DC Circuit Panel Orders Judge Sullivan To Respond Within 10 Days…

Posted on May 21, 2020 by

A three panel DC Appeals Court Panel, Judge Henderson, Judge Wilkins and Judge Rao have ordered Michael Flynn’s Judge, Emett Sullivan, to respond to the defense petition for a writ of mandamus within ten days:

Quoting the U.S. vs Fokker ruling the panel is not responding directly to the Flynn petition with an immediate decision; instead they are requiring Judge Sullivan to explain his decision to engage with extra-party amicus actions despite the DOJ and Flynn defense agreement on the motion to dismiss.

The order can be viewed as a smart move by the appeals panel because Judge Sullivan has yet to rule on the original unopposed DOJ motion. In essence, Sullivan has never explained himself; and this approach will require Sullivan to put his proverbial cards on the table.  The DC panel has given Judge Sullivan ten days to respond.

33 Responses to DC Circuit Panel Orders Judge Sullivan To Respond Within 10 Days…

  1. tax2much says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Slap the SOB down hard.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • tommylotto says:
      May 21, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      Interesting situation. On most writs, the real party in interest is one of the parties to the case. So, the judge does not have to respond. He can allow the real party in interest take the laboring oar in opposing the writ. Not this time, defense and prosecution agree. Sullivan is going to have to put pen to paper and give an accounting. He cannot farm it out to amicus, because that is part of the conduct that is being challenged.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Marcus Aurelius says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    La fin du monde…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. TwoLaine says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    #MoreRopePlease

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. bambamtakethat says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    “The walls are closing in.”

    Just not on the ones the presstitutes had hoped for.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Nigella says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    well Flynn has a better chance with this group… I hope so anyway

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. All Too Much says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Gleeson will ghost-write the brief for Sullivan.
    Biden would tell him to copy and paste someone else’s brief.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Richie-Rich ❌🇺🇸❌❗️❗️👮‍♂️ (@Rich91754) says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    So, Sullivan can allow the circus to move forward during this 10 day period, or not?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Shyster says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Two of the three justices look very solid giving Flynn good odds. Can’t wait to read the wakadoodle Sullivan’s brief on the issue.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. kris2025 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    I wonder if Sullivan just dismissed the case instead of being humiliated by DC Circuit. What are the chances of that happening?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Jim in TN says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    I hope the DOJ responds too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    Posted earlier. Well worth the read. Taking out Flynn was the impetus for and keystone to the ensuing “resistance movement”. Absolve Flynn and the rest of their narrative crumbles.
    ——————

    ******How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign******
    Michael Flynn posed a threat to the former president’s legacy and was made to pay for it

    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Erik Heter says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Assuming it’s possible, I wouldn’t be surprised is Sullivan tried to weasel his way out of this by suddenly recusing himself from the case or suddenly retiring “effective immediately” to spend more time with his family, of course. He really has no legal leg to stand on, and the citation of the Fokker case would seem to telegraph that the DCCA thinks he’s in violation of that precedent. It looks like he’s painted himself into a corner where he is going to be slapped down hard by the court or have to try to slink away and kick the can to someone else (I find it hard to believe he would get the message and do the right thing now).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. lawton says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Curious to see the Lawfare spin that Sullivan responds with now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. ziegler von strahn says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    That seems a rather small corner in a big room that Judge Sullivan has painted himself into. He basically has to justify going against SCOTUS Ruling and DC Court Rules applicable to him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Free Speech says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Sullivan must’ve done something criminal on tape/wiretap that the Deep State has. He’s going down with the ship.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. iconoclast says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Judge Henderson was appointed by President Reagan. Judge Wilkins was appointed by President Obama. Judge Rao was appointed by President Trump.

    I’d say Judge Sullivan better have a good explanation ready.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. GB Bari says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    At this point only speculation can be offered.
    We’ve already read dozens of legal opinions on the issue at hand. From both sides.

    It would be refreshing to see a case as consequential as this conclude the way that legal precedent would ordinarily require. But we are living at a time when dark forces are working hard to overturn civility and order, especially with long-established law. So while I am hoping for a positive outcome, I wouldn’t bet on this case either way.

    Like

    Reply
  18. carthoris says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    They should have ordered him to report to a mental hospital by the end of the day as he clearly thinks is is God.

    Like

    Reply
  19. jus wundrin says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Should have been two days. Sully either has some severe hatred for Gen Flynn, or someone was pulling real tight on the puppet strings (obama).

    Like

    Reply
    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 21, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      No doubt he was told to throw a curveball and he did. I am not sure this was a hill for him to die on but it was his choice.

      Like

      Reply
  20. doofusdawg says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Argument framed as constitutional rights and liberties vs. public interest or good. This is what Obama wanted when he said the constitution should express affirmative rights. Only there should be no real distinction between individual rights and affirmative rights if they are truly universal. But they never are because that is how they derive their power… picking winners and losers… or rather determining what “is” the public good.

    And that’s why the left craves affirmative constitutional rights. And why they hate individualism… at least in everybody else’s lives.

    And it’s all heading to a 5-4 Scotus decision.

    Like

    Reply
  21. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    DaJudge better call Obama for some assistance. Better do it by the BOOK and in a hurry.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Bogeyfree says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    My guess is this work has already been outsourced to Lawfare who already has Judge Sullivan’s response ready to go.

    Can’t wait to see the amount of BS contained in this rebuttal.

    Like

    Reply
  23. freepetta says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Slap that Sullivan down!! He should permanently retire from the bench. He’s a partisan hack!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Publius2016 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    would not surprise to see “Judge” Sullivan grant DOJ request and end this case Tuesday morning…

    “Judge” has no justification to continue this matter and the Appeals Court granted him 10 days out of generosity to save whatever remains of his “reputation”

    Like

    Reply
  25. donaldthegreat20 says:
    May 21, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    DC Circuit is essentially saying, ‘hey, Judge Sullivan, why haven’t you ruled on the motion to dismiss? And why hasn’t the DOJ submitted its own motion to dismiss?
    Creep Sullivan, by having set arguments and amicus briefs for July, knew very well that, in doing so, Flynn could not appeal to SCOTUS if Sullivan had denied his motion to dismiss because SCOTUS would already be in recess until Fall 2020.
    Flynn might have had to wait in jail on appeal until 2020 SCOTUS session because POS judge could easily have set a vindictive bail in the millions!
    Massive win for Flynn!!

    Like

    Reply

