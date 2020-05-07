James Comey Begs Remaining DOJ Resistance Operatives to Continue Efforts to Shield the “Small Group”…

“Please stay” is a cry from the SMALL GROUP plotters to remind their internal allies, running shield and defense, that Lawfare needs them to continue the resistance. The key person they need to keep on their team is DOJ Inspector General ¹Michael Horowitz.
The remarkable thing about this, inferring a certain amount of narrative desperation, is that James Comey would send such a ²message so publicly. The small group is really, really, counting on the latest development, where President Obama is getting pulled closer into their plot, to save themselves from potential legal trouble.
¹Officials within the FBI previously defended Director Wray by saying he provided all of the latest breaking documentary evidence to OIG Horowitz. If that’s factually true (very big question) then Horowitz is in the spotlight internally. That’s a hot mess to navigate.
²If there is to be a Big Ugly, today would be a really good day to monitor internal DOJ and FBI communications. Just sayin’..
Haha! Comey is grasping for the toilet mint as he circles the bowl 😂
OMG.. what a visual…
Lets see what is in these 53 Christmas presents delivered today. Hopefully Friday will be another good day for Team Trump.
Another interesting development is that Roger Stone got his gag order removed yesterday and was interviewed on Coast to Coast. Very interesting. Herr Weissmann team very dirty players. Everything is funneled through corrupt Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson.
I like to refer to the Judge as Amy Vermin Jackson.
It fits!
Super like😄
I lot of caca is hitting the fan.
President Trump: please link to the General Flynn Defense Fund.
Can McCabe be sued for his slanderous comments today?
Sued? He should be hung in the courtyard long enough for the vultures to pluck his eye balls out.
Lawfare becoming Lawfear?
LawFRAUD
Poor Comey, Strozk, Page, et al: Woke up again today with PDJT still the President.
Strzok to Page, 6/20/17: … Lisa, I’m PULLED to the mission and the (Mueller) team, for the right reasons. You saw it! You know what it is in me and that it’s pure and I’m good and you admire it! …
Commie Comey’s comment sounded like a dog whistle to me. Glad to see others agree.
Plus the “DOJ has lost its way” is Projection.
Also involved judges need to be taken down.
Half the story is vindication of those who were illegally targeted.
The other half is the prosecution and punishment of those who were involved with all the coup activities.
General Flynn’s public and legal restoration is only the beginning. But until those who enacted this phase of the coup are identified, prosecuted and punished with the same vigor, closure is far from reached.
The enemy has to be crippled at the least, destroyed if possible. No ‘big fish’ should be allowed to weasel their way out via apologies, passing the buck or resigning. Any plea deal should include explicit admission of guilt that follows them forever.
After three plus years the momentum has shifted. Strike while the iron is hot. The MSM may go crazy, but with release of the pertinent documents and subsequent charges their spin will turn to parody trying to justify the undeniable.
A collective group of Baghdad Bob’s, frantically trying to cling to their old narrative.
Clapper covering his ass?
RUN FORREST, RUN !
BUT BUT BUT everyone remember: NONE of this is attributable IN ANY WAY WHATSOEVER to Bill Barr’s good faith effort to come out of retirement and risk his professional reputation by heading into the eye of this raging hurricane, all to help PDJT save this proud and blessed democracy and our grandchildren’s freedom. NONE. Everyone stay focussed. We need more disparaging of Bill Barr in this thread. Certainly someone can lob the ignorant nickname “bagpipes” at least.
I keed I keep but for everyone joke, if humorous at all (not to be presumptuous that my feeble effort at a moment of levity actually was humorous) has at its root at least an element of truth…
Great day for everyone on this board who has gone all in to shine the light on these corrupt matters. Great day for all Americans!
Those who are convinced that Barr is black hat will continue to deny that Barr has done good things.
He was “ordered” by the FISA court to investigate and release documents they say. Never mind the FISA court set no timeline for him to investigate and he did it on Trump-time, not DOJ-time.
Now he has the case against Flynn thrown out with prejudice so they say he should have let the judge do the dirty work and “something, something something”, therefore Barr bad.
Does that not remind some of the same quality of denial that the Dems and MSM are putting forth over the Flynn exoneration?
Or the constant attempt to maintain that PDJT is evil and therefore everything he says or does must be bad?
Nothing will satisfy them. Barr could walk on water while carrying the severed heads of Comey and McCabe in either hand and they would complain “what about the rest of them?”
