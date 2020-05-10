Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro Discusses COVID-19, China and Restoring the U.S. Industrial Base…

White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo. As a China hawk Navarro outlines the economic damage from a perspective where China needs to be held accountable.
One of the ways to hold Beijing accountable is to retract all U.S. business interests and decouple from China. The White House is currently using a task-force approach to assemble the background evidence. Once assembled, many people suspect President Trump will initiate very strong policies against China (including tariffs) simultaneously timed with tax incentives for U.S. companies to return manufacturing back to the U.S.
If you think about the economic vulnerabilities currently carried by China, it is entirely possible for USTR Lighthizer, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross and Peter Navarro to structure serious financial punishment upon the Red Dragon.
At no time in the past twenty years has Beijing been more vulnerable to an economic adversary. At the same time, there has never been a more strategic economic adversary in the oval office. This is a conspicuously remarkable moment in history.
re: American economy: “The Chinese CP took it down…”
Not a lot of wishy wash in that.
We can’t decouple for China until we open up the country for business again.
Hello? How are we supposed to rebuild our industrial base if we can’t go to work? Does anyone think this through?
Precisely! Which is why DEMS – pro-Communist, America-hating DEMS, want open borders and oppose re-opening America under the guise of “wanting everyone to be safe.”
They want everyone to be unemployed and dependent on government, and therefore controlled by government. BRAVE NEW WORLD of 1984!
The COVID-1984 Control Voice across all the Sunday shows I watched said people are still far too afraid to go into places of business even though they are opening up.
Afraid. Exactly how the Dems and their MSM hacks want it.
I’m not afraid and I refuse to wear a mask. I don’t stand in line either. I just walk in. Nobody stops me.
It’s time for peaceful civil disobedience.
Report from Houston: People are going out to eat, with restaurants operating with spaced tables, reservations and somewhat more limited menus. BUT PEOPLE ARE GOING OUT!!!!
Damn right we are. No Masks! Houston getting fun again.
Spot on. How are we supposed to be winning if we are hiding in our basements while our jobs, companies, and industries collapse??? Some states will be on a 3 month lock down. There is no normal. Sports teams may ban fans until 2021!!! WTH. The majority of Americans want to continue the Shutdown. WTH do they think will be left. The airline hotel cruise ship and vacation industries are dead. How many people are going to go to bars restaurant and clubs when they open. For a vicious flu??? Seriously. And POTUS keeps delaying. What happened to Easter opening??? May 1. When is enough? There will be nothing left…. sorry to be negative but this is out of hand. Today I was not allowed to shop because I don’t have a mask. I am in my 50s. I am a mature man with a firm hand with the young ladies. I don’t wear masks like milenial beta cucks. I get flus the move on with life. People like me keep the herd strong. Milenial beta cucks are weak and impotent. We have a generation of eunuchs. They don’t even know how to get it on. It’s sad. Men are emasculated boys. Shameful. Wear a mask? Like it’s gonna matter after 6 months of the virus. I am already immune by now. Cripes. Where is POTUS??? We got people in the White House on quarantine. The military is turning soft when does the country man up and put on our big boy pants???
This is WAR!
…did all republicans acknowledge it ???I do not think at all…whoseyore..
And the ChiComs have infiltrated and their agents have penetrated behind our lines to reek havoc for them …– Congress, Big Tech, and the Mainslime Media.
Back to work. American business needs to wise up and move out while the getting is good because the Chi-coms are going down. If they don’t, plenty of patriotic and wiser American businesses will be happy to take their places. Real capitalism on a level playing field is a great equalizer.
BREAKING: According to German Intelligence (BND) during a phone call, Xi Jinping asked WHO Director Dr Tedros to withhold information about a person-to-person transmission of Coronavirus and to delay a pandemic warning.
Note: Coronavirus was being spread in October of 2019.
How convenient– the same month some Leftist Americans were playing simulation-epidemic (aka.Plandemic). 🤨
We need to exam the bodies of the vapers who died from bad China cartridges. There may be many interesting findings in their lungs.
Restoring the economy is important, but not nearly as important as restoring the Bill of Rights. The Founding Fathers would disown America.
“One of the ways to hold Beijing accountable is to retract all U.S. business interests and decouple from China. … … Once assembled, many people suspect President Trump will initiate very strong policies against China (including tariffs) simultaneously timed with tax incentives for U.S. companies to return manufacturing back to the U.S.”
Men ought either to be indulged or utterly destroyed, for if you merely offend them they take vengeance, but if you injure them greatly they are unable to retaliate, so that the injury done to a man ought to be such that vengeance cannot be feared.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
Herr Cuomo just extended our imprisonment another fkn month. Not sure how MTA-MNR is surviving with ridership down 95%. God help us!!!
Cuomo is responsible for allot of deaths in the nursing homes. He should be charged with mass murder.
I work for one of the last portable fan manufacturers in America.
I’m a dual department head, metal fabrication/ welding and the painting operations.
We are running 120% to fill orders. Lowe’s and Target import all their fans from China and seem to be banging on our door for product.
Suddenly a 58 year old dinosaur like myself has knowledge that is in demand.
Good to know, I need new house fans and will be watching for made in the USA labels!
Imho, if President Trump asks the American Forgotten Man to return to work, he and she will be all in, in the fastest redeployment ever seen. Just like the DNC has destroyed itself along with the Obama Administration, the Soros Empire, WHO, CDC, Gates, MSM Networks so has China. These very evil ego driven people will remember this Hoax and their wave of deadly panic for years to come. They have erred massively as the response will come from the place they overlooked. “Ask and Ye shall receive” 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I would add that at no time in recent history has the American public been so unified in its disgust with the CCP.
If Trump could sell President Xi on adopting his (Trump’s) National Shutdown Policy with Social Distancing for China to fight the virus, China’s economy could be demolished real fast. Just like our was.
The thing nobody mentions are all the businesses in THIS country owned by China. Lots of things we buy in this country, that are produced here are owned by and sending revenue to China. Smithfield foods is one for example. We should not be doing business with communist countries nor should they be allowed to hold business interests here.
