DOJ Drops The Case Against Michael Flynn…

Posted on May 7, 2020 by

Fantasic news.  Hours after prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from involvement in the case (and all other cases), the United States Dept. of Justice has filed a 20-page motion with the court [pdf here] to drop the case against Michael Flynn.

[Cloud pdf Here]

The DOJ says in their filing there was no legitimate legal reason to interview Lt. Gen Michael Flynn; and there is no evidence that Lt. Gen Flynn lied to the FBI during their interview on January 24, 2017.

Attorney Sidney Powell was victorious on behalf of her client.  Congratulations. The full filing is also embedded below.

.

 

  1. Joebkonobi says:
    May 7, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Truth prevails. . .Finally. Now would be a good time to declassify everything pertaining to CH & Mueller.

  2. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    FTA:

    “The DOJ says in their filing there was no legitimate legal reason to interview Lt. Gen Michael Flynn; and there is no evidence that Lt. Gen Flynn lied to the FBI during their interview on January 24, 2017.”

    This is the BEST POSSIBLE OUTCOME for Gen Mike Flynn. EXONERATION.

    Now he needs to be “Made Whole” financially. And I’m not just talking about “Legal Fees and Lost Wages.” There should be “Pain and Suffering” awards for him, and every member of his family. THEN there should be punitive damages paid. The Flynns should never have to worry about money again.

    And the people who did this to him should be prosecuted and sent to prison.

    BTW… did you hear that the DoJ has closed their case against Andy McCabe?
    Like I’ve said all along… NO ONE OF ANY SIGNIFICANCE WILL EVER BE PROSECUTED FOR THE VOUP, SPYGATE, OR FISAGATE. But at least the right thing is being done for General Flynn.

    • Joemama says:
      May 7, 2020 at 9:21 pm

      My understanding is they closed one of two cases. I forget the details. That seems like years ago.

    • littleanniefannie says:
      May 7, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      “ And the people who did this to him should be prosecuted, disbarred and sent to prison.”
      And should be forced to personally make him financially whole plus pain and suffering, not the taxpayers!

  3. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    May 7, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Hooah!
    Praise the lord and pass the ammunition.
    This is just one of the first salvos against the coup plotters.
    Justice for Mike Flynn.

  4. CNN_sucks says:
    May 7, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Civil lawsuit should commence soon. Let’s start with Commie.

  5. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    May 7, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    So Schiffty and Nadler had a case against President Trump. They expected a sentence and a pardon.
    Then they would accuse the President of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
    Ouch. It imploded. vanGrack attack back fired.

  6. jx says:
    May 7, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Good news! Long overdue.

  7. steph_gray says:
    May 7, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Looking forward to Grandma’s prayer tomorrow morning when she moves the General out of the Pray list into the Praise list.

    This is one of the best days since Virusapocalypse slammed.

  8. meow4me2 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Bless you, Sidney Powell! May God bless you for your determination to see Gen. Flynn exonerated.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 8:57 pm

  10. Joemama says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Sundance, thanks for your tireless search for truth and justice.

    I do believe there may be a payoff coming.

  11. MikeN says:
    May 7, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    Funny how this happened just as Eric Holder’s possible involvement in the case gets mentioned…

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 10:46 pm

