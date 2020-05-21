Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Flynn Revelations and Judicial Proceedings…

Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell appears for an interview with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest revelations in the Obama effort to target Lt. General Michael Flynn. Within the interview Ms. Powell walks through the timeline/process of FBI Director James Comey intercepting the Flynn Kislyak call and briefing former DNI James Clapper, who in turn briefed President Obama on January 4, 2017. {Go Deep}

Additionally, Ms. Powell discusses the latest order by the DC appeals court requesting a response from Flynn’s Judge Emett Sullivan to explain why he refuses to accept the unopposed motion by the DOJ and defense team to drop the charges against Mr. Flynn.