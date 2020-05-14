Ben Rhodes -vs- Susan Rice: We Didn’t Know About The FBI Flynn Investigation That Obama Instructed The FBI to Conduct “By The Book”…

It’s always worthwhile to revisit past assertions and denials when presented with new evidence.  Consider this…

During an interview on April 26, 2019, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, Ben Rhodes, told a journalist the Obama White House didn’t even know there was an FBI investigation into President-elect Trump or Michael Flynn.  WATCH:

If the White House didn’t know about an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn (per Ben Rhodes), then how does President Obama tell the FBI to conduct their investigation “by the book” according to Ben Rhodes boss, National Security Advisor Susan Rice.  See the problem?

Not coincidentally, on the same date of this pull-aside meeting between President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Vice-President Biden and Susan Rice (January 5, 2017), likely just prior to the meeting….  President Obama’s chief of staff Denis McDonough had  requested Michael Flynn’s name be unmasked from NSA captures of Russian Ambassador Kislyak surveillance:

Deputy AG Sally Yates testified she didn’t know anything about an intercepted call between Kislyak and Flynn until President Obama told her about it.

… Now Remember Ben, it’s important the FBI conduct the investigation we don’t know about ‘by the book’…

Now we see why that paragraph in the Susan Rice memo is likely redacted.  The paragraph itself is almost certain to contain details about the discussion surrounding incoming Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

 

79 Responses to Ben Rhodes -vs- Susan Rice: We Didn’t Know About The FBI Flynn Investigation That Obama Instructed The FBI to Conduct “By The Book”…

  1. freepetta says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    By the book aye. Really? And Obama ordered the FBI? Obozo is a traitor!

    Reply
  2. henry says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    As said in Russia…..Trifles.

    • Bill Durham says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:38 pm

      Here is what I don’t understand. Barr gave van grack, FBI Mueller and the judge an out. Dismiss the charges and everything gets swept under the rug. Barr was willing to get blamed by the media. But instead they refuse. By refusing, they are going to reveal more dirt on themselves. Why? They can’t get Flynn anyway. Trump can pardon. I doubt a Flynn pardon will hurt Trump politically. They can’t impeach him for a pardon. What is Lawfare strategy??? It was in their interest to let Flynn walk and keep stuff hidden. I am baffled by the way they are playing this. It’s self destruction. How does it protect Obama. Grennell Patel Nunes and watnik already know everything….

      • Brutalus says:
        May 14, 2020 at 2:42 pm

        Delay Flynn dropping a megaton nuke of what he knows about Obama as long as they can…all the unmasking of Flynn and Obama stuttering his way through that “message” last Friday….they’re terrified of what Flynn will say publicly about them

        • Bill Durham says:
          May 14, 2020 at 2:54 pm

          I don’t see that. If Sidney Powell gets more exculpatory evidence, that is the megaton bomb. Flynn and Sidney could talk today. There is no gag order. Barr was willing to bury FBI misconduct and dismiss the charges. It would have gotten the judge off the hook from sentencing. Now there is a whole poo storm and more is coming out. What have they gained by playing hard Ball with Flynn. He would have gone away like pappy. Instead they are daring Barr and POTUS to release more. Lawfare makes a ton of bad moves. I once said that they were Trump’s secret weapon.

      • cccp3-o says:
        May 14, 2020 at 2:42 pm

        It’s part of the show! They have a role to play.

  3. Jive Pawnbroker says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    “Lies, lies, lies, yeah (they’re gonna get you)” – Thompson Twins.

  4. icehole3 says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    When you lie, 1 lie turns into another.

  5. iconoclast says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Let’s get Obama under oath.

  6. Stringy theory says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    They are all traitors.

  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    That wouldn’t be Charlie Charmarella’s name blacked-out in that last document, would it?

  8. fanbeav says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Rhodes was doing a lot of fidgeting in that video!

  9. anthohmy says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    I keep asking who intimated that January 5th conversation. Was Comey telling Obama about the Flynn capture or did Obama tell Comey and Yates? Why bounce Clapper and Brennan, first?

  10. Don McAro says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    By the book…. marxism and problems of linguistics by Joseph Stalin

  11. revarmegeddontthunderbird says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    It also appears that Yomommab!tch lied under oath during her impeachment testimony regrading Burisma. Obama, James Commie, and team will lie when the truth sounds better.

  12. The American Patriot says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    BULL AND Fill in the blanks

  13. zimbalistjunior says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    Ben is a lying toad but technically, is right. At least from the CYA BS of the Rice memo.
    The second line of the second paragraph is Obama (and Ben’s) CYA. The Sgt Schultz defense writ large and absurd.

    • paper doll says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:47 pm

      They were all set up to run Hilary ‘s administration in a seamless fashion…..she was suppose to win! 😂

  14. Allan J. Favish says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    It was done by the book. But the book was “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky.

