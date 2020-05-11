Unmasking 101: ..”You Must Make That Request In Writing” – Grenell Has Declassified, Bill Barr Will Release…

During testimony in June 2017 Admiral Mike Rogers helps to explain what documents would be available to identify who was making unmasking requests. WATCH:

Note: “you must make that request in writing”; which explains the documents Ric Grenell has declassified and the probability that AG Bill Barr will soon release.

ABC News first reported the news but initially said in the title that Grenell was in the process of trying to declassify the list of Obama officials.

A source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Wire that the list has already been declassified and now it’s on Attorney General William Barr to release the list. (LINK)

FULL BACKGROUND However, a strong note of caution.  Sometimes the specificity of the intelligence operation itself means the U.S. target will already be named in the originating intelligence document and would not require an unmasking request.

  1. mike dennis says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    Finally our guys have a little Kabuki theater of their own going here…as though Barr didn’t know this was coming his way and he has to make a really tough call.

  2. slowcobra says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Anyone else see the irony of the ‘unmasking’ in the middle of the sheeple all being tyrannically ‘masked’?

  3. waterthelibertytree01 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    PJT retweeted, just now

    Paul Sperry
    @paulsperry_
    Sally Yates was the real blackmailer
    Sally Yates was the real blackmailer
    In dramatic testimony Monday, Obama holdover Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she warned the incoming White House its newly installed national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was
    nypost.com

  4. Todd says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    OBAMAGATE

  5. HoosierDaddy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    Ain’t it awesome when straight folks get to have a gay hero!

    Richard Grenell – best thing that happened for gay guys eva

  6. jus wundrin says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    I think this will be a bad week for the demokrat socialist workers party, and their ministry of propaganda. I hope for many more.

  7. Sporty says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    If I still drank I’d be some kinda hammered right now.. this is gonna be bigger then we ever thought.
    Thank you Sundance for your tireless work. You are a treasure and a true PATRIOT.

  8. SR says:
    May 11, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    SD, you know whose these folks are? Please tell us before everyone knows.

  9. Rj says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    I’m waiting for Cass Sunsteins name to pop out because he is as dangerous as Osama and his wife Samantha is just as radical as Bill Ayers wife.

  10. OllieGSD says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    This is Trump and Grenell pressuring Bar and Duram to not pull the football ala Lucy from Snoopy cartoons – Peanuts.. President Trump holds all the cards.. Remember the Chardonnay chuggers quote “we’re all going to hang for this” – or something to that effect.. Fingers crossed

    • Kid Jupiter says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:23 pm

      Trump can just give Grenell the declass power if Barr hesitates, or he can order it himself. Not much time left before the election, and you never know what might happen. Need to get this done ASAP.

  11. cherokeepeople says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    PT needs to withdraw ratcliffe and nominate flynn.no way in hell would they put flynn as DNI so grenell would have another 240 days.

  12. Brant says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    So, making requests and getting the info are 2 different things, right? Hmmm, wonder who could be on the request list. Congress folks? Senators? Formerly alive “Senators”? Senators on a certain committee? “They have 6 ways from Sunday to get you”, Senators? Someone left gang of 8 Senators? Former RINO speaker of the house? This could get real juicy.

  13. Shyster says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    So is this dump limited to just the Flynn unmasking and if so, when are they gonna produce a list of Trump campaign and transition staff names who were unmasked and by whom. Limiting it to just the General Flynn unmasking is a waste of time and only reveals less than the tip of the illegal iceberg.

    • Brant says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:11 pm

      Even if it’s just the Flynn unmasking, that could snowball like all this has. Hey, we’ve begged and pleaded for years/decades for just morsels/crumbs even. Let’s be thankful for these couple weeks. I know info wise they have been best weeks for me in many years or decades.

      • Right Mover says:
        May 11, 2020 at 11:29 pm

        Any week when I am under house arrest with no knowledge of when my state will allow me to be free could not possibly be considered the best week for me in many years.
        Let us out of our prisons, then many more of us can celebrate declass and all that goes with it.

        • jaxnix says:
          May 11, 2020 at 11:40 pm

          Why would you allow it? Michigan has several edicts right now – all are ignored by me. I freely travel to see family and friends that have similar views, shop at stores that are open and otherwise live free. The businesses that Gretchen the Terrible has stopped from opening (example a locally owned small shoe store) need to open – period. I would gladly patronize a store other than the big box stores if they were open. Businesses need to push back and push back HARD.

    • BitterC says:
      May 12, 2020 at 12:53 am

  14. California Joe says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Look a simple grand jury subpoena will provide the identity of the subscribers of any phone number captured and for government phones the FBI wouldn’t even need the subpoena.

