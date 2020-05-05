Dallas County, Texas Salon Owner Jailed For COVID-19 Noncompliance – Opened Business Now Incarcerated…

It doesn’t come as a shock but it is ridiculous in the extreme. A Dallas County Texas salon owner has been sentenced to a week in jail for defying the order to keep her business closed. “I couldn’t feed my family and my stylists couldn’t feed their families” Ms. Shelly Luther testified. The court didn’t care.
The stakes are escalating daily as economic desperation takes over and the oppressive hand of the authoritarian government officials refuse to loosen their grip on their new found power over the population. Confrontation is likely to get much worse quickly.
TEXAS – A Dallas salon owner will spend a week in jail after she was found in contempt of court Tuesday for violating a court order to close her salon during the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to the jail time, Shelley Luther was fined at least $3,500 for continuing to operate her business, Salon à la Mode, in violation of a temporary restraining order issued against the business.
Like other businesses deemed nonessential, Luther’s Far North Dallas salon was forced to close March 22 after Dallas County enacted its stay-at-home order. She reopened the salon on April 24 despite that order, and tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins at a demonstration the following day.
[…] “I couldn’t feed my family and my stylists couldn’t feed their families,” Luther testified. (read more)
Unfortunately we predicted this exact outcome when we were discussing how the Blue regions would line up to destroy the financial livelihoods of people living within oppressive control zones. [Previously Here] There is a growing likelihood things will continue to escalate as people get increasingly desperate and isolated.
This activity is fuel for a full WACO-style confrontation; which, ultimately would serve the interests of the control authoritarians. This is not a good trend to be seeing.
Also, on the same day this news comes out, we see fully armed SWAT team members with armored vehicles moving in to stop another business and arrest the owners. Again, this type of activity is going to end with a violent confrontation:
When you see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when you see that in order to invoke your first amendment right to speech; or your sixth amendment right to due process, you must obtain permission from men who rebuke our constitution; when you see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when you see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you; when you see corruption holding influence, and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; you will know that your freedom too is soon to perish…
The authoritarian government appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
A reminder:… During this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.
The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
If you track the oppression and confrontation you will note it increases in direct proportion to the level of Democrat authoritarian control on a very local level. The higher the spike in the maps below, the greater likelihood your freedom will be removed and you will need to be very careful about any grievance protest.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
As we are seeing, officials within the totalitarian state are not opposed to using full military tactics against U.S. citizens. This is not new, we have seen this for decades; only this time it is more widespread. The police firebombed the group MOVE in Philadelphia. Federal officials assassinated members of the Weaver family in Ruby Ridge, Iowa; and everyone is familiar with the WACO Texas massacre. Those events highlight the potential, only now we are talking about hundreds, perhaps thousands of simultaneous events; again, depending on the level of desperation.
This is going to be one hell of a struggle. A Spring and Summer conflict looms like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics. The pressure is building quickly, be careful.
Conduct your affairs accordingly.
It’s not about a virus; it’s about control…
The tall blue spires are the extreme danger zones.
Hunger will erode the residual support for LEOs.
There’s no hunger in IL, where maximum EBT benefits were automatically given, and the state is feeding the kids extra meals. People are selling their EBT for cash, right out in the open at the store.
Its sad what has happened to Dallas.
All of the conservatives left the city for the suburbs in Collin County or the mid cities.
All that was left was South Dallas, full of nothing but minorities, and self hating white liberal hipsters who live in the Oak Lawn/Downtown area, and smug limo liberal elitists who live in the north of downtown. This is what they voted for. I have no sympathy for anyone who chooses to remain in Dallas after this. The suburbs are far better.
I grew up in Fort Worth, and sadly we are starting to see the same thing play out in Fort Worth. All that will be left is the minorities in East Fort Worth, the hispanics in North Fort Worth, the self hating white liberal hipsters in the Magnolia/Fairmount area south of downtown, and the limo liberal elitists in the Colonial/TCU area.
