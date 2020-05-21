Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Flynn Revelations and Judicial Proceedings…

Posted on May 21, 2020 by

Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell appears for an interview with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest revelations in the Obama effort to target Lt. General Michael Flynn. Within the interview Ms. Powell walks through the timeline/process of FBI Director James Comey intercepting the Flynn Kislyak call and briefing former DNI James Clapper, who in turn briefed President Obama on January 4, 2017.  {Go Deep}

Additionally, Ms. Powell discusses the latest order by the DC appeals court requesting a response from Flynn’s Judge Emett Sullivan to explain why he refuses to accept the unopposed motion by the DOJ and defense team to drop the charges against Mr. Flynn.

 

127 Responses to Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Flynn Revelations and Judicial Proceedings…

  1. Drogers says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Do not get between that lady and her client.

  2. bambamtakethat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Very good interview. Ms. MacDonald allows Sidney to speak.

    Surprised Ms. MacDonald is allowed to go there.

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:34 pm

      bambamtakethat, That was my take as well. Ms. Mac did have a few moments of pause and reflect but no gotcha BS like most FOX “interviewers” these days.
      This must have got aired before Faux Paul Ryan approved it. I loathe him and people he represents…..which are many, many people.

      My list of loathings is too long to list here and it changes from day to day but the usual suspects really don’t change.

      I can’t wait to see minion Sullivan’s response. The judge has no robes.

      • bambamtakethat says:
        May 21, 2020 at 9:56 pm

        Daniel, you may be correct on the pause and reflect.
        Although I was thinking at the time, there may be a delay, due to remote coverage.

        Either way, interesting points were dropped by Ms. Powell.

      • ezpz2 says:
        May 21, 2020 at 10:08 pm

        Daniel, the ‘pause and reflect’ you mention is simply a relay delay because most of them are broadcasting from home or other makeshift studios.

        I’ve seen ‘E-Mac’ doing her show prior to this covid hysteria, and she’s sharp, quick, and insists on getting answers to her questions, rather than allowing interviewee to go off on a talking points rant.

        And she always seems prepared with well researched facts.

    • Bruce says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:36 pm

      Actually, a producer in Ms. MacDonald’s ear allowed Sydney to proceed. MacDonald was all about interrupting a la Hannity and others.

    • Big Jake says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      My girlfriend and Imhave a Liz MacDonald drinking game. We take a shot for each time she says THANK YOU at the end of her show. I think the record was five.

      Liked by 2 people

  3. theoldgoat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    I hope the light is nearing the end of this tunnel of judicial imprudence.
    General Flynn needs to have this end, and this Judge should be considered for impeachment for his horrendous actions in this case. I cannot imagine this is the first time he has pulled moves like this, this case is just one of the most visible ones.

    He should be removed from the bench for these actions alone. Setting aside how many other cases he handled poorly due to his ego and over inflated view of himself.

  4. samwise163 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Looks like appeals court is 2-1, good guys….time will tell

    • Publius2016 says:
      May 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      actually think 3-0 if “Judge” doesn’t just end the case on Tuesday

      very simple…”Gen. Flynn, you are free to go…all charges have been dropped…I apologize for the delay”

      • All Too Much says:
        May 21, 2020 at 8:13 pm

        I agree. 3-0.
        The appeals court’s attitude toward what Sullivan had done is shown by its referring to Sullivan as “trial judge”, lower cased, rather than a more polite, formal designation.
        Have a great Memorial Day weekend, trial judge.

  5. Derangement Syndrome says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    “The Hammer” (which Sydney mentioned) is the real scandal. All those “contractors” that were accessing raw NSA data, were just cut outs for the IC to spy on political enemies “second hand”. That’s why they were accessing info for the same names over and over again. It’s amazing to see most of the Republicans (who were the ones spied on) cover for Obama cronies.

    Liked by 11 people

    • anthohmy says:
      May 21, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      Dennis Montgomery wrote that software, correct?

      Liked by 1 person

    • CountryDoc says:
      May 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      Probably because they have all hired contractors to abuse the database. I won’t be surprised if we find that some of the same contractors were digging dirt for both sides. Whatever is sellable, especially on a black market, there will be buyers and sellers with no morals.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Trumps owner says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      Not surprising at all. The spying found real dirt on these Republicans who are then threatened, “stand down or even block investigations or that woman (or child, right Denny Hastert?) that’s not your wife you’ve been texting, sexting and videoing….
      Why did Hillary have 3,000 FBI files? It’s that x 1000!

