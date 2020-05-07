Andrew McCarthy Discusses Rod Rosenstein’s Flawed Second Scope Memo…

Posted on May 7, 2020 by

Andrew McCarthy discusses the reason why former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had to deliver a second scope memo in August 2017 because there was no underlying crime outlined when Mueller was initiated in May 2017.

Rosenstein authorized Robert Mueller to go searching for any criminal activity.

6 Responses to Andrew McCarthy Discusses Rod Rosenstein’s Flawed Second Scope Memo…

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    May 7, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    No reports. Indictments!

    FIRE Chris Wray.
    FIRE Dana Boente.
    FIRE Brandon Van Grack.
    FIRE Demers.
    FIRE staff corroborators.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. mello says:
    May 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Ooooh Noooo, Mr. Bill!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 7, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    “Rosenstein authorized Robert Mueller to go searching for any criminal activity.”

    Do you think Mr. Rosenstein us going to return the cuff links that PDJT gave him?

    Like

    Reply
  4. 24may98 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    Durham should feel like a “one-eyed dog in a meat market” —wondering which FBI/CIA Obama White House ass to bite first.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