  15. Patience says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Are there any Ben Rhodes’ hand written notes?
    If so…. Do they match his spoken words???

    >Oh, with pen in hand.

  16. Jeffrey Coley says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    It is really outrageous that President Obama thought he had the right to continue his administration’s policies into the next president’s term, and set about investigating the new president’s staff for daring to have another view on topics that are completely within their purview and prerogatives.

    I guess “elections have consequences” but only when the winner is named Obama.

  17. RuckusTom (@RuckusTom) says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Plot Complication !!! You’re not supposed to notice this contradiction, darn it.

  18. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Can’t get anymore busted now can we? I believe we can.

    Also from zerohedge…
    Burr Resigns As Head Of Intel Committee Over ‘Insider Trading’ Probe

  19. dwpender says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    It is conceivable, although unlikely, that Obama (and certainly Rice as NSA) knew about an FBI Flynn investigation, but “the White House” (e.g. political operatives like Rhodes) in the sense Rhodes is employing the term, did not.

  20. Val says:
    May 14, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Ben Rhodes at 0:39 “…like, we actually abided by the firewalls..” then at 1:10 “..we actually abided by the long standing practice of the White House not getting involved.”
    Which one was it, Ben?

  21. PVCDroid says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Lying with such ease and pounding the desk for emphasis. Blushing doesn’t help sell the lies, Brad.

    • Raptors2020 says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:12 pm

      Rhodes is the Obama lackey who told the media that they (the Obama administration) were talking to Iranian “moderates”. Later, Rhodes laughed that the media actually bought that, and he marvelled that the media knows nothing, because the average reporter is so young and inexperienced.

  22. Publius2016 says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Semantics…There was no investigation into 45…there was constant surveillance of 45 since 2015 but most likely since 2011!

    44 v 45
    Globalism v America First
    Deep State v US Constitutional Republic

    time will reveal Seth Rich Murderers!!! most likely during DNC Convention!!!

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      I have been waiting for The Donald to tweet a hint about the Seth Rich deal but as far as I can remember he hasn’t given us a “little clue” . No camera’s caught the action. Yeah right. The DC police is a captured entity on the dem side just like the legal system.

  23. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Can’t wait to see how many people unmasked
    Melania and Ivanka.
    And how many times over how many days.

    Willing to bet Biden will have the record for those…sniff, sniff.

  24. hokkoda says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    The only way this gets righted is if people start getting indicted, arrested, charged and prosecuted.

    I’m too lazy to make a video clip and couldn’t find it online, but there’s a GREAT scene in “The Dark Knight” when all the criminals in Gotham City are arrested and forced to appear in court. Every time I see and hear these Obama people lying about each other, to each other, to us, perjuring themselves, contradicting each other, etc etc, I always imagine all of them arrested and dragged into court at the same time…

    JUDGE SURRILLO
    …849 counts racketeering, 246
    counts fraud, 87 counts conspiracy
    murder…

    Judge Surrillo turns the page. A PLAYING CARD sits there. A
    Joker. He glances at it, curious, puts it to one side.

    JUDGE SURRILLO
    …how do the defendants plead?
    An ARMY of DEFENSE LAWYERS jostle YELLING ALL AT ONCE. The
    STENOGRAPHER looks up, helpless.

    When I pulled the script, it was an added bonus that the Judge is threatened in this scene. We, too, are dealing with a corrupted judiciary.

  25. Greeneghis Khan says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    “what we have here is a failure to communicate”

  26. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    The arrogance of the Obama Cabal is going to take them out. They clearly believe/ed that nothing they did in their 8 years would see daylight…..I believe part of their thinking is due to the republicans don’t want sunlight either.

    The good news is The Donald is no republican for he just borrowed their tent to get to where he wanted. Trump is magician in making folks get onto the stage and make a commitment for all to see.

    “I caught them all”………..we’ll see

  27. Patriot says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    Too bad Rhodes didn’t make this statement under oath.

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:17 pm

      He lied on camera and told the truth when asked by congress (republicans). As Nunes stated ..that talked big on CNN/MSNBC and acted like wimps before the republican committee.

      Oh and go to hell Paul Ryan…what a pathetic POS.

  28. Jimmy R says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Yeah, they didn’t know. Just like today’s front-page WSJ article that says that those who requested the unmasking of Flynn didn’t know who they were trying to unmask.

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    “By the book”?

    Ok, but what book?

    Maybe it was “How to remove a sitting president by coup 101: Six ways from Sunday”

    Who do they think they are fooling with their nonsense?

  30. CMDCMRET says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    😂🤣. Tick. Tock. ⏰

  31. vikingmom says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    That’s the trouble with telling lies… You always have to try to remember what you said and figure out how to make your story jive with everyone else who was also lying!

