Absolutely Nuts – Court Appointed Amicus Prosecutor Requests: Briefing Schedule, Oral Arguments and Possible Witness Fact-Finding, in Flynn Case…

This is so far outside the bounds of traditional judicial activity it is unprecedented. In the case against Michael Flynn the court appointed amicus curiae, essentially a court appointed outside lawyer enlisted to prosecute the case despite the DOJ withdrawal motion, John Gleeson has now filed a motion requesting: (1) a briefing schedule, (2) oral arguments; and (3) the possibility of interviewing witnesses.
Within Mr. Gleeson’s motion (link here) he will file his amicus brief on June 10th, and asks Judge Sullivan to set up a briefing schedule and allow him to make oral arguments.
Why would John Gleeson get the chance for a hearing to make an oral argument within the court, yet Flynn’s defense team couldn’t get a hearing scheduled on his original motion to withdraw his plea? This is ridiculous.
In the traditional sense, to the extent that traditional applications can be considered in this bizarre situation, the amicus would present a written briefing to the court for the judge to consider; and that’s it. However, Mr. Gleeson appears to be requesting his amicus status to be elevated to the position of intervening authority where he replaces the prosecution.
A request for a briefing schedule? The only purpose of Judge Sullivan allowing a briefing schedule would be to drag this case out as long as possible. Perhaps that is the goal; we shall see in his decision on this ridiculous request.
“Any additional factual development” would seem to imply Mr. Gleeson is planning to spend time investigating facts that are not currently before the court; including the possibility of Mr. Gleeson interviewing witnesses.
If Judge Emett Sullivan grants anything even close to the requests within this motion he will be operating so far outside of judicial boundaries an appellate court must intervene.
Seriously, this is Lawfare madness in the extreme.
Jenna Ellis said this is strictly a political act to get things on record to score political points . She said there is no way this doesn’t get dismissed at the end, either here or in some type of appeal level.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HERE IS WHAT TO DO:
Judicial Watch Asks California Court of Appeal to Command Lower Court……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prohibition, Writ of
An order from a superior court to a lower court or tribunal directing the judge and the parties to cease the litigation because the lower court does not have proper jurisdiction to hear or determine the matters before it. A writ of prohibition is an extraordinary remedy that is rarely used.
https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/writ+of+prohibition
LikeLike
When the prosecution drops a case and the judge appoints a new prosecutor you are looking at a judge who must immediately be removed from the bench. The ABA needs to disbar this deranged attorney.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am curious what the BAR association has to say about this tactic by the Deep State Judge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL….the ABA is totally against Donald.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ABA seems just another arm of the DNC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put them on the record. Bastille Day is coming. The Federal government is completely out of control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dire risk that our Bolshevik co-citizens are running in their never ending gambit to overturn the 2016 election are becoming more and more volatile…free-thinking, God fearing Americans are being pushed too far. This coup must be crushed and its plotters punished…or we must take matters in-hand!
LikeLike
Barr diddles. In the face of a coup he diddles. It’s despicable. The States are going to have to step in, prosecute the coup conspirators – including Barr, and right the Federal government which is completely out of control.
LikeLike
The ABA, like academia, the media, whatever, was taken over by the left several decades ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch what Flynn’s ATTY does next…..Great woman!!!!
Sullivan is going to get bitch slapped by a higher court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Miss Sydney is AMAZING. Much love to her!
LikeLike
The ABA is a farcical org that, like Deep Stank, serves only itself. It has no regulatory authority over anyone. Most states require that law schools be “ABA accredited,” but it doesn’t have to be that way–any state’s board of higher education could do a more competent accreditation review than the ABA. It is useless to practicing attorneys, courts, and to society at large. Actually worse than useless. It’s a drain and a source of false, virtue signalling BS. I’m close to 4 decades as an atty and learned at least 3.5 decades ago that it was a violation of my professional ethics as well as financial responsibility to be a member of such a useless and irresponsible organization, especially when it isn’t required in any way.
LikeLike
The ABA? It’s effectively a professional trade group, run by the most liberal of lawyers, the tort trial wing.