      Liked by 1 person

    • Dutchman says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      Unless and until we see records, we won’t KNOW who was spied on, or who ordered/requested and recieved the ‘intel work product’, or ‘op-research’ if you prefer.

      The complete lack of interest in ‘getting to the bottom of this’ by Congressional Republicon Leadership can only be explained one way, IMHO.

      THEY were also recipients of the info, for instance against PRIMARY opponents.
      This is also why they are in lockstep to renew FISA, without hearings or changes, as is Barr.

      I know some think they are VICTIMS of the spying, and are compromised, and I recognise its possible,…but I think they are perpetrators, co-conspirators WITH Obama admin, just as they were with IRS/Tea Party.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Bogeyfree says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:21 pm

      Read the quote below and tell me if it doesn’t apply possibly to today? 

      IMO ALL of this goes back to Feb 4, 2009 – The day they launched the Hammer Program.

       In Feb 2009, the Hammer Program went from a foreign surveillance tool to a domestic surveillance tool.  

      After the decrypted 47 hard drives were turned over to Comey’s FIB in 2015, Dennis Montgomery, the Registered Hammer Whistleblower said this…..  

      “I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for those leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”

      Now stack that on top of all the other “alleged” spying we have seen and heard about these past 3.5 years.

      So the question Barr and the Boys should be asking an investigating IMO…….

      IS THERE A PATTERN OF SPYING ABUSE ON AMERICANS.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Maquis says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      Their silence suggests they fear what was found.

      Like

  6. anthohmy says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    I wish they wouldn’t dismiss until they have all the evidence, unless they still have to produce that transcript and audio per Sullivan’s May 2019 ruling or they can get it through Covington.

    Like

    • anthohmy says:
      May 21, 2020 at 7:50 pm

      *when the sue Covington.

      Liked by 1 person

    • YeahYouRight says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:03 pm

      Commie’s lying. Again. First, no transcript has been seen, so if there is one, I doubt it came from FBI, or they would have masked Flynn. Commie says they wouldn’t have masked his name because it was needed to understand the content. Not true if they were really monitoring Kysliak.

      FIB was either monitoring Flynn with a criminal warrant, or another entity recorded the call. Or… Nobody recorded the call, but just listened in and took notes or asked Kysliak about the call. Wouldn’t be the first time they actually asked the Russians for dirt on Trump, et al.

      I think somebody listened in because it sounds like 0bama and crew were chumming the waters with outrageous acts against Russia (sanctions, kicking out their ambassadors…), then listened in on pertinent Russians, expecting Flynn to make contact in an attempt to moderate Russia’s reaction. A trap.

      Liked by 1 person

      • johnnybiface says:
        May 21, 2020 at 8:32 pm

        You bring up a good and telling point. The acts against Russia and Russians seem like a premeditated psych op. They could easily have been tactics by one and several of this Obama Crime family to arouse and goad Russian contacts to make approaches to the incoming new US Administration. The intention to entrap the new administration so they could direct their Clancy esque fiction so their faithful media will write the American tragedy they plan to execute to start the prosecutions….Against the New USA Administration.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Chewbarkah says:
        May 21, 2020 at 8:52 pm

        I wonder why DNI Grenell can’t cough up the transcript. Former DNI Clapper had a copy. Plus a cast of thousands in the Obama administration.

        Like

  7. Publius2016 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    its called “the hammer”

    WoW

    these Demons moved five blocks away and have stymied our tradition of the peaceful transfer of power…44 and Deep State perpetuate continued fraud upon our land…selected, trained and empowered by third generation true believers…SAD SICK

    45 and his Team of Patriots are WINNING!

    Powell is an excellent attorney

    Liked by 6 people

  8. The Boss says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    I don’t know if Sidney Powell is a drinker, but I’d like to buy her a shot and a beer if she is. Maybe a steak dinner if she isn’t. She’s done much to restore trust in the legal system in a short time, and I appreciate it.

