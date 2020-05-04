Delicious Dynamic – John Ratcliffe ODNI Confirmation Hearing Tomorrow – Senate Intel Committee 9:30am ET

An interesting dynamic unfolds tomorrow as the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) will be holding the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s nominee, John Ratcliffe. As a result of earlier political moves the SSCI is between a rock and a hard place.
The SSCI is the drain-plug in the swamp. They use their corrupt oversight power and confirmation authority to control the intelligence apparatus (swamp guards) and ensure that no executive branch officer can disrupt or disclose their corrupt Senate schemes.
President Trump nominated Representative John Ratcliffe, an intelligence community reformer, for the position of Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The SSCI previously rejected Ratcliffe because his existence is adverse to their interests. However, in response Trump installed honey badger Richard “Ric” Grenell as the acting DNI.
The SSCI hates Grennel with the ferocity of a thousand supernovas because Grenell doesn’t give a f**k about their swamp life. Better yet, Grenell smacks them around publicly on Twitter whenever the SSCI dispatch the orcs from the deep swamp intelligence apparatus. Every time orcs poke their heads out of the DC labyrinth, Grenell smacks them with a billion mega-watt sunlight hammer. They shriek and retreat to the dungeon.
The good news for the SSCI is that Grenell can only stay in the ‘acting’ role until September of this year. However, the bad news is if the SSCI rejects John Ratcliffe then Ric Grenell gets another year to antagonize the corrupt senators, swing the sunlight hammer & expose the darkest secrets of their beloved swamp. {{Grumble – Grumble}}
As a result President Trump has pinned the SSCI into the corner of their cave. If the SSCI rejects Ratcliffe, they are stuck with Grenell; and Ric really is a guy who doesn’t give a f**k about the SSCI’s indulgent self-interest and thirst for power.
As Senator Angus King said: “If we vote down Ratcliffe, we’re stuck with Grenell.”
[Insert Angus sad face here]
Too darned funny.
New York Times -President Trump first picked Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas to be the nation’s intelligence chief last summer, but resistance in the Republican Senate was so firm that Mr. Ratcliffe’s name was withdrawn before his nomination ever became official.
Eight months later, Mr. Ratcliffe is back. On Tuesday, he will step before many of those same lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee for a confirmation hearing to be the director of national intelligence — this time as a full-fledged nominee whose prospects have vastly improved as Republican opposition has softened.
[…] The reversal in fortune has been remarkable, even by the standards of Trump-era Washington. It arguably has as much to do with Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, as it does with Mr. Ratcliffe, officials involved in the confirmation process said.
Key Republican senators including Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, the Intelligence Committee chairman, are uneasy about Mr. Grenell, an aggressive defender of the president who has moved to reshape the office while making liberal use of his Twitter account to spar with the news media and Democrats. (Mr. Grenell also continues to serve as the ambassador to Germany.)
[…] Mr. Ratcliffe will say that depoliticizing the intelligence agencies would be one of his top priorities as director — a promise that could alarm Democrats who see such comments as a euphemism for pulling the agencies closer to Mr. Trump’s views.
[…] Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel’s top Democrat, said he would give Mr. Ratcliffe a respectful hearing but made clear he viewed him as part of a broader attempt by Mr. Trump to politicize the nation’s intelligence apparatus.
[…] The White House has made clear the only alternative to Mr. Ratcliffe is Mr. Grenell, the acting director, who can continue in the role through September, although his term would be extended further if the Senate rejects Mr. Ratcliffe.
Even on an interim basis, Mr. Grenell has declared that he is “not a seat warmer” and set about remaking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, beginning a review aimed at shrinking the office, replacing the leader of the National Counterterrorism Center and studying whether to reduce intelligence sharing with countries that criminalize homosexuality.
Senators acknowledge that the vote could come down to their preference between the two men.
“The fellow that is the acting is just as partisan, if not more so than Congressman Ratcliffe,” Mr. King said. “If we vote down the congressman, we are still left with a partisan in the position. In effect, we are choosing between Grenell and Ratcliffe.” (read more)
Finally an Outmaneuver, instead of being constantly Outmaneuvered.
