Jeff Sessions Wonders if There Was Sufficient Evidence for Trump-Russia Investigation…

Posted on May 4, 2020 by

Well, this would have been a good question for Jeff Sessions to ponder three years ago, before he recused himself….

During an interview this morning with Maria Bartiromo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions wonders now if there was ever a sufficient predicate for the Mueller investigation to begin.  [Video prompted to 03:00 – WATCH]

This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, President Trump, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to Jeff Sessions Wonders if There Was Sufficient Evidence for Trump-Russia Investigation…

  1. nojuanimportante says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Dumbazz!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. freepetta says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    I was fooled by Sessions until the bs “Russia” investigation. He’s just another bought and paid DEEP STATER.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Learned Hat says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:28 pm

      I disagree but he certainly wasn’t the “wartime consigliere” that the President needed. Unfortunately, the Swamp is no place for a boy scout.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Caius Lowell says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Jeff is always thinking — world class!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. leroyjaynkins says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    Hey Jeff — you’re fired!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. wilderness3300 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    I’m glad you’re asking this Jeff, but it’s a little too late. It might have made a difference when you were the freakin Attorney General!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Retired USMC says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    That there is leading from behind….time to retire Jeff.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Robert Schecter says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Go away, Jeff.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Better late than never…
    Naw, Beauregard, better never late.

    You are done and a real winner Tuberville is going to primary you.

    Like

    Reply
  9. disgusted citizen says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Words fail me…

    Like

    Reply
  10. cdor1 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Jeff Sessions was never malicious. He thought his behavior was honorable and judicious. He never criticized President Trump even though the President threw plenty of darts at Sessions. That being said, Sessions was totally duped by the deep staters in the FBI and Justice. He just didn’t have the chops to do battle with them. That doesn’t make him a bad guy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Brutalus says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:12 pm

      Sorry, he’s been in DC a long time….that excuse just doesn’t cut it

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • gary says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      we make men without chests, and expect of them virtue and enterprise . we laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. c.s.lewis

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • nojuanimportante says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      Nope, but what happened was they threatened to impeach Sessions for shaking hands with a Russian diplomat, and he covered his own ass. Backed out, without a thought as to how that would affect the President. What a chickenshit

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:18 pm

      Nicely expressed – – – but I will not accept equivalency between “not being a bad guy” and, simultaneously, being a major reason that a major battle was lost from the git-go.

      He didn’t HAVE to be a “bad guy” to be effectively used by the left for their purposes.

      Sometimes, in significant public responsibilities, there is more required than “not being a bad guy”.

      Benjamin Franklin said it first and best:

      “For the want of a nail the shoe was lost,
      For the want of a shoe the horse was lost,
      For the want of a horse the rider was lost,
      For the want of a rider the battle was lost,
      For the want of a battle the kingdom was lost,
      And all for the want of a horseshoe-nail.”

      Like

      Reply
    • Thomas Elliott says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:20 pm

      Do you think that by revising himself and having Rosenstein appoint Mueller Trump and Sessions we’re setting them up for their corrupt crimes? The entire Mueller investigation was predicated on false evidence and they continued to investigate and get warrants and even prosecute on falsely created process crimes on Flynn, Papadopoulos, Stone and even the Russian case had to be dropped. Lots of evidence of corruption after the recusal.

      Like

      Reply
    • James says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:21 pm

      cd,you give money to all the panhandlers on the street corner too,don’t you?

      Like

      Reply
    • Simon Says says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:22 pm

      Sessions did exactly what he was told to do. He was a critical part of the plot.

      Like

      Reply
    • Simon Says says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:22 pm

      Sessions did exactly what he was told to do. He was a critical part of the plot.

      Like

      Reply
    • suejeanne1 says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:23 pm

      I would like to agree with you but he is more about what people think of him than what he thinks of our country – he is a sappy simp.

      Like

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:25 pm

      He should have replaced Mr. Roger’s on the “neighborhood” show.

      Like

      Reply
    • LivingWithDogs says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:28 pm

      So as long as I think that my behavior is honorable and judicious I can get a pass at being a dupe and a fair-weather friend? He has been in politics for decades and I’m sure he was well aware of the snakes in DC and how the game of politics is played. During the campaign he witnessed the vicious, false attacks on candidate Trump and yet, couldn’t see the coup coming??? Well “good guys” who mean well but do really stupid, stupid things that cause great harm to innocent people are as useful as the bad guys.

      Like

      Reply
    • Doc Hellfish says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm

      Oh? I think he will be forever regarded as a uniparty tool, coward, and traitor to the American people..

      Well actually because of his dithering the left may end up winning and then he’ll be regarded as a hero

      Like

      Reply
    • Doc Hellfish says:
      May 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm

      Oh? I think he will be forever regarded as a uniparty tool, coward, and traitor to the American people..

      Well actually because of his dithering the left may end up winning and then he’ll be regarded as a hero

      Like

      Reply
  11. Terra Rayner says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    A great question he should be asking RR…he recommended Rod….if I’m not mistaken!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Run with that, Mr. Sessions.
    Shout it from the roof tops.

    Like

    Reply
  13. grahampink says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    Filed under, as useful as frozen sh!t on a stick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Can you remember why you recused yourself?

