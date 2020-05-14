Navarro Discusses Angered POTUS Saying: “I Don’t Want to Talk To China Right Now”…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss the administration’s outlook toward China and the intense focus to bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S.
Earlier in the day a visibly angered President Trump told Maria Bartiromo he “doesn’t want to talk to China right now”, and Navarro highlights exactly why. All administration policy and economic influence is targeted to remove Chinese manufacturing from the U.S. supply chain. President Trump officials openly discussing an intentional U.S. effort to decouple from China is a significant shift…. WATCH:
Communist China is clearly our mortal enemy, but if we go to war with them, we will end up rebuilding that shiiithole country. Just cut them off every way possible, make them dead to the US of A, thats a pain worse than death, for them.
Substantial conventional warfare is likely to injure both pretty badly.
Maybe muslim civs would be the beneficiaries, not the West or most non moz Asians.
Any war with Communist China will not be conventional.
Don’t kid yourself.
“Any war with Communist China will not be conventional.”
– The Sum of All Fears
If you like electricity, you can pray the nukes stay sheathed.
The Communist China Party already declared a “People’s War” on us, last year, on three of four fronts, and from appearances the CCP is ramping up the fourth front now.
And yet no one in our corrupt press will report this.
But we heard it.
Hey, we’ve already GOT a trade agreement, it was signed in January (?)
Let’s just live with that one for awhile, see how it goes
It’s thinking like this that has caused the trade issues with China. In reality, there is no trade agreement that will ever foster good relations. The best relationship we can have with China is no relationship at all.
In addition to China is assh*le – our own people who set-up shop in China, don’t want to leave their profits behind to come home to an America First agenda = they is assh*le.
… and by the way – can I say how much I despise FoxNews right now?
This biznatch cuts off Navarro’s important dialog, to comment about AF1 landing.
My God, the sheer incompetence and unwillingness to FOCUS, is stunning!
Requirements to be a network talking head:
(1) Willingness to live in The Big Wuhan (NYC) or Swamp (D.C.)
(2) Youth, or if male a transferable audience from another network
(3) A full head of hair and a willingness to pay more attention to its appearance than any news story
(4) Good looks and especially for women cannot be overweight
(5) Connections e.g. to a politically significant Democrat e.g. Chris Cuomo or Chelsea Clinton, George Stephanopolous, or rich elitist family e.g. Gloria Vanderbilt’s son Anderson Cooper, or nepotism e.g. Mike Wallace’s son Chris Wallace
(6) a willingness to put the broadcast first before any family event, death, birth, or other consideration
(7) at certain networks a perceived willingness to extend sexual favors
(8) Not a requirement per se, but desirable to be gay, minority, female (if young and attractive)
(9) Conservative blacks need not apply.
That’s why people need to STOP buying anything made in China and research everything you buy.
We can’t pivot away from China until we open up the country. Why the delay on this front?
If they’re pushed too far would they invade Taiwan? What would we and the world do? I want decoupling, but we need to consider what happens next. What’s the deterrence?
China has been told what happens next should they invade Taiwan
Taiwan is hugely invested in China. In fact, Taiwan helped build the Chinese economy into what it is today. When it comes to making money, both sides set everything else aside.
Its a complex topic, often argued about, but after WW2 the KMT (Chiang Kai Shek) took the vast wealth they and their cronies stole and fled to Taiwan. A lot of this money was siphoned from US aid to help China fight the Japanese. Plus the US kept giving Taiwan aid, enriching select people.
Then the Cultural Revolution in China winds up, and Chiang died so he was not going to “recover the mainland”, and the elite in Taiwan were flush with cash, and actually wanted their old lives back the way they were, in China. They viewed Taiwan as a backwater, inhabited by bumpkins and aboriginal headhunters.
So, China needed investment, had cheap labor and no environmental controls; wealthy people in Taiwan had money to invest. Which brings us to today.
Taiwan helped create the Golem, but they need the US to control it.
“Remove Chinese manufacturing from the US supply chain”. Lord, I have been waiting for this a long, long time.
30 F’in years too late!!!
FINALLY — it is never too late!
It was disturbing that kissinger was pushing to open America/china trade during the Nixon/Ford terms — 1968-1976. It has taken decades for us to learn the globalist — NWO — agenda (total) to turn the U.S.A. into a third world $h!t-whole.
https://rense.com/general11/ksss.htm
Ross Perot would be proud.
Best President Ever!
YEP
“the intense focus to bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S.”
The sooner the better. It should have never been allowed to leave in the first place, but those that did allow it will be answering to a higher authority some day.
1 Timothy 6:10 KJV
For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
Unleashing the CCP virus om the world, and lying about it, has sealed the fate of China’s economic expansion. Dead as a doornail.
Who the hell in their right mind would want to invest ANYTHING in, or buy ANYTHIING form, CHYNA now???
Who? Why all the D RATS would. They love them some Wonton Soup with Bat Wings.
China gets kicked out of Western civ but it remains to be seen how their push to Africa does.
As well as disengaging from China, we need to get out of all of the globalist “World” and “International” organizations (WTO, WHO, etc.). And it would probably be in our best interests to get out of the U.N. and get the U.N. out of the U.S.
Jobs, jobs, jobs! MAGA. Hold on everyone, your jobs and more are coming!
Sorry, I stutter some times with excitement.
I never fail to be impressed with Peter Navarro. President Trump couldn’t ask for a better defender and salesman for his trade policy’s .
Good riddance. Their top exports to the world are death, destruction, and misery. The Virus, Fentanyl, Carfentanil, machetes to the Hutus in the 90s, and more. You cannot give your dog a biscuit treat without fear of it being poison from China.
cheyena die nasty
One serious issue with disengaging with China involves their aggressive entries into Central and South American markets and governments. Just as we are working to remove neighboring Asian countries from China’s orbit, they’ve been working a decade and more to remove regional countries from us.
So I’ve been delighted to see the results our President has in Mexico and Brazil.
Abandon all concern about a second wave because each and every one of us will either acquire herd immunity or die from this CCP disease. Same goes for all present and future diseases that crop up via natural selection or introduced by our betters to profit from.
Healthy people and people who want to remain healthy must exercise their God given right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in America. Everyone else, please stay home and mind your own business. Otherwise, the CCP way of life will quickly replace the American ideal way of life.
Print to handout only if you’re healthy and want to remain healthy, and want work for a living …
China put us in the hurt locker. That’s for sure.
And, by the looks of it, we’ll be in that hurt locker for a long time to come.
They need to pay a price for what they’ve done. A heavy price.
One of the most important things Navarro said was toward the end – that the Trump team is changing the U.S. from a service economy to a manufacturing economy. That kind of transformational reform of the entire U.S. economic structure – completely reversing the establishment worldview, Dem and GOP – has, yes, been the Trump operating mission from the get-go, BUT IT IS NOW GREATLY ACCELERATING under this shutdown. Navarro briefly noted that we are going to be losing service jobs in the pivot toward manufacturing jobs. His statement went by very quickly, but it’s revolutionary. In other words, ****TRUMP isn’t letting a crisis go to waste.**** Those lost service jobs are going to replaced by the new Trump manufacturing-based economic model.
Don’t mean to shout, but this is huge. And wonderful.