But, Republicans on the committee will decide. Burr at first said he no longer had objections to Ratcliffe, and thus it seems it is up to Susan Collins.
She’s Moderate, often Liberal, but I will always have some respect for her because of that speech (and vote) in favor of Kavanaugh.
“President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the nation’s spy chief, John Ratcliffe, picked up a crucial endorsement Friday from a moderate Senate Republican, just days before his confirmation hearing.
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement she met Friday with the conservative Texas GOP representative and ‘concluded that he does have the experience to meet the statutory standard to fill the position.’”
May 1, 2020. Bloomberg/MSN
Wethal—-Surprise, surprise, surprise!!! Not!!! Sounds like they’re folding!!!
Susan Collins is a manipulative worthless politician who drinks infant blood for breakfast. But it was nice that she saw the absurdity of her friends trying to destroy Kavanaugh and pretend she possessed human compassion for one day in her life.
She knows the Maine voters won’t care if she votes for Ratcliffe, so it’s safe to vote for him. It’s the Kavanaugh vote the Dems will attack her on.
Looks like the Resistance Senate has a Dilemma, keep Grenell who has become Trump’s Pit Bull like Weissmann was Mullers, or accept Ratcliffe that at least plays the Washington Two Step Game. The Senate Committee will work it out after some pushing and shoving. I have Confidence in both Parties working it out.
There are NOT “two parties” to work it out.
There are two people in the Senate that matter; McConnell and Schumer, and they are in agreement.
It WASN’T the SSCI that prevented Ratcliffe’s nomination the first time.
They just took the blame; it was McConnell. He is apperently signaled to SSCI to let him thru this time,…but he has his standard fall back, his ace in the hole.
The so called “squishy Republicans”. The last time he used this ploy, that I know of, was on “R&R Obamacare” bill.
When politically Mitch HAS to advance a bill or nominee, that he doesn’t want pass, he calls on one or more of the ‘squishies’.
THATS why the Dems always vote in lockstep, but not the Reps; the Dems don’t NEED to.
Watch for Ratcliffes nomination to advance thru committee, but if McConnell decides Ratcliffe would be ‘worse’ than Grinnell, he will use Romney and one or three others, voting “No” to block the confirmation.
Sorry…got no Respect at all for her…Can’t be Trusted !
snail, I keep meaning to tell you how happy I am that you migrated over to CTH a while back. You knew me over at Breitbart as jadegreen. I haven’t been over there in ages and don’t miss it. Its time is past.
Thank you Ric Grennell.
I LOVE Mr. Grenell, the acting director!!!
I love ADNI Grenell, too 🙂
Me three Love, love love Mr. Grenell. What a dude.
“Just as Partisan”
That’s a corker coming from Angus King, the man from Maine who pretends to be an “independent”
The Republicans on that committee will vote how Mitch tells them (or allows them) to vote.
Chieftain—Yeah, but Mitch will be impacted just as much as the committee. Our dear POTUS, I think has them single-handedly surrounded!!!
Republicans
James Risch, Idaho
Marco Rubio, Florida
Susan Collins, Maine
Roy Blunt, Missouri
Tom Cotton, Arkansas
John Cornyn, Texas
Ben Sasse, Nebraska
With Collins on board, I can’t see any other problems. I doubt Burr would want to buck them. He’d have to explain why he doesn’t Ratcliffe, and he knows he can’t give a credible excuse.
Yeah, but SD shouldn’t insult Orcs like that!!!! But, this article was so good!!! First class!!! Hysterical!!!
Yes fantastic writing & so nice to conclude the day on a cheerful note.
Happy days are here again! President Trump is THE MAN to drain the swamp. And being the showman that he is at heart, he makes it entertaining while keeping us on the edge of our seats. I can’t wait until the conspiring Congress critters are exposed. Ric Grenell is the Anthony Scaramucci of the intelligence community. The hatchet man. Buy more popcorn now, because it may be in short supply soon.
