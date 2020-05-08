President Trump Lengthy Interview With Fox and Friends – FBI Director Chris Wray Skating on Thin Ice…

Earlier this morning President Trump called-in to Fox and Friends morning broadcast for a lengthy interview.  You can tell there are aspects to the interview adverse to the political interests of Fox News by the fact they did not present the interview for distribution.

However, that said, here’s a copy of the broadcast where President Trump discusses the efforts of the previous administration to target him and eliminate his presidency. If you want to understand President Trump’s perspective on FBI Director Chris Wray skip to @13:00 point of video; and comments on Jeff Sessions @15:20.

  1. CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Matt Gaetz just called out Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy for covering up for the FBI

    • Caius Lowell says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      RINO Paul “Lyin” Ryan who is now working his magic on Fox News, no doubt for big money…

      • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
        May 8, 2020 at 10:31 pm

        I was pleasantly surprised by the lengthy Trump chat with Fox and Friends this morning.
        And if the way it went was less than pleasing to Paul Ryan, so much the better. That particularly loathsome blue-eyed prostitute of powerful people aught be discomfited. He may have backed the wrong team, while screwing you and me over, hard and dirty.
        Songs and Fat Ladies notwithstanding, the MSM will have to do back-flip double-gainers if they want to bury what an un-suffocated internet is about to share, spread, rinse-and-repeat of avalanching disclosures, releases and painfully obvious conclusions.

        • tangled_up_in_blue says:
          May 8, 2020 at 10:47 pm

          I think the msm will “do back flip double gainers”.
          If they need to.
          They will bury it no matter what.

        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          May 9, 2020 at 12:53 am

          Something happened to Paul Ryan. I don’t know what it was, whether it was a threat or a bribe or the first followed by the second; but I was looking at his speech at the Republican convention before the first Obama election, at the RNC conference. I have said it before, he is simply not a good enough actor. THAT Paul Ryan was heart and soul aware of our nation and was grateful.

          But if you look at his eyes as Boehner’s inebriated betrayal was coming to an end, you saw a man who initially resisted the Secretary job because of aspirations to be president.

          And THEN he made that strange announcement upon accepting the secretary job that this would be his last political job and then he put that fortress protection around his home. And then he traded in the modest little boat that he’d so proudly used for fishing, for an enormous boat. He began to wear all the trappings of wealth AND he had the same avoidance expression that had not been there when he’d spoken at the RNC conference years earlier…but that we’d seen in Boehner’s bleary eyes as he apparently drank himself insensible to avoid having to face what becoming another Obama as* kisser would demand of him in terms of betraying the American people so his next job would be a cushy wealth maker at the Chamber, where he’d be buddies with everyone deep state, no longer needing to make a pretense of being in an opposite party.

          Glenn Reynolds mentioned a book he was reviewing, some sort of sci fi. A person from the present goes t o the future and discovers an America with significantly dumbed down people…This is not a new idea. Yo u look at the old Star Trek series and they had people on other planets who the crew routinely praised as being such good and innocent people…and these people were ignorant and pagan, far from the kind of intelligence of a Plato or Socrates or Aquinas or Shakespeare.

          …and what are we today omitting from our education?

          It’s because our leaders are threatened by Americans with more ingenuity and courage than them.

          One weekend spent with a rich globalist in 2015 I learned of the pathological hatred for Trump that the globalists had.
          I also learned of the one world order and removal of borders from every nation that was their objective; and of their belief that their wealth and power accorded them the right to ‘compassionately’ invest in areas of the world that they deemed plausible as potential sectors of financial success…I
          The fact that over 2/3 of the world would not lend itself to that scenario I learned did not bother them at all, as they were firmly of the belief in the debunked myth that the world could only sustain 500 million people. I did the math, I recognized that my friend was telling me, expecting me to encourage him, that his noble intent to raise the expectations of people in now underdeveloped but peaceful regions, would come with the price of billions of people in war torn and terrorist and ‘hopeless’ regions.

          I knew the moment that Trump was elected that the globalist and all of his friends, expecting power,control and trillions (and never having to worry about keeping their passports current so that they didn’t have to pay taxes in whichever country one of their businesses dwelt) to be the future, would culminate in this moment, this current unified effort of the elite to break us.

          If we do not get off of the sidelines and borrow the ingenuity and courage of Trump to help him, we deserve every thing coming to us.

      • All Too Much says:
        May 8, 2020 at 11:15 pm

        Hannity tries to respond to Gaetz by saying Gowdy “made a mistake.”
        Gaetz kept rolling, but c;mon Sean, truth is truth.