Damn right… “What about the rest of them?” Not one single one of these jaybirds should skate. No not one.
Gda53 AMEN! The Barr bashing here has been sickening! Just like the Demonrats party! Just like a bunch of feuding children!
The doj may be covering the agencies by dropping the charges. If the judge withdrew the plea but made it go to trial, every one of these people could be brought in to testify and the sordid details would be a constant drip of evil, for months
Am I the only one who thinks, he just asked his sleeper cells to activate against the President? Seriously these people live in a land so corrupted they think we all think like them. My mind will never be that rotten or dirty demorats NEVER?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes. I totally interpreted it that way. It’s pull the pin time for these traitors. All conservative hands on deck !
Let’s not get too excited. Barr let McCabe walk, so he’s not exactly pursuing justice across the board. It was McCabe and Comey that pursued this degeneracy against Flynn.
Sidney Powell was asked about the decline to prosecute McCabe, at a QA session after a speech she gave at Hillsdale College in March 2020. Her opinion was that it was a narrow issue and she believed that Barr just preferred to let that one go in favor of much bigger issues being cooked up to fry McCabe and the rest. It’s an hour worth spending to watch: ( youtube.com/watch?v=LTV1Y_QuZOM )
I have thought much the same theirs a bigger trap down the road with no exits.
Railer grow up! Whining babies!
Joe Biden just had a fake “town-hall meeting” targeted to Tampa. FL. Intellectually and technically unwatchable with buttering practically every word. I just skipped ahead looking for Joe. He appears with a pre-recorded 10 min speech, from 0:37 min to 0:47 min. No specific policies mentioned. Alleges that 70% of unemployment claims are being ignored by Trump administration. Watch at your own risk. I suspect they will re-pack this 10 minute “speech” wash, rinse, repeat, and call it a campaign.
That’s because the Tampa Bay Times has a Marxist cult following. Almost exactly like Miami-Dade but with I-75 accents and trust fund money.
And this guy is beating Trump in all the “polls”. Right.
Alleges that 70% of unemployment claims are being ignored by Trump administration.
Sounds like the usual gibberish from Senile Joe.The Trump administration has nothing to do with unemployment claims. If you make an unemployment claim you make it with your state, not the feds.
Oh my gosh!! Is that the best his technical team can do? It literally was unwatchable…so pathetic.
I can’t decide. Is Clapper dumber than Comey, or is Comey dumber than Clapper? It seems to be the only question I have about this whole affair
He looks like Elmer Fudd and you know what happened to that wascally wabbit.
I’m still confused as to how Covington was able to become Flynn’s attorney??? Trisha Anderson, who apparently was instrumental in the plot is a partner at Covington? Talk about a conflict, DOJ needs to supeona all interoffice communication involving this case…
I’m impressed with General Flynn’s demeanor and body language throughout this ordeal. Will be interesting to hear him talk now that he’s free. Has a steely eye, and a very determined look to him. Definitely of the Warrior caste. My take is he is someone not to be downrange from. Hoping for good things. Run silent, run deep.
On topic: Such a sick puppy he is….pleading with “little people” to lay down their lives for the worthless big dogs laying in the sun snoozing… Someone should remove any male appendages found in residence and stuff them in his mouth before torching that tire around his head full of gas.
Off topic, transcripts:… IF I got this right, we are missing ONE due to shifty being a putz…So, if the word was out that Grenell was going to dump them in the AM anyway….just help him out so this last one/item finds it’s way into the public domaine RIGHT THE FRICK NOW…. and, fry him at the news briefing where it’s done…
Schiffty schiff withheld approximately 3500 pages. He’s still as dirty as pond scum.
POTUS should fire Wray and nominate Flynn for FBI director. All the Dem lies would be exposed and destroyed, in public, during the hearings, and the MSM would be forced to cover it all.
No Grenell
Grenell
Radcliffe to FBI Director, Gen Flynn to DNI
LikeLiked by 3 people
There you go!
There you go!
President Lincoln’s assassination conspirators – right? They hanged a woman! This used to be what justice looked like.
This one for SD! You make us all very proud of this site SD! Ad rem and the rest!
Don’t forget the cia and five eyes involvement in all this crap.
ALL OF YOU WATCH TUCKER! HE’S ROCKING!
Tucker is fire tonight. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
James Comey go to hell!