Great article as usual Sundance. It’s a pity we have to give credit to the New York Slimes for the above slanted article. I suppose it is better for Sundance to soil his fingers on our behalf than we having to visit them.
I was amused by the bit about “some governments treatment of homosexuals” what is that all about? Is it just on the churnalists wish list?
I can’t wait to see this tomorrow! Rep. Ratliff is awesome, intelligent, and keeps his cool (good poker face). I wonder how he will deal with Sen. Kameltoe Harris? She will be the most outrageous in her disrespect…you can count on it.
Kamikazie Harris is a classless adulterer… sleeping your way into positions of power is never an attractive look.
I LOVE Ric Grenell and love his tweets even more. If John Ratcliffe is confirmed, I hope Mr. Grenell is moved to another agency to kick ass…maybe the FBI?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Grenell who doesn’t give a f#&$
Would be my choice. When you want a
kick a$$ clean house person, ALWAYS go with the don’t give a eff one.
ALWAYS!!!
That’s PTrump.
Got to pull for Ratcliff—good man.
And it will free up Grennell to go do some damage elsewhere.
Exactly.
A few times in Louis L’Amour’s books his main character would say; “there’s nothing more dangerous than a man who just doesn’t give a damm”.
Grenell is more aggressive than Radcliffe will be I am sure. But I like Radcliffe as the DNI. I want to see more Spygate documents unredacted.
I like to think that Grenell has had some very off-the-record chats with Ratcliffe on current events, and nothing Grenell has done wouldn’t be approved of by Ratcliffe. Grenell just hands the baton to Ratcliffe, who keeps on moving through the swamp.
Grenell is also openly Christian.
Dream scenario: Ratcliffe is confirmed, and immediately states that he is keep Rick on as his #2!
Grennell as FBI Director. Oooh, I like it
I can picture his first day…
Grennell: Get every single document on so and so
Employee 1: I’m not sure I can do that
Grennell: You’re fired. Clean out your desk now
Grennell: You there, get those documents now
Employee 2: That’s not how we do things here Sir. We need to go through certain channels
Grennell: You’ve got ten minutes to clean out your desk and leave the building
Crennell: You, get what I want now
Employee 3: But Sir, we could get in trouble from some higher ups here
Grennell: First of all, there’s no one higher up than me. Secondly, my definition of trouble would be getting fired with the charge of insubordination on you file, which means you won’t be employable, which means you can’t support your family
You want to tell your family you can no longer support them because you chose protecting your corrupt and criminal coworkers over doing what’s right and keeping your job?
Employee 3: I’ll have them before the day is over Sir
Grennell, You there, take this list of employees and go tell every one of them to get their asses in my office in fifteen minutes. They’re all going to learn how a government agency is supposed to work, and they’re going to learn they work for American citizens, not a political party
Oh, and tell them they might need a diaper, and to make sure those diapers have plenty of absorbent material in them, because they’ll need it
Beautiful!
BRAVO!
Peter Navarro describes the new actions as moving at “Trump Speed” in Washington DC. … The Swamp Creatures have grown accustomed to people moving through the Swamp in a slow rowboat. The Swamp creatures just hide in the Murk, producing gaseous noises, while gobbling up cash donations.
President Trump has entered the D.C. Swamp like a US Navy Destroyer. All the available weapons are being fired; even the cruise missiles are being used to damage the ‘pipelines of foreign cash’ feeding the Swamp Creatures.
The US Intelligence and US Policing Agencies have collected a lot of information on people. Hopefully, President Trump will gain more control of the Federal Bureaucracy. … Then we just might see some of the US Senators, US Representatives and their cronies, placed in handcuffs. [And of
course, frog marched to prison!]
+Hopefully, Trump’s statement to Hillary, “When I’m elected, you’re going to jail” will be known as one of the greatest predictions in US Political History.
