Flynn Judge Grants Amicus Request for Oral Arguments – Defense Attorney Sidney Powell Reacts…

It looks like Sidney Powell has angered Emett Sullivan as the DC judge has now granted all of the requests by prosecuting amicus John Gleeson.
In an order today Judge Sullivan granted Glesson with the requested schedule to include a July 10th briefing deadline and oral arguments scheduled for July 16th.
Just as the news broke Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell appeared on Lou Dobbs to react.
No more cold anger BS. Hot anger only, from now on.
They want POTUS to intervene with a pardon so they can always give him the label ‘convicted criminal’.
LORD, send the Holy Ghost to General Flynn and his family.
If they’re Christians, the Holy Spirit reside within them and will comfort them. From the way Flynn acts and reacts to things, I suspect he knows Christ quite well.
Yes, why aren’t SCOTUS and DOJ involved in the case right now?
Let me guess barr hasn’t seen anything wrong.
DOJ will likely file something on the mandamus request. Not sure what it will be – DOJ agrees with Sidney on the withdrawal of the guilty plea and dismissal of the case, and would see no reason for the criminal contempt, but might try to finesse something on how mandamus is an extraordinary method that should be used sparingly….
SCOTUS will not become involved until this has gone up through the DC Circuit.
Sidney answered that in the interview. Watch the clip.
He probably has and is “deeply concerned”
Nothing on Gleeson’s request for leave to take new evidence, though.
This looks like a CYA from Sullivan to the DC Circuit – “Hey, I’m just asking for different viewpoints here. I haven’t denied the motion to withdraw the guilty plea or the motion to dismiss the case. I’m just……considering everything, including the criminal contempt. I could still rule in Flynn’s favor, so back off for now, ok?”
Sullivan is a disgrace to the bench..
Dobbs on Sullivan: “He seems erratic. Is he in good health?” 😀
Sullivan is a corrupt POS judge. May history judge him harshly.
Delay, delay, delay……until election day.
We live in farcical times.
America has a Mt Rushmore to commemorate four of America’s greatest Presidents (of right,Trump should already be a fifth), but to commemorate Barack Obama a new monument is clearly needed. It would have Barack Obama in the center, of course, and be higher than Mt. Everest – far higher – reaching almost up to orbiting satellites. Around it would be many smaller figures of Rice, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, etc.
Its name would be Mt. Crimemore.
Wrong thread.
Why hasn’t Roberts removed Sullivan from the bench?
It isn’t in his authority to do so. Impeaching a federal judge is done by congress, so we know that won’t be happening, at least before next year if the house turns.
Sullivan has a lifetime appointment and can only be removed from the bench through impeachment.
It would be up to the DC Circuit to remove Sullivan from this case. The Chief Judge of the DC District is Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, so that’s why Sidney went to the Dc Circuit.
Same reason we haven’t see a bit of outrage from Roberts about the FIB lying to the FISA Court, that he’s in charge of over and over and over and over.
So if Holder is 0bama’s wingman?
I wonder who is Holders wingman???????
So that no other dare rise against us again, eh Emmet?
Directorium Inquistorum 1578 – “punishment does not take place primarily and per se for the correction and good of the person punished, but for the public good in order that others may become terrified and weaned away from the evils they would commit.”
Well hopefully bagpipe Barr joins with Sidney in the removal of Sullivan request.
This guy is completely unmoored from jurisprudence.
This should be no surprise. The Swamp is stalling for time. The do not want Flynn free before the November elections. They are merely holding back the dam before the American people go to the poll. Once Flynn walks free, the dam breaks and everything the past 3 years can be revealed as the fraud it was. The Swamp is together on this. I do not expect the DC Circuit to ride to rescue. I fully expect that this will have to go to the Supreme Court, which with John Roberts at the helm will delay the decision until next year.
It’s a crying shame what has happen to General Flynn. The judiciary is compromised. The onus for truth again will fall to President Trump, but if he pardons Flynn, it removes the legitimacy of a judicial decision to exonerate Flynn in the media. The media would play a pardon as just the latest example of Trump’s corruption according to their narrative.
We have to keep fighting. We have to see justice. We must fight for it will all we got in the media, in the courts, and at the polls! Otherwise, they will prevail. We can give in, we can never, ever give up and we can never allow them to get away with what they did in 2016. Otherwise, we will never have a MAGA type president again!
I pray that my cynical take on all of this is wrong and that the D.C. court retains some semblance of objectivity and decisively rules in favor of General Flynn!
The dam of corruption should break regardless.