The ABA has zero influence over a sitting federal district judge.
It would be like asking the VFW to court marshal an insubordinate general.
LikeLike
For the benefit of the non-lawyers here, there is no provision in the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure allowing third parties to intervene in federal criminal cases. There is such a provision in the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (complaint in intervention). It is also quite common to allow people to file amicus curiae (friend of the court) briefs in appellate cases, but that is because appellate cases can result in published opinions that influence other cases, and have the force of case law. I have never heard of a trial judge inviting a stranger to a criminal case to join as an “amicus” and participate as a litigant. Sullivan’s conduct here is highly abnormal and against existing rules and procedures in federal trial courts. There is virtually no constitutional authority to allow an Article III judge, such as Sullivan, to invite non-parties to intervene in a federal criminal case and act as an ad hoc prosecutor of the defendant. If the law allowed such a procedure, then in every criminal case with an aggrieved victim, the victim could intervene and counter the prosecutor’s decisions as to what crimes to charge, prosecute or abandon. Think about what that would do to our criminal court system.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sydney Powell knows that.
If Sydney Powell hasn’t filed any motions to address this issue, then it is on purpose. To give the Judge and this Amicus all the rope they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All these criminals could retire to a life of luxury just by selling all the rope they’ve been given the last 4 years on ebay.
LikeLike
Sullivan would say he’s not allowing intervention in the criminal case as such, but in his contempt proceeding, which is a matter brought by the judiciary, not a prosecution originating in the executive branch.
Yeah, I know, a crappy argument, but that would likely be his rationale.
LikeLike
Shake it off… Sydney Powell has not yet made her counter argument… She is waiting. give it a few days.
LikeLike
How about in government cases where the DA / AG drops the case?
LikeLike
Oh, and how about amicus briefs coming from persons already on the record per a recent newspaper op-ed? banana republic, anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Criminal contempt can continue even after the underlying case ends. It’s meant to punish the person for behavior in the courtroom and deter such actions in future court proceedings. That’s how Sullivan is scheming to get around a pardon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liked, but can’t really like this, though I think you’re right. Sullivan is PO’d that Flynn ever pleaded guilty, when he wasn’t. Sullivan, however, is a POS, because if it was some guy with skin darker than a grocery bag, retracting a plea deal when he was finally able to prove the popo planted dope on him, he’d dismiss and hold the popo in contempt. Definition of invidious discrimination and unequal justice.
LikeLike
“inviting a stranger”
Well, there’s your problem.
LikeLike
Well, this is one of those days I’m sorry I got up and even sorrier I looked at the news.
Discouraging and sad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
At my local IGA Express (a convenience store), they use big, black letters for outdoor “signs”, like “Congrats 2020 Grads” or “Buy 2 pizzas Get a 3rd Free!”
The other day they put up:
“Embrace the Absurd”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody arrested today?
LikeLiked by 2 people
bilybobbin: Have you lost your script??? It is, anyone indicted today, or anyone indicted yet??? Don’t want you have mull over the difference between indicted and arrested. You are welcome.
LikeLike
this coup is a crime in progress…the LEO’s have a sworn duty to intervene and arrest the
alleged criminals perpetrating the crime-in-progress. there are proper steps that are followed after the arrest to allow adequate defense.
LikeLike
Sorry if already posted..
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/trump-admits-taking-hydroxychloroquine-zinc
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m confused. How does that help Flynn’s case?
LikeLike
Unbelievable. Who has authority over this moron of a judge?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good for them, At this point, under what, if any, circumstances could an accused withdraw a guilty plea after this? Sullivan is a district court judge whose opinion would have no precedential value, but he still could give some other judges ideas. Kill this baby in the cradle.
LikeLike
“The jewel wasp hunts cockroaches and takes over their decision-making processes.”
Andrew Weismann through his surrogate John Gleeson have commandeered the role of DOJ special prosecutor by Amicus-ly taking over Sullivan’s court. Mueller’s corpse has arisen the grave–stake through the heart and all!