Looks like they filed the paperwork to draft Michelle back on 4/30
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00745075/?tab=filings
No one can beat President Trump in November. Not Big Mike, Not sleepy Biden, Not any Clintons, Not fatass Stacy Abrahams, no one. No one. No one. No one. Not even the PLANNEDemic.
Don’t let enthusiasm for POTUS fool you to believe that “nothing” can beat him. You already know that the Swamp is damnably ugly and they will do anything and everything in their power to get him out. They absolutely will lie, cheat, steal, and murder to do it. POTUS got into office on a fluke (a positive one for Deplorables), by a few million votes and just barely flipping states that the Hildebeast arrogantly assumed were hers. But Swamp Dwellers know that if he is returned to office they could very well end up in nooses at Gitmo, so they certainly won’t allow anything close to an honest election if they can prevent it. You’ll want to watch Robert Epstein’s 2019 Senate testimony: ( youtube.com/results?search_query=robert+epstein+senate+testimony ). He self-identifies as a Lib, but he’s terrified and outraged at BigTech deliberately plotting to manipulating the election.
Yes – don’t let caution be dampened by our enthusiasm.
So, what specifically is your issue with a sober, factual approach to understanding just how evil the enemy is? Proclaiming “nothing” can win against POTUS, when we have already seen how half of the country is poisoned against innocent men and women, is absurd. Did you forget that Gen. Flynn “should” have been in jail by now? (Not me asserting that, I know he’s innocent; I am saying that the corrupt system normally by now would have already locked him away.) We have been very lucky. Trusting “luck” is not a strategy.
Check out the rat pencil neck Shiff and his statement relative to his release of the 53 transcripts. He pitches the well rehearsed narrative spin that everyone has at the ready. Evil Barr, all political, everything they did to investigate was legit, Flynn lied, etc.
Need key leaders ready to walk America through this disaster, in simple, big point statements. Get on the air and outline exactly why this is so bad, so contrived, so illegal and so needing trials/prison.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jumping ship or stay on or else it is Big Ugly Time.
Yah right…
Comey, tweet deconstructed…
His fear of heading to the exits, does not means the jig is up on the political leadership of the small group, it means the small group decisions can not be defended so the only play left is to signal to jump ship to a create a void, and in that void politically the small group has many recourses. Basically, Comey can’t say quit the resistance fight, the game is up, what he must say is, “Stay the course, remain on station, while signaling the needed desperation so as to affect jumping ship outcomes the MSM is more than able to script.
Play the zero sum game theory here. Think contrarily.
If the top FBI/DoJ personnel walked into the office tomorrow and resigned, where would that leave the Institutions, it would leave a vacuum that can be strung along in MSMland as being filled with those looking to cut their teeth in exacting a price. All the hall marks of political DC Currency.
If it was up to me, the key is to come down hard in declassification. Put it all out there, and then assemble the pieces as a means forward. Stop playing the game of dribbling it out piece by piece to build a political responce narrative heading into an election, since that is only an invitation to playing the DC two step.
Comey has just signaled the lawfare defense game plan.
So stop playing their game.
IT’S OVER COME-EY
JUST GIVE IT UP!
SURRENDER ALREADY
Is it possible Comey was working directly with Obama and leaving out the DOJ?
Comey = 100% swamp rat
Sorry Comey, if you think this is the way the Department of JUSTICE is normally run and you were somehow justified in your attempts to participate in a coup against the man we elected, you are not the kind of human being we want in government. You SHOULD go to jail.
Comey, do you mean like the ‘honest, competent leadership’ you gave the FBI?
I still want to know who was running this big baby. He was too much of a putz to have been the ‘competent’ leader of this traitorous act. If the water in the pot gets any hotter, maybe the putz will try to jump out and start singing to save his ass. That would be a song I’d love to hear. Would the Da Capo of his aria lead to Clapper? Brennan maybe? Or to the Almighty One himself, Obama?
The stage is set. Get ready, Comey! Let’s hope its curtains for you soon. But not to hide behind!
Boys, build that scaffold high ! Comey is a tall man.
cut him down to size first
The old saying is “there is no honor among thieves”. He’s very worried about his buddies ratting him out.
I cannot believe what a tremendous LIAR that Comey is! Hangin’s too good for him; Burnin’s too good for him … he should be cut into itsy bitsy pieces and buried alive … or worse, suffer the same death as the Prophet Isaiah.
Please clap.
