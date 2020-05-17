Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

The American electorate are wide-eyed and well aware of how President Obama and Vice-President Biden were co-enablers to Chinese duplicity on a wide range of aspects including theft of U.S. intellectual property, economic espionage and exfiltration of U.S. wealth.

Against that backdrop; and understanding the political risk inherent within the policy of the former administration; ABC News’ George Stephopoulos enters with his rehearsed narrative to cloud the truth. However, White House China-hawk and policy advisor Peter Navarro easily and righteously smacks down the Biden/Obama political defenses fabricated by a combative Stephanopoulos with the atomic sledgehammer of truth.

When Stephanopoulos tries to use the Rick Bright whistle-blower narrative; Navarro squished Stephanopoulos into a puddle of political mush…