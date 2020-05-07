DOJ Drops The Case Against Michael Flynn…

Fantasic news. Hours after prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from involvement in the case (and all other cases), the United States Dept. of Justice has filed a 20-page motion with the court [pdf here] to drop the case against Michael Flynn.

[Cloud pdf Here]

The DOJ says in their filing there was no legitimate legal reason to interview Lt. Gen Michael Flynn; and there is no evidence that Lt. Gen Flynn lied to the FBI during their interview on January 24, 2017.

Attorney Sidney Powell was victorious on behalf of her client. Congratulations. The full filing is also embedded below.

