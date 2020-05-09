Matt Whitaker Discusses Why the FBI Targeted Lt. General Michael Flynn…

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker appears on Fox News to discuss the DOJ decision to drop the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and the ongoing revelations about prior FBI activity. Mr. Whitaker also gives his opinion of current FBI Director Christopher Wray.
With Michael Flynn trapped on the burning roof of a corrupt institution the problem for Barr upon arrival was how to rescue Flynn without admitting Main Justice and the FBI is on fire. Fortuitously in January 2020 the FISA Court provided cover, an escape route, for Bill Barr to deal with the problem:
….[LINK] The only way I can see out of this mess; the one crack in the current lock box; is the FISA court order for the DOJ to present the identified downstream consequences from fraud upon the court. The FISC might actually be the ladder truck here. With the DOJ and FBI currently assembling the investigative consequences, ie. the sequestration material, Flynn’s current legal status might be identified as an outcropping of fraud…
That appears to be exactly what happened.
As a result of the January FISC order, Bill Barr recruited five U.S. Attorneys to review all of the cases handled by special counsel Robert Mueller {Go Deep}.
The review crosses all judicial venues, and the objective was/is to identify any evidence that was obtained as a result of fraudulently obtained surveillance authorities.
It does not appear coincidental the number of U.S. attorney’s recruited matches the number of targets prosecuted by Robert Mueller’s special counsel team.
It looks like one USAO was assigned to review each prosecution from Mueller’s initial target list, Rod Rosenstein’s authorizing scope memo. [Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos, Page, and REDACTED (likely Trump himself)]
To address the consequences of fraudulently obtained FISA warrants the DOJ and FBI informed the court they would begin a process to “sequester” all collected evidence from all four FISA warrants. [FISA COURT LINK]
Sequestering the evidence is essentially a search for what investigative material the FISA warrants were used to obtain; ie. the search for the fruit of the poisoned tree; and then a review of all DOJ/FBI cases that may have utilized that investigative material.
In late January the DOJ contacted the FISA court and asked for an extension to the deadline. The FISA court granted an extension until February 5th [LINK] A week after the deadline expired, DC media started reporting on FIVE newly assigned DOJ lawyers.
One of those DOJ lawyers was USAO Jeff Jensen from Missouri.
Jensen was assigned to review the Flynn case and all of the documents attached to the investigation therein. It was with this authority and DOJ responsibility that U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen worked to collect, highlight and release background material. Ultimately culminating in showing the corrupt FBI activity behind the Flynn prosecution; and the subsequent dropping of charges.
It is important to keep the motives and approach of Main Justice in mind when considering what might come next.
Again, accepting institutional preservation is the ultimate objective, this context is very important because it explains and reconciles why AG Barr keeps praising current FBI Director Wray; and accepting plausible denials from Obama’s primary officials (ex. Yates).
.
I saw on Amazon Whitaker has a book coming out on May 19th.
“Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Tried to Subvert President Trump”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wray is his pal since a long time unbelievable. Yea sorry Whitaker Thanks for nothing. Good luck with your book NOT.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He was a do nothing. What was the term tossed around a few years ago that had the initials NPC – non performing character. Kind of like Gowdy was. Some sound, no fury.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Sessions & Huber.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Non-player character. It’s been around for decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
..
L
¯
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic. That’s funny!
LikeLike
I was so underwhelmed by Whitaker in this interview.
Classic bench warmer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. These guys come on board, accomplish nothing, yet are able to write book. That’s probably what he was doing in his office each day. All talk…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just assume any book “written” by a politician or political figure is a payout. I’d bet I’m almost always right with that assumption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whittaker may be getting paid off because he kept the pain at bay.
Most political book deals are money laundering.
LikeLike
Hannity was pretty hincky too!
LikeLike
Sorry not Hannity but Cavuto.
LikeLike
Not to mention the fact that he allowed Cavuto to press the Dimwit’s talk point that “General Flynn lied to investigators and plead guilty to it”. Have none of these people listened to or read AG Barr’s comment with Catherine Heridge? Barr stated General Flynn told Kysliak “Don’t escalate.” And later when the FBI asked him if he remembered saying that, and he said he didn’t remember that. ” [THIS FOLKS WAS THE PREDICATE FOR THE FBI TO RECOMMEND PROSECUTING GENERAL FLYNN]. He didn’t lie – he merely stated he “didn’t remember” asking Russia not to escalate. And it’s undisputed when the FBI blackmailed General Flynn with a plea deal of “guilty to the process charge” in exchange for prosecuting his son. The General didn’t lie… So Whittaker is either a slacker hell bent on pushing his book and not the truth or he’s complicit with the traitors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
🎯
LikeLiked by 2 people
This appears to be evidence of Cavuto pretending not to know something, no? Typical Lefty move! I couldn’t finish watching the clip. Maybe I missed out on that.
