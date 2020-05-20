KT McFarland: “Susan Rice Knew They Had Done Something Very Wrong”…

KT McFarland provides her perspective on the newly unclassified segment of the Susan Rice memo to herself.
.
The bottom line about what took place in the 48 hours of January 4th and January 5th 2017 is not that complex. Remember, the position of President Obama and Susan Rice is that the White House was unaware of any FBI investigation of Flynn (or the Trump campaign); nor did they have any involvement in directing it to take place.
When Clapper briefed Obama (Jan 4th) about the Flynn intercept the White House lost deniability; Obama was now demonstrably aware of an FBI investigation. The stay behind meeting (Jan 5th) was the result of the White House reassembling deniability.
Here’s the full memo in context (including the redacted paragraph):
A day or two prior to this meeting DNI James Clapper briefed President Obama on the nature of the call between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Michael Flynn.
James Clapper received raw “intelligence cuts” about the call from FBI Director James Comey and used them to brief President Obama.
It gets very sticky for the Obama white house to claim they didn’t know about, nor direct, an FBI investigation of Michael Flynn given the fact they were briefed on the intercepted phone communications conveyed by the FBI, via Clapper, to President Obama.
If the FBI wasn’t investigating Flynn, then why were they intercepting his calls?
Understandably President Obama and NSA Susan Rice would be worried about being attached to a potentially very unlawful investigation of the incoming administration and NSA Michael Flynn; hence the ‘stay behind’ meeting.
As a result of prior briefing material President Obama knew the FBI was monitoring and intercepting Flynn’s communication. The aspect of Obama questioning Comey about sharing sensitive information from Flynn; and Comey’s response; points to Obama/Rice knowledge of an FBI operation against Flynn. An FBI operation against Flynn (and Trump) that Susan Rice knows she needs to specifically claim she and Obama did not know about.
From a hindsight perspective it gets very sticky for Obama/Rice to deny knowledge with that 1/5/17 meeting content in the fray. That’s the purpose of the Jan 20th CYA memo to file. Think about it:
Question: Ms Rice how can you claim to have no knowledge of an FBI investigation when the FBI was providing the White House FBI with intercepts of Flynn communication?
Are you saying the FBI intercepts were not authorized by President Obama?
Rice’s CYA memo is attempting to say exactly that. She’s pinning FBI Director James Comey as “rogue.”
Without the memo FBI Director James Comey could claim President Obama and Susan Rice were well aware of the FBI’s Flynn operation. With the memo Obama/Rice position themselves as having no idea until Comey started talking…
That’s the purpose for the memo; Obama & Rice protecting themselves from Comey if things go sideways.
To further illustrate this intent, it’s worth remembering the letter from Susan Rice’s lawyer, Kathryn Ruemmler to the Senate:
Note the second to last paragraph, it’s all about denying knowledge of FBI operations, writ large, against the Trump campaign or incoming administration.
When James Clapper walked directly into the White House with “intelligence cuts” specifically from the FBI to share with President Obama, it’s likely the legal team around Obama -specifically including Kathryn Reummler- went bananas.
James Clapper was always a doofus, but usefully so. However, in this context doofus Clapper -with his FBI cuts in hand- just infected the White House with direct knowledge of an ongoing FBI investigation of the incoming administration. In that briefing Clapper just walked over their carefully assembled plausible deniability like an ox in the oval. D’oh.
The ‘pull aside’ meeting immediately thereafter, January 5th, was Obama and Susan Rice cleaning up the mess and reassembling their plausible deniability.
The January 20th Susan Rice memo-to-file was supportive material for that intention.
L-R: Kathryn Ruemmler, President Obama, Lisa Monaco, Susan Rice
.
why take these true believers at their word?
they write in code…”by the book” is really who’s book? Alinsky? Crowley??
look at time of release!
by Lenin-April Thesis- how to usurp power ?????
I would think it would be racist fortwo black people to set up white guy Comey to be the fall guy !
No. By today’s rules, it was racist of the white guy to force two black people to set up the white guy to be the fall guy.
