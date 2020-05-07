HPSCI and ODNI Release 53 Declassified Transcripts From ‘Russia-gate’ Witness Testimony…

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have both released a set of 53 declassified transcripts from the 2018 House investigation. Grenell forced Schiff’s compliance.
The House Transcripts are AVAILABLE HERE
The ODNI Transcripts are AVAILABLE HERE.
Due to the sensitivity of content; and due to Chairman Adam Schiff’s previous statement that his staff was re-reviewing to add redactions; I would strongly urge everyone who is reviewing the transcripts to use the ODNI version.
Additionally, CTH is providing links to the ODNI pdf versions below.
8. Corey Lewandowski (Jan 2018)
9. Corey Lewandowski (Mar 2018)
It is going to take some time to go through the transcripts and review for details that will be important context for later events and releases. However, if you are doing your own research feel free to provide information on your findings in the comment section below.
I hope someone does a search and compare between the HPSCI and ODNI versions to see what shifty tries to keep redacted. Might be the easiest way to determine what he is most freaking out about. It would also probably point to where his direct involvement is located in this coup.
Indeed it is!! Info coming hard and fast now! I think the President is DONE with the Covid coup…he has probably been getting intel as to WHO was behind it (pun intended) and he is NOT going to play nice anymore!!
Will be interesting to see how the Sunday talk shows try to spin all of this…
Is it safe to say none of this information could be released as long as an ongoing investigation was going on? Now that Durham’s investigation is over, the documents can be released and these documents all have to be released prior to Durham announcing indictments. So is this all just the opening act?
That is too much logic for the sky is falling group.
no. this info was to be released last year.
So they did interview Evelyn Farkas…
#15 on the ODNI release.
And sadly she is running to replace Nita Old Lady Lowey in my district (Westchester County NY) – ugh
Holy crap, seriously?
And she is now running for Congress; Hilary Clinton’s district, no less.
She announced about the time some of the Ukraine documents started coming out. Will be interesting if she gets dragged back into the spotlight.
Hers is the first one I’ve read! She was just guessing in that msnbc piece. She only knows what she reads in the papers. She doesn’t know anything about anything. She wasn’t an intelligence analyst (but later she says she was). She’s just an expert-y expert with thirty years of experience whose gut told her there was funny business amok. There had to be something going on. It was in the media!
Thank you, SD!🍷 I’ll need more than 24 hrs in a day to keep up with these releases.😕 But my weekend will be all smiles.😁👍🏻🇺🇸
The one thing no one seams to be talking much about is if Russia Russia Russia was a scam and a hoax how did the Mueller Investigation ever get started in the first place. How did all the Republicans get duped into allowing it to even get started?
Answer: Rod Rosenstein
I think that’s the convenient answer but I would bet most if not all of Congress was well aware what was happening.
Yep – the RINOs were just as eager as the Dems were to get rid of Donald Trump!!
There are many in the Republican Party who did not want Trump to win his election either. I suspect we will find that they got their office by dipping into the FBI NSA Query pond to defeat their challengers as well as Obama’s staff. The establishment had a good system of graft going.
Hah! I think you give the repubs far far too much credit for having a collective, or with very few exceptions, individual spine(s).
They were scurrying for cover as fast as they could, regardless of their public statements of “support” for POTUS amidst all the faux outrage and hysteria by the dimocrats and their media co-conspirators.
They were not duped so much as afraid of being criticized etc. by the media they are constantly, and unsuccessfully, with whom they are constantly trying to curry favor.
Because they are up to their a~~ in alligators.
By the by, you – and your screen name – are responsible for me picking up my guitar again and giving another try.
Thank you.
my name is jeff and I am too, re-learning. This time left-handed.
I don’t think “duped” is even close to the right word. Perhaps “complicit” is too strong, but it’s a step in the right direction….
Is that what schiff looks when it hits the fan? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I already caught a huge lie at the beginning of Sally Yates’ testimony.
She swore to tell the truth.
Gipper…. excellent comment! 😂
Goes for several others as well
Yates no doubt meant she’d tell “her truth,” which seems to carry a lot of weight with these lefties.
“Due to the sensitivity of content; and due to Chairman Adam Schiff’s previous statement that his staff was re-reviewing to add redactions; I would strongly urge everyone who is reviewing the transcripts to use the ODNI version.”
Oh please Please PLEASE tell me someone’s gonna run a comparison between the two!! If #SchiffForBrains and his clowns are really redacting, let’s find out what!
Schiff is giving media cover to not report important points by stating the Congress did not release that information. Like the whistler’s id.
There was no predicate for the Mueller investigation. Rosenstein was a willing accomplice. He is the person who appointed Mueller to open the investigation, and at that time they ALL knew it was based on garbage and lies. Want to see that 3rd scope memo …. I hope this is the beginning of The Great Unraveling!
CBS said 57 transcripts. Huh?
That’s how many states there are per Barack Obama.
I think there are 53 transcripts and 4 related memos and letters. Something like that.
CBS said 57 transcripts. Huh?
Perhaps they asked Obama how many transcripts there were.
What an extraordinary day of #WINNING!
I havent been excited about events like this since the iron curtain came down.
