Devin Nunes Discusses ‘Spygate’, Flynn and Obama-Era Intelligence Corruption….

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Lou Dobbs to discuss some of the most recent revelations about Obama-era political surveillance operations; and the downstream effort by career participants to cover it up.
.
If you read last night’s discussion on the origin of Crossfire Hurricane vis-a-vis Papadopoulos; and if you read Lee Smith’s article today on why Obama’s system, writ large, was apoplectic about Flynn;… consider the possibility that Joseph Mifsud was an Obama-aligned Israeli intelligence operative. What would that mean?
I believe it means the deep state is not just dug in here, but all across the few democratic and/or democratic republics across the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. International corruption. US Congress is a hub of corruption. Siphon US foreign aid into corrupt pockets all over the planet. CIA, Dept of State, FBI and more, all involved. Same with counterpart agencies in allied countries.
It’s good to be king.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s really good to be the king with other people’s money!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Networked NWO Globalist Psychopaths.
LikeLike
Better to list the ones that aren’t.
Charles Ortel has dug up so many crimes within the international links to the Clinton Global Initiative, it will blow your mind.
My personal thought is that basically, this was an international CIA money laundering system the likes of which we have never seen. I believe all from US taxpayer base.
When Charles relayed that the Clinton Foundation 501 3C was approved by Lois Lerner, it was only to cover one library in Arkansas with only statewide donors. And Lois Lerner never demanded that the Clintons ever alter that status. Every act from there is illegal.
https://charlesortel.com
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m getting to the point where I can no longer take Dobbs’ pontificating and slobbering all over himself rather than letting his guests answer the questions asked. He’s getting to be as irritating as Hannity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see it as a reasonable price to hear Nunes speak.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t afford it – – I’m poor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dobbs was fine tonight.
Nunes was talking wussy like, saying he doesn’t want name names…
Typical sissy Republican tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As my wife always tells me – I’m entitled to my opinion, regardless of how insignificant it may be!
MAGA
LikeLike
There was an excellent interview with Mr Nunes on the Dark to Light Podcast – via the Quite Frankly youtube channel. Well worth the listen.
LikeLike
Has Misfud ever surfaced? Didn’t Barr personally go to Italy last year to get Misfud’s cell phone? SO many players that it gets confusing to remember who is connected to whom…but I do know that almost NONE of them give a rat’s a&& about anyone other than themselves and do not care whose lives they ruin as long as they get their 30 pieces of silver!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes VMom – they have sold their votes to the highest bidder. Time to flip some tables over and do some righteous housecleaning!
Our press, Congressmen, Senators, Prior Presidents, institutions of ‘higher’ learning are so well paid and protected that they taunt us through haughty eyes.
Barr is a fool to virtue signal ‘protection’ of the presidential candidate and office, in light of the previous heinous and brazen abuse of the positions entrusted to Biden and Obamination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes VMom – they have sold their votes to the highest bidder. Time to flip some tables over and do some righteous housecleaning!
Our press, Congressmen, Senators, Prior Presidents, institutions of ‘higher’ learning are so well paid and protected that they taunt us through haughty eyes.
Barr is a fool to virtue signal ‘protection’ of the presidential candidate and office, in light of the previous heinous and brazen abuse of the positions entrusted to Biden and Obamination.
LikeLike
Lordy, Lordy. Could this thing get more convoluted and astonishing? Probably.
Sundance, you are a national treasure. Your ability to unpack this extraordinarily complex quagmire is nothing short of phenomenal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weird how it’s always jews trying to take down the President. Has to be a weird coincidence huh? The Saturday tiny hat club always seems to be deeply involved in getting rid of him.
LikeLike
“Always”? Are generalizations like that useful?
Orthodox Jews are some of President Trump’s strongest supporters. Do they count? How about Dr. Zelensky, the NYC “tiny-hat” doctor who sent Trump the fantastic results of his zinc/HCQ protocol back in March? Does he count?
“Always”
LikeLike
Weird how some Jew haters are still not able to have an intelligent conversation beyond a kindergarten level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mifsud has been the key all along.
If he worked for a Western alliance—now apparent, then he was activated by a request from a U.S. spy Agency (likely Brennan) which started up this whole thing—and it can only be criminal–no other way.
This issue should have been resolved in three weeks—-and we still wait after three years, but that shows the power of the Deep State united in lock step with the NY/DC Media.
God Bless Don Trump. He has battled like Leonidas and a few Spartans at Thermopale.
And the tide is turning.
LikeLiked by 10 people
What might that mean?
Hmmm…. , Might Obamboozler really have the same beliefs as is lamISTS ?
LikeLike
What it means is every single word should be available.
No redactions.
Period.
If it could compromise some agent then protect him/her.
We have a big problem that only Sunlight will terminate.