Unless there’s a certain white female ex-secretary of state and flotus involved.
Then everybody falls.
This was a Brennan Comey McCabe clapper operation that was created by team Clinton. They all wanted to keep their jobs when Hillary was elected. This operation gave them leverage and blackmail to stay in power. When Trump won, they made Obama the fall guy and they needed his Black DNC media shield to protect themselves. Obama did not direct this scheme. He found out about at the 11th hour. The small group spied on Trump and tried to set up Obama. If Durham is for real he needs to drive a wedge between the and the small group. Focus on McCabe. But I am think Barr or Durham are for real.
But I don’t think Barr or Durham are for real. They are the cleaning crew.
“But I don’t think Barr or Durham are for real. They are the cleaning crew.”
Bill,
I am so sorry to agree with you. However, cleaning crew would be fine if literal, but what your intended meaning is something opposite, it is the bondo crew, where structural damage is hidden under camouflage, papered over.
No Justice = Loss of the Republic to our enemies, foreign and domestic.
Communist China Party will see this as a green light on how to finish killing America, and their path forward will work. Corruption will be unchecked, for sale. America will be strip mined and freedom will be forgotten as a myth.
like what you saying…hopefuly they get his Highness on something bigger -with no DOJ juridiction..
How do you explain the Sept 2016 text from Page to Strock (sp) “potus wants to know everything we are doing?”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well yeah Publius…
Very good point.
So whats the problem they are having here?
They are innocent. The yellow media has informed us so, to shut up and run along, Trump is bad, thats the crime. Mmm. Yeah.
Why all the plausible deniability?
Honest good folks got no need for plausible deniability monkey tricks nor a media complex publishing complicit lies and commit deliberate misleading serial dissimulation to disguise what really took place. Right? I mean if you’ve done nothing wrong, whats the purpose. Right?
That obama and his people, how they are innocent of any possible wrong doing, never mind having orchestrated treason and run a palace coup conspiracy to oust President Trump.
Innocent people don’t create lies to blind side the truth in the public forum.
Good people do not dissimulate.
Good folks do not do such things as treason, or commit 3rd world banana republic coups.
If you innocent you don’t require excuses.
In a republic where its government follows and honors the rule of law, verses the rule of men, there are no reasons to parse the truth, you come out and speak the truth, the chips land where they will, the truth has no agenda, the truth is the antibiotic for lies.
So which is it with these people?
Why all the confusion?
If everyone is truthful and committed no treason or high crimes, everyones statements jive naturally.
The truth don’t dissimulate, the truth is self explanatory.
Besides, if you do things by the book, and all your subordinates are honest, do everything by the book, why would you have a special meeting where you ask your people to run everything by the book in the first place?
“By the Book” is code for “we know we are breaking the law, but hopefully this will fool the public into thinking it’s legit”.
Excellent comment, Publius!
I’ve recently wondered if “By The Book” was a code phrase intended to activate “Deepstate Sleeper Agents” to launch their specific, individual roles in the plot to undermine the incoming administration. This all unfolded as if they were following a scripted playBOOK.
Things get hotter in the kitchen for BARR. Who the hell would believe that Obama wasn’t ordering any of this…or stamping his approval of it if others offered the “creative” input that it took to pull it off?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think that’s why Grenell released it. He’s either playing good-cop/bad-cop with Barr playing along…or Grenell realizes that the DOJ and FBI are heavily invested in protecting their equities at the expense of bringing these traitors to justice.
Based on what I’ve seen so far, I’m leaning towards the latter.
Fox anchors mid morning hosts who normally don’t cover this stuff much have starting asking why Director Wray hasn’t gone after the leakers of the Flynn story so that they can be brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It takes time to turn a battleship. The presence of Obama, Rice, and Comey in a meeting and two of those three lied to or withheld from Congress about what went on in that meeting…will turn a lot of heads.
They may question why Wray hasn’t gone after the leakers, but really the question is why has Wray been in the job for several years and all this stuff that is not in the least bit classified being redacted and withheld from the public? What is Wray covering up?
