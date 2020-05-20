Supreme Court Blocks House Democrats From Mueller Grand Jury Material – Pending DOJ Application for Writ…

For more than a year the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) led by Chairman Jerry Nadler has been seeking: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and (3) Trump financial/tax records. Each of these issues have slowly worked their way to the Supreme Court.
Today, in the first step to take up the grand jury issue, the Supreme Court has placed a stay on a divided lower court ruling to grant the HJC access to Mueller’s grand jury material:
While the stay is only temporary, pending the DOJ requesting a writ of certiorari for the Supreme Court to take up the 6(e) grand jury issue, it is very likely the DOJ will make the request; and also likely the Supreme Court will take up the case.
The court, without dissent, agreed with a request from the Department of Justice to put on hold a lower court decision granting the House Judiciary Committee some previously undisclosed material from Mueller’s investigation.
The 6(e) material relates to evidence gathered by the Mueller team for grand jury proceedings in their two-year effort to construct a case against President Trump.
Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research. This material would also be fuel for leaks to DC media who could exploit rumor, supposition, and drops of information that Andrew Weissmann and team intentionally left to be discovered.
Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the media, the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden (or other). That has always been the objective of Jerry Nadler.
Advantage Trump. Now the drip drips of classified material come out without the salacious grand jury material to distract
If they had any thing damaging, Weissman and Lawfare would have used it during impeachment. If they can leak classified intelligence, they would have already leaked Grand jury material.
Maybe, but press always knows how spin innocuous facts into something salacious. Some of those guys in Mueller’s group may feel like they’re being watched
It may not have been good enough to withstand scrutiny in an impeachment trial, but would come in handy for election meddling.
By innuendo or partial sentences, they will twist and turn anything they can get their hands on — just like the Russia hoax. It’s totally irrelevant that there isn’t anything damaging, in and of itself. They will make it damaging and by the time the hoax is revealed as a hoax, the damage has been done.
Which hoax? There’s been so many, it’s hard to keep up
Agreed. If there was truly something detrimental to the President or members of his family or business, they would certainly have used it for the impeachment. Which means, they got nothing.
No not again, another resistance FAIL…….!
It’ll be public material in time.
One way or another. The democrats simply want cover for what they are going to do anyway. If they don’t get that cover, their media allies will provide it like they have done throughout the Trump presidency.
It would be beautiful if there were a way to bust the democrats when they leak this if they don’t get their way with the Supreme Court.
Yes — Doesn’t it seem overwhelmingly likely that all or a lot of the content they are seeking they **already** were given sub rosa years ago, but that they now need legal permission to be in possession of it (it was given to them illegally). That’s why they need legal permission for this release.
And in addition to them needing legal permission, they need the “provenance” to prove they aren’t just making it up as they are prone to do.
Andrew Weismann probably has a copy of it somewhere probably – and his former boss Christopher Wray is guarding all the secrets. So it will get leaked before the elections I’m sure.
Speaking of morbidly obese. Shapeshifter Nitwit Terhran Nan’s standing right there nest to it.
Gonadler … and take Piglosi with you.
Nancy looks drunk in that photo.
She always looks and acts drunk.
QUICK
Someone go find Batman!
Yes, another win, and an important one. However, many people do not understand the huge difference between an intelligence investigation and what they think they know of criminal investigations from watching crime shows on TV. Using the counter-intelligence mechanisms on American citizens with no legitimate predicate threat to national security is betrayal of the highest order.
LikeLiked by 11 people
SD, you could not be more correct. We have watched “The Lives of Others,” initiated on U.S. shores by our own homegrown Stasi. The entire FBI, along with the BATFE, should be disbanded with prejudice and a goodly number of their members should serve prison terms. They are as least as dirty as the worst of the criminal organizations they supposedly oppose.
No law-and-order-supporting American should trust the FBI or the BATFE any further than he or she could throw the J. Edgar Hoover building left-handed. To call the members of both organizations despicable, vicious, underhanded, corrupt and completely amoral is to be guilty of serious understatement. Any member of either organization who claims to have even the slightest sense of pride derived from their membership is woefully self-deluded. If there are any good members in those organizations, one certainly would not know it from their abominable behavior starting at the beginning of the 44 regime and continuing to the present day. There were no whistle-blowers; hence, they are ALL culpable.
The only possible effective solution is, to paraphrase Cato the Censor, FBI et BATFE delenda est!
Old Jerry”groundhog” Nadler is morbidly obese”. Even after he had surgery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
On our dime. He’s gross.
The manager of the local Golden Corral in Jerry’s district better be ready tonight…
‘Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the media, the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden (or other). That has always been the objective of Jerry Nadler.’
IMO this material would be the basis for Impeachment 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, and beyond Trump’s terms in office to destroy him and his family as Plouffe so famously and fervently propounded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Bill Durham said in an above comment, if they had anything, damaging it would have come out during the impeachment.
