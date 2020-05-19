Devin Nunes Discusses Criminal Referrals and Perspective of Susan Rice Memo…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears for an interview with ¹Liz MacDonald to discuss his current House investigation and the latest declassification of the Susan Rice memo to file.
Nunes asks the basic question about the Rice memo: “why was it ever classified in the first place?” The answer to that question points to current DOJ/FBI and intelligence officials.
.
¹Watch Liz Mac closely now. A little over a week ago she began catching-on to the substantive story about FISA, NSA database abuses, and how Obama’s overall political surveillance operation was conducted.
Devin said indictments twice. The truth always wants to come out.
Although it’s taking what seems to be a lifetime….to finally get the truth…
Even the stale popcorn from the years of waiting will taste delicious when this finally produces the indictments. I feel better than ever at this point that it will happen.
The President has mentioned many times that they have been caught.
So when do the arrests start?
Looks like sometime in the year after never.
Obama thought none of this would ever come out.
Love me some Devin Nunes but gotta replace Republicans with Patriots at the end there.
And maybe 7% of R’s. Either way it’s up, up and aWray….oh gosh, past my bedtime.
Whichever road one takes, all lead to Obama. Barr is willfully blind.
Judge Sullivan is signalling that if they get anywhere near Obama, the Democrat judges will burn it all down. Burn it down meaning stop recognizing the written law, along with minor things like the Constitution.
Barr, who has to deal with the radical leftists who populate the Justice Department on a daily basis, understands the threat. He just announced there will not be prosecutions of Obama or Biden.
Those of you who wield the Second Amendment like a magic talisman do not grasp that we are up against nihilist leftists. The Constitution is, at best, a nuisance to them. This is not your father’s Democrat Party.
Raptors2020. So well said. Scary times to say the least
Obama did march all those diplomats out of the Russian embassy in Maryland. That was a load of crap.
He very well may be but he also knows just like Sgt. York of WWI fame that you pick off the turkeys from the rear forward. If you go for the head turkey and miss then all the rest fly away. He didn’t say that obama and Biden would NEVER be the subject of an investigation. He said, “As to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man,”
The keyword in his phrase is “Today”. As Scarlette O’Hara said, “Tomorrow is another day”.
Not part of Mr. Durham’s work.
Did not say not part of Mr. Jensen’s work.
So the Department of Injustice and the Fan Belt Inspectors and the Clowns In America and every other intelligence agency has no problem prosecuting PDJT and anyone around him but won’t dare go after Osama and Biden ? Sounds about right.
As Charlton Heston cried out in The Planet of the Apes – It’s a Mad House! It’s a Mad House!!”
I didn’t know that Titania McGrath worked for fox news.
Rice wrote the CYA memo after President Trump was sworn in, or 15 minutes after the swearing in or something close to this.
I have wondered if what Rice wrote was made up…..those conversations never happened but it was put into the government system as a record as if that specific conversation did happened, to to show that Russia was a real threat, they really were worried about Flynn, etc etc etc…a set up to hide the truth…and what they really discussed will never be known.
I don’t trust anything from that group of people….especially Rice. When you can lie straight-face to your country, then anything goes.
Why wait until minutes before the swearing in?
Was she expecting a rifle shot or a bomb?
Exactly. They had a plot to stop trump before inauguration that failed.
Assume that some of the lost strzok page texts refer to it.
@ John
Exactly. Why write the CYA memo at that day and time.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/larry-c-johnson-can-susan-rice-know-obama-comey-said-not-present/
IMHO, Rice waited to write her memo until the very last minute fully expecting Flynn to be indicated or PDJT to be charged with treason prior to the Inogration…Also, waited for Comey to take his shot at “shaking down” the President during his private briefing…by the book…
From 30,000 ft, it would appear all the federal intelligence departments were fully aware that their hacking of the NSA data base had been discovered and reported by Mike Roger’s on Apl 18 2016….further, it was obvious Mike Roger’s alerted PDJT that he was under FBI surveillance during the Trump Tower meeting in mid-November 2016…
@ As a Man Thinketh
👍
In her sworn testimony, Sally Yates said only she, Obama and Comey were in that meeting. How could Susan Rice relate the conversation between Obama and Comey if she was not there?
