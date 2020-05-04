Jeff Sessions Wonders if There Was Sufficient Evidence for Trump-Russia Investigation…

Well, this would have been a good question for Jeff Sessions to ponder three years ago, before he recused himself….
During an interview this morning with Maria Bartiromo, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions wonders now if there was ever a sufficient predicate for the Mueller investigation to begin. [Video prompted to 03:00 – WATCH]
Dumbazz!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BLACKMAIL !
LikeLike
Perhaps, but the simple answer is he was covering his own ass, and not protecting the President. Makes Eric Holder look like Superman.
LikeLike
I was fooled by Sessions until the bs “Russia” investigation. He’s just another bought and paid DEEP STATER.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I disagree but he certainly wasn’t the “wartime consigliere” that the President needed. Unfortunately, the Swamp is no place for a boy scout.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff is always thinking — world class!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Jeff — you’re fired!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m glad you’re asking this Jeff, but it’s a little too late. It might have made a difference when you were the freakin Attorney General!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeff is a bit late 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLike
That there is leading from behind….time to retire Jeff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Go away, Jeff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better late than never…
Naw, Beauregard, better never late.
You are done and a real winner Tuberville is going to primary you.
LikeLike
Words fail me…
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions was never malicious. He thought his behavior was honorable and judicious. He never criticized President Trump even though the President threw plenty of darts at Sessions. That being said, Sessions was totally duped by the deep staters in the FBI and Justice. He just didn’t have the chops to do battle with them. That doesn’t make him a bad guy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, he’s been in DC a long time….that excuse just doesn’t cut it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brutalis👍
Exactly.
LikeLike
we make men without chests, and expect of them virtue and enterprise . we laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. c.s.lewis
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, but what happened was they threatened to impeach Sessions for shaking hands with a Russian diplomat, and he covered his own ass. Backed out, without a thought as to how that would affect the President. What a chickenshit
LikeLiked by 1 person
And still covering his a..
LikeLike
Nicely expressed – – – but I will not accept equivalency between “not being a bad guy” and, simultaneously, being a major reason that a major battle was lost from the git-go.
He didn’t HAVE to be a “bad guy” to be effectively used by the left for their purposes.
Sometimes, in significant public responsibilities, there is more required than “not being a bad guy”.
Benjamin Franklin said it first and best:
“For the want of a nail the shoe was lost,
For the want of a shoe the horse was lost,
For the want of a horse the rider was lost,
For the want of a rider the battle was lost,
For the want of a battle the kingdom was lost,
And all for the want of a horseshoe-nail.”
LikeLike
Do you think that by revising himself and having Rosenstein appoint Mueller Trump and Sessions we’re setting them up for their corrupt crimes? The entire Mueller investigation was predicated on false evidence and they continued to investigate and get warrants and even prosecute on falsely created process crimes on Flynn, Papadopoulos, Stone and even the Russian case had to be dropped. Lots of evidence of corruption after the recusal.
LikeLike
cd,you give money to all the panhandlers on the street corner too,don’t you?
LikeLike
Sessions did exactly what he was told to do. He was a critical part of the plot.
LikeLike
You can say that again 😉
LikeLike
Sessions did exactly what he was told to do. He was a critical part of the plot.
LikeLike
I would like to agree with you but he is more about what people think of him than what he thinks of our country – he is a sappy simp.
LikeLike
He should have replaced Mr. Roger’s on the “neighborhood” show.
LikeLike
So as long as I think that my behavior is honorable and judicious I can get a pass at being a dupe and a fair-weather friend? He has been in politics for decades and I’m sure he was well aware of the snakes in DC and how the game of politics is played. During the campaign he witnessed the vicious, false attacks on candidate Trump and yet, couldn’t see the coup coming??? Well “good guys” who mean well but do really stupid, stupid things that cause great harm to innocent people are as useful as the bad guys.
LikeLike
Oh? I think he will be forever regarded as a uniparty tool, coward, and traitor to the American people..
Well actually because of his dithering the left may end up winning and then he’ll be regarded as a hero
LikeLike
Oh? I think he will be forever regarded as a uniparty tool, coward, and traitor to the American people..
Well actually because of his dithering the left may end up winning and then he’ll be regarded as a hero
LikeLike
A great question he should be asking RR…he recommended Rod….if I’m not mistaken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Run with that, Mr. Sessions.
Shout it from the roof tops.
LikeLike
Filed under, as useful as frozen sh!t on a stick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you remember why you recused yourself?