LikeLike
Thanks.Make them unread text Trump. Show Rosenstein ordering spying on the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not entirely sure I get your gist, angech, but I was having a thought I believe to be related
Sundance – if you suspect “President Trump” is under one of the still-blacked-out redactions, when and who might you think will finally un-redact this?
…Rod Rosenstein’s authorizing scope memo. [Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos, Page, and REDACTED (likely Trump himself)]
Who in authority has maintained that redaction?
Who in authority knows what underlies it?
At what point in this process – under what circumstance – will that be unredacted?
Any thoughts?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Might I add:
As the President, does PDJT not have access to the redactions himself?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unredacted once a charge of Sedition is filed against the implicated cabal?
Barr must prosecute the cabal for the primary crime that a previous Administration attempted to prevent the transfer of power to a duly-elected President. This is not about “denying Civil Rights” or “abuse of power.” This was a historic coup attempt that a Republic can only dodge once.
Barr mentioned to Catherine Herridge in the CBS interview that “the winners write history.” So, who wins, Mr. Barr? Who wins? Win one for the Gipper–the American people!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well said!🍷
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had these very same questions about the redactions and hope we get an answer!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Per Ratcliffe (see video in next article posted), he & Gowdy were the only 2 R’s to see the “probable cause evidence…to see all…the UNREDACTED FISA app forms”.
Once confirmed I believe Ratcliffe might unredacted the last name, if it is Trump, with P45’s knowledge and approval.
If it is Trump’s name, it must be revealed for the sake of the Office of the Presidency, our country, and for accurate history.
That final unredaction would be the final nail in the coffin of this seditious conspiracy against private-citizen, presidential-candidate, President-elect, and President of the United Stated Donal J Trump – and any future person of like capacity.
It must never happen again.
LikeLike
two a$$hats right there .. squeak mouth Cavuto and squeak mouth Whitaker….Whitaker had a chance to do stuff and he sat on his hands … so stfu
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yeah, I saw a lot of tough talk from Whitaker that I agreed with, but can’t think of a thing he did. Maybe I missed something, tough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always wondered if there were some limitations on what he could do as “acting.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Acting Grenell hasn’t let it stop him but maybe the DOJ was a more corrupt and harder nut to crack when Whitaker was acting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wondered the same thing, but sure doesn’t seem to slow Grenell down 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, but if you remember gow Schiff publicly screeched at Grennell this week, that he could not share any transcripts with the White House…who knows who might have threatened Whitaker, who might have a family like Flynn?
I do not know if Grennell has any immediate family or not. He may just be a honey badger and not care.
However, I expect that many people do nothing to hurt the swamp because they are threatened.
I began believing this about 90% of our Congress.
They may all be thieves AND victims at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker is a loser.
Bench warmer, water boy.
He should never be interviewed again.
I will never watch another interview, that I can tell you.
Loser.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cavuto wouldn’t interview Whitaker if there were any chance Mr. Clean Light would buck and become Mr. Canary.
LikeLike
Has Cavuto ever had Matt Gaetz on to interview?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My remote gets a workout when Cavuto comes on Fox Business after Varney. I have to shift to CNBC and then back to Fox Business for Charles Payne. Cavuto and his always disgusting anti-Trump guests literally make me nauseous, especially Charles Gasparino. It’s a light version of Joe and Mika.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I have to shift to CNBC and then back to Fox Business for Charles Payne. Cavuto and his always disgusting anti-Trump guests literally make me nauseous, especially Charles Gasparino.”
——————————————————————————————————-
Yeah, same thing here. Switch again after Payne, because Liz gets is another never-Trumper and she also has Charlie Gasbag on during her show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for enduring that. I can’t stomach five seconds of Schlemiel Bamboozle.
LikeLike
He was a short duration seat-warmer; probably had no idea what had happened, what was happening, or what would happen.
LikeLike
They should come out with the documentation that they coerced him by threatening his son. That’s blackmail and malicious prosecution. I think that is an important point as to why he had plead guilty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Likely why DOJ dropped the case before having to make that document public.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How might we make that document more public? Practical question
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Flynn civil lawsuit could bring it forward. Damages for malicious prosecution to re-coup legal fees for a start…. I would love to see the Strozk/Page texts unredacted !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cavuto appears to be either clueless or complicit with that.
Does Cavuto have any family that he cares about?
If the FBI put the screws on him to admit guilt to spare his family from the form of torture that the FBI exercised on Flynn, what would Cavuto do?
Hey Cavuto
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cavuto hates Trump; he’s like Bill Kristol.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s getting so fat again that maybe we’ll be blessed with a unexpected replacement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol
LikeLike
Bill Kristol is a FAUX nightly panelist from the past. Goes back to the days of Brit Hume leading the panel, as well as commandeering the news operation. I used to like those people. Had to learn the hard way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, the above comment about Kristol was misplaced in this discussion. The name Kristol “triggered me”. Now, back to Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been harping about this as well Kaco. I didn’t see your comment before I wrote mine below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A book? It appears Whitaker is interested more in financial rewards than he is in justice…..imho.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Whitaker is interested more in financial rewards than he is in justice”
Oh, I concur. I alluded to the same thing in my comment below, that posted one minute after yours.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is swamp gas fecal matter
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol!!
LikeLike
“Acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker”
I am not aware of him doing anything substantial or noteworthy during his brief tenure. He “could” have made a difference. like Acting DNI, Mr. Richard Grenell.
But no.
All he did, IMO, was keep a seat warm. I have not really been impressed with anything he has said afterwards, either. (I did not listen to the audio above).
LikeLiked by 7 people
He was a seat warmer just like Jeff Sessions. They could have made a difference but didn’t do a thing. Useless meat eater.
LikeLiked by 2 people
babbles like a brook and says nothing…………
LikeLiked by 2 people
“listen to the audio above”
Well, I did listen to it while eating a bowl of chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream. Mr Whitaker was tolerable. Mr. Cavuto sounds like he would be happier working at CNN or MSNBC.
The most notable thing that I believe Mr. Whitaker said (at around the 6 minute mark) was when he said, “..when we are able to restore the integrity and the accountability at the Dept. of Justice…”
SO THEY KNOW IT IS ROTTEN TO THE CORE
FBI needs to be shut down: Chris Farrell
•Feb 16, 2018
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the problems with the FBI and why the FBI needs to be shut down
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s his name? Cavuto? Man what a snake! Pretending he doesn’t know what he knows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Pretending he doesn’t know what he knows.”
———————————————————–
He doesn’t have to pretend, he really is that dumb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“insufferable” Cavuto did a great job of parroting or imitating the worst type of CNN or MSDNC host.
Whitaker seems like an honest “good guy” but he didn’t push back hard enough on snotty nosed punk Cavuto’s mimicking allegation that Gen Flynn’s guilty plea gives the impression that A/G Barr is merely doing Trump’s bidding. Look at this “appalling NYT’s article: “Opinion | The Appalling Damage of Dropping the Michael Flynn case. “The Editorial Board: Don’t Forget, Michael Flynn Pleaded Guilty..”
Sidney Powell was not treated well on Hannity in her 1st interview since the case dismissal and I mean before the video link suddenly went black and Sean quickly moved on. I wish Sidney was presenting cogent evidence to the court of public opinion about how the prosecution blackmailed or pressured Flynn to plead guilty to prevent his son from becoming a target of the prosecution.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe Ms Powell is playing it cool until Judge Sullivan rules. Its not 100% over yet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Probably true H&HC
Judge Sullivan’s past words from the bench were not always those of a perceptive and rational person. While sitting in his elevated Judicial perch, the Coup participant’s duped Judge said to Gen Flynn:
“All along, you were an unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as the national security advisor to the president of the United States. That undermines everything this flag over here stands for. Arguably you sold your country out.”
I would not want anyone this gullible and over emotional to ever judge me or anyone else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🎯
LikeLiked by 1 person
Victoria Toensing noted he was almost quoting Rachel Madcow’s performance from the night before.
Guess old Sullivan is subject to brainwashing by MSLSD/DNC. Or maybe he gets the 4am Dems (daily) Talking Points too? What’s a little political influence gonna hurt given his position?!🤨
LikeLike
What hurts, and I’ve said this before, is that while all this constant, relentless bashing goes on….NOT ONE WORD from the GOP. President Trump (Covid, the injustices done to him, etc.) and Gen, Flynn (the hideous abuse of power against him, etc.) can just flap in the wind by themselves for all the GOP cares, without any kind of support. Sickening beyond words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who are the 4 other attorneys besides Jensen that Barr appointed, & do we know what they are reviewing? Have they reported anything which has been made public?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cavuto, you dick. Try to keep up!
And in the meantime, STFU!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“”..do we know what they are reviewing?”
My reliable insider sources tell me they are all investigating Neil Cavuto and are preparing to force him to plead guilty by threatening to indict one of his family members.” That’s all they would reveal at this time. (sarc/)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Above post was directed at “Drcrinum.”
LikeLike
I am hoping that the 5th person (redacted) whose prosecution is under review is Assange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker carefully avoided making a qualitative statement about Wray. Whitaker has known Wray since 2004; one would think he is well aware Wray’s character and level of integrity.
But staying mum on that question is a sign that Whitaker either
(a) does not want to say anything negative so he says nothing, or
(b) he does not want to endorse Wray because he suspects Wray is about to be crap-canned and one shouldn’t tie their boat up to a sinking ship.
LikeLiked by 4 people
GB Bari- your option (b) elicited a hearty chuckle from me! :))
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right out of the gate, Commievuto: Even Barry is upset with this decision.
Later, Commievuto: Isn’t Barr the President’s waterboy?
And people here still watch his show!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes you think “people here still watch his show?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anyone here watches it, it’s to debunk Cavuto’s false statements.
LikeLike
Michael Flynn lawyer says client was prepared to ‘audit’ Obama spy officials before getting ‘set up’
by Daniel Chaitin
& Jerry Dunleavy
| April 01, 2020 11:00 PM
| Updated Apr 02, 2020, 08:51 AM
A lawyer for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said her client was prepared to “audit” the U.S. intelligence community as White House national security adviser.
And that, according to former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, is partly why federal agents “set up” Flynn.
“He was going to audit the intel agencies because he knew about the billions Brennan and company were running off books,” Powell said, referring to former CIA Director John Brennan.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/michael-flynn-lawyer-says-client-was-prepared-to-audit-obama-spy-officials-before-getting-set-up
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a news about that billion of dollars that were missing or unaccountable at the Pentagon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not billions, trillions. And according to the last tally I read it is 50 trillion that is unaccounted for in the Pentagon budget since 1996 when they did the last audit. The writer of the article who is a fund manager said there is always a paper trail, money doesn’t disappear it is sent to somewhere and always can be tracked, yet it isn’t.
When the Pentagon auditors were killed and their records room hit on 9/11 that should not have been the end of that audit effort. The “self audit” that was done for half a billion a few years later was a farce and independent auditors should be called in. Call up all the remaining members of Arthur Anderson, get them in there.
We were told a few years ago that the pentagon budget system was hacked as was the US govt personnel website, neither site has been audited since the hack. So the chances that payments are being issued to non persons/non company/non contractors is quite likely. Recall how Trump had to come up with 800 billion or so for the Pentagon last year to meet a budget shortfall, there are many, many people accessing that cookie jar.
LikeLike
He was “acting” USAG… you know, like pretending.. but not really and did nothing, just pretend bs. Eat your book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww, give him some credit for working…he was probably sooo busy as acting USAG…
Writing that book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cavuto like much of the fake news is trying to pressure Sullivan into not accepting the dismissal. This is the biggest takeaway I found.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn plead guilty in 2017. In 2020, he filed a motion to rescind that plea, prior to final sentencing.
Pending that outcome, a cornucopia of new evidence was ‘unearthed’ by the DOJ In regards to Flynn’s guilt.
His prosecution was unwarranted.
Why is this so difficult to explain to those who trumpet Flynn’s original guilty plea?
My head explodes every time someone fail to respond with this simple set of facts and timeline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney strikes back!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sidney:
I hope Judge Sullivan will end this farce early next week. Fabulous, incredible, excellent legal work Ms. Powell. You now have a favorable and prominent place in U.S. history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want Weissman behind bars. Is there any way that can happen?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Given the latest revelations, just as with criminal Clinton, creepy evil Weissman probably can be found behind various bars in his locality.
LikeLike
Being disbarred would be a wonderful start. That should have happened after his prosecutorial misconduct on the Enron case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We can’t remember a time when an outgoing President tried to stage a soft coup against an incoming President”
That is EXACTLY what was going through my mind as I suffered through 6 minutes of Mr. Cavuto’s obviously slanted and biased line of questions for Mr. Whitaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t Andrew McCabe lie four times to his own FBI?.I guess you have to actually be found guilty before your crime can be vacated, but there’s McCabe still running his mouth off freely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cavuto is either dumber than dirt, willfully blind on purpose, or just a never Trumper lying scumbag. BINGo, WE HAVcE A WINNER! Never Trumper scum bag it is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can be dumber than dirt and willfully blind AND a never Trumper lying scumbag all at the same time. No need for “either-or.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Off topic, but can Ric Grenell release the Atkinson interview himself?