Has Barr released his “deeply concerning” statement yet? I’m still waiting on his “deeply concerning” response to the suspension of civil liberties during lockdowns
I understand this is political chess,
• I understand that this Sullivan travesty will route to the Appeals Court,
• I understand the Appeals Court will likely rule for Judge Sullivan,
• I understand the Supreme Court ends its calendar year on Friday, 4 December 2020,
• Is the chess game being played to string this out? YES! There is NO guarantee Flynn will appear on the SC docket this year, unless this is fast tracked.
I’m sure Ms. Powell knows the chess moves being made. We all need to pray that she can checkmate them and this criminal enterprise!
The Supreme Court’s term runs from October through June (sometimes a bit goes over into July). Then it adjourns for the summer, and starts a new term the first Monday in October. it does handle emergency matters over the summer, such as petitions to stop executions. The court’s work, such as reviewing petitions for cert, goes on through the summer.
This is real chess from Ric and Sullivan. How many and which pieces are left? At this stage (since Ric on board), even though maddening, I don’t think our side has lost any pieces yet.
The manner in which Sullivan has presided over this case has been somewhat irregular. This minute order and the recent order appointing Gleeson as an amicus are the judicial equivalent of jumping the shark. He seems oblivious as to how the DC Court of Appeals and perhaps SCOTUS will handle Flynn’s Mandamus Motion.
My guess…or wishful thinking…is that the corrupt judge already knows that there’s a strong possibility that General Flynn and Sydney Powell will be put into a position of power with the Trump Administration, and he’s being told to sloooooooow down that train wreck. General Flynn knows where are of the skeletons are located; and Sydney will simply kick a$$ against the devil’s agents…just saying.
My questions is are we looking at what in essence is a basketball game with 38 seconds left and the opposing team is down by 10 without a prayer, but insists an fouling and making the game go on 20 more minutes? Or worse, a bad zombie movie where the zombies keep coming back (of which O-Sullivan is just one) time and time again which I really hope doesn’t last the full summer?
Judge Sullivan was a hero in Flynn attorney Sidney Powell’s book.
Sullivan is acting like a guilty man running from the law. If he could he would silence Flynn himself. It’s becoming clear the RATS have evidence of him doing nefarious acts and he is out to save himself. Hollywood Movies don’t come close to what is happening before our eyes.
How in America can such an out of control mental case lynch mob criminal be allowed to remain a judge ? He is now nothing but a terrorist who should be sent to GITMO. He is a disgrace to America’s entire judiciary as long as he remains a judge of anything or anyone. We now make most third world counties look good.
Since P Trump was elected this has been an endless, emotional roller coaster ride. It’s been a nightmare for Gen. Flynn and others. A/G Barr’s announcement that Obama and Biden will not be (or not likely be) investigated was a game changer to me. Barr waved 2 white flags at the Deep State and named 2 people that are above the law while P Trump and his associates have faced endless prosecutions and dirty tricks from a demented and merciless enemy including a vicious Dem House full of politicians addicted to power.
Gen. Flynn’s caught in an endless quagmire because the anti Trump resistance are willing to do anything to win and still vastly outnumber Trump’s allies or “fair” officials like Marquis of Queensbury A/G Barr who is bending over backwards to be fair and amicable to an enemy still actively trying to destroy him, POTUS, Gen. Flynn and anyone else they can bully and annihilate.
The Courts were supposed to be the last defense of the Constitution but I suspect the DC Superior Court that will adjudicate Flynn’s endless persecution will rule with Judge Sullivan. (hope I’m wrong) A/G Barr’s white flag surrender has emboldened the merciless Resistance that undoubtedly has legions of Support troops ready to join the fight when called whether they are Judges, IG’s, whistleblowers and on and on.
I think Traitor is Judge Sullivan! He should be impeached for this political persecution!
Wouldn’t have mattered was gonna happen regardless.
Got to keep Flynn sidelines as long as possible.
These tds dems are so tone def. have to give them credit for tenacity and narrow focus, I guess
I wonder just how many emett sullivans are currently sitting the bench in this country.
What a partisan incompetent. He is the perfect reason for America to never again elect a dimocrat president.
I believe Sulivan knows the appeal will go to a handpicked Obama judge..the fix is in
It will take the SC to fix this.
WTH?
I’ve heard of litigants (either prosecutors OR defenders) “Judge Shopping” before, but I’ve NEVER heard of a judge “Prosecutor Shopping”
This is a case of an activist judge seeking to exercise “Judicial Overreach” to usurp powers of the Executive Branch (enforcement of the law via the DoJ and federal prosecutors)
#ImpeachSullivan
