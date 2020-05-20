Supreme Court Blocks House Democrats From Mueller Grand Jury Material – Pending DOJ Application for Writ…

For more than a year the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) led by Chairman Jerry Nadler has been seeking: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and  (3) Trump financial/tax records.  Each of these issues have slowly worked their way to the Supreme Court.

Today, in the first step to take up the grand jury issue, the Supreme Court has placed a stay on a divided lower court ruling to grant the HJC access to Mueller’s grand jury material:

While the stay is only temporary, pending the DOJ requesting a writ of certiorari for the Supreme Court to take up the 6(e) grand jury issue, it is very likely the DOJ will make the request; and also likely the Supreme Court will take up the case.

The court, without dissent, agreed with a request from the Department of Justice to put on hold a lower court decision granting the House Judiciary Committee some previously undisclosed material from Mueller’s investigation.

The 6(e) material relates to evidence gathered by the Mueller team for grand jury proceedings in their two-year effort to construct a case against President Trump.

Remember, the Mueller evidence was gathered during a counterintelligence investigation, which means all things Trump -including his family and business interests- were subject to unbridled surveillance for two years; and a host of intelligence gathering going back in time indefinitely. A goldmine of political opposition research. This material would also be fuel for leaks to DC media who could exploit rumor, supposition, and drops of information that Andrew Weissmann and team intentionally left to be discovered.

Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the media, the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden (or other).  That has always been the objective of Jerry Nadler.

  1. nojuanimportante says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Advantage Trump. Now the drip drips of classified material come out without the salacious grand jury material to distract

    Liked by 9 people

    • Bill Durham says:
      May 20, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      If they had any thing damaging, Weissman and Lawfare would have used it during impeachment. If they can leak classified intelligence, they would have already leaked Grand jury material.

      Liked by 16 people

      • nojuanimportante says:
        May 20, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        Maybe, but press always knows how spin innocuous facts into something salacious. Some of those guys in Mueller’s group may feel like they’re being watched

        Liked by 4 people

      • Rob says:
        May 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm

        It may not have been good enough to withstand scrutiny in an impeachment trial, but would come in handy for election meddling.

        Liked by 11 people

      • Mark L. says:
        May 20, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      • MaineCoon says:
        May 20, 2020 at 7:30 pm

        By innuendo or partial sentences, they will twist and turn anything they can get their hands on — just like the Russia hoax. It’s totally irrelevant that there isn’t anything damaging, in and of itself. They will make it damaging and by the time the hoax is revealed as a hoax, the damage has been done.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Tom Hansen says:
        May 20, 2020 at 7:38 pm

        Agreed. If there was truly something detrimental to the President or members of his family or business, they would certainly have used it for the impeachment. Which means, they got nothing.

        Liked by 1 person

  2. Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    No not again, another resistance FAIL…….!

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Greg1 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    It’ll be public material in time.

    One way or another. The democrats simply want cover for what they are going to do anyway. If they don’t get that cover, their media allies will provide it like they have done throughout the Trump presidency.

    It would be beautiful if there were a way to bust the democrats when they leak this if they don’t get their way with the Supreme Court.

    Liked by 7 people

    • everywhereguyy says:
      May 20, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      Yes — Doesn’t it seem overwhelmingly likely that all or a lot of the content they are seeking they **already** were given sub rosa years ago, but that they now need legal permission to be in possession of it (it was given to them illegally). That’s why they need legal permission for this release.

      Liked by 4 people

      • mimbler says:
        May 20, 2020 at 8:00 pm

        And in addition to them needing legal permission, they need the “provenance” to prove they aren’t just making it up as they are prone to do.

        Like

    • kris2025 says:
      May 20, 2020 at 7:06 pm

      Andrew Weismann probably has a copy of it somewhere probably – and his former boss Christopher Wray is guarding all the secrets. So it will get leaked before the elections I’m sure.

      Liked by 2 people

  4. TwoLaine says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Speaking of morbidly obese. Shapeshifter Nitwit Terhran Nan’s standing right there nest to it.

    Liked by 4 people

  5. The American Patriot says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    QUICK

    Someone go find Batman!

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Squirrel Doc says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Yes, another win, and an important one. However, many people do not understand the huge difference between an intelligence investigation and what they think they know of criminal investigations from watching crime shows on TV. Using the counter-intelligence mechanisms on American citizens with no legitimate predicate threat to national security is betrayal of the highest order.

    Liked by 11 people

    • mac says:
      May 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      SD, you could not be more correct. We have watched “The Lives of Others,” initiated on U.S. shores by our own homegrown Stasi. The entire FBI, along with the BATFE, should be disbanded with prejudice and a goodly number of their members should serve prison terms. They are as least as dirty as the worst of the criminal organizations they supposedly oppose.

      No law-and-order-supporting American should trust the FBI or the BATFE any further than he or she could throw the J. Edgar Hoover building left-handed. To call the members of both organizations despicable, vicious, underhanded, corrupt and completely amoral is to be guilty of serious understatement. Any member of either organization who claims to have even the slightest sense of pride derived from their membership is woefully self-deluded. If there are any good members in those organizations, one certainly would not know it from their abominable behavior starting at the beginning of the 44 regime and continuing to the present day. There were no whistle-blowers; hence, they are ALL culpable.

      The only possible effective solution is, to paraphrase Cato the Censor, FBI et BATFE delenda est!