Nice that we’ve r3d pilled another news person
How many will it take to reach a crescendo of concern even if it is just on fox
This is a positive development we need more
So if she redpills two of her friends and they tell two of their friends …
See what they did? They spent 40mil to distance from the indictable crimes (U1 Hilary, Uma espionage) and now we have just some political indiscretions.
How can they not know this? It is their job!
“For almost a quarter of a millennium, the defining feature of the U.S. has been the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next.
“Obama and his team willfully and actively violated this critical trust.
“This will forever be the Obama legacy.“
Started hearing from “EMacs” about thee weeks ago, Very impressed. Whats with Fox Business with the great Lou Dobbs and now Emacs and of course Bartiromo.
Nunes sure is chomping at the bit kinda encouraging me thinks.
I love nunes but he is not a lawyer.
If Biden and Obama knew of a conspiracy and did nothing about it then they countenanced it’s and are culpable.
As president and Vice President they can control the actions of comey Brennan et al their underlings.
As well Nunes you are missing that the conspiracy is to have had Hillary win and then after she lost to have President Trump he deposed. It’s all one single conspiracy. You have to aim high and encompass the Hillary exoneration scam because the evidence there is excellent. And most importantly Bc there was no possible ‘national security’ exemption to exonerating Hillary. Then you tie in all the later conduct through the pressure to compete MYE exam strzok page test.
There have to be some indictments from Durham ( via Nunes or otherwise ) IMHO. Just too many obvious egregious actions , lies and leaks to tolerate – the justice system would lose complete credibility if some bad actors are not brought to justice . Maybe TDS/Dems don’t care if that is the result so they can crow that no laws broken (?) Clearly everyone would be protected /hidden in a Hillary Administration ( or in Obama with. Holder or Lynch) . The real issue is how far up the greasy pole do they go , low hanging fruit like Clinesmith who was caught red handed changing FISA applications ? McCabe/Storzk and other Criminal leakers and liars? I would like it to go as high as Comey and Brennan , clearly at center of it , with dopey Clapper pleading innocent by reason of stupidity . But who the hell knows .
Clapper told Jim Sciutto on CNN that Obama had directed him to open an investigation on Trump. Obama told him to do the investigation, put the intel in an envelope for the next President.
https://thecount.com/2019/10/26/did-james-clapper-just-tell-cnns-jim-sciutto-obama-told-him-to-investigate-trump/
Who did Obama mean by the next President? Her Odiousness?
Does this hostess do tv as a career? Not too with it if so.
Liz or ‘E-Mac’ – as she is fondly referred to by some of her FBN colleagues, is very bright, always comes equipped with info about which to ask questions, and does not allow anyone to go off on a talking point tangent.
Remember that many of them are broadcasting from their homes or other makeshift studios, and the time delays can make them appear slow., but be assured that she is quite bright.
Six months until the election
We need arrests. We need the “little” coup players under so much pressure they begin to cooperate by spilling their guts and we need the totally obvious truth of their corruption and crimes exposed so it turns into a public scandal too big for the enemy of the people “media” to hide or spin
We’ve got a mountain of evidence on steroids being deposited into the excruciatingly slow drip machine of American justice, which is then slow walked even further by the coups henchmen from both parties
Six months people
You can be sure vote fraud is being planned on an epic scale
If the evidence and the truth isn’t exposed on a grand scale to the public before the election, there’s a very good chance it never will be
If Trump loses the Deep State wins and the American people / America loses
If Trump wins we still have a chance
But why take that chance?
Act now. Arrest and disrupt their lives on a massive scale. Put the fear of God in them. Throw their entire slow walk operation into turmoil
The truth will win this coming election and will get our country back, but only if it’s in the faces of the American people
Quit allowing the scum to hide and control the outcome
Six months left of actually having the power to do something about it
I said yesterday that 6 months is not a lot of time. We at least need some low level scalps to show us that there will be justice. And I am getting sick aand tired of hearing that BS about if Trump does this or that that the Fake News as D rats will go after him. Hell, they have been after him for 4 years now.
Amen, brother! Your moniker is the feeling from the bottom of my soul!