Sidney admits she made Sullivan the judicial hero of her book, “License to Lie.” She must have believed the judge would recognize the ‘Brady’ parallel in the Flynn case. Rather than move to have Sullivan recused on his prejudicial ‘treason’ remarks, she trusted he would still do the right thing.
Turns out, Swamp judge, Sullivan, was following orders back then as he is now.
By DC Court precedent Sullivan’s role is ministerial; he had to dismiss the case, period.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great, then all the blue state AGs can file amicus briefs in opposition to the DOJ’s motion. What a gigantic clusterf***
DOJ and Powell should have filed a joint appeal to the D.C. Circuit already. Don’t know what they are waiting for.
LikeLike
People briefed on “the plan”, all they are trying to do is drag this out so Trump steps in and pardons Flynn. Then they can attack him in the media for covering up Russia collusion. Trump’s too smart for this and won’t take the bait!
LikeLike
https://www.supremecourt.gov/contact/contactus.aspx
Direct to Justice John Roberts
LikeLike
That bastid isn’t going to do anything when it really counts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. But we can drag him into it kickin and screamin.
LikeLike
Muller style provocation. Feels the same. They want to provoke a reaction from somebody to then hand it over to the house or use it in the Durham case to dismiss the case against the FBI terrorists.
LikeLike
Have they checked the audit logs to see what happened to the original 302? I saw an interview saying they can’t find it.
But I’m pretty sure all systems like this are required to have an audit trail, so showing an entry saying that, say, pstrzok deleted the original file on a certain date could be very interesting.
Also, writ of mandamus when? 😦 I hope the higher courts get to hear a petition for that before this nonsense goes to town.
LikeLike
I was thinking about that original 302. Strzok and Page would know that editing an original filed by Pientka on 1/24/17 wouldn’t work. Their edits would look ridiculous compared to the original. So, what to do? Enter a brand new 302 into the system in Feb 2017, as if it was just being freshly created. Then there’s no audit trail or prior revisions. Has anyone explored this idea before? The original would still be in the FBI computer system…but wouldn’t have any connection to the one from February.
LikeLike
You can bet it has been scrubbed and scrubbed and no backup tapes to restore. They did that long long long time ago.
LikeLike
You could be right…but I hope not. Remember that those folks were arrogant and probably not too worried they’d be caught. They were texting about how to rewrite the 302 while still making it sound like Pientka wrote it. Pure arrogance has caught a lot of these folks lying cuz they thought nobody would look at the electronic records, or compare the various bits of testimony.
Anyway, you might be correct…but I hope non-corrupt somebody with access at least takes an independent look for another 302…
LikeLike
I think Sullivan and Gleeson are operating in the wrong century/ country , the Spanish Inquisition ended a couple of centuries ago , this staged reenactment has to be subject to a quick appeal , review and redress , runaway political prosecutions to this extent done under the supposed color of law cannot be tolerated or allowed .
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Persons dealing with the government are charged with knowing government statutes and regulations, and they assume the risk that government agents may exceed their authority and provide misinformation.”
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Lavin v. Marsh, 644 f.2d 1378 (1981)
And…
“Whatever the form in which the government functions, anyone entering into an arrangement with the government takes the risk of having accurately ascertained that he who purports to act for the government stays within the bounds of his authority. … And this is so even though … the agent himself may be unaware of the limitations upon his authority.”
United States Supreme Court, Federal Crop Ins. Corp. v. Merrill, 332 US 380-388 (1947)
Everyone needs to become their own lawyers.
LikeLike
Where the heck is my Grrrrr Button?
it’s maddening for sure, but i’m confident that PDJT will undo what is being done and make things right in the end.
LikeLike
I’ll keep it to simple terminology that even a couple muttonheads, such as gleeson&sullivan , should be familiar with….
…. GO – POUND – SAND. thank you for your attention – carry on
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’ll say it again this nation came out from under the rule of law when the REPUBLICAN party allow broncobama to sit in the Oval Office and it will never be back under the rule of law until all parties involved are stripped of their citizenship and put in a dark place.
