Andrew McCarthy Discusses Rod Rosenstein’s Flawed Second Scope Memo…

Andrew McCarthy discusses the reason why former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had to deliver a second scope memo in August 2017 because there was no underlying crime outlined when Mueller was initiated in May 2017.
Rosenstein authorized Robert Mueller to go searching for any criminal activity.
No reports. Indictments!
FIRE Chris Wray.
FIRE Dana Boente.
FIRE Brandon Van Grack.
FIRE Demers.
FIRE staff corroborators.
Why is AG Bill Barr allowing the foxes to guard the hen house?
Ooooh Noooo, Mr. Bill!
“Rosenstein authorized Robert Mueller to go searching for any criminal activity.”
Do you think Mr. Rosenstein us going to return the cuff links that PDJT gave him?
Asset forfeiture?
Durham should feel like a “one-eyed dog in a meat market” —wondering which FBI/CIA Obama White House ass to bite first.
