Ben Rhodes -vs- Susan Rice: We Didn’t Know About The FBI Flynn Investigation That Obama Instructed The FBI to Conduct “By The Book”…

It’s always worthwhile to revisit past assertions and denials when presented with new evidence. Consider this…
During an interview on April 26, 2019, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, Ben Rhodes, told a journalist the Obama White House didn’t even know there was an FBI investigation into President-elect Trump or Michael Flynn. WATCH:
.
If the White House didn’t know about an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn (per Ben Rhodes), then how does President Obama tell the FBI to conduct their investigation “by the book” according to Ben Rhodes boss, National Security Advisor Susan Rice. See the problem?
Not coincidentally, on the same date of this pull-aside meeting between President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Vice-President Biden and Susan Rice (January 5, 2017), likely just prior to the meeting…. President Obama’s chief of staff Denis McDonough had requested Michael Flynn’s name be unmasked from NSA captures of Russian Ambassador Kislyak surveillance:
Deputy AG Sally Yates testified she didn’t know anything about an intercepted call between Kislyak and Flynn until President Obama told her about it.
… Now Remember Ben, it’s important the FBI conduct the investigation we don’t know about ‘by the book’…
Now we see why that paragraph in the Susan Rice memo is likely redacted. The paragraph itself is almost certain to contain details about the discussion surrounding incoming Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
By the book aye. Really? And Obama ordered the FBI? Obozo is a traitor!
Which book, the Koran?
Jake—Good one! Too bad it’s not the Good Book!!!
Several of the unmasking dates are when Flynn was at Trump Tower. Jus sayin……
Is it possible they have kushner, Don jr, and bannon calls??? Did they unmask them too? Did they have warrants??? Or were they just free styling into the NSA database??? It would appear grennell has the answer….
I believe this is what they meant when they said, “BY THE BOOK,” but I could be wrong…but I don’t think I am…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidential_Policy_Directive_20
This is real interesting, too…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Snowden
And this one…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utah_Data_Center
And this one…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foreign_Intelligence_Surveillance_Act_of_1978_Amendments_Act_of_2008
Yes Jake! Kill all the infidels!!
He found out about it from reading the newspaper!
As said in Russia…..Trifles.
Here is what I don’t understand. Barr gave van grack, FBI Mueller and the judge an out. Dismiss the charges and everything gets swept under the rug. Barr was willing to get blamed by the media. But instead they refuse. By refusing, they are going to reveal more dirt on themselves. Why? They can’t get Flynn anyway. Trump can pardon. I doubt a Flynn pardon will hurt Trump politically. They can’t impeach him for a pardon. What is Lawfare strategy??? It was in their interest to let Flynn walk and keep stuff hidden. I am baffled by the way they are playing this. It’s self destruction. How does it protect Obama. Grennell Patel Nunes and watnik already know everything….
Delay Flynn dropping a megaton nuke of what he knows about Obama as long as they can…all the unmasking of Flynn and Obama stuttering his way through that “message” last Friday….they’re terrified of what Flynn will say publicly about them
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see that. If Sidney Powell gets more exculpatory evidence, that is the megaton bomb. Flynn and Sidney could talk today. There is no gag order. Barr was willing to bury FBI misconduct and dismiss the charges. It would have gotten the judge off the hook from sentencing. Now there is a whole poo storm and more is coming out. What have they gained by playing hard Ball with Flynn. He would have gone away like pappy. Instead they are daring Barr and POTUS to release more. Lawfare makes a ton of bad moves. I once said that they were Trump’s secret weapon.
It’s part of the show! They have a role to play.
“Lies, lies, lies, yeah (they’re gonna get you)” – Thompson Twins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
good T.T. reference
When you lie, 1 lie turns into another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
icehole3, and now the lies are circling back on to the liars, hope they will pay a big price for them.
Let’s get Obama under oath.
LikeLiked by 9 people
will ms. lindsey tip -toe…around it ???????
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/05/14/breaking-graham-announces-hearings-n2568817
If you read this article, you will see Graham is up to his same old routine. He says something, and does or means something else. He knows full well the two presidents won’t dome in for his phony hearings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As if the oath would make any difference to that traitor?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sworn in on a whole stack of korans, this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sworn in on a whole stack of korans, this time.
They are all traitors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That wouldn’t be Charlie Charmarella’s name blacked-out in that last document, would it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ewwwww! Good one!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rhodes was doing a lot of fidgeting in that video!
LikeLiked by 3 people
His tongue was fidgeting.
Rhodes would be a cross-examining prosector’s wet dream.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hopefully we’ll get to see how he holds up under cross examination!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Body language experts would be salivating…continually changing thoughts mid-sentence, over the top hand gestures, looking around the room (searching for answers)…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thoughts exactly. If I knew nothing about the case I could see that he was lying. He was quite generous with the “tells.”