Hope Hicks Pg 15. she states she has a Gmail acct. WHY ON EARTH would anyone have a gmail account? Why not just spray paint all your correspondence on the side walk for everyone to see?
#5 should read, “Ben ‘Rat Face’ Rhodes”.
Sundance and team, I just reviewed the Susan Rice transcript. Points that stick out:
1. Who is this Billingsly guy? First time I heard of him. Was he the intermediary for Rice as far as unmaskings? Was he the one doing it for her to hand to her? Or was he the one who leaked (and not DOD Baker)? Keep in mind I’m doing this while watching my 3 kids 😁
2. That b 👁 tch Susan Rice tips her hand and basically lays out her vendetta with General Flynn. She hated that he was talking to foreigners during the transition! She complains of having to track Flynn down because all the “foreigners” were taking to Flynn and not her. She is a psychopath and is unable to understand her failure at foreign policy, and Obama’s failed foreign policies.
3. Susan Rices answers that she has never unmasked US persons’ names or leaked classified information for political purposes. Trey Gowdy follows up by asking her what “for political purposes” means? She answers that she doesn’t know what that means? How can you swear to not have done something If you don’t know what that something is? Word salad and limbo just like your typical Leftist.
4. I would mind Kathy Rummler going to prison with Rice and Co. she is evil to the core and thick as thieves with Barry.
5. I’m glad Trey Gowdy is not in DC anymore. He is a blank bullet or all hat and no cattle.
From the transcript, I couldn’t tell if he was wearing a purple tie with gel in his hair.
My summary from Rice’s transcript is that she and Obama absolutely loathed and hated Flynn for opposing their policies and for just being a patriotic American (not a community organizer or communist). Now…bedtime!
Remember when the trust the plan crew said Rice was helping Flynn set everyone up? Yea good times.
I am unable to use the search function in the pdfs. Is it the program I use or are they protected. If protected why?
Are they really PDFs? Did you try ctr F?
“I would strongly urge everyone who is reviewing the transcripts to use the ODNI version.”
Will the two even be close enough to be considered versions of each other? Or will it be more like the difference between reading the Koran and the New Testament ?
I spent about 20 minutes just now skimming the Loretta Lynch deposition. Elise Stefanik was the GOP principal questioner…Schiff was the Dem. I did no waste my time reading his BS.
Stefanik spent a lot of quality time trying to get this slippery creature to tell her about what Lynch knew and when. This included how her department was supposed to work when counter intelligence activities were undertaken, and how applications to the FISA worked.
In addition to such process questions, she was repeatedly asked about when she learned anything about the Russia stuff, the FISA applications, the Steele dossier, and related.
You will not be surprised that Lynch repeatedly could not recall anything; could not offer an opinion about anything; and could not even remember how her Department was supposed to work.
There was a lot of stuff redacted in this interview as well.
BTW — Stefanik was impressive.
I read that one as well. Ditto.
I just randomly picked Dr Walid Phares …. the intensity of this interrogation sorry inquisition,…. wanting to know the contend of the discussion with the President as a candidate, where, what who…. this was not an “ interview”, this was an Inquisition outright.
I’ve completed my review. I’ll keep it short and to the point: BIG UGLY.
McCabe states he couldn’t pick out one single thing that was true in Steels dossier. When asked what he New to be true or strongly true.
Around page 100 some really interesting stuff. He also named a few names that he was working with / team, that I have not seen on here .
Also Andy seems to not know a thing that Bruce Ohr was still talking to Steele after FBI “supposedly but ties with him. Also didn’t know Bruce ohrs wife worked for fusion. Said Mcaine dropped the dossier.
Where is Lisa page testimony. Why is she not in there.
I’m only part way through Loretta Lynch’s testimony. Lots of redactions in red.
Responding to questions from Stephonik, she obfuscates, deflects, and throws others under the bus- “I wouldn’t know, that would be the deputy director..I’m not sure of how that would work and wouldn’t want to answer incorrectly…I was not made aware…The chicken ate my report…”
You get the gist.
Reading Lynch now. LOTS of redactions. Like the entirety of page 47.
Any computer wiz out there that has done a side by side document compare between Shifty’s release vs Grenell release?
LikeLike
Sounds like he was the guy who was painting & pushing the phony narrative picked up by the democrat media.
Entire pages of redactions 🙄
#16 FBI Special Agent:
Q Let’s transition a little bit here. With Christopher Steele, when did
you first become aware or were informed by him of the material that would later
become known as the Steele dossier?
A It was early July of 2016. I received a call from Christopher Steele
saying, I need to see you, I’ve got some significant information that you need to
see.
So……not September!
It’s pretty obvious what’s going on here. Grenell and the White House used Schiff’s own intransigence against himself, by forcing him to release the Russia documents at the worst possible moment.
After all this time, the reckoning has finally begun. A series of highly damaging and embarrassing public disclosures will likely be followed by indictments and prosecutions of some high-profile individuals.
President Trump has vowed this will never happen again, and he’s yet to break one of his promises.
tweet of the day –
Ben Rhodes – I didn’t know he worked for Obama (is he still?) after the BHO term ended.
