The COVID Lockdown Ends When ‘We The People’ Withdraw Our Consent…

The power of government comes from the people; or as we say in the U.S. “from the consent of the governed.” When the people lead, the politicians are forced to follow.
Without implied consent the municipal or state government has no power. None.
As a result, the lock-downs end when the majority of We The People no longer give our consent.
How do We The People retract our consent? We simply refuse to comply.
When the majority of people simply refuse to comply with unilateral dictates, and laugh in the faces of those who attempt to enforce them, the government no longer has power.
If one person refuses to comply government can, and likely will, intervene. However, if tens of thousands rebuke these unconstitutional decrees, there isn’t a damn thing govt can do to stop it… and they know it. This is why some state governors are quickly starting to retract or modify their dictates.
A non-compliant snowball becomes an unstoppable freedom avalanche.
Local, regional and state officials know they can control the behavior of an individual. If one barber shop opens, the owner becomes a target. However, those officials also know they cannot control the behavior of the majority. If every barber shop and beauty salon in town opens… there is absolutely nothing the government can do about it.
If one restaurant and/or bar opens, the state can target the owner. But if every bar and restaurant in town opens; and if everyone ignores and dispatches the silly dictates of the local, regional or state officials; there isn’t a damned thing they can do about it.
The power of the local, regional or state authority comes from the expressed consent of the people. As soon as the majority of people deny that consent, those officials and state authoritarians lose all of their power.
Yes, it really is that simple.
Those who construct the systems of control need to weaponize fear. Fear of arrest; fear of losing a business; fear of losing liberty or financial security. Local, regional and state officials rely on fear. As soon as the people are no longer fearful, the control ends.
The overwhelming majority of dictates around COVID-19 mitigation are not laws. There was no debate; no input from representative government; and no option for the public to weigh-in on the decisions.
All unilateral rules are arbitrary, and despite many proclamations to the contrary, they rely upon voluntary compliance. As soon as citizens no longer voluntarily comply, the term of the rules has expired. If masks are so effective then why didn’t government give masks to prisoners, instead of releasing the inmates?
Liberty is inherent.
The removal of liberty requires consent.
Additionally, if you choose not to decide you still have made a choice. So choose wisely.
Remember that; and think about it.
Sit in a circle today; sit in a cattle-car tomorrow.
Take your ball and go home. Or go anywhere you darn well please.
Just stop playing the game.
Time to play our own games.
I live in Los Angeles County. Last week the county told us to wear masks outside. On my evening walk today I saw more people outside without masks than I have seen in a very long time. A solid majority weren’t wearing one.
Contra Costa County … a formerly solid RED County has MANDATED face masks in public for more than a month. It’s utterly ridiculous. You should see the ridiculous masks people are wearing … all sewn by some well-meaning, unemployed, entrepreneur. But the masks aren’t covering or fixing ANYTHING. They’re a mandatory mockery of “safety”
Key Kenji, do you own a famous restaurant? Sous Vide bible for me was yours? Or is Kemji a common name somewhere?
I still don’t understand where people are expected to even get masks after they dictate it lol The only ones people can buy are laughable excuses for N95+ plus masks… which don’t filter the virus anyways. I saw a lady today with a gold sweater and matching gold sequins mask, insanity, its become a status symbol among the sheep.
Check out the Masks Nanzi Pelosi wears, made especially for each outfit.
“A well determined people, being necessary to secure a free state, the right of the people to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, shall not be infringed.”
— The FU Tyrant Amendment.
“Its only after you have lost everything that you are free to do anything” – Tyler Durden
Breitbart: “SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county judge has declared Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void” because she didn’t have her emergency orders approved by the Legislature.
Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday in a lawsuit brought by churches that had sued saying the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional. The suit had also argued that emergency powers only last for a month and after that Brown would have needed legislative approval. The judge agreed. …Shirtcliff, the judge, was the district attorney of Baker County from 2001 until Brown appointed him judge last September”
At a certain point, these are no longer Emergency Orders, but One-Man Rule-by-Decree.
Jared Polis’s Democrat’s won’t open the Colorado legislature because they prefer dictatorship.
Oregon Supreme Court blocks Baker County judge’s ruling that stopped governor from enforcing executive orders
That freedom didn’t last long.
Hopefully they will side with the Constitutions in the end, This is the Court that blocked the release of serial killers by one vote.
my bad–Washington state.