LikeLike
Time for an immediate writ of mandamus and/or prohibition to the Circuit Court to end this clown judge’s show of his own corrupt incompetent self.
LikeLike
Time for an immediate writ of mandamus and/or prohibition to the Circuit Court to end this clown judge’s show of his own corrupt incompetent self.
LikeLike
Sidney is one of the flew public individuals I mostly trust. She is a great attorney and I believe she has this.
One of the others is the current POTUS. While I have some trust issues, the issues are not that bad; but our government and most individuals in public are. Either they are wanting the wrong stuff, or not competent, self bolivating or just basically not nice.
LikeLike
Law is like meditation, it actually soothes your mind, it helps you to realize that you have more power then they actually want you to have. Getting upset clouds your logical thinking and brings out emotions we don’t need.
Does anyone realize that speed limit signs are just suggestions?
The law says “Reasonable and Prudent”. If you understood law and how to build a great case, you’ll win in court on something this minuscule.
LikeLike
Here’s a good post with a lot of case law examples
http://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2020/05/perjury-contempt-mandamus.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is even better, case law history dating back to 1760
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-supreme-court/years/1862
LikeLike
We should be embracing this. This is exactly the opening we’ve been looking for for 3 years.
All Sidney Powell has to do now is insist on the defense’s right to prepare a defense and compile the witness list: Obama, Biden, Brennan, on down, and start deposing them.
Who do Republicans always retreat when the way forward becomes clear?
LikeLike
Herridge reporting that 12 State Attorney Generals have filed an amicus brief in support of DOJ’s motion to dismiss.
LikeLike
The clown judge’s actions are unconstitutional and beyond his constitutional authority. Time to appeal to the Circuit Court for a writ of mandamus and/or prohibition. In addition, this clown judge needs to be personally rebuked and have his competence and lack of judumicial temperament be investigated.
LikeLike
The clown judge’s actions are unconstitutional and beyond his constitutional authority. Time to appeal to the Circuit Court for a writ of mandamus and/or prohibition. In addition, this clown judge needs to be personally rebuked and have his competence and lack of judumicial temperament be investigated.
LikeLike
The clown judge’s actions are unconstitutional and beyond his constitutional authority. Time to appeal to the Circuit Court for a writ of mandamus and/or prohibition. In addition, this clown judge needs to be personally rebuked and have his competence and lack of judumicial temperament be investigated.
LikeLike
The clown judge’s actions are unconstitutional and beyond his constitutional authority. Time to appeal to the Circuit Court for a writ of mandamus and/or prohibition. In addition, this clown judge needs to be personally rebuked and have his competence and lack of judumicial temperament be investigated.
LikeLike
They are spitting in our faces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is an all out assault on our republic. Where is Bill Barr? ‘why hasn’t he filed the paper Mark Leven talked about with the DC Circuit?
The the Supreme Court just ruled 9 zip with an opinion written by Ruth Bader Ginsburg prohibiting us of amaci briefs in cases just like this.
And BTW, what the hell is Bob Barr waiting for, in the same Supreme Court ruling the law against supporting or enabling illegal aliens stands as tall as Trump’s wall. Why the hell haven’t they started arresting Sanctuary Governors, Mayors, and even Sheriff’s who are failing to up hold it?
LikeLike
Paging Lurking Lawyer… we miss you!
LikeLike
Another opportunity for Bagpipes to restore the rule of law he keeps touting he’s going to do. How does this clown show protect the rights of the defendant. Flynn is a political prisoner in his own country. This must be a human rights violation.
LikeLike
Calling witnesses? Let’s start with Strzok, Page, Pientka, McCabe, Comey, Baker, Priestap, Yates, and Rice.
LikeLike
I do not know how to copy stuff over to here but if someone want to go to Rep Jordan’
s FB page this is awesome in reference to Flynn case.
LikeLike
It is a letter from the House of Representative to the Office of the General Counsel
LikeLike
Is Gleeson whipping out his schlong, waiting for AG Bill Barr to reply?
