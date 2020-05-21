Devin Nunes Discusses ‘Spygate’, Flynn and Obama-Era Intelligence Corruption….

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Lou Dobbs to discuss some of the most recent revelations about Obama-era political surveillance operations; and the downstream effort by career participants to cover it up.

.

If you read last night’s discussion on the origin of Crossfire Hurricane vis-a-vis Papadopoulos; and if you read Lee Smith’s article today on why Obama’s system, writ large, was apoplectic about Flynn;… consider the possibility that Joseph Mifsud was an Obama-aligned Israeli intelligence operative. What would that mean?