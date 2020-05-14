Navarro Discusses Angered POTUS Saying: “I Don’t Want to Talk To China Right Now”…

White House trade and manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss the administration’s outlook toward China and the intense focus to bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S.

Earlier in the day a visibly angered President Trump told Maria Bartiromo he “doesn’t want to talk to China right now”, and Navarro highlights exactly why. All administration policy and economic influence is targeted to remove Chinese manufacturing from the U.S. supply chain. President Trump officials openly discussing an intentional U.S. effort to decouple from China is a significant shift…. WATCH: