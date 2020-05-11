Unmasking 101: ..”You Must Make That Request In Writing” – Grenell Has Declassified, Bill Barr Will Release…

During testimony in June 2017 Admiral Mike Rogers helps to explain what documents would be available to identify who was making unmasking requests. WATCH:
Note: “you must make that request in writing”; which explains the documents Ric Grenell has declassified and the probability that AG Bill Barr will soon release.
ABC News first reported the news but initially said in the title that Grenell was in the process of trying to declassify the list of Obama officials.
A source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Wire that the list has already been declassified and now it’s on Attorney General William Barr to release the list. (LINK)
FULL BACKGROUND – However, a strong note of caution. Sometimes the specificity of the intelligence operation itself means the U.S. target will already be named in the originating intelligence document and would not require an unmasking request.
Finally our guys have a little Kabuki theater of their own going here…as though Barr didn’t know this was coming his way and he has to make a really tough call.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone else see the irony of the ‘unmasking’ in the middle of the sheeple all being tyrannically ‘masked’?
LikeLiked by 21 people
Now that you mention it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow – that IS Divine intervention!
LikeLiked by 5 people
For sure!!! And don’t you just love it.
LikeLike
Spanky Grenell
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where does this Mardi Gras take place. Throw me suptin mista spanky!
LikeLike
Carly, and this is Evidence Used In many Investigations….
This is why the Original Documents such as Original 302’s, Investigative Notes, Files Touched by Anyone, and All Lawyers must be Fingerprinted as a Background Check before being sworn into all State and Federal Bar, or those that Work at the White Mouse must be Fingerprinted as security Requirements working for the President, DOJ, and FBI.
Lasers have long been known as highly effective sources for examining forensic evidence and for revealing latent (hidden) fingerprints and trace evidence (e.g., Bodily Fluids) at crime scenes. The laser is typically used via a zoom hand piece that projects a spot of laser light of several Centimetres in Diameter.
To conduct the Laser Examination, Fingerprint Examiners use UV Light. These UV lights reveal evidence not visible to the naked eye under Normal Lighting to find hidden blood, fingerprints, and fibers as well as subcutaneous bruises on Living and Dead bodies, any Paper and Files.
Although there are hundreds of reported techniques for fingerprint detection, many of these are only of academic interest and there are only around 20 really effective methods which are currently in use in the more advanced fingerprint laboratories around the world.
Link:
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Some-fingerprints-can-be-developed-by-all-these-laser-sources-This-print-was-on-a-yellow_fig2_239543119
LikeLike
That was good. Notice the press was all MASKED UP today. I want the names ASAP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PJT retweeted, just now
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
Sally Yates was the real blackmailer
Sally Yates was the real blackmailer
In dramatic testimony Monday, Obama holdover Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she warned the incoming White House its newly installed national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was
nypost.com
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean Giraffe Neck was the real blackmailer?
LikeLike
…what a nick name for Yates- let it stick on this site-GIRAFFE NECK !!!!!!!
LikeLike
Article from 5/9/17
https://mobile.twitter.com/paulsperry_/status/1259657630244655105
LikeLike
OBAMAGATE
LikeLiked by 5 people
#OBAMAGATE
See the MAGA?
LikeLiked by 10 people
obaMAGAte
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ain’t it awesome when straight folks get to have a gay hero!
Richard Grenell – best thing that happened for gay guys eva
LikeLiked by 13 people
Not appropriate – but damn funny!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this will be a bad week for the demokrat socialist workers party, and their ministry of propaganda. I hope for many more.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ever since impeachment acquittal the weeks seem to get worse and worse for the cabal. And I predict they will continue getting worse till after 3 Nov. And then go vertically down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They must be hanging their hats on the mail in voting.
LikeLike
Bad place to hang ‘em. PDJT just appointed loyalist Louis DeJoy as postmaster general. PDJT thinking ahead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like a body connected to a Hangman’s noose, by chance??
LikeLike
If I still drank I’d be some kinda hammered right now.. this is gonna be bigger then we ever thought.