I believe Joe diGenova said that Sullivan had rejected over 20 amicus brief requests in support of General Flynn!
LikeLike
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/16/flynn-adversarys-law-firm-backs-democrats-fec-reco/
LikeLike
I’m so amazed that no one, not one person has figured it out.
The inferior courts have been doing this for years because they know at that moment they pass opinion, it goes into effect immediately until, a higher court hears the case. Which can take years for us but faster in the case of governments.
LikeLike
Why Gleeson? I have no idea if this is a breadcrumb, but bear with me. Gleeson links back to ‘Deferred Prosecution Agreements’ and HSBC. A DPA is an agreement by the DOJ not to prosecute a major corporation if the corporation behaves itself. It gives huge power to the DOJ to ensure good behavior.
Comey was sort of a pioneer (KPMG) and then got appointed to HSBC after a DPA was put in place after HSBC was uncovered with dirty money from Iran, Libya, Sudan etc. Gleeson later ruled that some of the oversight measures needed to be public, but was overruled – DOJ and HSBC wanted them to be private. (Weissman, by the way, who is another lawyer on white collar crime, also writes on the same type of approach. Corporations need to show compliance to avoid liability if any of their employees get caught doing bad things – prosecutors with leverage)
These agreements then put massive power in the hands of the DOJ. Corporations can be compelled to put people on their boards, pay reparations to good causes etc to keep in DOJ good books, all with zero oversight and under the direction of DOJ prosecutors.
So just what precisely is Sullivan and Gleeson’s objective with the amicus – both of them have had run-ins with DOJ prosecutors in the past? Sullivan must know the material under seal will be explosive. He knows withholding Brady material is damning against Van Grack and the FBI. He must be aware Durham is also digging and he must see the level of public interest. It makes no sense to keep going at Flynn without some, as yet unknown, backstory.
LikeLike
FWIW
:https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/18/heres-why-judge-sullivan-cant-legally-punish-michael-flynn-for-perjury/
LikeLike
After Schoff, Nads, Pelosi – there is neither law nor sccountability.
LikeLike
This is a display of comedy. Does this “judge” know he’s absolutely getting his opposition to laugh at him and the scenario he’s setting up? Lol Why do leftists ALWAYS overreach? It’s like they’re their own worse enemies. If this “judge” just went a bit over the edge to try to stick it to his political enemy, Flynn, he’d have some plausible deniability to get his way. As it stands he’s begging higher courts to admonish him to stem the embarrassment and exposure. Lol
LikeLike
MUST READ
LikeLike
Is there literally nothing these hateful possessed hacks won’t do. Disgusted, this must end. We must demand justice the time for pleading and arguing has long since passed. We need to start a yellow vest movement in the USA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the left is scared schiffless of LTG Flynn being free to act.
Therefore the left is going out of its collective skull.
LikeLike
May 18, 2020
Ms. Sheryl L. Walter
Office of the General Counsel
Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts
One Columbus Circle N.E.
Washington DC, 20544
Dear Ms. Walter:
The Judicial Conference’s Committee on Codes of Conduct is considering a draft
advisory opinion, No. 117, that would effectively bar federal judges from membership in the
Federalist Society or the American Constitution Society (ACS).
1 Consistent with the Judiciary
Committee’s oversight jurisdiction pursuant to the Rules of the House of Representatives, I write
to request additional information about this draft advisory opinion.
In January of this year, a press outlet reported that the Judicial Conference’s Committee
on Codes of Conduct had distributed a draft advisory opinion finding that a judge’s “formal
affiliation with the ACS or the Federalist Society, whether as a member or in a leadership role, is
inconsistent” with standards of judicial conduct.
2 The Committee on Codes of Conduct
rationalized that a judge’s “official affiliation” with both organizations could lead a reasonable
person to conclude that the judge “endorses the views and particular ideological perspectives
advocated by the organization,” and may raise questions about the judge’s “impartiality on
subjects as to which the organization has taken a position.”3 The advisory opinion suggested that
a judge’s association with these organizations may “frustrate the public’s trust in the integrity
and independence of the judiciary.”
