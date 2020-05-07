HPSCI and ODNI Release 53 Declassified Transcripts From ‘Russia-gate’ Witness Testimony…

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have both released a set of 53 declassified transcripts from the 2018 House investigation. Grenell forced Schiff’s compliance.

The House Transcripts are AVAILABLE HERE

The ODNI Transcripts are AVAILABLE HERE.

Due to the sensitivity of content; and due to Chairman Adam Schiff’s previous statement that his staff was re-reviewing to add redactions; I would strongly urge everyone who is reviewing the transcripts to use the ODNI version.

Additionally, CTH is providing links to the ODNI pdf versions below.

1. Alexander Nix

2. Anatoli Samachornov

3. Andrew Brown

4. Andrew McCabe

5. Benjamin Rhodes

6. Boris Epshteyn

7. Brad Parscale

8. Corey Lewandowski (Jan 2018)

9. Corey Lewandowski (Mar 2018)

10. Daniel Coats

11. David Kramer (Dec 2017)

12. David Kramer (Jan 2018)

13. Diana Denman

14. Donald Trump, Jr.

15. Evelyn Farkas

16. FBI Special Agent

17. Felix Sater

18. Hope Hicks

19. Ike Kaveladze

20. Jake Sullivan

21. James Clapper

22. Jared Kushner

23. Jefferson Sessions

24. Jeffrey Gordon

25. John Carlin

26. John Podesta (Dec 2017)

27. John Podesta (Jun 2017)

28. Jonathan Safron

29. Keith Schiller

30. Loretta Lynch

31. Marc Elias

32. Mary McCord

33. Matthew Tait

34. Michael Caputo

35. Michael Cohen

36. Michael Goldfarb

37. Michael Sussman

38. Peter Fritsch

39. Rhona Graff

40. Rick Dearborn

41. Rinat Akhmetshin

42. Rob Goldstone

43. Roger Stone

44. Sally Yates

45. Samantha Power

46. Samuel Clovis

47. Shawn Henry

48. Stephen Bannon (Feb 2018)

49. Stephen Bannon (Jan 2018)

50. Susan Rice

51. Thomas Catan

52. Walid Phares

53. Yared Tamene

It is going to take some time to go through the transcripts and review for details that will be important context for later events and releases.   However, if you are doing your own research feel free to provide information on your findings in the comment section below.

 

