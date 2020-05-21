DC Circuit Panel Orders Judge Sullivan To Respond Within 10 Days…

A three panel DC Appeals Court Panel, Judge Henderson, Judge Wilkins and Judge Rao have ordered Michael Flynn’s Judge, Emett Sullivan, to respond to the defense petition for a writ of mandamus within ten days:
Quoting the U.S. vs Fokker ruling the panel is not responding directly to the Flynn petition with an immediate decision; instead they are requiring Judge Sullivan to explain his decision to engage with extra-party amicus actions despite the DOJ and Flynn defense agreement on the motion to dismiss.
The order can be viewed as a smart move by the appeals panel because Judge Sullivan has yet to rule on the original unopposed DOJ motion. In essence, Sullivan has never explained himself; and this approach will require Sullivan to put his proverbial cards on the table. The DC panel has given Judge Sullivan ten days to respond.
Slap the SOB down hard.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Interesting situation. On most writs, the real party in interest is one of the parties to the case. So, the judge does not have to respond. He can allow the real party in interest take the laboring oar in opposing the writ. Not this time, defense and prosecution agree. Sullivan is going to have to put pen to paper and give an accounting. He cannot farm it out to amicus, because that is part of the conduct that is being challenged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
La fin du monde…
LikeLiked by 1 person
#MoreRopePlease
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The walls are closing in.”
Just not on the ones the presstitutes had hoped for.
LikeLiked by 6 people
well Flynn has a better chance with this group… I hope so anyway
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gleeson will ghost-write the brief for Sullivan.
Biden would tell him to copy and paste someone else’s brief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gleeson or Andrew Weissmann? Maybe Eric Holder? Or the Puke-litzer prize winning staffs of the Washington Post/New York Times?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Sullivan can allow the circus to move forward during this 10 day period, or not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sullivan set a day in July to have his circus complete with clowns 🤡💁🏻♀️
LikeLike
Two of the three justices look very solid giving Flynn good odds. Can’t wait to read the wakadoodle Sullivan’s brief on the issue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder if Sullivan just dismissed the case instead of being humiliated by DC Circuit. What are the chances of that happening?
LikeLike
Depends on how bad obama wants Gen Flynns head.
LikeLike
I hope the DOJ responds too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either he’s dead or my watch has stopped.
– Groucho
LikeLike
Posted earlier. Well worth the read. Taking out Flynn was the impetus for and keystone to the ensuing “resistance movement”. Absolve Flynn and the rest of their narrative crumbles.
——————
******How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign******
Michael Flynn posed a threat to the former president’s legacy and was made to pay for it
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming it’s possible, I wouldn’t be surprised is Sullivan tried to weasel his way out of this by suddenly recusing himself from the case or suddenly retiring “effective immediately” to spend more time with his family, of course. He really has no legal leg to stand on, and the citation of the Fokker case would seem to telegraph that the DCCA thinks he’s in violation of that precedent. It looks like he’s painted himself into a corner where he is going to be slapped down hard by the court or have to try to slink away and kick the can to someone else (I find it hard to believe he would get the message and do the right thing now).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meet the Fokkers. Sorry sorry sorry, just couldn’t resist. 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curious to see the Lawfare spin that Sullivan responds with now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That seems a rather small corner in a big room that Judge Sullivan has painted himself into. He basically has to justify going against SCOTUS Ruling and DC Court Rules applicable to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sullivan must’ve done something criminal on tape/wiretap that the Deep State has. He’s going down with the ship.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Henderson was appointed by President Reagan. Judge Wilkins was appointed by President Obama. Judge Rao was appointed by President Trump.
I’d say Judge Sullivan better have a good explanation ready.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At this point only speculation can be offered.
We’ve already read dozens of legal opinions on the issue at hand. From both sides.
It would be refreshing to see a case as consequential as this conclude the way that legal precedent would ordinarily require. But we are living at a time when dark forces are working hard to overturn civility and order, especially with long-established law. So while I am hoping for a positive outcome, I wouldn’t bet on this case either way.
LikeLike
They should have ordered him to report to a mental hospital by the end of the day as he clearly thinks is is God.
LikeLike
Should have been two days. Sully either has some severe hatred for Gen Flynn, or someone was pulling real tight on the puppet strings (obama).
LikeLike
No doubt he was told to throw a curveball and he did. I am not sure this was a hill for him to die on but it was his choice.
LikeLike
Argument framed as constitutional rights and liberties vs. public interest or good. This is what Obama wanted when he said the constitution should express affirmative rights. Only there should be no real distinction between individual rights and affirmative rights if they are truly universal. But they never are because that is how they derive their power… picking winners and losers… or rather determining what “is” the public good.
And that’s why the left craves affirmative constitutional rights. And why they hate individualism… at least in everybody else’s lives.
And it’s all heading to a 5-4 Scotus decision.
LikeLike
DaJudge better call Obama for some assistance. Better do it by the BOOK and in a hurry.
LikeLike
My guess is this work has already been outsourced to Lawfare who already has Judge Sullivan’s response ready to go.
Can’t wait to see the amount of BS contained in this rebuttal.
LikeLike
Slap that Sullivan down!! He should permanently retire from the bench. He’s a partisan hack!
LikeLike
would not surprise to see “Judge” Sullivan grant DOJ request and end this case Tuesday morning…
“Judge” has no justification to continue this matter and the Appeals Court granted him 10 days out of generosity to save whatever remains of his “reputation”
LikeLike
DC Circuit is essentially saying, ‘hey, Judge Sullivan, why haven’t you ruled on the motion to dismiss? And why hasn’t the DOJ submitted its own motion to dismiss?
Creep Sullivan, by having set arguments and amicus briefs for July, knew very well that, in doing so, Flynn could not appeal to SCOTUS if Sullivan had denied his motion to dismiss because SCOTUS would already be in recess until Fall 2020.
Flynn might have had to wait in jail on appeal until 2020 SCOTUS session because POS judge could easily have set a vindictive bail in the millions!
Massive win for Flynn!!
LikeLike
Y’all have to read this in GWP. It’s about Lee Smith’s newest writing
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/lee-smith-obamagate-began-obamas-iran-deal-domestic-spying-campaign-general-flynn-promised-publicize-obamas-secret-deals-iran/
LikeLike