      Like

  7. Skidroe says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Old Jerry”groundhog” Nadler is morbidly obese”. Even after he had surgery.

    Liked by 3 people

  8. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    The manager of the local Golden Corral in Jerry’s district better be ready tonight…

    Liked by 2 people

  9. TarsTarkas says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    ‘Obviously if Jerry Nadler could get his hands on this material it would quickly find its way into the media, the DNC, and ultimately to the 2020 democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden (or other). That has always been the objective of Jerry Nadler.’

    IMO this material would be the basis for Impeachment 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, and beyond Trump’s terms in office to destroy him and his family as Plouffe so famously and fervently propounded.

    Liked by 2 people

    • T2020 says:
      May 20, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      As Bill Durham said in an above comment, if they had anything, damaging it would have come out during the impeachment.

      Like

  10. TarsTarkas says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    And of course this stay will be spun as ‘obstruction’ and the SC Republicans should all be impeached and removed from office.

    Liked by 1 person

  11. montanamel says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Come’on Ric….it’s time for today’s offering to the disclosure police…
    Your public awaits you….
    this is yesterday’s news….MAKE SOME TODAY’s….

    Liked by 2 people

    • richard verney says:
      May 20, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      Judicial Watch has. The EC (redacted) is out. Very flimsy predicate for the start of the investigation. I guess Barr saw that at an early stage.

      Like

  12. abigailstraight says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    They got “NOTHIN’!”
    The cleanest person in DC is………………………..
    (Fill in the Blank time folks…wake up..it’s ovah!)

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    “While you were focused on the pandemic, Democrats continued to pursue impeachment.” ~ William Jacobson over at Legalinsurrection.

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/05/supreme-court-blocks-release-of-mueller-secret-grand-jury-evidence-sought-by-house-judiciary-committee/

    Grand jury material is kept secret for a reason; and that reason applies here as well as everywhere else.

    Liked by 3 people

  14. disgusted citizen says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    …..and if the whole predicate for the mueller investigation was false and unlawful in the first place?

    Liked by 1 person

  15. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Weissman already gave them this crap. It’s all fluff , innuendo and oppo research bs which they hope to spin into something, They just can’t leak it without drawing heat.

    Criminals.

    Liked by 6 people

  16. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    hypocrite propaganda Democrat socialism party’s,

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Magabear says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    If Nadler lost weight the way he loses political fights, he’d be a speedo model. 🤣

    Liked by 4 people

  18. Reserved55 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Three co-morbidities pictured.

    Liked by 3 people

  19. old sneakers says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Imagine how many restaurants, bars, deli’s and such have closed for good in Fatso Nadler’s district because of Di Blasio and Cuomo incompetence and blind fascism. Jerry is facing a bleak future all around, and I hope his homies roast his fat ass to get even. New York City is dying…

    Liked by 3 people

  20. Capt_bob says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    If the Russia enquiry was setup from a fake dossier then continued for two plus years and found to be baseless how could the gathered info now be used to start over
    I’ve heard of Fruit from, or of, the poisoned tree would the Mueller investigation not be the poisoned fruit?

    Liked by 5 people

  21. JCM800 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Comey’s Twitter (and I’m sure many others) are hot!
    JICYMI

    Like

    • Reserved55 says:
      May 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

      ????

      Comey’s last tweet May 7th

      Like

  22. Ellis says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Sundance hit it in twitter, but the NYT tweet about it is so disingenuous it has to make any educated person realize how fake news is pushed on the dupes who are incapable of critical thought.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Mr e-man says:
      May 20, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      They mean the Mueller report that after an exhaustive 3 year $50 million anal search of all things Trump concluded that “no one from the Trump campaign, and no American citizen colluded with the Russians in the 2016 election”?

      Like

  23. RobD says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    GFY Nadler!!!

    Breaking News: House Judiciary Committee appeals to the United Nations!

    Liked by 1 person

  24. An says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I bet that they and their media allies already have all of this material and have been researching it the entire time. This just lets them use it in legal proceedings.

    If they get denied here, watch a slew of new “whistleblowers” leak things all through the campaign.

    Liked by 1 person

  25. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Two can play that game. Maybe Jerry should be investigated- everything, family, investments,taxes,contributions in, favors out. Put a bore scope up his fat butt.Calling Doctor Ric.

    Liked by 2 people

  27. Genie says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    The written judgments against Jerry and the Dems should all begin with “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry…”

    Like

  28. California Joe says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    President Trump’s tax returns at the federal and state level were timely filed, reviewed, audited and accepted by the Internal Revenue Service and the New York State Department of Taxation. That ends any Democrat fishing expedition. If the IRS or State revenue agencies had a problem with the Trump tax returns they would have dealt with it themselves. There’s no reason turn over the President’s confidential financial records to another witch hunt hoax!

    Liked by 4 people

  29. Eaglet says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    The Full court press by the Left, RINO’s, Deep State and Globalist has commenced. I suspect they will throw anything against the President Trump wall to see if it sticks. 6 months to November 2020.

    Like

  30. Carlo says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Nadler = disgusting human being

    Like

  31. peace says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    What makes Nadler really disgusting is the fact that he’s spending what little energy he has trying to get rid of Trump as opposed to spending it on his dying wife.

    Like

  32. Ploni says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Sundance, I love ya, man, but you keep scaring the —- out of me with these photos.

    Like