LikeLike
I keep asking who intimated that January 5th conversation. Was Comey telling Obama about the Flynn capture or did Obama tell Comey and Yates? Why bounce Clapper and Brennan, first?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yates and Comey were the holdovers. Obama was putting the coup into their hands going forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the book…. marxism and problems of linguistics by Joseph Stalin
LikeLiked by 1 person
It also appears that Yomommab!tch lied under oath during her impeachment testimony regrading Burisma. Obama, James Commie, and team will lie when the truth sounds better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BULL AND Fill in the blanks
Ben is a lying toad but technically, is right. At least from the CYA BS of the Rice memo.
The second line of the second paragraph is Obama (and Ben’s) CYA. The Sgt Schultz defense writ large and absurd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They were all set up to run Hilary ‘s administration in a seamless fashion…..she was suppose to win! 😂
It was done by the book. But the book was “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Are there any Ben Rhodes’ hand written notes?
If so…. Do they match his spoken words???
>Oh, with pen in hand.
It is really outrageous that President Obama thought he had the right to continue his administration’s policies into the next president’s term, and set about investigating the new president’s staff for daring to have another view on topics that are completely within their purview and prerogatives.
I guess “elections have consequences” but only when the winner is named Obama.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hence the impeachment fiasco stemming from a call with the President of Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plot Complication !!! You’re not supposed to notice this contradiction, darn it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t get anymore busted now can we? I believe we can.
Also from zerohedge…
Burr Resigns As Head Of Intel Committee Over ‘Insider Trading’ Probe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take a look at this chart from Armstrong economics regarding Senator Burr, Martin was told from his sources that they new what was going to happen.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/senator-burr-family-sell-market-1-day-after-high-feb-13th/
I love that’s it’s all coming out now, everything!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is conceivable, although unlikely, that Obama (and certainly Rice as NSA) knew about an FBI Flynn investigation, but “the White House” (e.g. political operatives like Rhodes) in the sense Rhodes is employing the term, did not.
LikeLike
Ben Rhodes at 0:39 “…like, we actually abided by the firewalls..” then at 1:10 “..we actually abided by the long standing practice of the White House not getting involved.”
Which one was it, Ben?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lying with such ease and pounding the desk for emphasis. Blushing doesn’t help sell the lies, Brad.
Rhodes is the Obama lackey who told the media that they (the Obama administration) were talking to Iranian “moderates”. Later, Rhodes laughed that the media actually bought that, and he marvelled that the media knows nothing, because the average reporter is so young and inexperienced.
LikeLike
Semantics…There was no investigation into 45…there was constant surveillance of 45 since 2015 but most likely since 2011!
44 v 45
Globalism v America First
Deep State v US Constitutional Republic
time will reveal Seth Rich Murderers!!! most likely during DNC Convention!!!
I have been waiting for The Donald to tweet a hint about the Seth Rich deal but as far as I can remember he hasn’t given us a “little clue” . No camera’s caught the action. Yeah right. The DC police is a captured entity on the dem side just like the legal system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait to see how many people unmasked
Melania and Ivanka.
And how many times over how many days.
Willing to bet Biden will have the record for those…sniff, sniff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Lisa also txted about Hope Hicks. Bet she was unmasked too
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only way this gets righted is if people start getting indicted, arrested, charged and prosecuted.
I’m too lazy to make a video clip and couldn’t find it online, but there’s a GREAT scene in “The Dark Knight” when all the criminals in Gotham City are arrested and forced to appear in court. Every time I see and hear these Obama people lying about each other, to each other, to us, perjuring themselves, contradicting each other, etc etc, I always imagine all of them arrested and dragged into court at the same time…
JUDGE SURRILLO
…849 counts racketeering, 246
counts fraud, 87 counts conspiracy
murder…
Judge Surrillo turns the page. A PLAYING CARD sits there. A
Joker. He glances at it, curious, puts it to one side.
JUDGE SURRILLO
…how do the defendants plead?
An ARMY of DEFENSE LAWYERS jostle YELLING ALL AT ONCE. The
STENOGRAPHER looks up, helpless.
When I pulled the script, it was an added bonus that the Judge is threatened in this scene. We, too, are dealing with a corrupted judiciary.
“what we have here is a failure to communicate”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interview with Ben Rhodes: What we have here is communications with a failure.
The arrogance of the Obama Cabal is going to take them out. They clearly believe/ed that nothing they did in their 8 years would see daylight…..I believe part of their thinking is due to the republicans don’t want sunlight either.
The good news is The Donald is no republican for he just borrowed their tent to get to where he wanted. Trump is magician in making folks get onto the stage and make a commitment for all to see.
“I caught them all”………..we’ll see
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too bad Rhodes didn’t make this statement under oath.