There is a leftist County Commissioner, Clay Jenkins, who is singlehandedly pushing a very aggressive and anti-democratic but very Pro Democrat Party push trying to get himself noticed nationally among the DNC. He is a nasty freak and criminal creep. On a Dallas radio station there is one, sold republican, all the rest Democrats, on the Dallas County commissioner’s court, JJ Koch who was telling the audience about Clay Jenkins grafting county funds to illegally hire Covid response team from his former campaign managers and former staff into phony jobs so to take hundreds of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Dallas County property tax payers to fill their pockets, probably for future campaign funds. Jenkins is the one who in the past imported Ebola victims into Dallas which contaminated healthcare workers and celebrated that ignoble feat. That guy is the monster behind this nazi like arrest of this poor lady who’s trying to runs a legitimate business and sypport her family and that of her colleague. Jenkins is leading a nazi- like kristallnacht against conservatives in Dallas. The Dallas Morning News, the local daily, is a fraud. It’s hyperpartisan, endorses most leftists, staffed by leftists, says their mission as a paper is to be an agent for social change. I quit that paper 15 years ago since it was Democrat Party propaganda. Jenkins is a Schiff on wheels here due to the previous mayors inviting illegal immigrants of all kinds to live and vote in Dallas in order to turn Dallas Cobalt blue. The Dallas paper will let Jenkins spread his wings and fly.
Sounds like DoJ needs to clip his wings for civil rights violations and normal D frauds.
Doj? Who in doj?
Living close to downtown, yes, i feel this. Its really weird. But there are a lot more conservatives than you think. Fhey just aren’t loud.
This lady with the salon posed for cameras tearing up her citation; they felt like they needed to make an example of her. I ate at a closed restaurant many dYs; just in a speakeasy type environment
Our idiot gov abbott had a presser today opening salons, barbers, etc open friday. I hope this poor woman fights back with a lawsuit. Gyms open may 18 but the locker room stays closed. We have to wear gloves. Greg has never been in a gym and most definitely not my gym.
He’s paralyzed and in a wheelchair so he’s not a gym creature. What’s the beef with the Gov? He’s pretty great compared elsewhere. I like him.
First of all we have wheelchair bound and other impaired folks in our gym all the time. Second, a real Texas patriot knows greg is a Rino. One of my favorites (and i love hassling him on Twitter is his ‘I have banned all sanctuary cities’ to which i reply, but you dont enforce the law. He was a Cruz boot licker way back and did not like Trump. Many examples but dont like spending time on this subject.
I had someone in San Diego last night harrass me in the grocery store because I had temporarily put my mask around my neck even though I wasn’t within 10 feet of anyone. Not just harrass me, but verbally abuse and threaten me. Screaming to other customers in the store how I wasn’t wearing my mask and how I was putting lives in danger.
I didn’t want to wear a mask at all but grocery stores here will not let you in without one, I had no choice.
He followed me all the way out to the parking lot then recorded a video of me saying “smile to the camera, lawbreaker!”
Sorry to hear but good for you! Maybe you should just say, “Baaaah.”
You should have raised hell and screamed he was harassing you and making you feel unsafe..
Maybe you should have told him to back the f@#k off or you were going to beat the living piss out of him. Works for me every time.
And coughed in his face a couple of times.
My initial response would have been a polite version of “Come over here and make me, bitch.”
I would have told him ,what is your name and phone #,so my lawyer can get a hold of you.As you are harassing and verbally accosting me.But before that see this cell phone,I am calling the police,as you just spit at me.
This is done because they know they can get away with it. The Constitution/Bill of Rights are nothing but paper. Where is our AG? Playing with his bagpipes.
She needs to get a lawyer.
She’s probably broke, which makes the judge’s comments even more asinine (his suggesting she get a lawyer to fight the shutdown order).
This is all over gregg abbott’s social media demanding he pardon her which i am sure he wont. I also saw a gofund account somewhere.
The 2nd Amendment is our only defense from this crap. The longer people wait the worse it will be.
That or himself.
That’s my question too..
Barr made a real strong-sounding statement about monitoring states abuses of constitutional liberties but since then dozens of violations have occurred and all we’ve heard are [[[[ crickets ]]]]
I think someone needs to file a lawsuit or appeal or something…those seem to be the cases the DOJ enters.
All he does is issue strongly worded statements. Its like someone strongly condemning muggings to your face while you are being brutally mugged! He is awful! I have no respect for Barr.
A friend just told me that the local Mexican restaurant is open and there are probably at least 100 vehicles in the parking lot. The county is still under a lockdown order thru at least the 10th. 🙂
#CincodeMayoWaitsForNoOne
https://www.gofundme.com/f/shelley-luther-fund
If every freedom loving American donated $25.00 we could help this lady as she fights for all true Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep people need to make sure her fines are paid for this.
