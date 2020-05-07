James Comey Begs Remaining DOJ Resistance Operatives to Continue Efforts to Shield the “Small Group”…

“Please stay” is a cry from the SMALL GROUP plotters to remind their internal allies, running shield and defense, that Lawfare needs them to continue the resistance. The key person they need to keep on their team is DOJ Inspector General ¹Michael Horowitz.

The remarkable thing about this, inferring a certain amount of narrative desperation, is that James Comey would send such a ²message so publicly. The small group is really, really, counting on the latest development, where President Obama is getting pulled closer into their plot, to save themselves from potential legal trouble.

¹Officials within the FBI previously defended Director Wray by saying he provided all of the latest breaking documentary evidence to OIG Horowitz. If that’s factually true (very big question) then Horowitz is in the spotlight internally. That’s a hot mess to navigate.

²If there is to be a Big Ugly, today would be a really good day to monitor internal DOJ and FBI communications. Just sayin’..