They’re eventually going to get to that. It’s why the media is currently stuck on Pompeo. The real scandal is at the FBI, but the media needs to avoid that like the plague.
Maybe Dana Boente is the de-facto FBI Director and Wray is -for some reason we don’t know yet- an easily manipulated stooge?
Well said.
Grenell is a grenade.
Ric is counter punching from the previous days events or he is pressing the fight from the current round with jabs right from the sound of the bell. What he release on the rice letter regarding Flynn makes Judge Sullivan look even more corrupt.
I don’t know if it’s good cop and bad cop or something else. What I see happening is the smart release of “classified” information that is making the plotters start pointing fingers.
And it’s interesting because Rice writes this letter but under oath Yates claims Rice was not even there.
I believe that Grenell is delivering the TRUTH that Barr has tried to cover with Kitty Litter.
It’s called, in legal terms, deliberate IGNORANCE, Mr. Barr!
Andy McCabe in his own book says the PDB ordered it: (start video at 5:47)
PDB = Presidential Daily Briefing = Obama
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think this is new information. It’s in the lawyer’s original letter to the Senate back in 2018.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The worst form of CYA; post-hoc (OMG) CYA.
Well no wonder. We all know that Susan Rice cannot think for herself.
However, this email might indict Rice, because KT is stingingly aware that in her meetings with Rice and Flynn PREVIOUS to this email, Rice was already withholding all information pertaining to Russia. So, Rice was aware of the intent to sabotage Flynn back in December.
RICE was continuing to withhold crucial maneuvers that the Obamagang was orchestrating.
Busted, Susan.
At 5:55, KT appears with Shannon Bream last night.
LikeLiked by 7 people
At 10:05 Shannon bream references statements made last night by Fatboy Barr, saying abuse of power no matter how outrageous, isn’t necessarily a crime. I had not seen these comments anywhere, I don’t know what she’s referencing, but Barr seems to be well on the path of one by one excusing each individual and circumstance prior to the big letdown which will be Durham.
Rice became rich in her 8 years with Obama….the Benghazi video must have been a real winner for her with the rich left.
The sky is dark with chickens coming home to roost.
True that. 😁
When Trump won, the media and assorted leftist dirtbags were crying and wailing….
Obama and team just went….”Oh shit”
was 44 CC on this email??? why redacted???
new narrative is “White House Counsel” ordered the email…
Rice is a liar. She said that she had briefed Flynn on Russia. KT McFarland said she was at a couple of the briefings and she said nothing was said about Russia.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Note the second to last paragraph, it’s all about denying knowledge of FBI operations, writ large, against the Trump campaign or incoming administration.”
Isn’t it a crime to make this false statement to the Senate?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly.
LOve it.
I especially love “coppers” since I haven’t hear it since childhood. We use it all the time. LOL.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is the basic premise of the Comey “memos” as well. He could write anything he wanted about those meetings with Pres. Trump and thereby create an evidence paper trail consisting of falsehoods that nobody could question because the meetings with Trump were not recorded.
Just like they did to Mike Flynn, btw, with the 302.
There’s a LOT of stuff about how this all went down that preys on the inherent loopholes in the government, and the believe that nobody ever writes things down ahead of time intending to support a lie they plan to tell in the future.
Right, a memo doesn’t make it true.
James Comey is alleged to have notes on all of his meetings with the president. I am really anxious to see the notes he has on his Obama meetings
Remember nothing but THIS !! If the coppers come a knockin, your door should be a lockin !!
Anybody think Comey wrote HIS OWN “memo to file” regarding the January 5 meeting?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I like the way you think. The only way that Durham and Barr will get anything:
1 forget Obama. You ain’t getting him
2 drive a wedge between Obama and the small group. Comey McCabe Brennan and clapper all joined the resistance to get on the media and DNC side. The DNC and media will do anything to protect Obama and his legacy. When you see nyt and wapo stories going against the small group, you will know things are serious. This supposed Barr and Durham actually want to go after the small group.
