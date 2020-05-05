Dallas County, Texas Salon Owner Jailed For COVID-19 Noncompliance – Opened Business Now Incarcerated…

It doesn’t come as a shock but it is ridiculous in the extreme. A Dallas County Texas salon owner has been sentenced to a week in jail for defying the order to keep her business closed. “I couldn’t feed my family and my stylists couldn’t feed their families” Ms. Shelly Luther testified. The court didn’t care.

The stakes are escalating daily as economic desperation takes over and the oppressive hand of the authoritarian government officials refuse to loosen their grip on their new found power over the population. Confrontation is likely to get much worse quickly.

TEXAS – A Dallas salon owner will spend a week in jail after she was found in contempt of court Tuesday for violating a court order to close her salon during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the jail time, Shelley Luther was fined at least $3,500 for continuing to operate her business, Salon à la Mode, in violation of a temporary restraining order issued against the business.

Like other businesses deemed nonessential, Luther’s Far North Dallas salon was forced to close March 22 after Dallas County enacted its stay-at-home order. She reopened the salon on April 24 despite that order, and tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins at a demonstration the following day. […] “I couldn’t feed my family and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified. (read more)

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

Unfortunately we predicted this exact outcome when we were discussing how the Blue regions would line up to destroy the financial livelihoods of people living within oppressive control zones. [Previously Here] There is a growing likelihood things will continue to escalate as people get increasingly desperate and isolated.

This activity is fuel for a full WACO-style confrontation; which, ultimately would serve the interests of the control authoritarians. This is not a good trend to be seeing.

Also, on the same day this news comes out, we see fully armed SWAT team members with armored vehicles moving in to stop another business and arrest the owners. Again, this type of activity is going to end with a violent confrontation:

Ector County Sheriff’s SWAT team raiding a peaceful protest at Big Daddy Zane’s in West Odessa. The bar opened this afternoon despite Abbott’s latest orders, saying “all businesses are essential.” Full coverage tonight on @KPEJFOX24News & @Big2News pic.twitter.com/WHiwhmisgs — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) May 5, 2020

When you see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when you see that in order to invoke your first amendment right to speech; or your sixth amendment right to due process, you must obtain permission from men who rebuke our constitution; when you see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when you see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you; when you see corruption holding influence, and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; you will know that your freedom too is soon to perish…

The authoritarian government appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.

A reminder:… During this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.

The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.

However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.

If you track the oppression and confrontation you will note it increases in direct proportion to the level of Democrat authoritarian control on a very local level. The higher the spike in the maps below, the greater likelihood your freedom will be removed and you will need to be very careful about any grievance protest.

Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.

Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.

As we are seeing, officials within the totalitarian state are not opposed to using full military tactics against U.S. citizens. This is not new, we have seen this for decades; only this time it is more widespread. The police firebombed the group MOVE in Philadelphia. Federal officials assassinated members of the Weaver family in Ruby Ridge, Iowa; and everyone is familiar with the WACO Texas massacre. Those events highlight the potential, only now we are talking about hundreds, perhaps thousands of simultaneous events; again, depending on the level of desperation.

This is going to be one hell of a struggle. A Spring and Summer conflict looms like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics. The pressure is building quickly, be careful.

Conduct your affairs accordingly.

It’s not about a virus; it’s about control…

The tall blue spires are the extreme danger zones.