4
In contrast, the Committee on Codes of Conduct wrote that a judge’s membership in the
American Bar Association’s (ABA) Judicial Division “does not raise these same concerns and is
not necessarily inconsistent” with standards of conduct.5 While the Committee on Codes of
1 COMM. ON CODES OF CONDUCT, JUDICIAL CONFERENCE OF THE U.S., ADVISORY OPINION NO. 117, JUDGES’
INVOLVEMENT WITH THE AMERICAN CONSTITUTION SOCIETY, THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY, AND THE AMERICAN BAR
ASSOCIATION (Exposure Draft, Jan. 2020), available at http://eppc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Guide-Vol02BCh02-AdvOp11720OGC-ETH-2020-01-20-EXP-1.pdf.
2
Id. at 11; Ed Whelan, Draft Judicial Ethics Opinion Favors ABA over Federalist Society and ACS, NAT’L REV.
(Jan. 21, 2020), https://www.nationalreview.com/bench-memos/draft-judicial-ethics-opinion-favors-aba-over
LikeLike
I am sorry how this looks but I am no good coping over documents. Jim Jordan just released this letter
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ms. Sheryl L. Walter
May 18, 2020
Page 2
Conduct conceded that the ABA has taken positions that “could reasonably be viewed to favor
liberal or progressive causes,” it commented that the ABA’s mission is “concerned with the
improvement of the law in general and advocacy for the legal profession as a whole.”6
There are several problems with the reasoning of the Committee on Codes of Conduct in
this draft advisory opinion which raise concerns about the biases and motivations of the
opinion’s drafters. First, with respect to the articulated standard of “impartiality,” it is the
ABA—not the Federalist Society—that has intervened in ongoing litigation in federal courts
such that it could frustrate public trust in the independence of the judiciary. The ABA has openly
advocated for liberal causes and directly engaged in cases or controversies before federal courts,
even filing amicus briefs in high-profile Supreme Court appeals.
7
In addition to taking
affirmative stances on hot-button issues, the ABA rates judicial nominees and actively lobbies
Congress.8
In comparison, the Federalist Society does not directly engage in matters before the
federal judiciary. Commentators have noted that the Federalist Society “has never filed an
amicus brief to influence a court on a legal controversy” in nearly 40 years.9 Likewise, the
Federalist Society does not “lobby for legislation, take policy positions, or sponsor or endorse
nominees and candidates for public service.”10
Second, although the Committee on Codes of Conduct celebrates the ABA’s mission of
“improv[ing] . . . the law in general,” it ignores the Federalist Society’s work toward that same
goal. The Federalist Society describes itself as an organization “committed to the principles that
the state exists to preserve freedom, that the separation of governmental powers is central to our
Constitution, and that it is emphatically the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the
law is, not what it should be.”11 Similar to the ABA, the Federalist Society provides judges and
legal scholars with a forum to discuss topics that are central to the improvement of the law and
legal profession. There is no rational basis to distinguish the Federalist Society from the ABA on
this point.
The draft advisory opinion discriminates against the viewpoints of members of the
judiciary who chose to associate with the Federalist Society. For this reason, nearly 30 Members
of Congress and over 200 federal judges have also expressed concern with the draft advisory
opinion.
12 While the draft opinion is not yet finalized, questions remain about the basis for and
6
Id. at 10-11.
7 Brief for American Bar Assoc., Supporting Respondent, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights
Commission, 584 U.S. __ (2018) (No. 16-111); Brief for American Bar Assoc., Supporting Petitioners, June
Medical Services L.L.C. v. Gee (Argued Mar. 4, 2020)(No. 18-1323); see generally American Bar Assoc., Amicus
Library, https://www.americanbar.org/groups/committees/amicus/1998-present (last visited May 11, 2020).