    Liked by 8 people

    • All Too Much says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:17 pm

      Funny, that.
      President Trump and Ms. Powell both do not drink alcohol, if you are correct.
      Sober thinking is a valuable asset right now.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Conservative_302 says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:53 pm

      She’s a Texan so she’ll take that shot, beer, and steak dinner. Nice offer. She’s earned it, and so much more. Not to go off on a tangent, but she is the real deal meaning she is the quintessential role model for women. When I think of how other women and men on the left talked so well of Hilary and her being a role model for other women, it made me feel like i did each time I saw Obarfa on TV which made me quickly turn the channel before he opened his stupid slimy mouth, both made me want to barf! I respect Sidney so much for the great job/freedom fight she is doing. The lady is a rockstar!

      Like

  9. Brutalus says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Love how she keeps dropping in the massive surveilance of the Obama Administration on its political enemies…this is how it gets out to the masses

    Liked by 12 people

    • MACAULAY says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:26 pm

      I understand your sarcasm and frustration. I am a long suffering Deplorable myself.

      We should have known what Western Country hired Mifsud to kick this whole thing off—by planting lies on Papadopulos–after 3 weeks; we should have known which US Spy Agency leaned on that Western ally in another three weeks—and the person in that Agency (Brennan?) should have been indicted in another couple of months or so.

      But, think back to the atmosphere we had around Trump’s Inauguration. I actually heard rumors that he might not be inaugurated—the lies about Russia,Russia, Russia—were so bad and so heartily presssed by the NY/DC Media.

      Then came Mueller. Trump was on the deep defensive for two or more years. Then Ukraine and Impeachment. But, the man has persevered.

      And the whole momentum has changed. So, there’s that.

      Liked by 1 person

      • MACAULAY says:
        May 21, 2020 at 8:27 pm

        Responded to wrong post. Nevermind.

        Like

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          May 21, 2020 at 8:46 pm

          MAC…, We all do it. You get so P.O.’ed at the lies being spread from the enemedia and then we see some truth bleeding through and it just makes you want to scream.

          You had the decency to repost and that’s one of the reasons I follow CTH cause most posters have morals…..and smarts.

          Have a great Memorial Day! and if you run into a masked Lefty tell’em to F off and go hide in their basement because THIS IS AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL and we will go out and enjoy it regardless of your insecurities.

          #MAGA and #KAG AGAIN!

          Liked by 1 person

        • coolmamie says:
          May 21, 2020 at 9:39 pm

          Still, I enjoyed the read.

          Like

    • Bogeyfree says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      IMO unfortunately the spying abuse goes no where if Barr doesn’t look back. Today IMO he ONLY has Durham looking from around 2016 – 2019

      One day people will ask…….

      Why did Barr not investigate all the 2009-2016 Spying? WHY???

      Is there something he doesn’t want to know???

      Now do you see why I want Sidney to be WH Justice Czar or PT’s Nov AG

      Based on her comments about all the Prior Spying, there would be no stopping Sidney if she was in charge of Justice.

      Like

      Reply
  10. KMD says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Excellent to see E-Mac has picked up the coup trail and run it to the tree. She’s locked down now, and hope she stays on the wood… (ol coondogger speak)

    To Sidney Powell & Gen.Flynn, please know your sacrifice & honorable conduct are cherished by untold numbers of freedom loving Americans who pray for you both, daily!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:01 pm

      KMD, What you typed 100,000 times^^^
      We are not alone in this fight. How did VSGPDJT win in the first place? Because there’s a lot more of us than their are of them and that’s why they are freaking out!!

      Liked by 2 people

  11. RJ says:
    May 21, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    I’ve got my binoculars at the ready, the lenses cleaned, my eyeglasses too. I am watching…

    I am watching to see if anyone, anyone at all, gets arrested, charged with a crime over this coup attempt. I have checked my odds with the mega lottery against someone getting arrested.

    I intend to buy more mega millions lottery tickets.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. dallasdan says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Am I correct in thinking the DC Appellate Court could summarily cease Sullivan’s Amicus brief strategy and end this farce, very soon?

    Like

    • All Too Much says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:21 pm

      Technically yes, but the spin in the media wouldn’t be pretty is Sullivan isn’t given his day in court.