Looks like she is already at about 60k, good for her.
Northern California couple in Hawaii on their honeymoon arrested for quarantine violation
5 May 2020
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/05/05/northern-california-couple-in-hawaii-on-their-honeymoon-arrested-for-quarantine-violation
FBI Director and corrupt 0bama bureaucrat Chris Wray is still getting paid, which isn’t cool — at all…
A lot of DoJ lawyers, like the Mueller gang too.
Aaron Zelinsky is going after Dr Zelenko.
Does anyone know the link for the original interactive map? I wanted to zoom in on a particular area, but can’t find it.
Where is AG Barr? Arresting this woman using an unlawful executive order. Look what happened in Las Vegas, a business owner entered his closed business to access cleaning supplies and the store was raided by six police who threatened the owner and took away his business license for entering his closed store!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Asian massage parlor that offers sex for “tips” is open in the strip mall in my town, other small business are closed.
Gov. Abbott…Pardon on line 1…
you will move to front runner status with Gov. DeSantis!!
2024 DeSantis Abbott looks unstoppable!!!
Please.
I live in a blue zone and it is no fun I can tell you that. There is resistance forming. Blue leaders appear to be caving somewhat, but I do not trust them at all. They are destroying the economy here. Problem I see as no one is filing lawsuits; no lawyers clamoring to defend the small business owners…where is US Attorney. I emailed the US Attorney here and also the Governor…ridiculous. Most people are compliant.
Lawsuits are pointless. Look at Judicial Watch’s suit against Neusum today. They won but lost.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/court-agrees-newsom-proceeds/
Judicial Watch: Court Agrees that Newsom Plan to Give Tax Dollars to Illegal Aliens Likely Illegal But Allows it to Proceed
But I think she has to file something before the DOJ enters the case with a supporting brief or something. Or someone has to contact US Attorney in her location. Or maybe the Governor?
Who will fire the first shots? And once they do, who will stand with them versus who will adopt the language of “lone nuts” to discredit and mock them?
Well we know where Hannity stands.
At this point all hairstylists should be in the underground economy. Leave renting a shop and paying taxes and it is probably a pretty good business.
I wish I could find one here. They are all terrified because state licensing board said they will take away their licenses if they cut hair even in their own homes (NC). Wish we had some brave souls here…I really need a hair cut.
And where is abbott while this is going on…
Judge Clay Jenkins, the Ebola Judge. Hmmmmm. How did that happen?
‘I Had No Idea I Would Be In Charge,’ Dallas County Judge Says
by Krystina Martinez
http://stories.kera.org/surviving-ebola/2015/09/06/dallas-county-judge-clay-jenkins-i-had-no-idea-i-would-be-in-charge
He is well acquainted with everyone at the CDC and NIH.
Talked with biz owner today who brought up a point all owners are thinking about –
Litigation.
What if a business opens and someone says they got the covid from their shop?
We don’t need trump and honest Abe
We need 100 business owners and trump telling us the risks at this point from losing our economy are a million or 300 million times worse than the covid.
Period
Pretty hard to prove you contracted it at a business. How exactly does one prove that?
Speaking of litigation, I have been chatting with lawyers about class action suits against the municipalities in my area trying to dictate that we cannot even stay at our second home, much less privately offer it to friends and family or rentals.
I genuinely want to see these local governments drowned in bankruptcy and pools of their own proverbial blood at this point. No taxation without representation. If I can’t do as I please with my own private property, you do not get property taxes.
I got a haircut (legally) on Sunday, and they made me sign a waiver.
And don’t think for a minute that Ozero gave those MRAPs to municipal police and county sheriffs just for gits and shiggles. There was a plan…
And don’t think for a minute that Ozero gave those MRAPs to municipal police and county sheriffs just for gits and shiggles. There was a plan…
I hope the Governor will step in. It is amazing to see what has happened to this Country. It is a little scary where we will end up. The “we are all going to die” brain washing continues. I am sure it will continue when Fauci testifies at the Senate. I live in Newsom Dystopia and am praying that the young people will at least contemplate what it is like living under a “progressive” petty tyrant. Seeing how many of them are walking around in masks outside does not give me a great deal of hope. I am going to pray for this business owner.
When a pressure vessel bursts, it is inevitably suddenly, without warning, and spectacular. There is no relief valve on this pressure vessel. She’s gonna blow.