And of course this stay will be spun as ‘obstruction’ and the SC Republicans should all be impeached and removed from office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come’on Ric….it’s time for today’s offering to the disclosure police…
Your public awaits you….
this is yesterday’s news….MAKE SOME TODAY’s….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judicial Watch has. The EC (redacted) is out. Very flimsy predicate for the start of the investigation. I guess Barr saw that at an early stage.
They got “NOTHIN’!”
The cleanest person in DC is………………………..
(Fill in the Blank time folks…wake up..it’s ovah!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
“While you were focused on the pandemic, Democrats continued to pursue impeachment.” ~ William Jacobson over at Legalinsurrection.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/05/supreme-court-blocks-release-of-mueller-secret-grand-jury-evidence-sought-by-house-judiciary-committee/
Grand jury material is kept secret for a reason; and that reason applies here as well as everywhere else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…..and if the whole predicate for the mueller investigation was false and unlawful in the first place?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weissman already gave them this crap. It’s all fluff , innuendo and oppo research bs which they hope to spin into something, They just can’t leak it without drawing heat.
Criminals.
hypocrite propaganda Democrat socialism party’s,
If Nadler lost weight the way he loses political fights, he’d be a speedo model. 🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
Unsee unsee unsee! 😱
Three co-morbidities pictured.
Imagine how many restaurants, bars, deli’s and such have closed for good in Fatso Nadler’s district because of Di Blasio and Cuomo incompetence and blind fascism. Jerry is facing a bleak future all around, and I hope his homies roast his fat ass to get even. New York City is dying…
If the Russia enquiry was setup from a fake dossier then continued for two plus years and found to be baseless how could the gathered info now be used to start over
I’ve heard of Fruit from, or of, the poisoned tree would the Mueller investigation not be the poisoned fruit?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That might be the case if a democrat were under attack but not for Trump
Comey’s Twitter (and I’m sure many others) are hot!
JICYMI
????
Comey’s last tweet May 7th
Sundance hit it in twitter, but the NYT tweet about it is so disingenuous it has to make any educated person realize how fake news is pushed on the dupes who are incapable of critical thought.
They mean the Mueller report that after an exhaustive 3 year $50 million anal search of all things Trump concluded that “no one from the Trump campaign, and no American citizen colluded with the Russians in the 2016 election”?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
GFY Nadler!!!
Breaking News: House Judiciary Committee appeals to the United Nations!
…and the UN appeals to the WHO
None of them are appealing to me.
I bet that they and their media allies already have all of this material and have been researching it the entire time. This just lets them use it in legal proceedings.
If they get denied here, watch a slew of new “whistleblowers” leak things all through the campaign.
Two can play that game. Maybe Jerry should be investigated- everything, family, investments,taxes,contributions in, favors out. Put a bore scope up his fat butt.Calling Doctor Ric.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those two others in that photo have plenty to hide too.
Since Barr said what Obama did wasn’t illegal then POTUS should do it too. Start spying on these crooks.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/electronic-communication-used-launch-fbis-crossfire-hurricane-spy-operation-trumps-2016-campaign-finally-declassified-released/
The written judgments against Jerry and the Dems should all begin with “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry…”
President Trump’s tax returns at the federal and state level were timely filed, reviewed, audited and accepted by the Internal Revenue Service and the New York State Department of Taxation. That ends any Democrat fishing expedition. If the IRS or State revenue agencies had a problem with the Trump tax returns they would have dealt with it themselves. There’s no reason turn over the President’s confidential financial records to another witch hunt hoax!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember when Rachel Madcow got a hold of President Trump’s earlier tax returns and posted them on her show. She only showed how much taxes President Trump paid. She thought it somehow show a negative light on President Trump. Their sheeple audience only hears how they spin it!
fanbeav;
You mean when PDJT SENT (anonymously, of coarse) a copy of his tax return to madcow.
Fixed it
Nadler does not care.
The Full court press by the Left, RINO’s, Deep State and Globalist has commenced. I suspect they will throw anything against the President Trump wall to see if it sticks. 6 months to November 2020.
Eagley,
So nothing different that what we have seen, for the last 4 years….
More Coyote vs Roadrunner, and “meep meep, MF’ers!”
Nadler = disgusting human being
What makes Nadler really disgusting is the fact that he’s spending what little energy he has trying to get rid of Trump as opposed to spending it on his dying wife.
I’ll bet No-Nads is carrying out his wife’s wishes…..GET TRUMP.
Do you think a nice person would be married to that evil man?
I reckon she is just as evil.
The odds are that I’m correct.
He’s morbidly obese.
He’s proportional…
Sundance, I love ya, man, but you keep scaring the —- out of me with these photos.