Because when you catch that small group of rats, they’ll eventually snitch on the biggest rat of all. While I get what you saying about Obama…that he’s untouchable….it’s feasible that when his own people turn on him, THEN you get him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, of course he did.
All these treasonous bastagees had their ‘defense positions’ previously thought out. But sure, there will still asshats like Strzok who were too dumb to watch what they texted to each other.
LikeLike
Comey: ok, look guys…we failed..I’m sorry Obummer, we let you down.
obummer: why are you here?
comey: you are our get of jail card…by putting in on the record here, we can tie you into the coup …and that gives us political cover.
obummer: what?!!!
rice: I got this Obummer…hey, everyone in this room needs to request unmasking ..NOW…If you refuse, I’ll just use S.Powell’s credentials AGAIN ..hehe..didn’t know that did you? to make this entire matter very uncomfortable for all of you to sort out for the rest of your lives.
obummer: make it so number 2.
rice (in private): creates the memo firewall, again, destroying any illusions that obummer and her had ANY loyalty to the conspirators they had composed this coup…
so it goes with team deep squat.
I think you meant she’ll use “Samatha Powers credentials. cheers
LikeLike
apologies.
I’ve written this before, “Not a smidgeon of corruption” has “chickens that are coming home to roost”.
Just wanted to point out that the stand-alone, short redaction, at the bottom of the page numbered “19”, is the word CALL. So, President Obama is the one who “surprised” Sally Yates at the meeting on 5 January 2017, by “…mentioning the call…”.
It is also obvious that Comey, nor Bill Priestep, were sharing FBI gathered INTEL with the Acting AG nor DoJ if Yates was really surprised but with the IC only. That strikes one as odd as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet Mary McCord (DOJ-NSD) actually did know….and didn’t tell Yates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
However, there is another venue to spy on anyone at the presidents request. This would bypass the DOJ in part but would scoop Loretta Lynch up.
it would also require support from media smearers to provide a parrallel investigaiton within the FBI in case you get caught – it can appear started in the FBI
this is where the complicatin and use of CROSSFIRE Hurrican comes… this is a disaster because its a free for all from anyone who has access and Comey is creating an investigation to cover the presidents investigation.
BB is Bil Browder – he facillitated the smears and contact with Warner – via Oleg and he know controls Assanges life (just as Eric Holder controlled Flynns life for three years via the law firm).
Atta boy Clapper, you gunsel.
It’s nice when the retards work for the bad guys.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(the best “I am not a rocket scientist” pic I could find for Clapper)
It would appear that a Special Counsel to broadly investigate ANY interference in the 2016 election and subsequent transfer of power to the incoming Trump Administration is a matter Mr. Trump should be pondering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rice has spread perhaps the two biggest lies of all. The Benghazi fairy tale and this childish cya memo. But the leftists will simply take it literally as another example of there not being a ‘smidgen of corruption’ during that administration. As an exclamation point of their honorable behavior as they leave office.
Any other interpretation will be another conspiracy theory to the wilfully blind. But this has to be pursued doggedly and not swept away. It’s a childish alibi that would be ripped to pieces by the MSM were it coming from the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She can always play her full race card while Obama only gets a half card.
Just Following Orders No One Gave!!!
The meeting had two goals:
1. CYA to attempt to reassemble plausible deniability. But, there really was no way to accomplish this without a lot of people flatly refusing to testify (particularly Clapper, Rice, and Comey).
But I would wager there was a second goal:
2. To provide guidance to Comey about how to proceed with the Flynn investigation “by the book”. In other words, Comey knew they needed to open or re-use an existing investigation of Flynn to serve as the predicate for the interview, and he knew he would be meeting with Obama the next day and needed to have a PLAN to brief Obama. That’s why Strzok/Page reacted the way they did in those text messages on 1/4-1/5. They were sort of saving the day by giving Comey something he could tell Obama on 1/5…that they had a predicate they could use to target Flynn…”by the book”.
Utterly confusing………….
LikeLiked by 3 people
… As planned.
