President Trump Lengthy Interview With Fox and Friends – FBI Director Chris Wray Skating on Thin Ice…

Earlier this morning President Trump called-in to Fox and Friends morning broadcast for a lengthy interview. You can tell there are aspects to the interview adverse to the political interests of Fox News by the fact they did not present the interview for distribution.

However, that said, here’s a copy of the broadcast where President Trump discusses the efforts of the previous administration to target him and eliminate his presidency. If you want to understand President Trump’s perspective on FBI Director Chris Wray skip to @13:00 point of video; and comments on Jeff Sessions @15:20.