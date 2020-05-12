Dr. Anthony Fauci TestiLies to Senate – 10:00am ET Livestream Links…

Anticipating the first step in the phase-three effort to remove President Trump from office, today at 10am ET Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. CTH anticipates Fauci will position the reopening of the economy as a likely public health catastrophe; thus paving the way for Trump removal 3.0.
In addition to sketchy Fauci, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are scheduled to appear. However, the pre-planned media narrative will be led by Fauci.
Yep, all while ignoring Hydroxychloroquine.
I compiled HCQ reference for your use:
Hydroxychloroquine Facts:
– Used for 60+ years (1958)
– 100+ Million people used it
– Safely used for long time (years) by Lupus patients
– 10,000 Lupus users tested, not a single one tested positive on Corona Virus
– CDC declared it as safe to take for even pregnant women
– Out of patent = free market = cheap ($20 for treatment)
– Used in India as preventative
– French scientific study over 1,000 patients, 98% cure rate
– Brazil hospital, 90 deaths before HCQ, 0 deaths on 500 patients after using HCQ
– New York Doctor (Dr. Zelenko) 98% success rate on hundreds of patients
Be aware of the BS “studies” that try to disprove the above:
– Above recommended dosage it is dangerous. Really? You can kill people with too much water!
– Below recommend dosage (instead of 600 mg they used 100 mg) – Not very effective, no kidding!
– Doing a “blind study” where instead of comparing to a placebo they use another effective cure (vitamin C). This was a Gates funded study
– Dismissing it because it is not 100% effective. The flu vaccine has an average of about 30-70% effectiveness. Almost nothing has 100% effectiveness.
– Used too late and without Zinc for Corona virus. HCQ and zinc can stop the virus from replicating, but it does not repair damage. HCQ without zinc is not very effective.
– Skewing the baseline, e.g. using sicker patients for HCQ test than the alternative test
and on and on.
The most recent Virginia study used at least no zinc, too late and had more sick patients in the HCQ group than the other, see https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/devastating-renowned-french-dr-didier-raoult-destroys-liberal-trump-hating-media-va-junk-report-hydroxychloroquine-video/
Hope this is useful.
Link: CDC declaring HCQ as safe:
Ask the good Dr. where his double blind study for 6 feet social distances is.
I have figured this out.
Corona virus is a giant version of Bridgegate. That is where Chris Christy closed three lanes of the bridge to get back at a political opponent.
Caronavirusgate is Bridgegate on steroids. Instead closing lanes to the bridge, the democrats cut the lanes to the Trump economy.
Once again, the obsession is all about “testing” Use the fear mongering media to exploit every single case of the flu.
Make up as many cases as possible and blame Trump while ignoring where it originated from or how to prevent bio terrorism from happening again.
Then compare how all the rest of the world has fewer cases then the US but ignore the fact that other countries are either not testing anyone and/or lying about what they found. China is a perfect example of that.
No worries. Testing will soon be dropped.
Wuhan has a second flare-up, and has vowed to test 14 million people in 10 days.
Watch Pres Trump move the goalposts now.
Interesting. Can’t wait.
To push their agenda of House Resolution 6666 by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) to enforce the illegal, unconstitutional coercive testing of every American Citizen. Pure evil. All of it designed to create more civil unrest atop of what they’ve already dispensed upon us all.
This video conference testimony has a strange 1984 quality to it. Creepy.
Wandering Star- not only is it creepy, it is f****g UNWATCHABLE.
President Trump is a genius.
A leader uses their enemies foibles against them. Fauci loves the cameras and he loves to hear himself talk. The more he talks, the more people realize it doesn’t add up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the thing. Fauci is a “scientist.”
The decision to reopen the economy is a political decision.
Fauci is an employee of the Executive Branch, as such he works at the pleasure of the President.
His job is to make the scientific points to the President, who then weighs Fauci’s opinion with the opinions of others to make his political decision.
Fauci needs to STFU. His opinion has been considered, his job is done. His boss has spoken. Quite honestly, I’d tell Fauci if I see him on CNN one more time he’s finished. How does he have time for CNN in the middle of a pandemic? Or does he not have any work to do.
Lies R’ Us.
this is all just another form of Kool- Aid…..
instead of sugar ,…..they use fear…
beware what one puts into your body and mind…..
Must question Dr. Fauci independence…is he politically biased?