The day before this Jan 5, 2017 meeting, Strzok in his texts claimed “their incompetence helped them for a change”, by not closing the Flynn investigation. All the Flynn investigation turned up was “no derogatory information”. So when dufus Clapper showed President Obama that Flynn was intercepted, only two things are possible. 1) Flynn was unmasked from a Kislyak call intercepted during the normal course of business or 2) Flynn was being intercepted without a warrant or FISA.
I think I have that about right. I invite correction.
@GillianHTurner #BREAKING: @AmbassadorRice’s team confirms to #FoxNews that she was directed by White House Counsel to write the Jan 20, 2017 memorandum documenting an Oval Office meeting in which President Obama & National Security officials discussed #MichaelFlynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s bizarre that this is breaking news for some people. Rice’s lawyer told the Senate this exact thing in Feb 2018. This is a sign that a lot of people who were not paying attention to all this stuff are now starting to pay attention to it. Rice’s lawyer lied to the Senate on her client’s behalf…
LikeLike
If you are referring to Rice’s lawyer’s letter to the Senate, I’m not quite sure i agree with you. The lawyer’s letter says “on the advice of WHC” – which might mean “initiated by Rice but with the wording cleared by WHC” or “Rice was instructed to write it by WHC”
Today’s story appears to point to the latter. Which I think would count as news. It’s not just Rice doing her usual doofus act, it’s the WHC aka Obama himself telling her “cover MY ass, right now !”
If there’s any evidence that the memo is BS, then a key layer of Obama deniability has been stripped away.
“I wish I didn’t know now, what I didn’t know then’.
Rice’s team saying she was directed by White House counsel to write that memo, 15 minutes after Trump was sworn in is Rice screaming “it wasn’t me!!!”.
Time to apply some heat, Mr. Durham.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, I am lost.
Are Rice/Obama teaming up against Comey for Comey to take the fall, or is Rice saying this to let Obama take the fall?
Comey, the ball is in your court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey: “Er…uh…where are my scrupulously kept notes?”
With the original Flynn 302.
But, why no discussion about the Ukrainians releasing the Biden call? That is another anvil dropping on the coyote. And for me adds to this debacle. It shows how easily the O administration lies and cheats.
I remember the day when my dog came to me and told me that she had eaten my homework. I was shocked, to say the least! I had to go to school and tell my teacher what happened.
My teacher did not believer me. Never forget that Susan Rice went about on numerous television outlets to tell America and the world that the dead four American warriors of Benghazi lost their lives due to a video, certainly not due to the inaction of her boss, Obama..
She, like Obama, will lie to your face over the most dastardly events they had control over. Scum of the very first oder!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Rice’s “By The Book” memo is in legal terms “self serving” and has absolutely no force or value.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“To further illustrate this intent, it’s worth remembering the letter from Susan Rice’s lawyer, Kathryn Ruemmler to the Senate:”
Kathryn Ruemmler, aka “The Fixer” (Dan Bongino).
So if she is involved, there is deep dung somewhere. Especially since she is representing both BHO & Susan Rice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, will Comey take a bullet for Barry and Susan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorta looks like Rice forced him to do so. Bet Comey was ticked when he found out about the memo.
Now he’s more ticked that it’s been declassified and published.
Somewhere in the back of my head I see Hannity smiling and saying tick tock….
LikeLiked by 1 person
That wouldn’t be fair.
I think the tax payers should pay for a bullet for Comey, Barry and Susan. Free bullets for all!
Does the fact that she wrote this AFTER the VSGPDJT was inaugurated (12:15 PM ) mean she was doing this with the gravitas of, say, the White House elevator operator mean anything ????
LikeLiked by 1 person
The memo is an alibi for Obama, that Obama instructed Comey to tell him if it was necessary to withhold information about Russia from the new administration and especially Flynn. Comey never did tell him, so if information was withheld that was Comey’s fault. Obama asked to be informed and he never was (per Rice.)
The memo was written on 20 January because Obama needed an alibi all the way up to 20 January. No point having a memo on 17 January that runs out three days early. Who wants an alibi that expires too soon ?