LikeLike
Feeling trusty? Well, are you punk!? – Clint Eastwood from the classic “Every which way but truth”
LikeLike
Sessions has some nerve showing his face. The weasel choked at the first sign of trouble and hid in his back office for 3 years. He can GTFO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only man like Trump could have come to DC as a total outsider, with an agenda like his, and survive, even thrive, as he has done. Virtually everyone was against him, most wanted to see him destroyed, and many, icluding nearly all of the MSM, actively tried to destroy him. He did not know who he could trust, he did not know the bureaucracies, he had to learn the hard way. Thank goodness he wasn’t afraid to fire those in the above categories and the incompetent.
What a story to watch unfold!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.
Sessions sat down and block any review and/or oversight from the WH over Meuller et al. That was deliberate. I’m not buying his message now. Passive aggressive . Instead of recusal Sessions should have stepped down. But he didn’t and he stumbled around in character as Meuller et al had their day. Sessions played his part for deep state. He’s been there too long not to have known what consequences and damage his actions were causing.
LikeLike
How awkward for Jeff Sessions to have been the actual Attorney General when all this criminal activity was scurrying around in the DOJ and FBI! Hard to thread the outrage needle when you are a blind dope. Still, he has not left the stage. Here is a good article from the Federalist on Comey’s antics under Jeff’s not so watchful eye.
https://spectator.org/comeys-stalinists/
LikeLike
You Sir are a disgrace . If it weren’t for your actions or should I say inactions….this whole farce could have and should have been stopped from the onset ! But you recused yourself and threw open the door to our President left him unguarded for the rabid jackals to take him down and let these corrupt traitors take down General Flynn. You are to blame that this whole coup went this far.
I pray you lose the election in Alabama!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Session has no shame. He sits there and opines on something he could and should have handled. Sessions looked the other way and let the Trump presidency be attacked in a coup like battle. Sessions calls out Comey- what about Rosenstein. Sessions shouldn’t be voted in for any gov position- he couldn’t even handle being the local dog catcher. I think there’s more than just Sessions being a coward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Golly gee.
What a pathetic explicative deleted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Covered his own ass when Franken threatened to impeach him for not disclosing that he shook hands with a Russian diplomat at a function. Folded like a cheap lawn chair
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you listen to Lee Smith’s audio he lays out that Jeff sessions with the second target to remove after Mike Flynn .
They were going to get him no matter what he just turned out to be too big of a pussy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you have a link to Smith?
Thanks.
LikeLike
This turd is worse then a Democrat
“The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beauregard asshoe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions ceremoniously proclaimed his recusal, citing statutes and tradition like canons of law that must be religiously followed.
Of course the officious criminals, in the IC concurred, using their serious face/voice inflection con.
Then they cynically subvert the law to attack innocent people.
Sessions time in history has come and gone, he failed the moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talk about being clueless and useless.
LikeLike
Lessons in Leadership: When you’re the new boss, and a group of employees meets you at the door and explains to you there are certain matters you should not concern yourself with … fire them immediately, and begin an intensive investigation into the matters they tried to get you to ignore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His eyes are haunted. Crying.
LikeLike
I’m forever grateful for Sessions coming out early and supporting Trump, the first high profile figure to do so. He wanted to be AG, and Trump went against his better judgement and nominated him. McConnell had pushed him because he knew Sessions was controllable, as he proved to be. Trump screwed up not following his instincts.
I still think Sessions is a good guy, but that was the wrong job for him.
LikeLike
Face palm.
Just retire Jeff.
LikeLike
Sessions is in a tight run off race (July 2020) for the Republican Senator from Alabama. Guess he’s trying to squeeze out as many votes as he can with this ridiculous statement coming from the weasel you allowed this whole fake Russia narrative to escalate. He’s just now figuring this out?
He won’t get my vote unless President Trump changes his tune and endorses Sessions over Tuberville.
Wimpy weasel.
LikeLike
Who vs you.
LikeLike
Where is the poll for the all time top 3 worst AG’s who turned their back on the Republic and the Rule of Law for All?
LikeLike
Sessions was useless as a Senator and even worse as a has been AG.
Better to keep your mouth shut, Jeffy, than to show everyone what a fool you are.
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions Wonders if There Was Sufficient Evidence for Trump-Russia Investigation…
That headline drew me to this topic like a moth to a flame. I couldn’t wait to read the comments because I needed a laugh today!
LikeLike
So he wonders…only that? He doesn’t know us — or what WE KNOW — very well, does he?
If HE won’t leave, you know all the rest won’t either…without…
LikeLike
Do these people have any sense of right and wrong? Do they even know the difference?
Obviously the answer is No! President Trump & others went through hell because of this weak AG.
LikeLike