        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          May 9, 2020 at 12:56 am

          Hannity still wants to be able to get Trey in for an interview, part of the same reason that he would soft ball Lindsay. These are weasels and they will not come in to territory where their flanks aren’t covered.

    • teabag14 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:15 pm

      Yes! I saw that. Couldn’t believe my ears! Thank you so much for validating!

    • WSB says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Matt made Sean skip a beat! No wonder our President called out Wray. And Sessions was on MacCallum’s show tonight. Both were pathetic.

      Sessions claimed he had to recuse, but Martha never bothered to ask why then would he even have taken the job, knowing the President would be put in such a terrible position.

      GRRRRRRRR!

      • bbqguy says:
        May 9, 2020 at 12:07 am

        martha mccallum is one of the most pathetic interviewers ever. with the msm, you can expect a biased interview; with martha, you can expect an incompetent interview.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

      OMG that was so awesome. Sundance! Do Gaetz blowing up Roosterhead! Hannity speechless. I know right?

      Liked by 7 people

        May 8, 2020 at 10:33 pm

        I saw that, too. Hannity looks so clueless if it is not scripted. Earlier, Hannity praised Roosterhead being a good prosecutor…never lost a case….blah.blah…blah.

        Finally, it shows we are just being played by Gowdy and Ryan. Thanks, Gaetz.

        • jkcinsalem says:
          May 8, 2020 at 11:14 pm

          Played by Hannity, too. Mr. TicK Tock.

          • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
            May 9, 2020 at 12:59 am

            Oh stop it. Trump is not a fool. Trump routinely gives Hannity credit as being the first person to be there for him.And Levin and O’Reilley credit Hannity for getting them to become Trump supporters.

            Do not be like lefties who turn completely on anyone unfaithful to the narrative.

            Like

    • Minority of One says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      Trey Gowdy is deep state.

      • Tl Howard says:
        May 8, 2020 at 11:01 pm

        I suspect many who don’t stand up do so not because they are DS but because they are cowards.

        • Peoria Jones says:
          May 9, 2020 at 12:05 am

          That may apply to people like Sessions, and the majority of the Faux Nooz crew, but Gowdy doesn’t seem like a coward to me. He’s displayed cojones before when it befitted him, and he seems to know exactly what he’s doing.

          Right now, what he’s doing is being a talking head…easy job, for good money. It all seems to have paid off for him.

        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          May 9, 2020 at 1:00 am

          BEtween the Clinton Foundation and the weaponized intelligence there is probably hardly any who are not at risk because of things that they either want kept hidden or because they fear for the lives of themselves or family.

          obama ran DC as the Clintons did, like a massive mafia operation.

    • CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:30 pm

      • David M Kitting says:
        May 8, 2020 at 11:10 pm

        Why? Consider the source. Too many politicians are lawyers, Mr. Gowdy notwithstanding.
        Normal people rightfully assume the title of ‘American’ refers to a citizen of The United States. Perhaps, Mr. Gowdy’s ‘fellow Americans’ refer to the Communist elements of Central and/or South America. Too many lawyers make a living out of twisting the meanings of words solely for the obfuscation of truth.

    • Rj says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      Rooster boy should have been held over to take this lashing on top of his feather he’ll.
      Paul Ryan is a piece of garbage and is responsible directly for the damage being done to this country and the corruption filled intelligence community while laying down and letting Osama do whatever he pleased with no push back by dick head Ryan.

      • G. Alistar says:
        May 8, 2020 at 11:11 pm

        While it’s good for this info to be out….can’t change the past, rather we should focus in the future. Really important to win back the House, keep the Senate and re-elected POTUS Donald J Trump!

        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          May 9, 2020 at 1:05 am

          and even more importantly help to raise the people that Trump has been mentoring to carry on after him.

          there is far too much expectation that THIS Democratic/socialist group will be there to take over after Trump….anybody who thinks that this country can survive with most of these people AND the embedded state department and special interests still in position, is nuts.

          Trump’s vow to gut deep state is a serious goal for him because he is well aware that leaving office with them still there is like our leaving the people of Vietnam…2 million people slaughtered..or like leaving iraq the way we did, with ISIS and Al Quaeda ready to take over because Obama had given money and leverage to them to do so.

    • BitterC says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      Thanks for posting…I was only 1/2 listening and thought I misheard 🙂
      Starts around 24:50

  2. Perot Conservative says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:13 pm

    I don’t understand the comment “not present the interview for distribution”?

    Does that mean not broadcast, but online?

    • All Too Much says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:03 pm

      I wondered as well, and decided it means not sent to local Fox outlets, local shows, But with do I know?