Let me ask a clarifying question. What you’re saying is, Obama and Rice knew about the FBI investigation the whole time. Comey was the guy keeping them in the loop, or conspiring with them. Main Justice had no idea this was occurring. Clapper spilled the beans with the briefing in front of others. All of this is attempted walk back. Am I missing anything
Yates claimed that Gen. Flynn was not brought up at the Jan 5 meeting until after Susan Rice and the others were ordered out by Obama. It was just Yates, O and Comey.
How can Rise memorialize a meeting after she left?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose if Frank Niti had sent a letter to himself saying, “Al Capone always said to ‘go by the book’, neither would have ever gone to prison.
And I suppose if Adolf Eiechmann had sent a letter to himself saying, “Der Furher always said to ‘go by the book’, there would never have been a Nuremberg.
Drip, drip…flood…deluge!
High powered RATS justifying their crimes, delusions, and deficiencies.
What could go wrong?
I read somewhere, when RATS are stressed they eat other.
Look at Susan Rice’s eyes when she lies to PBS back in April 2017 when asked about her knowledge about Michael Flynn!
It’s not only the eyes. Focus on her breathing, her heart is about to break out of its cage. Her entire upper chest is heaving for air because her airways are tight. Her response is planned – she had gotten the question before hand. She did hesitate a beat once the question concluded – it was a canned response.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good observation, Jay. Her breathing is out of control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting also is having Judy Woodruff interview her.
Go back to this time frame and see how Judy Woodruff was
the “go to” person to make the narrative against Trump/ Russia
collusion plausible.
She speaks well, after all.
She’s highly educated ( like us watchers) , after all.
She’s on the speed dial for John Carlin and many other
swampsters, after all.
Look up how much time Woodruff was enlisted to
further the coup narrative from 2016-2017. Amazing
amount of hours put into it.
Would be interesting if someone would ask Judy
why she was on the swamp speedi dial during this
time .
Tongue is thick and dry, difficult to speak when you’re lying isn’t it?! 😂🤣
Susan Rice and Clapper are in a league of their own. About a half step not quite as bright as the rest of the gang, who ain’t all that bright either. And she’s right up there with Comey, McCabe, and Brennan in not having a conscience. She lies as easily as she breathes, because she’s not quite smart enough to really spin things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, she is a terrible liar, especially for someone who has had so much practice and prime time experience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A question to y’all here smarter than me (pretty much all of you…sharp group!)…there seems to be ample legit evidence of crimes committed by a number of these clowns now…so what are the odds that the powers that be have requested/received surveillance authorization on some/all of them?
I must admit that I love the thought of the crooks seeing their scam slowly being unveiled, and scared stiff about how to communicate/get stories straight with others when they don’t know who’s listening.
I think Andy McCarthy gets it right here, and solves the mystery of why Susan Rice (or the White House Cousel instructing her) waited till 15 mins into the Trump term before writing her memo.
It is indeed to pin the blame on Comey, but it’s specifically pin the blame on Comey for not sharing Russia related information with the incoming administration, and in particular Flynn. The penultimate (initially redacted) paragraph leaves it in Comey’s court to recommend whether such information should be withheld from Flynn. But the final paragraph describes Obama instructing Comey to tell Obama if and when he recommends the withholding of such information, and Comey agrees to do this. (Remember this is Rice’s story, not necessarily the truth – but it shows what the memo was for.)
Now obviously Comey made no such recommendation – or at least there is no evidence for it. So if it turns out that information has been withheld from Flynn and the new administration, that withholding is on Comey. OBAMA IS NOT TO BLAME. Because per Rice’s memo, Obama has instructed Comey to let him know if information should be withheld and Comey has not done so.
So if there’s been any snowing of the new administration, it’s on you Jim Bob.
And that explains why the memo had to wait until 20 January. No point writing it on 17 January, because that leaves three days post memo in which Comey might have made a recommendation to withhold information. The alibi would run out three days too soon.
To be a solid alibi for Obama, and to pin any snowing on Comey, the alibi has to last until Obama is out and Trump is in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very insightful, Lee. And it makes total sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This picture always cracks me up.
