalism
    US Constitution vs Agenda 21

    This is a time of choosing!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Gene Graff says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    For those about to rock, we salute you! Trump-Pence 2020

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    “Every day is Saint Crispins day.”

    Great post.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Zorro says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Death and Destruction to the Uniparty but especially to Democommunist Party side.

    Like

    Reply
  13. cjzak says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Wow. That’s inspiring Sundance. We have a fight ahead that’s for sure but we can prevail with Pres. Trump leading the way and if we do it together and stand firm, vigilant and strong. We can win and we must. Thanks for the very needed words.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Excellent post SD. Thank-you.

    MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. jumpinjarhead says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Ephesians 6:13

    “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Merkin Muffley says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Beautifully stated! Bravo!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. fangdog says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Kayleigh Mcenany continues to become the face-symbol for resistance to the arrogant elite fake-news media. Kayleigh seems to effortlessly make little rocks out of big rocks without the necessity of a sledge-hammer.

    Like

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      May 23, 2020 at 9:53 pm

      But those smart-a$$ MSM mouthpieces that come in to try to trip Kayleigh up or make her misspeak find themselves leaving with their feelings hurt, their images tarnishes, and their dismissal swift and complete!

      Like

      Reply
  18. pristach says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Here, here, Sundance.

    I’ve been struggling to contextualize the comings and goings of a far distant land known as Washington DC.

    Then I read today our Chief Justice of the United States address his son’s graduating high school class. Roberts said the pandemic should teach us humility and that it has shattered our illusion of control.

    No judge, that’s not my take away. As I mask up to buy flowers for my family’s gravesite, I turn to the cold anger referenced here by Sundance.

    Cold anger to the narcissistic political/legal/academic/law enforcement class which leaves us a fractured nation in the face of great peril – China.

    We’ve aided and abetted our enemy. Enriched them. Funded their research while they abscond with our intellectual property. For this, we should remain humble?

    Only in DC does this false logic prevail.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. littleanniesfannie says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    To all the Deep Staters and Swamp Rats

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Blind no Longer says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    President Trump has never let me down. I vow to never let him down either.
    I will fight for the country I love…the country of my youth, that same one that
    President Trump is fighting to get back!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. littleanniesfannie says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    We’re on to you!

    We haven’t even started to fight (or use any of our lives)

    This is our call. Donald J. Trump is Our President

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. robert van brunt says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    “WAR” Andrew Breitbart

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Blue Room Balcony

    11:46 A.M. EDT

    THE PRESIDENT:

    “Thank you very much. And we really — you’re my friends and you’ve been supporting me right from the beginning. I appreciate that you’re here. And we’re here for you. And I told you, when you want to come back with your 600,000, we’re ready to take you.”

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-rolling-remember-ceremony-honoring-nations-veterans-pow-mia/

    A call to arms?

    Muster on the Capitol Mall?

    Asking for a friend…

    Like

    Reply
  24. Neil M. Dunn says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    “If it goes to armed insurrection, even if the left wins, (highly damn unlikely) it will be a mess worse than reconstruction, worse than the Balkans. For the love of the country that I’ve served for over three decades, start seeking peace now.”
    The above is the ending of the article CTH linked to.
    The only “peace” the Dems socialists will accept = our surrender. Unacceptable so No Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
  25. semby says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    I have that cold anger.

    I pray earnestly every day to the Lord to destroy the enemies of this country and our President.

    The Battle Belongs to the Lord.

    The only way that we have complete control in this country is that come November 2020,

    THE DEMOCRATS MUST BE DECIMATED.

    Like

    Reply
  26. NightFlight says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    I will add my posture:

    THE WRATH OF THE AWAKENED SAXON
    by Rudyard Kipling

    It was not part of their blood,
    It came to them very late,
    With long arrears to make good,
    When the Saxon began to hate.
    They were not easily moved,
    They were icy — willing to wait
    Till every count should be proved,
    Ere the Saxon began to hate.
    Their voices were even and low.
    Their eyes were level and straight.
    There was neither sign nor show
    When the Saxon began to hate.
    It was not preached to the crowd.
    It was not taught by the state.
    No man spoke it aloud
    When the Saxon began to hate.
    It was not suddently bred.
    It will not swiftly abate.
    Through the chilled years ahead,
    When Time shall count from the date
    That the Saxon began to hate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    From the drummer boys to the generals.
    Do WE hear the clarion call?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Del Parker says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    I’ve always said, the character trait I admire the most, “…the ability to stand alone, against all evil, while giving aid and support to others.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. WhiteBoard says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Trump cleverly calls on the the militia – signals to get ready (at the 52 second mark)

    its about to get wild boys

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. 4sure says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    This reiterates what SD so brilliantly wrote.

    It was written by a Rabbi who is also an attorney. He sums up the Obama admin. Vs the Trump admin. And states it is now a time to hate. He is talking about cold anger.

    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/280235

    Like

    Reply
  32. sonoftrump says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Standing Ovation Sundance! God Bless You!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. the phoenix says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:07 pm

    Battle was joined today when I received a connection request on LinkedIn from someone calling herself a “COVID warrior”.

    After looking at the person’s profile, I did not accept the connection, but instead sent the following message:

    ” PRAYER WARRIOR at Make America Great Again
    Praying in Jesus’ name
    for healing and freedom in the world.
    Not a fan of Melinda Gates, I see you follow her.
    God bless America.”

    Like

    Reply
  34. neilmdunn says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Duncan Lemp and The American Devolution<–can this be turned around?
    https://straightlinelogic.com/2020/05/23/duncan-lemp-americas-first-covid-19-death-by-allan-stevo/

    Like

    Reply
  35. We the people know says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    THIS IS NOT A GENTLEMAN’S WAR. THIS TIME YOU ARE FIGHTING FOR YOUR VERY EXISTANCE.

    “Clive, if you let yourself to be defeated by them just because you are too fare to hit back the same way they hit at you, there won’t be any methods BUT Nazi methods. If you preach the rules of the game while they use every foul and filthy trick against you, they’ll laugh at you. They’ll think you’re weak, decadent.”

    (Anton Walbrook is my favorite actor)

    Like

    Reply
  36. Patience says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    Thank you so very much for your pensive, truthful, powerful and empowering words, Sundance.

    Like

    Reply
  37. John Spiropoulos says:
    May 23, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    My cold anger turned livid during a conversation with an old colleague today. She is a producer in a Washington Bureau at a network. Very, Very liberal. She told me how she doesn’t pay attention to the Wuhan Virus news events except to ask the reporter when Dr Fauci starts talking. After I explained to her how Dr. Fauci has disgraced himself there was silence at the other end of the phone. This is why I never talk to these people. She had actually called me to say Happy Birthday.
    BTW, this is the same woman who was happy to see Obama win in 2008 because, as she put it, “America needed to be taken down a notch.” This is the vile attitude we’re up against.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s