      Sullivan’s day in court.
      I like the sound of that.

      Like

  13. aja says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    I would urge all to read the article by Lee Smith in the Tablet today regarding “the Hammer” and the origins of RussiaGate. Smith deserves a Pulitzer.
    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran

    Liked by 4 people

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      ” read the article by Lee Smith in the Tablet”

      YES!!!
      A+A+A+

      Liked by 1 person

      • gabytango says:
        May 21, 2020 at 9:39 pm

        This is a great article explaining The Hammer, Jay, thank you. This is hideous. I don’t think I’ve ever cried from anger before.

        Like

        • gabytango says:
          May 21, 2020 at 9:40 pm

          Oh, and by the way, is this the groundbreaking “data base” that Maxine Waters was bragging that Oblunder had built – one never seen before??

          Like

          • Maquis says:
            May 21, 2020 at 10:10 pm

            Word is she was just effusing over some Commie voter database.
            No one really knows what the hell she was talking about for certain, herself included.

            Like

    • jj says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      aja, excellent article, thank you! there r pieces of info in the article that confirm the hatred bathhouse barry and his inner circle had for Flynn… the audacity & arrogance of a man to be so concerned about the Rule of Law in the Flynn case when you read something like this in the Lee Smith article, “The administration told Congress the nuclear deal would not grant access to the U.S. financial system, but a 2018 Senate report showed how the Obama WH lied to the public and was secretly trying to grant Iran that access. The Obama administration had misled Congress about secret deals it made regarding verification procedures, and then secretly shipped $1.7 billion cash for Iran to distribute to its terror proxies.”

      Liked by 1 person

    • Chewbarkah says:
      May 21, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      Smith’s article is packed with important food for thought. Excerpt: ‘…Obama did not hide his larger goal…he was establishing a geopolitical equilibrium “between Sunni, or predominantly Sunni, Gulf states and Iran.” …realignment was a “great strategic opportunity” for a “a new regional framework that accommodates the security needs of Iranians, Saudis, Israelis, Russians and Americans.”

      That latter part is all Obama moonshine. Obama’s “Dream from his Father” is to unwind imperialism. Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran is designed to effect a new strategic reality that decouples the US from KSA, other “moderate” ME states, Israel, and inexorably pushes the US out of the Middle East. End game: Muslim elimination of Israel; Middle East free of US interference. That is the legacy Obama craved. Flynn threatened the whole program.

      Liked by 2 people

  14. MaineCoon says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    After that slanderous statement Sullivan made regarding Sidney’s brief one time, all I can say, is he who laughs last….

    Have a good laugh, Sidney!

    Liked by 1 person

  15. Patience says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    WHY did Obama-bamboozler
    >open intel / computer system

    to ~> ALL “agencies”

    ~~>the NIGHT BEFORE he moved his person out of the Whit House ~> ?

    Liked by 2 people

    • Raptors2020 says:
      May 21, 2020 at 8:55 pm

      Thank you for posting this, Aja.
      Lee Smith is the greatest. For conservatives, we don’t appreciate the good journalists who aren’t frequently on Fox.

      For Obama, it’s almost as if Flynn is the mountain, Trump is the molehill. The Andy McCarthy theory that Flynn was an obstacle on the road to Trump is way off. We’re still a million miles from the truth.

      For Judge Sullivan, I’ll predict he’ll generate a hyperbolic screed to the appeals court on the need to prosecute Flynn to save the Republic. Some VIP (one guess) has reached Sullivan and convinced him this is his hour to shine as a great patriot.

      Liked by 1 person

  16. 335blues says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    McDonald: “Well Sullivan is a real sob isn’t he?”
    Powell: “Yes, that’s right, and the appellate court has schooled the little snot.”

    Liked by 2 people

  17. Bubby says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    If that happens just more evidence of the corrupt Judiciary being controlled by the deep state! The Federal Judges obama appointed will always support a previous obama Judge’s ruling. How new law is made by activist Judges!

    Liked by 1 person

  18. Ono says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Like Like!

    Not just a tunnel on Oahu

    Liked by 1 person

  19. Bob Parker says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Hey Judge Sullivan!!

    Did you think that you were going up against the “B” team here? Take note Jidge, Sidney Powell is eating you for breakfast, lunch, & dinner.