Ruemmler has a look on her face like she wants to tear Obama up, sexually.
LikeLike
“The President asked Comey to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Comey said that he would.”
Meaning that on January 5, they were hedging their ‘future’ actions, however they had already acted. The Obamagang had already withheld all Russian information.
Fake predicate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
There is an old Chinese proverb that says to take no action is an action. Comey never provided Flynn any information on Russian’s spying. As you said the Obamagang never did. So, what was all this talk about how we share this classified information, in the next few weeks. Was it really, in reference to a plan to have Flynn dismissed?.
Rice could say she wrote this as a private citizen. Why that would matter or change anything escapes me, but it’s been something that has been sticking in the recesses of my mind for some reason.
It would not be an official document at that point.
Urban Dictionary: 🤔
Inspired by the use of this phrase in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, “buy-the-book” is used to communicate to the other party that there is a third party listening and disinformation is necessary.
Sundance writes: “Question: Ms Rice how can you claim to have no knowledge of an FBI investigation when the FBI was providing the White House FBI with intercepts of Flynn communication?”
I know of one Flynn intercept going to the White House. Can you point me at some of the other Flynn (intercepts) going to the White House?
C’mon, B2. Come clean with We the People. You know the answer to this and countless other transgressions. You claim one scale of justice for all, but exclude Soetoro and Creepy Joe from the scale? Doesn’t pass the smell test of even us Deplorables.
Isn’t this email an attempt to obstruct justice?
I keep saying to get the Top Dogs you must look back and prove/show if there was an on-going pattern of spying abuse on Americans over time.
Since 2009 there have been articles and claims of three major alleged spying activities:
1. Hammer Program – 2009-2012
2. NSA Contractor Abuse – 2012-2016
3. Spying on Candidate and then President elect Trump and some of his aids – 2016
To accent these we also know Gen. Flynn was unmasked 35 times from Nov 2016-Jan 2017
So, some would say, right there, there is already a pattern of spying abuse.
But to help strengthen that possible claim, wouldn’t it make sense to now take a look at a some interesting historical events and see by chance if there were any unmaskings leading up to individual events also?
For example how about Mr. Grenell takes a quick look at the 6 months prior, leading up to these events to see if there is any “pattern”
1. General Petraeus resigning – Nov 2012 – Did any unmasking occur 6 months prior to his resignation?
2. General Flynn 2012-2014 – when he worked for the prior administration, was he ever unmasked during that time period?
3. Judge Roberts – June 2015 – Was a SC Judge unmasked anytime leading up to his controversial decision on Obamacare?
4. Judge Scalia Feb 2016 – Was another SC Judge ever unmasked anytime leading up to his surprise death in 2016?
5. Paul Ryan – Dec 2018 – Was Paul Ryan ever unmasked anytime leading up to his resignation from Congress in 2018?
Can you imagine if all 5 of these events indeed had prior unmaskings 6 months leading up to the event??
I’m thrilled that Grassley and Johnson are asking for ALL of 2016 unmaskings.
But if the total number of unmaskings comes back with a incredibly high number for 2016 then IMO the next step is to dig into specific events such as these listed to see if there could be any correlation.
Barr has said one system of justice for all and illegal spying is a crime, right.
So if the evidence begins to show a pattern then IMO Barr and Grenell are obligated to “go deep” and do a full damage assessment to look at virtually ALL unmaskings going back to at least 2012 if not 2009.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is simply the cover up unraveling. John Brennan and The Analysis Corporation are the crime. Tick. Tock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lets have some detail?
Tom Fitton view – nothing will happen, no senior officials will be held accountable, why hasn’t Durham interviewed John Brennan? Why weren’t McCabe & Comey charged on open & shut cases?
Joe diGenova view – Barr & Durham are serious. It makes perfect sense that Brennan hasn’t been interviewed, he’s the Target. It’s a Conspiracy. McCabe & Comey’s smaller charges were let go bc they’re going for bigger fish. There is a Grand Jury. No one us talking bc Durham is serious.