Put your towel down and your umbrella up on Huntington Beach and enjoy your beautiful California life. Amen.
“Consent” has beautifully been discarded during my current trip to Southern Utah. Restaurants open. People working. No masks. Nobody sick.
I have to return to Hitler Newsome’s California.
Now I am born and bred in California. I am a PROUD Californian. But having to return to that fascist, one party state, after tasting the freedom here, is a DEPRESSING thought.
But I am adopting a great dog – shoutout to my brother Ron, who saved this terrific animal – so will take the good with the bad.
Southern UT is not totally free yet but we are getting there bit by bit.
Hang in there, Joe. This debacle more than any other may turn the tide for you.
I, too, was born and bred in California. I married and left CA in 1971 to move to Colorado. Colorado became Blue with the 2018 mid-term elections, along with the House of Representatives which has bludgeoned us with non-stop tyranny. Thank you, Trey Gowdy – Oh He Of The Purple Tie – among so many others – lookin’ at you Issa and Chaffetz.
Anyway, what you witnessed in southern Utah is the reality in much of the country. We must just take back our lives. We simply take our lives back.
I saw some HB Cam postings that someone put up on this site yesterday. Unfortunately she/he posted them on the wrong thread and she/he got snitched and the postings were taken down because the postings violated the rules Anyway, those postings made my heart soar and gave me hope for California which I love to this day, having had such a great upbringing there. I long to return to visit and my heart breaks for you and for me that it doesn’t seem possible now.
Thank you and your brother for saving that dog! My husband and I saved many cats and dogs over a 30+ year period. I know you will have many happy years together. What are you going to name him/her? Congratulations and many hugs to you!
I saw and enjoyed that posting too teabag. Are you sure they were removed? No one I know would have removed them. Here’s the link…..
https://hbcams.com/
I was once a PROUD Californian, too, and I’m here in Arizona, almost 30 years later, telling you that you DON’T have to return… it’s your CHOICE to return… eyes wide open, Joe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OR
We can do it the HARD WAY…
Your choice…..Your fault…..Your funeral…
We are done playing your silly PC games and taking shit from loud mouths / muzzies.
The window for your response is closing… make your choice wisely.
To eliminate a highly contagious virus from spreading means no one can ever be in contact with anyone ever. Never. Trump did the correct thing because no one knew how bad it would get. Well we do now and it should be obvious there is nothing to be gained with the so called “quarantine”.
Last week I congratulated myself that I got through the usual spring time temperature up and downs without a single calf coughing and hacking. The NEXT MORNING every single calf (60 of them) were coughing their lungs out. A quick dose of sulfa stopped it almost instantly but that is the speed that a real contagion spreads.
Always good to have sulfa around. It doesn’t always do the trick but with antibiotic resistance so prevalent these days sometimes you have to fall back on it.
I really must be fortunate. This lockdown never affected me. All of my family has been working. I continue to go out for hikes and walks. I’ve never had to put on a mask to go shopping. I haven’t been accosted by any self righteous Karen’s. The sheriff’s deputies and the police officers in my corner of the world would never enforce an unconstitutional edict from our halfwit governor… heck a lot of these guys have Gadsden flag stickers on their private vehicles and moonlight at the local gun shops.
Yeah… other than not being able to get haircut I’ve not been affected too greatly. Even then, I’m trying to grow it out anyway and this helps to excuse my current brand of ugly.
We in Nashville have had fairly good state and local regulations. We have not felt repressed. However, I still think that it is absurd that Lowe’s is open and a small business with one customer at a time has been closed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not sure whats going on but I heard through grapevine that Orange County in CA is trying to locate 80K N95 masks so they can open the county. Odd they are so late to the game but not a suprise.
Beautiful words, but does anything like a majority of Americans still have it in them? Unfortunately, most still seem perfectly willing to comply with their own enslavement.
Sadly, about half the country has become dependent on the President to fight the fights. If the man had a smidgen of support, like say, a well known mouthpiece organizing “protests/events” all across America to show our support, things would change.
Right now local and state politicians count on the fact that the people are still relatively compliant. Those Dallas cops that locked up the salon owner should be fired for violating their Oath of Office.
On the other hand, as much as there is one half of the country that is getting tired and starting to speak up, the other half would gladly get in a boxcar and allow themselves to be taken to a place of safety, without batting an eye. As long as they had wifi, a coffee shop, and some craft beer, they wouldn’t question a thing.