  15. AnotherView says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    I’m liking Grenell more and more…..the guy is unstoppable.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:30 pm

      Recall that Grenell was fired by Romney some years ago for being gay, which of course made him a hero to the Left. He found out his true friends were when POTUS made him Ambassador to Germany. They ranted and raved and foamed at the mouth at his treason to the cause. He’s been very much in a f**k ’em mood since then.

  16. regitiger says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    EVERYTIME I watch that video (RADM ROGERS) I am reminded, time and again, the distinct difference between a military officer who is loyal to his oath and duty…versus civilian buffoonery.

    perhaps in the short term, one means to reform the civilian cabinet level (at least for those involved in national security and intelligence, including those members in elected to congress) be REQUIRED to attend at least a few months of intelligence and security training at a formal military institution. I really do believe something like this would improve the situation. It’s absolutely crucial that a higher standard of integrity WITH accountability be established in these key positions of authority and responsibility.

    Not a cure, but perhaps it would help usher in much higher level of awareness of where the deficits are.

    class authorization SHOULD BE CONDITIONED based on a high level of competence demonstrated ..not assumed..no 2 hour faq’s on a damned ipad….real coursework with instructors…pass/fail…don’t get with the program?.sorry…you can’t handle classmat! simple as that.

    I think this has to become a part of the program. It certainly is within the military community. One does not just fill out some paperwork, get screened and green lighted to handle. No SIR.

    there is training and a period of observation….typically, one has a mentor of sorts….and definitely a supervisor. One does not become comsec officer right out of the damned box!

    and this is one of the problems I believe that needs to be addressed in the civilian sector of main government…you have people appointed with barely enough integrity and experience the know the difference between minimization LAW BY STATUTE…versus mini freaking mouse.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:24 pm

      We need a law authorizing IMMEDIATE TERMINATION, with ZERO PAY and BENEFITS, for any Federal Employee caught LYING, CHEATING, STEALING or
      … TOLERATING anyone who DOES.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 12, 2020 at 12:06 am

      “the distinct difference between a military officer who is loyal to his oath and duty…versus civilian buffoonery”

      It is too bad that our founding fathers did not require a basic knowledge of the actual Constitution that so many people are suppose to swear an oath to uphold before taking office or assuming a position.

      They obviously did not foresee the likes of AOC & “the squad”, Maxine Waters, etc. being elected to serve themselves (not constituents)…

    • Contrarymary says:
      May 12, 2020 at 12:14 am

      Just remember there are many, many military brass who are promoted because of politics. They’re not all good. So many go left, especially when they retire. Some stay true to their oath, but please don’t lionize all.

  17. Caius Lowell says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Tucker just me figure out why the Democrats went after LTG Flynn — because he threatened their relationship with China! The Russian accusations were a misdirection!

  18. DeWalt says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    While Grenell is pouring Liquid Fire cocktails for the Coup Crew. Trump is reassembling the white hat dream team that McMasters ran off after Flynn left. These are Flynn’s super spooks.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-11/ex-trump-security-aide-who-left-in-controversy-rejoins-pentagon

  19. Tiffthis says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    I follow a “trusty planner” on insta (he makes great memes I swear). He just posted this info from SD (gave full credit) I don’t wanna blow up his spot, but is their anything in Q that factored in Ric, or nah? I do find the trusty planners funny like that.

  20. jus wundrin says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Will there be another “private” stuttering phone conference from obama this week?

  21. appraisher says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Ric Grenell (God love him) is the dynamite that’s blowing up the log-jam at DOJ/FBI, forcing Barr to act. I’m sure that little to none of this would have ever seen the light of day without Ric.

    Fire Wray and put Ric in as the interim Director, until Sidney Powell is done de-balling the seditious b@stards that made up Obamagate. Then keep inserting him as an “interim” into other agencies infected with Obama-ites, while chose actual directors that wouldn’t be confirmed unless the choice was Grenell or (insert Trump’s pick). THAT’S how you get the people you really want …threaten them with the Bulldog.

  22. SR says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Drip drip. They are illegally spying and unmasking folks from 2012. I think Romney’s campaign was also illegal spy.

  23. starfcker says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    This may or may not be off topic. I think it’s right in the same vein. This stuff is happening faster than we can keep it organized. This sucker is going down. With a quickness. Amazing article. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/crowdstrike-had-no-evidence-russians-stealing-emails-dnc-declassified-transcript-shows

  24. jus wundrin says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    There will be multiple releases

  25. hokkoda says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Rogers’ statement suggests that incorporating the US Person’s identity into other products, for example the PDB, would be unlawful. The person requesting the unmasking is given that warning personally. And I would bet, though he did not say it, that ANY disclosure to ANY other person would be considered a major security breech.