If Republicans Senators allow him to testify without answering why he professed love for Crooked, then once again “the fix is in” SHAMPEACHMENT II
Totally compromised.
don’tunderstand how the Senate is DEEP STATE CENTRAL!
No recess appointments!!
This is about US CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!!! must impugn this TERRIBLE GLOBALIST DOCTOR NOW!!!!
“Fauci Knew About HCQ in 2005 ~ Nobody Needed to Die” by Bryan Fischer at JamesFetzer(.)org
“Chloroquine is a Potent Inhibitor of SARS Coronavirus Infection and Spread” > NCBI.NLM.NIH(.)gov
“Outcomes of HCQ Usage in US Veterans with Coronavirus” > MedRxiv(.)org
PlandemicMovie(.)com > interview with
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD Virology
Become thoroughly acquainted with the work of Dr. Judy Mikovits — lots of info on her at YT; maybe start with her recent interview with Dr. Mercola.
Ignore Fauci. He’s more than merely “compromised.”
There’s only one plan. Keep us in lockdown as long as possible. Destroy small businesses. Establish Democommunists as the saviors with never ending stay home money. Hit us with another dempanic September-October timeframe.
…destroy small businesses….that was the plan for the past few decades…..until
President Trump came along to save and shore up the middle class….and, that is
the plan now.
I recall when it seemed like almost overnight independently owned gas stations
seemed to disappear. Years later I found out that the EPA (I believe) mandated
that new underground storage tanks be installed at $250,000 each. Small business
couldn’t afford it so either closed or sold. Now we have mostly mega gas stations.
I think the same scenario is happening with farming. Small farmers being put out
of business so mega farms can take over.
No one differentiates no infection ( nasal swab negative). Active ( swab positive) with or without symptoms. Antibody negative- not exposed. Antibody positive- over it knowingly( had bad flu in November) or head cold in January. Antibody testing for asymptomatic. People with signs an symptoms ( if they have since enough to identify) swab and quarantine for 3 days negative, symptoms worsen retest. Positive 2 weeks home. All healthcare workers priority test those in senior homes etc. It may be almost impossible to teach commen sense if you’re mildly, moderately or deathly ill. Stay home. Everyone else wash your hands, cover your face when coughing and sneezing. Some asymptomatic positives will get through, but overall herd immunity in overall healthy population will be fine.
The virus is very real (I have seen it as an RN) IMO however it is very subject …the TV commercials etc…I just can not figure this out to my repeated question why?. The United States of America will never be the same and Babies born today will never know where this Republic came from. IMO this was a bio weapon released intentionally. China wanted more deaths. I applaud President Trump in his handling of this pandemic. Right now IMO the DS and Globalist have gone all in. Burn the friggin house down President Trump.
We need balance between science and economic cost.
If the science is too costly, the science is worthless.
You are correct. But the problem is that it isn’t even “science”, but the marketing arm of Big Pharma. Real science shows that Hydroxychloroquine with zinc is effective, especially as preventative or at the early onset of symptoms.
Real science shows that having enough sunlight/vitamin D significantly improves the immune system and thereby makes a person (more) immune to any virus.
Real science that offers cheap and safe solutions is attacked by Big Pharma and their marketing arm (media, government, etc.)
testing huh…
https://globalnews.ca/news/6910821/coronavirus-papaya-goat-tanzania/
I guess we are going to need Grenell to expose this fraud as well.
1) Show the most of the NY total deaths are not incremental over history
2) Show that 20-50% of all coded COVID deaths are not the result of COVID
3) Show most deaths 70-75% are NON Working Americans
4) Show that hydroxychloroquine does help as a prophylactic therapeutic treatment
5) Show that quarantine the healthy is not the right approach
Bogey- DAMN STRAIGHT.
Downstate New York is the epicenter and an anomaly. It is like its own country. YOU CANNOT COMPARE IT TO ANY OTHER PART OF THE USA.
If most of the cases were in Montana, would they have shut down New York state?
This evil midget is a liar and a fraud. Why did President Trump ever unleash him in the first place??
People who try to take down President Trump and the American people:
Stone cold losers
I truly despise that little bastard
Just tuned back in- I am feeling sick to my stomach watching and listening to this evil little midget.
The tests are meaningless! You can test negative one day, then get it the next day, and vice versa.