Thank you Sundance for your tireless work. You are a treasure and a true PATRIOT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
SD, you know whose these folks are? Please tell us before everyone knows.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for Cass Sunsteins name to pop out because he is as dangerous as Osama and his wife Samantha is just as radical as Bill Ayers wife.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is Trump and Grenell pressuring Bar and Duram to not pull the football ala Lucy from Snoopy cartoons – Peanuts.. President Trump holds all the cards.. Remember the Chardonnay chuggers quote “we’re all going to hang for this” – or something to that effect.. Fingers crossed
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump can just give Grenell the declass power if Barr hesitates, or he can order it himself. Not much time left before the election, and you never know what might happen. Need to get this done ASAP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PT needs to withdraw ratcliffe and nominate flynn.no way in hell would they put flynn as DNI so grenell would have another 240 days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Definitely. I don’t see Radcliffe being as forceful and brazen as Grenell, and I think Trump needs a guy like Grenell as DNI until the election because the intel community is his biggest internal enemy. I think Radcliffe has too soft a touch, although he has the right attitude. I bet the intel community still has a few tricks up its sleeve in the run up to November.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kid exactly! There will be an October surprise and it won’t go against sleepy, creepy, gropey Joe Biden! “Seven ways from Sunday” remember?
LikeLike
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/21/key-intelligence-aide-joins-acting-dni-richard-grenell-mandate-clean-house-top-to-bottom/
LikeLike
Can’t happen. DNI goes through the Senate and Flynn won’t complete nomination. Remember the RAT RINOs will hang like the Democrats. The ONLY position for Flynn now is National Security Advisor. That position doesn’t go through the Senate, then Flynn can have payback time by taking out the underlying Connected to the Congress Critters Corruption. Civil servants will be scared to death of Arkancide…..
LikeLike
So, making requests and getting the info are 2 different things, right? Hmmm, wonder who could be on the request list. Congress folks? Senators? Formerly alive “Senators”? Senators on a certain committee? “They have 6 ways from Sunday to get you”, Senators? Someone left gang of 8 Senators? Former RINO speaker of the house? This could get real juicy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is this dump limited to just the Flynn unmasking and if so, when are they gonna produce a list of Trump campaign and transition staff names who were unmasked and by whom. Limiting it to just the General Flynn unmasking is a waste of time and only reveals less than the tip of the illegal iceberg.
LikeLike
Even if it’s just the Flynn unmasking, that could snowball like all this has. Hey, we’ve begged and pleaded for years/decades for just morsels/crumbs even. Let’s be thankful for these couple weeks. I know info wise they have been best weeks for me in many years or decades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any week when I am under house arrest with no knowledge of when my state will allow me to be free could not possibly be considered the best week for me in many years.
Let us out of our prisons, then many more of us can celebrate declass and all that goes with it.
LikeLike
Why would you allow it? Michigan has several edicts right now – all are ignored by me. I freely travel to see family and friends that have similar views, shop at stores that are open and otherwise live free. The businesses that Gretchen the Terrible has stopped from opening (example a locally owned small shoe store) need to open – period. I would gladly patronize a store other than the big box stores if they were open. Businesses need to push back and push back HARD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hear Hear! I haven’t changed one damn thing about my life and if they have a line to wait in to go into a Home Depot, I go to Lowe’s. Etc…
I’m a free man!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Look a simple grand jury subpoena will provide the identity of the subscribers of any phone number captured and for government phones the FBI wouldn’t even need the subpoena.
LikeLike
And that shouldn’t be a problem. Schiff just did it to Nunes and other a couple of months ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m liking Grenell more and more…..the guy is unstoppable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Recall that Grenell was fired by Romney some years ago for being gay, which of course made him a hero to the Left. He found out his true friends were when POTUS made him Ambassador to Germany. They ranted and raved and foamed at the mouth at his treason to the cause. He’s been very much in a f**k ’em mood since then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
EVERYTIME I watch that video (RADM ROGERS) I am reminded, time and again, the distinct difference between a military officer who is loyal to his oath and duty…versus civilian buffoonery.
perhaps in the short term, one means to reform the civilian cabinet level (at least for those involved in national security and intelligence, including those members in elected to congress) be REQUIRED to attend at least a few months of intelligence and security training at a formal military institution. I really do believe something like this would improve the situation. It’s absolutely crucial that a higher standard of integrity WITH accountability be established in these key positions of authority and responsibility.
Not a cure, but perhaps it would help usher in much higher level of awareness of where the deficits are.
class authorization SHOULD BE CONDITIONED based on a high level of competence demonstrated ..not assumed..no 2 hour faq’s on a damned ipad….real coursework with instructors…pass/fail…don’t get with the program?.sorry…you can’t handle classmat! simple as that.