    You have disgraced yourself, but since you decided to go as you did, you are probably too stupid to know it.

    How ’bout a nice pair of Obama kneepads for this POS Judge gang?

    Hey O’Bama, no, you may not go to jail, but rest assured you will be disgraced once this is all over. And HIstory will deem you to be the most corrupt president EVER.

    Liked by 2 people

  20. Caius Lowell says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    I predict Sullivan will type out “0bama akbar!” 1000 times…

    Liked by 2 people

  21. Trygve says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Liz Mac is so great. I love her style. So sick and tired of MSM news anchors always sounding pretty much the same, with that inane exaggerated lilt, those vocal cliffhangers and all-American accents, it’s as if they all went to school to learn “talking head diction”, or something. Liz, I love you.

    Liked by 2 people

  22. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Sullivan will reply to the motion by offering some pretzel-logic excuse to deny it, and the appellate court will back his play. This will need to go to a HIGHER authority (SCOTUS)

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Anon says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice

    Just want to let everyone know about a surreal experience I had today. I was about to order Sydney’s book, but just before doing so, I decided to see if I could find a few synopses or overviews of the book and came across this video:

    C-SPAN: Licensed to Lie

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?320640-1/licensed-lie

    C-SPAN put another DOJ lawyer, RONALD WEICH, on after Sydney gave her presentation to essentially rebut her thesis. Using an “appeal to authority” argument Weich defended the prosecutors Sydney was accusing, and did a good enough job to at least give one pause to doubt Sydney. So, naturally I was a bit confused, but at least I had the wherewithal to google RONALD WEICH:

    Holder aide who erred on Fast and Furious leaves Justice Department

    The senior Justice Department official (RONALD WEICH) who sent a letter to a Republican senator (Grassley) falsely claiming that the department did not allow guns to be “walked” to drug smugglers in Mexico during the Fast and Furious investigation left the department… The Justice Department retracted that letter in December, with Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. vigorously defending Mr. Weich and the department against charges of lying to Congress.

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2012/jun/13/holder-aide-who-erred-on-fast-furious-leaves-justi/

    WTF!!!!!!!!!!

    HOW DEEP DOES THIS GO???

    So now I am wondering if things are “so far gone”, they are beyond redemption?

    PS: I ordered the book!

    Liked by 2 people

  24. Orson says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    There are 15 District Court justices in the District Court of the District of Columbia. Eleven (11) of those are placed there by Clinton or Obama. I tend to think that Sullivan’s hijinx are a message to the DOJ (specifically Barr and Durham) saying….”sure, indict someone…and this is what you’re going to get.” We will not allow a conviction. We will go to to extreme measures to assure that.

    Prosecutors are vain. They understand this message loud and clear…as does Barr.

    Like

  25. Trygve says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Judge Sullivan knows he can’t win this. He’s been instructed to stall, and he’s stalling things. In anticipation of what, I don’t know.

    Maybe certain Dems have instructed their Chinese dictator friend to unleash on Hong Kong in order to trigger a hot war confrontation between China and US? Or something else is coming down the pipe. Just spitballing here.

    Liked by 2 people

  26. FPCHmom says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    This is a really informative thread-

    Liked by 2 people

  27. Indy0707 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Finally, someone let’s her speak. The larger issues about Flynn in the Obama administration can come forward.

    Liked by 1 person

  28. Doug Amos says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Flynn knows the whole story about the pallets of $ that Ears supposedly sent to Iran. Right now, he is 1 of the most powerful people in Washington.

    Liked by 3 people

  29. Bogeyfree says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Yes, Sidney highlights all their PRIOR Spying and even Questions if they used The Hammer.

    If there is anyway to make her a WH Justice Czar now and then make her PT’s new AG come Nov coupled with Grenell as FBI Director and Flynn CIA Director come Nov that IMO would pretty much end the DS.

    She would not be afraid to expose it all and show all of American just how much Spying was done from 2009-2016 unlike some……….

    Like

  30. CharterOakie says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Once again, Sydney Powell does a fantastic job of articulating clearly the essential issues.

    Tremendous.

    Like

  31. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    10 Days….and Appellate put the Fokker case in Sullivan’s face.

