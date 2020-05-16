COVID-19 Compliance Circles Begin in New York City…

Comrades, the New York Ministry of COVID Compliance is taking every precaution to ensure your safety. The scientists at the New York parks and recreation compliance bureau have designed a new socially system to permit continued enjoyment.

The compliant metropolitan citizens are leading by example, and all good citizens are now enjoying the benefits of correct behavior. Continued compliance with the New York scientific standard for safe social engineering is greatly appreciated.

To further ensure your safety; while you explore the modified systems of freedom and liberty; the Ministry is providing uniformed Compliance Coaches, educators for our new society, at each of the designated parks and state approved recreation areas.

Pictured here you can see the joyful and happy faces of our new society as they enjoy their COVID freedom. The Ministry is committed to a happy citizenry, and looks forward to your continued education. Please report any non compliant activities to your local compliance coach; and together comrades we will soon establish our new society.