I think this has to become a part of the program. It certainly is within the military community. One does not just fill out some paperwork, get screened and green lighted to handle. No SIR.
there is training and a period of observation….typically, one has a mentor of sorts….and definitely a supervisor. One does not become comsec officer right out of the damned box!
and this is one of the problems I believe that needs to be addressed in the civilian sector of main government…you have people appointed with barely enough integrity and experience the know the difference between minimization LAW BY STATUTE…versus mini freaking mouse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need a law authorizing IMMEDIATE TERMINATION, with ZERO PAY and BENEFITS, for any Federal Employee caught LYING, CHEATING, STEALING or
… TOLERATING anyone who DOES.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And a way to monitor ALL the activities of ANY and EVERY “government” employee of the PEOPLE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“the distinct difference between a military officer who is loyal to his oath and duty…versus civilian buffoonery”
It is too bad that our founding fathers did not require a basic knowledge of the actual Constitution that so many people are suppose to swear an oath to uphold before taking office or assuming a position.
They obviously did not foresee the likes of AOC & “the squad”, Maxine Waters, etc. being elected to serve themselves (not constituents)…
LikeLike
Just remember there are many, many military brass who are promoted because of politics. They’re not all good. So many go left, especially when they retire. Some stay true to their oath, but please don’t lionize all.
LikeLike
Tucker just me figure out why the Democrats went after LTG Flynn — because he threatened their relationship with China! The Russian accusations were a misdirection!
LikeLiked by 7 people
spoiler: it was BOTH…china for its pay for play and technology theft…russia (via UKR) for it’s mainline money laundering biz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those Susan Rice comments about Russia vs China are mind blowing
LikeLiked by 1 person
While Grenell is pouring Liquid Fire cocktails for the Coup Crew. Trump is reassembling the white hat dream team that McMasters ran off after Flynn left. These are Flynn’s super spooks.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-11/ex-trump-security-aide-who-left-in-controversy-rejoins-pentagon
LikeLiked by 6 people
McMasters, the moron who said the Taliban have no religion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He may have been correct on that. Islam is more a political ideology masquerading as a religion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DeWalt exactly! Islam isn’t a religion but a perverse, totalitarian political movement seeking world domination and subjugation of all people who do not conform to their sick and twisted political ideology! It’s been tarted up to look like a religion but if you don’t agree to join they will eventually kill you. What kind of religion is that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ezra Asa Cohen-Watnick?
I’ve wondered what happened to that guy
LikeLike
…BEEN RECALL BACK TO PENTAGON !!!!!!
LikeLike
Per the above article, Ezra Cohen-Watnick’s attorney is/was Mark Zaid. That was Vindman’s or the whistleblower’s attorney. WTF?
LikeLike
I follow a “trusty planner” on insta (he makes great memes I swear). He just posted this info from SD (gave full credit) I don’t wanna blow up his spot, but is their anything in Q that factored in Ric, or nah? I do find the trusty planners funny like that.
LikeLike
Ric could be Q. 🙂 Sorry, just had to say that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will there be another “private” stuttering phone conference from obama this week?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It depends on whether his Mommy ValJar says he can.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it just me, or was listening to the greatest orator and intellect of our generation particularly — painful?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean something that should take 10 seconds to say but he takes 30 minutes to finally get out?
It was torture to hear that man speak.
LikeLike
No teleprompter
LikeLike
Ric Grenell (God love him) is the dynamite that’s blowing up the log-jam at DOJ/FBI, forcing Barr to act. I’m sure that little to none of this would have ever seen the light of day without Ric.
Fire Wray and put Ric in as the interim Director, until Sidney Powell is done de-balling the seditious b@stards that made up Obamagate. Then keep inserting him as an “interim” into other agencies infected with Obama-ites, while chose actual directors that wouldn’t be confirmed unless the choice was Grenell or (insert Trump’s pick). THAT’S how you get the people you really want …threaten them with the Bulldog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drip drip. They are illegally spying and unmasking folks from 2012. I think Romney’s campaign was also illegal spy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The tweet right before it is stunning:
“ Ooooooh brother. Massive surveillance…that’s what’s been found. “MASSIVE” is the way it was sent to me.”
Pain is coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If they did it to Romney, they actually did the country a great service.
LikeLike
But it was still illegal.
We all know Romney and don’t need any more evidence that he’s a moron.
LikeLike
This may or may not be off topic. I think it’s right in the same vein. This stuff is happening faster than we can keep it organized. This sucker is going down. With a quickness. Amazing article. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/crowdstrike-had-no-evidence-russians-stealing-emails-dnc-declassified-transcript-shows
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be multiple releases
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rogers’ statement suggests that incorporating the US Person’s identity into other products, for example the PDB, would be unlawful. The person requesting the unmasking is given that warning personally. And I would bet, though he did not say it, that ANY disclosure to ANY other person would be considered a major security breech.