    Like

    Reply
  15. andy says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Feeling trusty? Well, are you punk!? – Clint Eastwood from the classic “Every which way but truth”

    Like

    Reply
  16. Andy Capp says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Sessions has some nerve showing his face. The weasel choked at the first sign of trouble and hid in his back office for 3 years. He can GTFO.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Mojo says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Only man like Trump could have come to DC as a total outsider, with an agenda like his, and survive, even thrive, as he has done. Virtually everyone was against him, most wanted to see him destroyed, and many, icluding nearly all of the MSM, actively tried to destroy him. He did not know who he could trust, he did not know the bureaucracies, he had to learn the hard way. Thank goodness he wasn’t afraid to fire those in the above categories and the incompetent.

    What a story to watch unfold!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Simon Says says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.
    Sessions sat down and block any review and/or oversight from the WH over Meuller et al. That was deliberate. I’m not buying his message now. Passive aggressive . Instead of recusal Sessions should have stepped down. But he didn’t and he stumbled around in character as Meuller et al had their day. Sessions played his part for deep state. He’s been there too long not to have known what consequences and damage his actions were causing.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Linda K. says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    How awkward for Jeff Sessions to have been the actual Attorney General when all this criminal activity was scurrying around in the DOJ and FBI! Hard to thread the outrage needle when you are a blind dope. Still, he has not left the stage. Here is a good article from the Federalist on Comey’s antics under Jeff’s not so watchful eye.

    https://spectator.org/comeys-stalinists/

    Like

    Reply
  20. TigerBear says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    You Sir are a disgrace . If it weren’t for your actions or should I say inactions….this whole farce could have and should have been stopped from the onset ! But you recused yourself and threw open the door to our President left him unguarded for the rabid jackals to take him down and let these corrupt traitors take down General Flynn. You are to blame that this whole coup went this far.

    I pray you lose the election in Alabama!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Firefly says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Session has no shame. He sits there and opines on something he could and should have handled. Sessions looked the other way and let the Trump presidency be attacked in a coup like battle. Sessions calls out Comey- what about Rosenstein. Sessions shouldn’t be voted in for any gov position- he couldn’t even handle being the local dog catcher. I think there’s more than just Sessions being a coward.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. WVNed says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Golly gee.
    What a pathetic explicative deleted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. nojuanimportante says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Covered his own ass when Franken threatened to impeach him for not disclosing that he shook hands with a Russian diplomat at a function. Folded like a cheap lawn chair

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    If you listen to Lee Smith’s audio he lays out that Jeff sessions with the second target to remove after Mike Flynn .
    They were going to get him no matter what he just turned out to be too big of a pussy

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Richie says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    This turd is worse then a Democrat

    “The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. LafnH20 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Beauregard asshoe!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Joe says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Sessions ceremoniously proclaimed his recusal, citing statutes and tradition like canons of law that must be religiously followed.

    Of course the officious criminals, in the IC concurred, using their serious face/voice inflection con.

    Then they cynically subvert the law to attack innocent people.

    Sessions time in history has come and gone, he failed the moment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. lawton says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Talk about being clueless and useless.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Jeffrey Coley says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Lessons in Leadership: When you’re the new boss, and a group of employees meets you at the door and explains to you there are certain matters you should not concern yourself with … fire them immediately, and begin an intensive investigation into the matters they tried to get you to ignore.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. mondo says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    His eyes are haunted. Crying.

    Like

    Reply
  31. railer says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    I’m forever grateful for Sessions coming out early and supporting Trump, the first high profile figure to do so. He wanted to be AG, and Trump went against his better judgement and nominated him. McConnell had pushed him because he knew Sessions was controllable, as he proved to be. Trump screwed up not following his instincts.

    I still think Sessions is a good guy, but that was the wrong job for him.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Magabear says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Face palm.

    Just retire Jeff.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Due Gonzalez says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Sessions is in a tight run off race (July 2020) for the Republican Senator from Alabama. Guess he’s trying to squeeze out as many votes as he can with this ridiculous statement coming from the weasel you allowed this whole fake Russia narrative to escalate. He’s just now figuring this out?

    He won’t get my vote unless President Trump changes his tune and endorses Sessions over Tuberville.

    Wimpy weasel.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Bogeyfree says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Where is the poll for the all time top 3 worst AG’s who turned their back on the Republic and the Rule of Law for All?

    Like

    Reply
  35. 4sure says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Sessions was useless as a Senator and even worse as a has been AG.

    Better to keep your mouth shut, Jeffy, than to show everyone what a fool you are.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Captain Alatriste says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Jeff Sessions Wonders if There Was Sufficient Evidence for Trump-Russia Investigation…
    That headline drew me to this topic like a moth to a flame. I couldn’t wait to read the comments because I needed a laugh today!

    Like

    Reply
  37. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    So he wonders…only that? He doesn’t know us — or what WE KNOW — very well, does he?

    If HE won’t leave, you know all the rest won’t either…without…

    Like

    Reply
  38. Lion2017 says:
    May 4, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Do these people have any sense of right and wrong? Do they even know the difference?
    Obviously the answer is No! President Trump & others went through hell because of this weak AG.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s