DOJ Drops The Case Against Michael Flynn…

Fantasic news. Hours after prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from involvement in the case (and all other cases), the United States Dept. of Justice has filed a 20-page motion with the court [pdf here] to drop the case against Michael Flynn.
The DOJ says in their filing there was no legitimate legal reason to interview Lt. Gen Michael Flynn; and there is no evidence that Lt. Gen Flynn lied to the FBI during their interview on January 24, 2017.
Attorney Sidney Powell was victorious on behalf of her client. Congratulations. The full filing is also embedded below.
.
Truth prevails. . .Finally. Now would be a good time to declassify everything pertaining to CH & Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joeblpmpbi… Mueller is a “good friend” of Barr… This should be mentioned often.
LikeLike
Man, I’ve had a lot of friends who aren’t friends anymore. But maybe that’s just me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FTA:
“The DOJ says in their filing there was no legitimate legal reason to interview Lt. Gen Michael Flynn; and there is no evidence that Lt. Gen Flynn lied to the FBI during their interview on January 24, 2017.”
This is the BEST POSSIBLE OUTCOME for Gen Mike Flynn. EXONERATION.
Now he needs to be “Made Whole” financially. And I’m not just talking about “Legal Fees and Lost Wages.” There should be “Pain and Suffering” awards for him, and every member of his family. THEN there should be punitive damages paid. The Flynns should never have to worry about money again.
And the people who did this to him should be prosecuted and sent to prison.
BTW… did you hear that the DoJ has closed their case against Andy McCabe?
Like I’ve said all along… NO ONE OF ANY SIGNIFICANCE WILL EVER BE PROSECUTED FOR THE VOUP, SPYGATE, OR FISAGATE. But at least the right thing is being done for General Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My understanding is they closed one of two cases. I forget the details. That seems like years ago.
LikeLike
“ And the people who did this to him should be prosecuted, disbarred and sent to prison.”
And should be forced to personally make him financially whole plus pain and suffering, not the taxpayers!
LikeLike
Hooah!
Praise the lord and pass the ammunition.
This is just one of the first salvos against the coup plotters.
Justice for Mike Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Civil lawsuit should commence soon. Let’s start with Commie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You said “Commie”. Did you mean “Comey”?
As if there is a difference?
LikeLike
Fraudian slip
LikeLike
So Schiffty and Nadler had a case against President Trump. They expected a sentence and a pardon.
Then they would accuse the President of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Ouch. It imploded. vanGrack attack back fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good news! Long overdue.
LikeLike
Looking forward to Grandma’s prayer tomorrow morning when she moves the General out of the Pray list into the Praise list.
This is one of the best days since Virusapocalypse slammed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen Rex.
LikeLike
Bless you, Sidney Powell! May God bless you for your determination to see Gen. Flynn exonerated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
He missed on Mueller and his Merry Band of Thugs and Liars
LikeLike
Sundance, thanks for your tireless search for truth and justice.
I do believe there may be a payoff coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how this happened just as Eric Holder’s possible involvement in the case gets mentioned…
LikeLike
LikeLike