8 Ratings, AMERICAN BAR ASSOC., https://www.americanbar.org/groups/committees/federal_judiciary/ratings/ (last
visited May 11, 2020); Advocacy, Governmental and Legislative Work, About Us, AMERICAN BAR ASSOC.,
https://www.americanbar.org/advocacy/governmental_legislative_work/about/ (last visited May 11, 2020).
9 Editorial Board, Judicial Political Mischief, WALL ST. J. (Jan. 21, 2020), https://www.wsj.com/articles/judicialpolitical-mischief-11579652574?mod=article_inline.
10 Frequently Asked Questions, THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY, https://fedsoc.org/frequently-asked-questions (last visited
May 11, 2020).
11 Our Background, THE FEDERALIST SOCIETY, https://fedsoc.org/our-background (last visited May 11, 2020).
12 Letter from Sen. Ben Sasse, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Grassley, et al., to the Honorable Ralph R.
Erickson, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, Chairman, Comm. on Codes of Conduct, Judicial
LikeLike
Ms. Sheryl L. Walter
May 18, 2020
Page 3
origin of this opinion and its drafting process. As such, I respectfully request that the Judicial
Conference provide the following information and material:
1. Please explain whether the Committee on Codes of Conduct was unanimous in its
support for its draft advisory opinion No. 117.
2. Please explain why the Committee on Codes of Conduct believed it necessary to
issues a new draft advisory opinion changing its position on judicial membership to
organizations such as the ACS or Federalist Society.
3. Please explain whether any members of the Committee on Codes of Conduct are
members of the ABA, ACS, or Federalist Society.
4. Please produce all drafts prepared, considered, or exchanged by the Committee on
Codes of Conduct for draft advisory opinion No. 117.
5. Please produce all minutes, notes, or other memorialization of all meetings of the
Committee on Codes of Conduct referring or relating to draft advisory opinion No.
117.
We ask that the Judicial Conference provide this information as soon as possible but no
later than 5:00 p.m. on June 1, 2020. In addition, I ask that the Judicial Conference be prepared
to provide a briefing to the Committee about the drafting of draft advisory opinion No. 117 upon
production of the documents and information requested above.
The Committee on the Judiciary is authorized by Rule X of the Rules of the House of
Representatives to conduct oversight of the “judiciary and judicial proceedings,” and “[f]ederal
courts and judges.”13 Mindful of the principles of judicial independence, we are conducting this
oversight on generally applicable standards of conduct and not on any particular case of
controversy before the federal judiciary.
If you have any questions about this letter, please contact Committee staff at 202-225-
6906. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Jim Jordan
Ranking Member
cc: The Honorable Jerrold L. Nadler, Chairman
LikeLike
If this were happening under Obama, he’d have Acorn squatting on the judge’s front lawn.
LikeLike
The Legal System of Alice in Wonderland combined with Stalin’s kangaroo jurisprudence is now taking root in America.
WHERE ARE THE SO-CALLED CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS NOW? “Oh, we can’t comment on that case! It’s still going on!”
The most pusillanimous cowards in America hiding and quivering and sucking their thumbs can be found among our Republicans.
And I worry not just about this case, but also about every unconstitutional move made by every petty bureaucrat, mayor, county sheriff, and governor! Who among the Republicans will expose, who will protest, who will stop this constant defloration of every American liberty and human right by the DEM gangs?
LikeLike
I was forwarded a letter to Judge Sullivan from @johnheretohelp which had been tweeted yesterday. It is very damming to Judge Sullivan, of course it could just be a smear. It was absolutely dreadful if any portion is true. The radio patriot reposted it on WordPress as she is continually blackballed from Facebook. https://radiopatriot.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/screen-shot-2020-05-16-at-9.59.39-pm.png?w=1168
I hope I am not violating any rules?
LikeLike
This is exhausting.
Lawfare pushes outlandish moves at breakneck pace, never stopping, never circling back, travesty on top of travesty covered up by more travesty.
Meanwhile, we have 2 tepid internal reports; sporadic, de-contextualized declassification releases;, and a series of prosecutors plodding along, declining prosecutions with ZILCH to show for themselves after 4 years.
It is a fire hose vs. a drop line.
LikeLike