In other words, just because someone signs off and says “ok, we will tell you this identity” does not then give other people a need to know. Those other people, if authorized to request unmasking, would also need to submit the request in writing.
What it sounds like is that Rice teamed up with one of the 20 authorizers to rubber stamp the unmasking. Clapper seems like a likely candidate. There will probably be an easily identifiable pattern as to who requested and who approved those requests.
Legal process used for a corrupt end.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow, I am seeing a replay in my mind of Clint Eastwood’s HIGH PLAINS DRIFTER movie…except the stranger riding in is Mike Flynn. The outlaws thought they had whipped him to death but in the finale,they realize their victim is resurrected and is back to settle the score and we cheer as he unleashes death on them all and sends them to Hell where they belong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
RECOMMENDATION: Reassign ALL Inspectors General under General Flynn
… until Flynn CERTIFIES they’ve DRAINED the SWAMP
… beginning with UNDERPRODUCTIVE IGs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, that is a thought. Michael Horowitz is coming up on retirement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent idea.
LikeLike
It seems a system running from Bush administration and all agreed it’s okay before PTrump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Game Plan & Check List:
StageOne:
1) Show DNC Hack was a fraud – Check (via recently release congressional testimony)
2) Show the Dossier was a fraud from the beginning – Check
3) Show the FISA warrants were based mostly on bogus and fraud Dossier – Check
4) Show that if FISA warrants were known to be bogus then they lied to the FISA Court – Check
5) Show that if FISA warrants are based on bogus info then Scope memos are bogus – Check
6) Show if the Scope Memos are bogus then the entire Mueller Investigation was bogus – Check
7) Show Flynn and PapaD were setup – Check
8) Thus Russia Collusion was a fraud and a known hoax from day one – Check
Stage Two:
1) Move to show that unmasking and spying was the primary mission for the purpose of Buidling a database for Future Leverage
2) Begin with showing the massive unmasking of Trump and his campaign prior to election along with possibly other Presidential candidates. – underway by Grenell we think.
3) Show FIB/NSA Contractor Spying was much broader and deeper than even the 6 month audit conducted by Adm Rodgers showed and ran from around 2012-2016.
4) Show the Hammer Program back in 2009-2012 was flipped from a Foreign Intelligence tool to a Domestic Spying tool – see WB Dennis Montgomery and his 47 Hard Drives as evidence
5) Use emails collected from Wiener Laptop to show possibly other abuses
6) Audit prior administration agencies for any possible financial abuses such as possibly the State Dept and Ukraine
LikeLike
excellent! Can we call this this murder board ? Or the PUNCH THEIR FACE IN LIST?
LikeLike
Susan Rice is done, she better have a lot to trade in or she better like orange jump suits.
I don’t nutin about nutin. Yea right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She may be fine before election. Black, woman, rich and high power
LikeLike
Yep. She is already on record as doing so. The question is which of the 20 people Rogers said had approval-authority signed off on her requests? I bet that the list is quite small, and she was working with either Clapper or Brennan to rubber stamp her requests.
LikeLike
I just pulled out the lawn chair, bought a Big Gulp and a giant Slim Jim. 😉
Let the show begin!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So what happens assuming they look back beyond 2016 and the Trump Team via these unmaskings or via the alleged NSA Contractor Queries and if two of the names are……..
Judge John Roberts
Judge Antonio Scalia
Just asking for a friend………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep Grenell as long as possible! Ratcliffe’s nomination needs to be delayed.I just fee like Ratcliffe will not be as forceful as Grenell in righting the wrongs which have occurred.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. My thoughts exactly. Something is off for me with regard to Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe reminds me too much of Gowdy. I feel strongly that he will be another mistake. I do not see him as being as strong and as committed as he needs to be to help bring integrity back to the intelligence community. Something that is badly needed. I get the impression he may buckle under pressure will stall getting documents declassified. ODNI is a powerful position and I pray it does not go to his head.
Please don’t let him be another Sessions!
I hope ODNI Grenell gets a chance to get the job done before Ratcliffe is confirmed.
LikeLike
Stupid question wouldn’t President Trump or Richard Grenell have access to the PDB’s distributed during obama’s time in office? Couldn’t they be reviewed to see if American citizen names were actually included on those reports being distributed to more than 30 people? Just wondering?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very good question. I too want to know that answer!
LikeLike
Grenell is a firecracker on a cat’s tail.
Since they are taking shots at AG Barr, he is getting feisty.
LikeLike