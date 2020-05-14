Ben Rhodes -vs- Susan Rice: We Didn’t Know About The FBI Flynn Investigation That Obama Instructed The FBI to Conduct “By The Book”…

It’s always worthwhile to revisit past assertions and denials when presented with new evidence. Consider this…

During an interview on April 26, 2019, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama, Ben Rhodes, told a journalist the Obama White House didn’t even know there was an FBI investigation into President-elect Trump or Michael Flynn. WATCH:

.

If the White House didn’t know about an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn (per Ben Rhodes), then how does President Obama tell the FBI to conduct their investigation “by the book” according to Ben Rhodes boss, National Security Advisor Susan Rice. See the problem?

Not coincidentally, on the same date of this pull-aside meeting between President Obama, James Comey, Sally Yates, Vice-President Biden and Susan Rice (January 5, 2017), likely just prior to the meeting…. President Obama’s chief of staff Denis McDonough had requested Michael Flynn’s name be unmasked from NSA captures of Russian Ambassador Kislyak surveillance:

Deputy AG Sally Yates testified she didn’t know anything about an intercepted call between Kislyak and Flynn until President Obama told her about it.

… Now Remember Ben, it’s important the FBI conduct the investigation we don’t know about ‘by the book’…

Now we see why that paragraph in the Susan Rice memo is likely redacted. The paragraph itself is almost certain to contain details about the discussion surrounding incoming Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.