    Not only is telling the truth much easier but in the end it is the only thing that will set you free!

    • Patience says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm

      Will Joe be Obamboozler’s fall-guy?
      Chances are, he unmasked as a favor to Obamboozler without knowing why.

      >And for that, Obamboozler gave Joe a ribbin with a medal ceremony.

      • vikingmom says:
        May 14, 2020 at 2:59 pm

        Joe’s too far gone to even understand what is happening but Jill Biden ain’t dumb and she’s not going to let him take the fall and lose everything she has schemed so hard to get! It will be very interesting to see who decides to cut deals and who ends up holding the short straw…

        In the end, I think if there is a choice between Hillary and Obama, the Clinton machine will prevail. She has been doing this for a very long time and she has dirt on EVERYONE! Will the Globalists throw Barry under the bus to protect the rest of the network?

  32. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Remember how often Obama said–I did not know, I did not see, I did not hear

  33. rjones99 says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Man, what accomplished liar that guy is.

    That would he pretty definitive evidence of sociopathy right there. Did the Obama admin people all get some special training in how to do that? That is amazing.

    I can only say, if Sundance had so thoroughly outed me as a filthy liar like that, my only recourse would be suicide. Too bad sociopaths aren’t well known for doing that being how selfish they tend to be.

    Oh, and thanks to the accidental “journalist” for carrying Trump’s water. Seeing a lot of that days. We should never fail to thank them for their accidental service to the country.

    Cripes. These people turned the country into a ghetto.

  34. Bogeyfree says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    So how is flipping a Foreign Intelligence tool over to a Domestic Intelligence tool by the book?

    And how is allowing Contractors access to the NSA database via FIB computers to conduct to/from and about searches by the book?

    Lindsey is a very weak man IMO who is scared of the DS and who really doesn’t want to get to the truth.

    Sound familiar?

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      May 14, 2020 at 2:50 pm

      Counterintelligence investigation to a criminal investigation
      Former NSA staff to non-accountable, private FOIA exempt contractors accessed under authority of the FBI and CIA.
      Lindsey is part of the disinformation team (paraphrased), as referenced in a previous Sundance article.

  35. Patience says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    The leftists are already passed this topic; naturally (for them).

    NOW, it’s all about,’Did the President screw up?!!! He acted / responded too late…. and caused murder of people and the economy’.

    Funny thing is, We are all actually back to Russia, Russia, Russia.
    >But, the ball is in President Trump’s court.

  36. starfcker says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Ben learned about by reading the paper

  37. Bogeyfree says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    How about this one…..

    I first learned about HRC unsecured server via the media.

    Oh really but yet on the Wiener Laptop there are many emails to/from Obama to HRC.

  38. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Is the unmasking, just Chaff, in order to cover-up the counterintelligence investigation on Flynn? One authorized by Obama.

  39. Deborah Fehr says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    OMG! This guy!!! He sounds like he is lying anyway, stumbling along, and he sounds drunk there. What a fool.

  40. Shyster says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    “By the book”…. Unfortunately the “Book” referenced was Rules for Radicals!

  41. trapper says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Perhaps it is time for a reminder of how The Chicago Way works. It goes like this.

    Hizzonner Mayor Daley makes an offhand comment to the effect that he likes to fish. The next morning Streets and San is delivering truckloads of gravel to create fishing access pathways to the river. Park District employees begin developing plans for summer fishing programs for the city’s youth….

    Or take the time Hizzonner mentioned that he likes to ride his bicycle. The next day bike paths were being laid out, cost estimates prepared for paving them, signage being ordered to make the bike paths safe, and so on. And anyone who objects or makes any attempt to interfere? Well, everyone has a relative somewhere who works for the city, or the schools, or a business with ties somewhere, and suddenly that relative finds himself unemployed.

    No paper trail. No orders. No nothing that leads to Hizzonner.

    So – “Wouldn’t you like to know who that rat bastard Flynn is talking to and what he’s saying?” and we’re off to the races. And nothing leads back to President Gingerbread Man.

  42. tsmifjones says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    They are All Liars, they lie lie lie, some even murder and then lie and have other state officials lie for them, and then they sue you for calling out their lies! Martial Law and mass imprisonment, only hope!

  43. fabrabbit says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Pres Obama stressed his “continued commitment” To ensuring…

  44. Mojo says:
    May 14, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Anybody know a body language expert?

    If so, send Rhodes’ tape, let them watch it and analyze.

    Rhodes is lying. He’s dancing for words that sound like the truth, using a masking incredulous tone of voice, slapping the table, covering his mouth, restless in his chair and insulting the journalist.

    He’s lying, and not doing a good job of it.

    We.must be getting close.