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙏
LikeLike
And we care what “preserve the status quo” Whitaker thinks becauuuuuuuse…?????
LikeLike
Epoch Times: The Silent Special Prosecutor That Got Results
May 8, 2020, By Brian Cates
https://m.theepochtimes.com/the-silent-special-prosecutor-that-got-results_3344150.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…And he’s not finished yet. Jensen has alerted both the Flynn defense team and Barr that more documents may soon be coming.”
That is from the link you posted. I think I am going to get some more popcorn on my next grocery excursion. You never know what the next virus-induced shortage will be.
Do they serve popcorn in the Covid-19 Internment Camps?/s .
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many times will Cavuto go after Flynn / Barr. Ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How many times”
Mr. Cavuto is neither “fair” or “balanced”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a stupid interview from both of these mutts.
I am reminded of the black circle of Sundance’s with the spot at the right….
They did nothing but bloviate.
Nothing about Flynn’s son
Nothing about the transcript that admitted they were out to get him fired or prosecuted.
The ignorance by both men is astounding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because facts don’t matter to lefties and deep state scum.
LikeLike
Here are some great points about how Lawfare (Cavuto et al) will misrepresent the Flynn case
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reason Barrs decision on Flynn was unprecedented is because Jensen uncovered an unprecedented seditious conspiracy by the Obama administration to setup, frame and remove Trump and those in his orbit, the reasons they did it not withstanding.
Too bad Cavuto gets any additional exposure. Sounds like his questions were drafted by Schiff for Brains.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grenell is to truth
As Whittaker is to swamp
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎯
LikeLike
Interesting how Trump attracts what turns out to be so many worthless flies. It is amazing Trump has got so much done despite such badly compromised surroundings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cavuto has been pimping all week for the nevertrumpers. There’s almost an edgy panic about his questions and misdirection when the truth is covered. It’s clear to everyone why the case was dismissed by the DOJ. Also notice how he speaks in reverential tones that Obama even spoke negatively about the decision, as if Obama is the Godlike arbiter of what’s right. It will be a healthy moment when one of these Deepstate supporters finally asks what Obama knew and is he behind the entire project???
LikeLike
We cannot “make” Fox into anything the Murdoch’s don’t want it to be. They are globalists and play all sides. So they are going to keep a mix of hosts for shows. Cavuto is what Cavuto is. PDT tried to educate him before he became POTUS and failed miserably. PDT was a go-to interview for him years and Cavuto played the relationship as entertainment and would not take him serious. So PDT called him out for being a schmuck. Cavuto went Kristol on him. I stopped watching anything Cavuto in the year leading up to the election. Like the rest of the village idiots he had Cankles winning easily.
LikeLike
Whitaker refused to say anything significant and take a stand. Sure, he needed to be diplomatic and not rock the boat for his buddy of 16 years. Okay, now I know, Whitaker’s character isn’t as strong as his muscles.
LikeLike
I think the next FBI Director has been identified.
U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen
As a US Attorney that means he has Senate Approval does he not? I have also read (probably here) that Jensen is a former FBI Special Agent/Field Agent – so he would seem like the perfect candidate rather than a corrupt lawyer/liar like Christopher Wrayt.
LikeLike
Victoria & Joe D celebrate the victory for General Flynn.
LikeLike
Remember Maxine Waters bragging about Bath-house Barry’s “system” he had put in place that was “unlike anything ever before?” And we were pulling our hair out during his last term as it seemed he and the America haters always appeared one step ahead of anyone attempting to resist his “fundamental transformation”…..that, and why we couldn’t seem to find anybody that would stand up and fight. They were all running scared — blackmailed.
It also explains Lyin’ Ryan’s high-paying / do nothing gig at Fox News. That was his buyout for flipping the House back to the communist party in 2018, and giving up the highest paying job in the House, as Speaker, lordy-lordy-lordy…..just imagine the payoffs, kickbacks, bribes, etc…that was his payoff like Bernie got in 2016 for laying down for the Bestial Bride of Bubba.
LikeLike
I’m just wondering why this guy gets trotted out every Time something breaks in our favor?
Every.Single.Time
LikeLike