Testing is a TRAP. Also an excuse to hunt down and quarantine EVERYONE under the excuse of contact tracing. Sorry, but the LOCK DOWN is getting worse by the minute.
WHY AREN’T ANY OF THESE SCUMBAGS TALKING ABOUT THE HEALTH EFFECTS OF THE LOCKDOWN???
Sorry for the caps/ shouting but my blood is boiling.
Seneca, know you are not alone in your opinion, and caps are ok because we have to get this off our chests!!
👍👍
Like most upstate New Yorkers, I have been doing my part to help restart the PA economy. Going to the Grove City outlets on Friday.
I am waiting for my doctors office to tell me I can’t come to an appointment
unless I have had the “test”.
Also since this will most likely lead to Impeachment 2.0
IMO PT needs to have Grenell release as much as possible NOW before they use 2.0 to shut down PT’s evidence of the non stop spying.
The great race is on again!
I’m getting to a point where I can’t bear to see people wearing masks anymore. In my mind, it’s like they’re saying, I’m special and you’re trying to kill me!
I’ve seen it all. They come out of the stores with their masks on, remove them to load the cars (usually putting them on their heads!!!), then bring them back to their mouths and noses!)…and off they go, driving with their masks on.
Today there was a guy JOGGING with a mask on.
Talk about “tribal”, Mr. Obama!
like groping at the airport…means nothing except to degradation…
If they had the virus, more of the virus gets on the outside of the mask than on the inside where they’re breathing because heat kills the virus. Then they are constantly touching the masks on the outside where the virus lives, go on to touch other things, spreading the virus. Imbeciles!
Time to end the war on microbes.
I liked the war on terror 10 times better than this crap.
This hearing is not helping my blood pressure! How can Senator Alexander let Fauci get away with taking credit for Moderna’s vaccine moving fast. The only reason that it is doing so is because Kaiser Permanente in Seatle did the Phase 1 study, which is already complete. Fauci took charge of Inovio’s vaccine which started Phase 1 before Moderna, and won’t be complete until April 2021.
How could Fauci claim that he is following an “Accelerated” process for vaccines when he insists upon determining how long the immunity lasts before the vaccine can be released. That can be discovered after it is released and if a booster shot is need it can be given!
Senators, please, please, challenge him. Ask him how come four vaccines for H1N1 could be approved in 2009 when a Democrat was President, but it takes 1 year to 18 months when a Republican is President.
Senator Murray: Re-opening a state or community doesn’t mean ignoring guidelines. And Fauxi just follows her lead. SPIT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why did Trump allow this Clinton Lover to testify? Could he not invoke executive privilege? The dust on this virus has not even settled yet so how can any fair assessment of how it was handled even be considered?
Because the Dems wanted a Fauci hearing, and if not given one, would say Trump was censoring Fauci. Censorship! Coverup!
Doing it in the Senate, and barring Fauci from House testimony) gives the GOP (yes, I know that includes RINOs), some control over the hearing. Having Rand Paul, M.D., and Bill Cassidy, M.D., there might help.
Now Trump can say that Fauci testified to the American public, and there’s no reason to repeat it before the House.
And if states re-open, but the numbers don’t go up, Fauci’s predictions will look as reliable as those “Secrets to winning the lottery!” ads.
They think the Federal government can just poop out tests from their butts.
What is the state of Washington doing?
Murray spews lies and lies about the President and nobody participating in this clown show corrects the lying biotch.
Caronavirusgate.
I misspoke earlier calling her “Senator”, I meant “Comrade.”
Believe or not, PT gains when these rats are subjected to the limelight. They now OWN the lockdown ….which the majority of American people loathe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Hahn looks like he’s in a heavenly office with his white filter.
I honestly hate Patty Murray. Living in WA state is as bad as CA but without the nice weather. I drive over to Idaho, about 10 minutes away, and breathe fresh, free air. We’ve been trying to oust her but King County always puts her can Can’twell on top.
Get the testimony on the record, then come back with the facts which shut him down. Let the process play out. Have we not learned how PT operates? He’s already over exposed with hours upon hours of video saying everything 10 ways to Sunday. He’s a deep state operation and he’s getting rolled up as we speak. He will not survive when we get by this Plandemic
Why is Professor Bernie Sanders speaking?
I never hear what Bernie has to say because I cannot get past his hand movements and every sentence ends like a valley girl