He lied on camera and told the truth when asked by congress (republicans). As Nunes stated ..that talked big on CNN/MSNBC and acted like wimps before the republican committee.
Oh and go to hell Paul Ryan…what a pathetic POS.
Yeah, they didn’t know. Just like today’s front-page WSJ article that says that those who requested the unmasking of Flynn didn’t know who they were trying to unmask.
“By the book”?
Ok, but what book?
Maybe it was “How to remove a sitting president by coup 101: Six ways from Sunday”
Who do they think they are fooling with their nonsense?
They wouldn’t know the book(laws) of it hit them over the head!
😂🤣. Tick. Tock. ⏰
That’s the trouble with telling lies… You always have to try to remember what you said and figure out how to make your story jive with everyone else who was also lying!
Not only is telling the truth much easier but in the end it is the only thing that will set you free!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will Joe be Obamboozler’s fall-guy?
Chances are, he unmasked as a favor to Obamboozler without knowing why.
>And for that, Obamboozler gave Joe a ribbin with a medal ceremony.
Joe’s too far gone to even understand what is happening but Jill Biden ain’t dumb and she’s not going to let him take the fall and lose everything she has schemed so hard to get! It will be very interesting to see who decides to cut deals and who ends up holding the short straw…
In the end, I think if there is a choice between Hillary and Obama, the Clinton machine will prevail. She has been doing this for a very long time and she has dirt on EVERYONE! Will the Globalists throw Barry under the bus to protect the rest of the network?
Remember how often Obama said–I did not know, I did not see, I did not hear
LikeLike
That would he pretty definitive evidence of sociopathy right there. Did the Obama admin people all get some special training in how to do that? That is amazing.
I can only say, if Sundance had so thoroughly outed me as a filthy liar like that, my only recourse would be suicide. Too bad sociopaths aren’t well known for doing that being how selfish they tend to be.
Oh, and thanks to the accidental “journalist” for carrying Trump’s water. Seeing a lot of that days. We should never fail to thank them for their accidental service to the country.
Cripes. These people turned the country into a ghetto.
So how is flipping a Foreign Intelligence tool over to a Domestic Intelligence tool by the book?
And how is allowing Contractors access to the NSA database via FIB computers to conduct to/from and about searches by the book?
Lindsey is a very weak man IMO who is scared of the DS and who really doesn’t want to get to the truth.
Sound familiar?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Counterintelligence investigation to a criminal investigation
Former NSA staff to non-accountable, private FOIA exempt contractors accessed under authority of the FBI and CIA.
Lindsey is part of the disinformation team (paraphrased), as referenced in a previous Sundance article.
The leftists are already passed this topic; naturally (for them).
NOW, it’s all about,’Did the President screw up?!!! He acted / responded too late…. and caused murder of people and the economy’.
Funny thing is, We are all actually back to Russia, Russia, Russia.
>But, the ball is in President Trump’s court.
Ben learned about by reading the paper
How about this one…..
I first learned about HRC unsecured server via the media.
Oh really but yet on the Wiener Laptop there are many emails to/from Obama to HRC.
Is the unmasking, just Chaff, in order to cover-up the counterintelligence investigation on Flynn? One authorized by Obama.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“By the book”…. Unfortunately the “Book” referenced was Rules for Radicals!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps it is time for a reminder of how The Chicago Way works. It goes like this.
Hizzonner Mayor Daley makes an offhand comment to the effect that he likes to fish. The next morning Streets and San is delivering truckloads of gravel to create fishing access pathways to the river. Park District employees begin developing plans for summer fishing programs for the city’s youth….
Or take the time Hizzonner mentioned that he likes to ride his bicycle. The next day bike paths were being laid out, cost estimates prepared for paving them, signage being ordered to make the bike paths safe, and so on. And anyone who objects or makes any attempt to interfere? Well, everyone has a relative somewhere who works for the city, or the schools, or a business with ties somewhere, and suddenly that relative finds himself unemployed.
No paper trail. No orders. No nothing that leads to Hizzonner.
So – “Wouldn’t you like to know who that rat bastard Flynn is talking to and what he’s saying?” and we’re off to the races. And nothing leads back to President Gingerbread Man.
They are All Liars, they lie lie lie, some even murder and then lie and have other state officials lie for them, and then they sue you for calling out their lies! Martial Law and mass imprisonment, only hope!
LikeLike
Pres Obama stressed his “continued commitment” To ensuring…
Anybody know a body language expert?
If so, send Rhodes’ tape, let them watch it and analyze.
Rhodes is lying. He’s dancing for words that sound like the truth, using a masking incredulous tone of voice, slapping the table, covering his mouth, restless in his chair and insulting the journalist.
He’s lying, and not doing a good job of it.
We.must be getting close.