My current view: why are we getting buried in minutia?
Do we realize that 95% of America doesn’t even know who Admiral Rogers is?
Howie Carr seems to stand alone – that the new Treasury Whistleblower takes it up a step. It could be an eye opener. And Conservative media & bloggers & pundits ignore it. Baffling.
The TREASURY Department SPIED on General Flynn.
TREASURY SPIED on th Trump FAMILY.
TREASURY SPIED on CONGRESS!
Treasury POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS unmasked Trump officials.
OBAMA CONFIDANTS at TREASURY unmasked Trump officials.
American citizens & liberal media don’t care about the phrase in sentence 3, in paragraph 4, of one document vs another document.
LikeLike
Maybe Jack Lew will be the first one indicted?
Some little soldier will get nailed and it ends right there…UNLESS that little soldier decides he will take some bigger brass with him. If the prison time is less than 5 then that person will be paid well for the rest of their life to take the fall.
I’m really not sure the memo doesn’t create as many problems as it was trying to avoid.
Where are the REST of the Strzok/Page texts? We already know that before the election ‘POTUS wants to know’.
Why did James Comey ignore the memo from the FBI investigative team that recommended closing the Investigation on Flynn because there was nothing there? Did he read the memorandum?
Is there a White House recording of that meeting on January 5th? There are several Senate appointed officials in that meeting. Executive Privilege would not apply, would it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never felt it was realistic to go after Obama, no matter how egregious his transgressions…all I really want is 4 more years of our dear VSG, ample “revenge” in my “book”!
That being said, no reason President Trump can’t have a little fun and mess with their heads a bit. So, if it was me, I’d ask some solid Constitutional lawyer (Jonathan Turley comes to mind) to write me 10 minutes of flowery prose concerning the Presidency and historical precedents & traditions that have served US well…such as not going after previous presidents when they leave office. Then, I would say that the actions of Obama and Biden cannot be ignored, but should not be pursued for reasons stated above SO I am issuing each of them a preemptive pardon a la Gerald Ford, then stand back and let’em scream. But, hey, what do I know?
Obama called the meeting – and the meeting’s subject was Flynn. Could it be more obvious?
Everyone keeps ignoring the most important part:
“The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”
That’s Obama’s and everyone else’s story, and they will all stick to it. Obama didn’t know where Comey or Clapper got their info on Flynn’s calls, didn’t ask, and didn’t really care. Obama gave his instructions to go “”by the book,” as documented by Rice, and assumed everyone was. That’s his story. NO one will stray from it.
That’s as close as anyone will ever get to laying a glove on the FBP. You can keep trying, but you won’t catch him.
Oh, and KT touches on something I said early on, that at least part of, if not the primary purpose of, the Russia hoax was as a diversion, a head fake, away from the real issue: China. They tried to keep everyone looking East to Russia while they sold us out to China.
Trapper: Bingo!
“The president stressed……”
Who asked if he was asking about anything from a law
enforcement perspective.
Who asked the question?
Questions answered that haven’t been asked tend
to lead persons into assuming a lie has been told.
Judicial Watch needs to get other emails written by Rice around the same time. The font used in the body of the email is much different than the font used at the top (To:; From: Subject, etc). This suggests to me that this email was a copy and paste from another document, like Word. The unusual spacing between paragraphs is another giveaway that the text was probably copied into the email from another source. Now look at the font that Rice’s lawyer used in her letter. It looks very similar to the font used in the CYA email. Coincidence?
Obama and Rice could have stopped Comey.They didnt. Guilty.
Actually it was very intelligent of Clapper to take this to Obama. Remember…they are greedy, corrupt, and power hungry…and that is what aligns them.
There is no higher calling involved that says they need to sacrifice themselves to protect Obama. If you look at their actions…there are multiple instances of the deep state taking individual actions towards self preservation.
Always remember to focus on the language used by the Democrats. They use “by the book” they know we will interpret as following the law but that is not consistent with Democrats so what book are the referring to…..the soros book….the communist manifesto….the koran whic allows you to lie to non muslims…what book