Was meant for alliantissometruth just above.
Amen my brother!
Lately, I feel Trump will win.
Q: Why did Rice wait until Inauguration Day to throw Comey under the bus?
A: Because she was hoping that evidence that Trump or family was guilty of some crime might be turned up at the last minute, and then she wouldn’t have cover up the fact that Obama called all the shots, and without any “by the book” bullshit!
Q: Why did she have that hope?
A: Because Obama had everyone from Dogcatcher up to VP using illegal means to look for it!
KT McFarland was just on with Shannon Bream.
KT conveyed that she was not present for the first meeting Rice had with Flynn in mid December because her security clearance had not been approved yet (convenient); however she was in on two or three others around December 20, 24th, and said that both she and Flynn were never briefed on anything having to do with Russia. Both thought it was strange. They were briefed about everything else. Especially strange since the Obama Administration knew they would engage in sanctions and expell diplomats in the next 5 days.
So, the Obama admin DID withhold information.
Isn’t that a bit worse than just outrageous?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
KT just testified to the scam tonight, then.
Obama did march all those diplomats out of the Russian embassy in Maryland. That was a load of crap.
On New Year’s Eve. So, the meeting between KT, Flynn and her become very Important that she did not share information about the Russian strategy during those meetings.
If they get away with this, we’re finished. Rule of man replaces American law and government edicts handed down by rulers to their subjects replaces laws. America will have become a thing of the past, only a zombie of its formal self, stumbling around, perhaps with its original heart and some of its guts but its mind gone entirely. Walking dead, but dead just the same.
But the impunity of the coup d’etat wouldn’t kill America. It would prove that America has died over the years. It took a long time to get here, beginning with Wilson and his disdain for the Constitution and his taking of thousands of political prisoners and extending right up through the rest of the 100 years of the Progressive Movement, which was nothing more than kleptocrats herding useful idiots.
But I can’t believe that right now. I prefer to look forward to Durham delivering successful indictments. I prefer to believe we’re still alive. I will look forward to indictments for a few more months. Durham hasn’t much more time than that. Then it will be over, one way or the other. Life or death.
Here is the question, though, Jimmy.
Who is responsible to look at these pieces and realize that at 30,000 feet, this was a coordinated effort to topple a country’s peaceful transition of power and ultimately the People’s self governance?
All I see right now are the good cops tugging at the bits and pieces.
Only President Trump is flying overhead.
After watching what Judge Sullivan did to LTG Flynn we surely now understand what the AG and Prosecutor Durham is up against. All the evidence they have must be air tight, and even then there is no guarantee justice will be served.
The only chance for justice is a change of venue, removing any trials away from the DC courts. How they would accomplish that is a mystery. Their hands are tied but still the duo is willing to take up the challenge in attempt to save the rule of law and the Republic.
We are so used to people not keeping their mouths shut and jeopardizing the process that when we have AG Barr and Prosecutor Durham keeping things close to the vest, we think they are doing nothing.
It is hard to stay positive I know, but negativity brings negative results. I see the pessimism getting stronger everyday here.
Stay strong and keep praying.
Stay strong, indeed…
And keep praying
I find it amazing we do not have a law on the books that makes it illegal to for government officials to attempt a coup on a duly elected President!!! Whiskey Tango Foxtrot! There is a crime, they just don’t want to find it.. So Sad for liberty and justice for all.
In case my Q / A post above does not make it clear, it is to me self-evident that the timing and phrasing of Susan Rice’s “by the book” memo mean it is a bald-faced lie, designed to give the impression that Jim Comey was leading the effort against Flynn, and Obama was reluctant and concerned that everything be done legally. The truth is the opposite: why else but fear of the truth being exposed by Trump and Flynn would a close confidante of Obama wait until the last moment to write an cloyingly exculpatory memo about his role?
And is the use of illegal unmasking against everyone around Trump and example of “by the book”? Is the leaking of classified information from the wiretaps an example of “by the book”? Is planning to use the never-prosecuted Logan Act an example of “by the book”?
Rice’s memo is a clumsy attempt to hide a conspiracy of sedition, led by an outlaw President against his successor!