    In other words, just because someone signs off and says “ok, we will tell you this identity” does not then give other people a need to know. Those other people, if authorized to request unmasking, would also need to submit the request in writing.

    What it sounds like is that Rice teamed up with one of the 20 authorizers to rubber stamp the unmasking. Clapper seems like a likely candidate. There will probably be an easily identifiable pattern as to who requested and who approved those requests.

    Legal process used for a corrupt end.

  26. k4jjj says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Somehow, I am seeing a replay in my mind of Clint Eastwood’s HIGH PLAINS DRIFTER movie…except the stranger riding in is Mike Flynn. The outlaws thought they had whipped him to death but in the finale,they realize their victim is resurrected and is back to settle the score and we cheer as he unleashes death on them all and sends them to Hell where they belong.

  27. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    RECOMMENDATION: Reassign ALL Inspectors General under General Flynn
    … until Flynn CERTIFIES they’ve DRAINED the SWAMP
    … beginning with UNDERPRODUCTIVE IGs.

  28. SR says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    It seems a system running from Bush administration and all agreed it’s okay before PTrump.

  29. Bogeyfree says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Game Plan & Check List:

    StageOne:

    1) Show DNC Hack was a fraud – Check (via recently release congressional testimony)

    2) Show the Dossier was a fraud from the beginning – Check

    3) Show the FISA warrants were based mostly on bogus and fraud Dossier – Check

    4) Show that if FISA warrants were known to be bogus then they lied to the FISA Court – Check

    5) Show that if FISA warrants are based on bogus info then Scope memos are bogus – Check

    6) Show if the Scope Memos are bogus then the entire Mueller Investigation was bogus – Check

    7) Show Flynn and PapaD were setup – Check

    8) Thus Russia Collusion was a fraud and a known hoax from day one – Check

    Stage Two:

    1) Move to show that unmasking and spying was the primary mission for the purpose of Buidling a database for Future Leverage

    2) Begin with showing the massive unmasking of Trump and his campaign prior to election along with possibly other Presidential candidates. – underway by Grenell we think.

    3) Show FIB/NSA Contractor Spying was much broader and deeper than even the 6 month audit conducted by Adm Rodgers showed and ran from around 2012-2016.

    4) Show the Hammer Program back in 2009-2012 was flipped from a Foreign Intelligence tool to a Domestic Spying tool – see WB Dennis Montgomery and his 47 Hard Drives as evidence

    5) Use emails collected from Wiener Laptop to show possibly other abuses

    6) Audit prior administration agencies for any possible financial abuses such as possibly the State Dept and Ukraine

  30. geoffcsaltine says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Susan Rice is done, she better have a lot to trade in or she better like orange jump suits.
    I don’t nutin about nutin. Yea right.

    • SR says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      She may be fine before election. Black, woman, rich and high power

    • hokkoda says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      Yep. She is already on record as doing so. The question is which of the 20 people Rogers said had approval-authority signed off on her requests? I bet that the list is quite small, and she was working with either Clapper or Brennan to rubber stamp her requests.

  31. bambamtakethat says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    I just pulled out the lawn chair, bought a Big Gulp and a giant Slim Jim. 😉

    Let the show begin!!

  32. Bogeyfree says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:08 am

    So what happens assuming they look back beyond 2016 and the Trump Team via these unmaskings or via the alleged NSA Contractor Queries and if two of the names are……..

    Judge John Roberts

    Judge Antonio Scalia

    Just asking for a friend………….

  33. MAGADJT says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:09 am

    Keep Grenell as long as possible! Ratcliffe’s nomination needs to be delayed.I just fee like Ratcliffe will not be as forceful as Grenell in righting the wrongs which have occurred.

    • CTH Fan says:
      May 12, 2020 at 12:51 am

      I agree. My thoughts exactly. Something is off for me with regard to Ratcliffe.

      Ratcliffe reminds me too much of Gowdy. I feel strongly that he will be another mistake. I do not see him as being as strong and as committed as he needs to be to help bring integrity back to the intelligence community. Something that is badly needed. I get the impression he may buckle under pressure will stall getting documents declassified. ODNI is a powerful position and I pray it does not go to his head.

      Please don’t let him be another Sessions!

      I hope ODNI Grenell gets a chance to get the job done before Ratcliffe is confirmed.

  34. Bubby says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Stupid question wouldn’t President Trump or Richard Grenell have access to the PDB’s distributed during obama’s time in office? Couldn’t they be reviewed to see if American citizen names were actually included on those reports being distributed to more than 30 people? Just wondering?

  35. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Grenell is a firecracker on a cat’s tail.

    Since they are taking shots at AG Barr, he is getting feisty.