Grennell Tweet…
Ric is fantastic!!!! He’s got a lot of Donald J Trumpism…just what America ordered to help clean the IC swamp!! Keep it up Ric!!!!! Can’t wait to watch what happens with Burr and his corrupt co conspirator Warner..it’s gonna be fun!
Hits keep comin’ for Burr. Poor guy’s got Durham to look forward to, too (hopefully). I just like the thought of Burr doing the Pee Dance for the next 3 or 4 months.
Your “sunshine hammer” is a wonderful metaphor for this sickening situation with the DC swamp.
I cannot, however, let pass without comment your reference to Grennell working to limit intell sharing with nations that criminalize homosexuality. I think using that specific issue (alone, as at least implied in your reference) as a basis to determine international intell sharing or other relationships is appropriate.
If on the other hand, such a policy of a given nation may be an indicator of other much more relevant and substantive concerns that may militate in favor of limiting intell sharing, that could be a sufficient basis. Indeed, given the pervasiveness of the most favored minority status afforded homosexuals by virtually all “western” nations, those nations who still criminalize homosexuality in all probability have myriad other more legitimate reasons to be more circumspect as to what intell, if any, we share.
jj,
How about those who make throwing homosexuals off 8 story buildings, official policy?
How about those who embrace ‘islamic law’ as their ‘Constitution’?
Oh, and any country that has had its intel agencies corrupted by CCP,…Oh, darn that means we can’t share intel with,….
OURSELVES!
Hmm,..lol
“[…] Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel’s top Democrat, said he would give Mr. Ratcliffe a respectful hearing but made clear he viewed him as part of a broader attempt by Mr. Trump to politicize the nation’s intelligence apparatus.”
The nation’s intelligence cannot get more politicized than it was under Obama (who was taught by the Clintons).
Mark Warner should be investigated for his role in the coup against the US. He is not fir to be a Senator, and certainly should not be any where near the Intelligence Committee. That’s disgusting that he’s there; it’s equivalent to putting China on the Human Rights Council at the UN.
Warner also sent his boy, Baker to leak the Carter Page FISA to the New York Times.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Warner is absolutely one of, if not the, scummiest scumbag in the Senate. He is dirty, owned by somebody? And nothing you could tell me about him would surprise me. I hope some day he is finally exposed and either charged or forced to resign.
President Trump, when he figures a way to remove McConnell and his CCP connected wife, will have made his best move.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So like I say, this is one way to be done with McConnell once and for all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan leaves, his groomed protege McCarthy takes over in the House.
They do not leave something this important, open to chance. If a bus fell on Mitch, guaranteed he has his successor all lined up to step in as Senate Republican leader, and continue the same Uniparty policies.
Thune is his #2, I THINK. Doesn’t get much camera or print, which is intentional.
We need to primary them all, McConnell, Thune, Graham, Cornyn, and its going to take a sustained, concentrated effort.
Can Ratcliffe be a “honey badger” like Ric? Are we better off keeping Ric till after the election?
I think they prefer Ratcliffe because, being in the Swamp, but not of the Swamp, he will negotiate a deal allowing them to retire from the field with fortune intact and family safe.
Grennell will just crush them, salt their estates then hum along to the lamentations of their women.
Jase, in that case- I don’t want ratcliffe- why should the swamp have stolen fortunes in tact? Especially after they bankrupt Flynn.
They don’t confirm Ratcliffe they get another 210 days of Grenell. Not a good trade from their point of view.
There is so much at stake that it would be foolish to ignore the Communist left are placing all there marbles in election meddling and election fraud. They must know Biden cant beat Trump in a fair election.
So what about this scenario……
1) SSCI reluctantly approves Ratcliffe
2) PT immediately fires Wray post Ratcliffe approval
3) With Ratcliffe now having Senate confirmation he immediately slides Ratcliffe over as FBI Director as Ratcliffe (no additional Senate approval needed) Ratcliffe has a JD degree and worked in Justice Dept while Grenell has no real legal background.