Here in SE Pennsylvania mask-wearing in stores is obligatory, they won’t let you in without you wearing one (gotta eat, so gotta have mask ready in pocket to put on). They’ve pretty much done away with the sanitizer though. Still no or very few non-essential small businesses open.
I’m also in SE PA. I have been refusing to wear masks lately. So far I’ve managed it. I tell them I have a health issue, which I do, or I give them a spiel about the immune system which is the truth. And I never follow their stupid red arrows. Right now I am out of bread and I dread going in a grocery store tomorrow. I may bake it again.
I have also been going to the Protest rallies. I am very proud to say that I have been in Harrisburg 4 times since Apr 26! And a group I’m with, Women for Trump, have been protesting locally by doing it in front of the courthouse and also legislators’ offices. We do that at least once a week. I don’t know if it will accomplish anything with King Wolf but it is worth the effort. At least we feel like we are doing something except staying at home miserable. We are really doing it for the business owners. And there are many of them out there with us.
Here in Michigan Gretchen the Terrible has decreed that this week Friday at 12Midnight the UP and the upper third of the lower peninsula can open retail, restaurants at 50% and outdoor capacity and office workers that can’t work from home. Now that is one week before the end of her most recent stay home edict (through 5/28).
If the rumors are true, Gretchen has a summer home in the are that is allowed to be open — could that be why the area is open? However you cannot camp in a state park or private campground for Memorial Day Weekend anywhere in the state. She also ‘asked’ people from the lower state counties to not run up north. If you’re in that area (Traverse City/Old Mission ) please let us know if you see her around this weekend.
Wretched Gretchen complains that protesters are showing up armed and sporting Nooses
She hasn’t figured out yet the nooses are a government restoration tool intended for HER!!! Sooner or later she may wind up with one applied, and then it is too late to give up the tyrant act.
Art. IV. Sec. 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government”
The Emergency is over. Legislatures need to be open and vote yea or nay so the People have a voice and so officials are accountable. That is the “Republican Form of Government” we agreed to.
It’s too bad we don’t have a federal department staffed with lawyers that could litigate on behalf of the people and their Constitution.
Orange County California, Rancho Mission Viejo: Most people are not wearing masks outside and supermarkets like Ralph’s and Pavilion are about 50% masks. Home Depot about 50% masks. Costco and Trader Joe’s masks are mandatory. We didn’t wear masks in Walmart or Target. Roads are packed with traffic. Lots of trucks. Restaurants are doing a brisk takeout business.
Wait a second, you mean to tell me that Covid-19 is so smart it CANNOT infect you at any of the big box stores or businesses where local politicians have a financial stake, but it will effect everywhere else. That’s a really smart virus…..written with a lot of sarcasm.
Land Shark!
Riverside County, CA – increasing number of people NOT wearing masks in grocery stores. No nasty looks, no busy-bodies making statements; it looks like people are over it.
Fresno councilman charged with battery after attacking black anti-lockdown protester
Some of the blue fascists are trying to fight back, but the optics arent very good for them.
Jimmy Carter started this “safety” shitshow, when he imposed a maximum Federal speed limit of 55 mph. We were told it would save fuel. Save the planet. And yes … save our lives. The all-knowing Federal Government came to our “rescue”. Nevermind the 21.5% mortgage interest rates and how they were killing the economy … Jimmy was “saving” us from ourselves.
Yeah … the cattle cars are next … and regretfully … I feel there are a couple generations of Americans behind me who will be singing in Esperanto as they happily Board the trains. Or perhaps all they need to do is swallow the pill.
BTW … I NEVER drove 55 … and my driving record is littered with “exceeding the maximum 55 mph speed limit” tickets. Badges of HONOR as far as I am concerned.
Kenji, it was Nixon who signed the Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act in 1974 that mandated 55 mph max on the freeways.
Pretty simple. Open it up. When the Stormtroopers….I mean COPS….show up, so do a very large number of citizens. And they politely and peacefully “un-arrest” any individual, if they are in that state. Otherwise, politely tell law enforcement to get the “eff” gone.
If the LEOs call for backup, so should citizens. Lets see how that’ll play out for all the “hero first responders” that would think nothing of putting a boot on your neck.
The one that actually stood up for what is right, was summarily fired from his agency.
Has the lockdown influenced how anyone will vote?
I don’t think this is having the effect that the democrats were intending.