4 years to uncover information that should have taken an afternoon is a joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lou Dons is a true patriot and true journalist, which is obviously very rare these days. Fox Newsis dfinitely deteriorating but there are a few “truth souls” still there thank goodness.
Part of what I got from Nunes/Dobbs interview is the refund play by ethical rules whereas the dems cross al sorts of ethical investigative boundaries. I just hope integrity will win over lies and corruption. We are in a war over the future of America. Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I could get a sense from those in authority of a determination to prosecute Federal criminals.
I wish I could get a sense from those in authority of a will to indict Federal criminals.
I wish I could get a sense that justice is not truly dead in America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes was is a patriot, yet, he still talks in circles and around the subject.
Dobbs is the man, he gets to the point.
LikeLike
I think Brennan will and Obama should be charged with Treason.
An excerpt from Lee Smith’s article.
“Flynn arranged for a team from United States Central Command, based in Tampa, Florida, to come up to Washington. The subject of their investigation was a potentially sensitive one. “We were looking for ties between al-Qaida and Iran,” says Michael Pregent, a former Army intelligence officer who was working on the bin Laden documents as a contractor. “We’re arguing with everyone—NSA, whoever else—telling them what we wanted and they kept saying ‘there’s nothing there, we already went through it.’ The CIA and others were looking for immediate threats. We said ‘we’re DIA, we’re all-source analysts and we want everything to get a full picture.’”
Just as the CENTCOM team was preparing for their trip to Northern Virginia, they were shut down. “Everything was set,” says Pregent. “we had our hotel reservations, a team of translators, and access to all of the drives at the National Media Exploitation Center. Then I get a call in the middle of one of the NCAA basketball tournament games from the guy who was running our team. He said that [CIA Director John] Brennan and [National Security Adviser Susan] Rice pulled the plug.”
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to disagree with Lou when he said the Democrats stole the 2018 election. They tried to steal the 2016 election too, but it didn’t work. We all knew the whole kit and caboodle were lying. I’m thoroughly convinced the rinos gave it to them. Look at when the dems win, they put their best fighters (all be it liars and manipulating evildoers) at the top. What do we get? Hastert, boehner, Ryan and McCarthy who all put us more in debt, vote for more immigration, vote for China and the coc and don’t fight for one darn principle. They’re wimps and they vote for wimps to be their leader. If someone is a free thinker, they do everything to destroy them. Just look at what they’re doing to Steve King. It’s disgusting. He dared to speak up, so they are running a rino against him who will fall in lockstep. In all honesty, I think the rinos are more disgusting than the dems. With the dems, you know they’re evil, but they’re openly evil. The rinos talk a good game when they’re running and stab you in the back and bow down to their donors when they get there. We all see it. Either they don’t think we see it or they’re arrogantly just flipping us off. Which is it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems stole back the House via ballot harvesting or other fraudulent counts.
Too many seats were flipped from R to D in very late hours on election night to be coincidence.
LikeLike
Yup, and they quickly got rid of the only 2 fighters we ever had in leadership in the Congress, Newt & Tom Delay.
LikeLike
Mifsud has said in a recorded interview in Italy IIRC that he is a Clinton Foundation apparatchik….er I mean contributor or something. What a big deal there huh to give them 250 bucks a couple of times. For anything Hillary was selling that is a lot of money and maybe Mifsud was disappointed.
LikeLike
When will this labyrinth of a seemingly never ending rabbit hole come to a head and end?
November 3, 2020. That will mark the day America officially goes BACK to The Future.
Let’s go over the moon, Mars, and all of the old stars and keep shining brightly, not fade away.
It is time. Thank You, Jesus and your beautiful Mother and amazing Father for giving America the courage and guts to stand up and fight in the face of evil.
LikeLike
NASA: “NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine named Douglas Loverro as the agency’s new associate administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019. For three decades, Loverro was in the Department of Defense and the National Reconnaissance Office developing, managing, and establishing national policy for the full range of national security space activities. From 2013 to 2017, Loverro served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy.”
Loverro just quit, citing a “professional risk” he took that didn’t involve NASA employees.
On Tucker, Trace Gallagher listed about eight professors arrested for being Chinese spies. Some had contracts with Fauci’s NIH. The NIH claims it had no idea they were spies. I don’t believe them. Fauci was funding Chinese government agents in Wuhan–why would he object to funding them in America?
Some of those professor-spies also had NASA contracts. Did Loverro sign those contracts?
LikeLike
Nunes cannot take the lead. He’s done what he can do. It’s up to DOJ and PDT to do the heavy lifting with this thing from here on in. Our job is to follow it so we can educated others and then go vote.
No amount of brow beating guests is going to get anything else done. Lou seems to see it that he needs to keep We the People riled up and there is some truth with that. But beating the dead horse over and over will not bring it back to life. Build the story instead.
LikeLike