    • valuethetruth says:
      May 9, 2020 at 12:00 am

      It means the show was aired only once live, and Fox has not posted the entire program online to be rewatched and analyzed. The version posted above is from a patriot, not Fox, so watch it now before it gets taken down.

  3. starfcker says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    I like what President Trump is saying about Wray. He’s toast. I look forward to “acting” FBI Director Ric Grenell.

  4. sundance says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    President Trump current opinion of FBI Director Chris Wray.

    .

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:23 pm

      POTUS kept saying that Wray was appointed by Rod Rosenstein and that a lot of things are coming out in the next few weeks. It seems that Wray is toast.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      I think there’s a lot of republicans implicated in the recent document releases. Particularly in the legislature. Gaetz called out Gowdy and Ryan tonight, but that’s just a start. I suspect vichy republicans are making sure only the Wrays of the world get confirmed. The reason President Trump can’t get control of the agencies we elected him to run is the republicans.

      • free1 says:
        May 8, 2020 at 10:31 pm

        So true!

      • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
        May 8, 2020 at 10:39 pm

        You nailed it.
        Imagine how Trump has to strategize and plan, knowing the limitations he is powerless to change. Instead, he utilizes his real-world practice of “work-a-rounds”.
        He went to war with the army he had though. And it ain’t over ’till it’s over.

      • RJ says:
        May 8, 2020 at 10:40 pm

        I like your line “I suspect vichy republicans…” Takes me bake to Casablanca with Rick. Gowdy and Ryan, both at the teat of FOX. Money talks BS goes to Congress, I guess.

    • crossroadscanvas says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:28 pm

      pretty obvious the petty left was drooling for a pardon so they could add another endless salvo subject like tax returns. Curses again!

    • free1 says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:29 pm

      Did you also notice the great praise he gave on Grenell?

    • Janie M. says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      “Disappointed” with Wray? Leads me to believe, he’s on the chopping block.

    • dorothea brooke says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      When the Prez says, “Let’s see what happens,” that means the person is going to be fired.

    • MVW says:
      May 8, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      THE BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER is that **Sean had the words from the original 302**. Clearly, ****FLYNN DID NOT LIE****
      I had not realized the original 302 had been found. Bill Barr should have included that for the reason to dismiss the case. Flynn was completely innocent. Wray had this hidden, to claim otherwise is utter corruption or incompetence. That original 302 was actually available.
      Fire Wray NOW.
      SPIT!
      The truth of the original 302 that Flynn did not lie is THE BIGGEST NEWS, bigger than the reason for the ambush perjury trap that Barr cited. This stinks!

      • MVW says:
        May 9, 2020 at 12:03 am

        The original 302 key statement is at 19:44 in case you want to see it. Sean calls the original 302 a ‘draft’ but the supposed final 302 was rewritten by Page to make Flynn a liar.

        FRAUD!

  5. RedBallExpress says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    The President is very patient with a bunch of crooks that survived the “Mad Cow” pandemic including Joe Biden.

  6. Cathy M. says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Wray is a goof-ball and a “yes” man.

  7. Eric says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    The pause of disgust when talking about Rosenstein was telling.

  8. randyinrocklin says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    I LOVE IT!!!!!

  9. Snowmaze says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    How long can the MSM hide this from the public?

  10. Rj says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    I always knew Chris Christie the Whale was a pos and is no good and is part of the deep state. Plus the fact when the Fan Belt Inspectors were in surveillance Mode and capturing video of John Gotti and his “social club” the whale was on video going in and out of them Mafia hideouts.

  11. carthoris says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Dear President Donald J. Trump,
    I have an ax. I’m pretty good with it and have taken down Douglas Fir tress with it. I’m sure I would have no trouble at all breaking up some this ice with it. Feel free to call.
    P.S. I also know how to use dynamite just in case that ice is very stubborn..

    • Drogers says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      Dear President Donald J. Trump,

      You’ve got a lot of supporters in these parts. We got housewives, lawyers, active duty/retired military … We got truck drivers, doctors, a few old hippies, some brand new voters … We bankers, brick layers, waitresses, models.

      But mostly … We got your six.

      P.S. I used to a fair shot w/ a long gun, just point me in the right direction.

  12. CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:24 pm

    Trump attributing the Wray selection to Rosenstein is a good as disowning him.

    Hard to believe Wray will be there much longer.

    • Madglobal says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:44 pm

      “I learned from Nixon”…lol…he knew the game that the low IQ deep state was playing all along. Our VSGPDJT has the patience of Job! He has been gaming this all along and probably knew he would survive once he fired Comey.