    Like

  32. Right to reply says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    I am stunned that 50% of Americans think this level of criminal injustice is ok!

    Like

  33. StandTall says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Been waiting for several years for someone known (very publicly) and respected to drop those two words “The Hammer”. Read the many articles at The American Report years ago and NO one would touch it on MSM and general silence when I mentioned to some very informed people. Some even insinuated they’d heard it was a ‘conspiracy’.. that’s what C_A said to call outed truth. Anyway, so glad Sidney the Brilliant & Courageous Warrior for Good did it..
    long ago I listened to every audio of Mongomery just to see if it was believable.. I believe him. Where are those hard drives he gave to FBI?
    *Also, article about Gen Flynn at The Tablet is great.. filled in a lot of holes in my understanding!

    Liked by 1 person

  34. arsumbris says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Justice Roberts: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges…”

    Justice Sullivan: “One sec, hold my beer…”

    Liked by 2 people

  35. dufrst says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    I hope in 10 days Flynn will be free, but the cynical side of me thinks we may still have more left in this rollercoaster. What a terrible ride it’s been for General Flynn!

    Like

  36. starfcker says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Sort of unrelated, but consistent with the post. Sidney Powell and Ric Grenell have shown us what can be done when one sets out to actually do the job in front of them. Nobody had to come up with excuses (trust the plan) why they weren’t doing anything. No need to hope, no need to wonder, they were quite obviously doing everything possible, every minute of the day, and it was completely visible. No waiting till after the election, no waiting till the cows come home, no waiting period. This is how capable people work, you don’t have to guess, you don’t have to wonder, you just look at their work product, because they are churning it out. Now compare that to Bill Barr. Compare that to Chris Wray. Compare that to Lindsey Graham. Find us 50 more.

    Liked by 3 people

  37. suncc49 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Judge Sullivan responds – because “Orange man bad” the end…….

    Like

  38. thelastbesthope says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    There is zero legal precedent for what Sullivan is doing. He’s gone completely off the rails. The coup conspirators must have the judge on video doing things with minors. Blackmail is the only way they get him to ruin himself like this.

    In deep state DC, blackmail is just another day at work.

    Liked by 1 person

  39. Mike Lukz says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    I give BIG credit for Sidney sneaking in the hammer aka Dennis Montgomery. That, not Mike Flynn or spying on Trump is the real story here!!!

    Please please please CTH readers!!! Do donate to the Mike Flynn defense fund!!!

    Liked by 2 people

  40. Doug Amos says:
    May 21, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    All of this because Pence allowed himself to get trapped by the media maggots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    May 21, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    The defense is engaged …

    imho

    p.s.
    I wonder if the judge is going to seek an attorney?

    hmmm…

    Liked by 1 person

  43. andersm0 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    It must be particularly galling for Sidney Powell to be betrayed by a judge she so fully believed was an honest broker.

    Liked by 1 person

  44. coolmamie says:
    May 21, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    My husband, a lawyer, read the entire decision in Fokker. He said the critical difference is that Flynn plead guilty, and once a guilty plea has been made it is in the hands of the court.

    Like

  45. Conservative_302 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    I trust God has this. This whole Russia hoax stinks. The corruption is so bad. It’s depressing, but God has his reasons. I know A lot of people would do things differently, but I am sure things look very different when looking out the window of the WH. Ordinary people like Sidney are becoming hero’s like in any great story, and this story is one for the history books for sure. In the end, I trust God will give us what we need. Keep in faith and don’t lose hope.

    Liked by 2 people

  46. ezpz2 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Sidney Powell confirmed in this interview what we all know – that they wanted to remove General Flynn from the NSC to prevent him from exposing their evil and criminal deeds.

    As a bonus, they thought they could break him to turn on POTUS, but the main reason was to get him out of a position from which he could lay bare for the world to see what they did.

    All these delays are also designed, imo, to keep him muzzled.

    Like

  47. Tparty says:
    May 21, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    I logged in to post this very video of our Deplorable Ms Sydney Powell. The moment of coup de gras on the deep state(uncapitalized), only to find a current post.

    Let us now investigate the prior rulings of this deep state fixer, Judge Sullivan… I am particularly interested in a case or controversy nvolving the nature of our “money’ and how it is derived.

    Like