We see this unconstitutional crap going on by these self-appointed dictators but just imagine what America would be like today if the Hag had managed to steal the election. The left has become so EVIL and rabid, they would make the NAZIs look like the boy scouts.
This is pure communism.
When I saw this type stuff going on in Comminist Russia, East Berlin, COMMUNIST China, I used to think, thank God for my freedom in America.
Now, I can no longer say that.
We are headed to a dark place.
So true! And I fear nothing good will come of this. We are witnessing a permanent fundamental change of the United States in real time and republicans and the executive branch are not stopping it.
From my assigned seat on the ‘Group W Bench’…..sort of reminds me of Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ .. sitting on the ‘Bench’ with mother stabbers and father rapers as one of the bad-guys asks…”What are you in for kid?”…”Litterin’….and creating a disturbance” and these stories are from Texas, imagine what would happen to Freedom Loving American in Inslee’s Washington?
Great analogy…I ‘d forgotten that.
There isn’t going to be any Waco type confrontation. What needs to happen here and in all these cases is the Republican governor the supposed Republican governor needs to start putting out blanket pardons for these people and quickly
Executive orders are not law
Not advocating violence but eventually, the only good cop will be a dead cop. The LEO community is key here – for without theIr support, the totalitarians lose all power to enforce. The Karens of society will have no one to report! I used to be a big supporter of LEO but not anymore.
What will be our declaration of independence?
I can’t remember where I heard it, but I remember reading something saying the next conflict in the U.S. would resemble the Spanish Civil War–brutal, devastating, and drawn along the lines between urban and rural, religious and atheistic, and communist and conservative. Only it could happen sooner than expected…
She needs a constitutional lawyer; where is US Attorney? This is not a law…she went to jail for not following an order?
Politicians and media elitists like Lemon, Comuo are walking and talking nazis and have now self awareness.
Clearly an enemy of the state! This is something up with which we should not put. Where are 29 brave SWAT level armed FBI agents to raid him and his family and pets in the middle of the night and take them all to GITMO with the other terrorists? Where are the helicopter gunships? An example must be made or there is no telling what other uppity and subversive ideas might return to these deplorable deplorables heads.
TEXAS RESIDENTS – You can sign a petition to Governor Abbott to have her pardoned here. Please pass it along to your fellow Texans! https://action.empowertexans.com/pardonshelley
Pardoned for what? Not following a rule? He needs set her free and reprimand the judge. And let people get hair cuts.
I guess we will find out if he’s a leader or a follower.
Executive orders are not laws
“In Stillwater, Oklahoma, city officials put in place an emergency order that required both business workers and customers to wear face masks. Store employees soon after reported verbal and physical confrontations with mask-wearing customers, including one involving a firearm. Mayor Will Joyce quickly revised the mask order so that it applied only to store employees. City Manager Norman McNickle then issued a statement saying that many of those who objected to the face mask order “cite[d] the mistaken belief the requirement is unconstitutional and under their theory, [that] one cannot be forced to wear a mask,” NBC News reported.
And on that, McNickle also said, ABC News reported: “No law or court supports this view.”
Hmm. What that means is the American legal system does not specifically address the idea of government ordering citizens to wear face masks as a condition of entering places of business — because there has never before in American history been an issuance of such an order. There has never before been a time when free American citizens were ordered by their public servants to wear face masks — so it’s not been challenged in court. It’s not been addressed by law.”
https://washingtontimes.com/news/2020/may/5/executive-orders-are-not-laws/
“Shelley Luther”
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce
manwoman, and brave, and hated and scorned. When hisher cause succeeds, the timid will join himher, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot. (Mark Twain)
I hope that people listen carefully to every word that disgusting judge said. He demanded the salon owner apologize to the OFFICIALS of the government!!! The hair was standing up on the back of my neck, more and more with his every word. That whole statement was one truly F@#ked up thing to say to anyone, but in this situation it is sooooo expressive of the attitude of the administrative apparatus. Just substitute the ‘government’ and ‘officials’ with the word ‘PARTY’ and you might have just woken up in a communist state in the 60s.
We all thought that this was a very slippery slope, with our liberties getting taken away one by one, but the speed and urgency with which THEY now operate are truly frightening, not solely because of what they do, but because of what WE know it will end in, and what WE will eventually have not choice but to do.
No one can tell me that President Trump is unaware that this crap is happening. Where is he? Instead of tweeting about fat Conway how about spotlighting the facists all across The country.