      To Sundance’s earlier point, it sure sounds like Grenell’s disclosures over the next few days will force Barr’s hand. He will have to prosecute these treasonous fools.

  13. Perot Conservative says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    OBAMA JUST LEAKED TO YAHOO NEWS – he must be shaken!

    Concerned about the “rule of law”.

  14. Chance the Gardner says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    On Fox News Board sits a person who needs to explain his gang of eight involvement with the coup. He needs to explain blocking subpoenas. How he did not pursue discovery and blocked congress’ investigation. Why has fox not mentioned and interviewed board member Paul Ryan?

  15. zoomie68 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    I do not believe anyone has discussed the issue of personal liability for Federal Officers in the case of intentional torts and/or actual malice. Federal officers are not protected from personnel liability under the Federal Tort Claims Act if the officer was acting with malice or outside the scope of their duties. Seems to me that LTG Flynn, and Messieurs Papadapolis, et al will be able to sue not only the Federal Government, but will also be able to sue Comey, McCabe, Strzok, and the other conspirators for legal fees, actual damages and punitive damages. That would be APPROPRIATE JUSTICE! What say you legal eagle Treepers.

    • MagaMia says:
      May 8, 2020 at 10:56 pm

      I am no legal eagle, but wanted to say that it’s disgraceful that the perps profit from their crimes via book deals, go fund me accounts, jobs as MSM contributors, etc…….Certainly they are free to do that, but wouldn’t you love to see Congress pass a ‘criminal acts windfall profits tax’ and tax their profits at 100%? Crime should not pay.

  16. crossroadscanvas says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    Obozo speaks! to Yahoo.
    scotty, scotty can you hold em together?!
    Im tryyying captin, but can ya give me another 6 months??

  17. TradeBait says:
    May 8, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    Gaetz with the top rope take down of Rooster, All Hat No Cattle Gowdy. Rooster is controlled opposition. We all know who the Uni-party is and was at that time. As PDT says, “that’s a beautiful thing” that we clearly know. Now our jobs are to dig, vote, and influence others to vote red because PDT and the patriots are building the new Constitutionally supported conservative party. After the thrashing to come the Dims will have to rebrand with the RINO’s to have any influence at all.

    MAGA.

    • Mr e-man says:
      May 9, 2020 at 12:13 am

      Same as “I can’t do anything because I might interfere with an investigation” Lindsay Graham

      So if investigations go past elections, Lindsay can’t ask any questions until Dems control the committees.

  18. Tl Howard says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    I suspect Obama is going to play a few cards soon–he wants to force lines to be drawn. It’s his “If you’re black, you had better never vote for this guy.”

  19. disgusted citizen says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Oboohoo on Yahoo lying out of his wazoo…

  20. SR says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Barr must be agreed for firing Wray and deep state indictments . Now PTrump is commanding position and it’s do or die before election. Unemployment rate will be in single digit by Aug.

  21. burginthorn says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    President Trumps comments on Nixon were a surprise and enjoyable. “I learned a lot by watching Richard Nixon, don’t fire people, I learned a lot, I study history” coming from a guy who is world famous for saying “You’re fired!” that’s my kind of humor right there. Thank you Mr President 🙂

    But what President Trump says next is nuclear! “they’re a bunch of crooks and they got caught” …”the one person I did a very good thing in firing was the dirty cop Comey. When I fired him the whole thing blew up. They were rating on each other, they were going crazy, it was like throwing a rock at a hornets nest”

    BOOOM!!!!

  22. HidetheDecline says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    It should also be pointed out that Trump praises Bill Barr to the hilt. That shouldn’t be discounted.

  23. Erik Heter says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:34 pm

  24. T2020 says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Wray fell through the ice a while ago.

  25. GB Bari says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    The President knows how to drop a teaser…. He’s been dealing with media a long time.

  26. Pa Hermit says:
    May 8, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    Wray gotta go!

  27. Feisty Hayseed says:
    May 9, 2020 at 12:07 am

    The article, “Obama, Biden Oval Office Meeting On January 5 Was Key To Entire Anti-Trump Operation” by Mollie Hemingway, explains very nicely and concisely why the Obama FBI & DoJ needed to neutralize both General Michael Flynn (Get him fired or indicted) and AG Jeff Sessions (Force him to recuse himself) to prevent either or both from discovering and exposing their criminal activity creating the Trump-Russia collusion delusion narrative. Leaking Top Secret information at critical points to Fake News Media was essential to moving their operation along.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/05/08/obama-biden-oval-office-meeting-on-january-5-was-key-to-entire-anti-trump-operation/