4) With the ODNI position now open again he makes Grenell acting ODNI Director and gets a fresh 210 days which gets he to Nov and the opportunity where 5-6 new GOP Senators are added thus securing his future confirmation.
MENSA
Works for me, except you forgot “Rinse, repeat”!
Brilliant!
Bad ass!!!
Stunning !
Thanks !
The Ora Kai – their armor is thick and their shields are broad. Aim for the neck (Legalos). That is all.
Dream scenario…
1.) Ratcliffe confirmed.
2.) Ratcliffe immediately turns around and appoints Grenell as his Enforcer.
I like the way that you think Mr. P !
Oh noes… Peter Gleason got there first… I didn’t see that. Sorry Pete! I guess two “dream scenarios” makes it official, then.
Make it happen Johnny Ratcliffe!
Nicely played VSG POTUS Trump !
Swampy McConnell has reversed the Constitutional order. He makes appointments with the Advice and Consent of the President. Our President is restoring the Framer’s Constitution, something he has done consistently since coming to Sewer City.
Not because he’s a conservative, but because he’s a patriot. It just comes naturally.
Could this happen? Ratcliffe get the job. Grenell then free to be acting something else. Maybe acting AG after Trump asks for Barr resignation. Grenell brings a wrecking ball to DOJ. Then Trump nominate another honey badger and it’s either or again.
Hopefully, Trump figured DC out and has some other quality nominate and approved people in non discript spots he can then bring in to the big time positions for some much needed weed clearing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I forgot … Mr. Barr…
FIRE Chris Wray.
FIRE Dana Boente.
FIRE Brandon Van Grack.
All three acted with malice and or coveted up exculpatory Brady material.
Or do you prefer a Banana Republic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe after Ratcliffe confirmed,….Grinnell becomes Ambassodor to,…..CHINA!
After all, they are due for some MAJOR pimp slapping!
Like I said earlier today in a previous post:
Maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel?!?!
Yeah, light in the tunnel, alright. Staring Richard Burr and Mark Warner square in their beady little eyeballs.
Will Ratcliffe be as effective as Grenell?
Joe diGenova calls Grenell a street fighter
… and he relishes it.
….!and let’s not forget there will likely be a certain three star General who would LOVE to participate. I’m fact, he’s warming up in the bullpen. Bring in the right hander.
I would like to see Mr. Grenell in the role of Acting (fill in the blank), wherever it is in the bureaucracy that most needs the moneychanger’s tables turned over. A permanent, roving annoyance no typical government employee wants as their boss.
I’d like to see a “bullpen” of fireballers to fill in the most important unconfirmed appointments. “You don’t like this guy? Ok, then you’re gonna get this guy. It’s totally your call.”
Drain It
“Mark Warner told me he met with John Ratcliffe Friday but said ‘I’ve got serious questions about a whole list of items.'”–Manu Raju
That’s funny, because John Ratcliffe has a whole lot of questions for you, Senator Warner.
😂😂😂 this i am watching and will thoroughly enjoy!
Now if Ratcliff gets approved, POTUS Trump needs to fire Wray and nominate Grenell to run the FBI. Of course the Senate will not approved him, so Grenell with his MAGA baseball bat can to do temporary assignment version 2.0 and proceed with some house cleaning plus document uncovering. And please don’t say Grenell is not qualified because Wray, Comey (and Mueller) were certainly not qualified.
D J Trump tweet Yesterday was informative to say the least on Director Wray. Referring to Director Wray as the “current” Director does not bode well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So. Damn. Funny.
Those hoping for Wray to be temp replaced by Grennell are on an interesting track. I would like that.
One caution …. anyone nominated for the position CANNOT serve in the temporary role.
Point being, Grennell could not take over for Wray (temp) AND be nominated. It’s one or the other.
Would love it if Ric stayed there or became a ROVING TRUMP HONEY BADGER.
Of course, Burr & Co could be figuring that Trump will lose in November so it really doesn’t matter much. But, that is still a big gamble. If Warner and Burr switch seats both will be o.k. with it.
