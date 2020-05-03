NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Economic Expectations…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss what growth the relaunch of the economy can create.
Additionally, Kudlow is questioned about a phase-4 legislative package containing bailouts for state and local governments. Kudlow remarks the president has not made up his mind on whether to support any state bailouts.
The re-launch?
Yeah, the one that they are going to spend 46.5 Billion on…
And all they have to do is get the hell out of the way.
These people make me sick.
If POTUS agrees to this, he is getting rolled. Just like the omnibus spending bills. He will also guarantee his own defeat in November. The Dem states will never give him credit anyways. Right now the table is set. Red States can open and recover their civil rights and economy. Blue states will be lockdown and in a recession. That assures Trump’s reelection. All those swing States will want to go red. A state bailout will throw these treasonous governors a lifeline. They will have no consequences for their disasterous lockdowns. Why the hell would Trump go for this??? Squeeze the turtle.
Bill, I’m in Cali and really hope the president doesn’t bail the state out. 💯
I’m in Santa Barbara and I don’t want a state bail out, either.
We don’t have the money to bail out the individual states. Why can’t these Governors reign in their spending? Should be enough of a reason to open the communities back to normal. This was a knee jerk reaction to a scare tactic. It’s over, even the medical people are calling for an end!
Yeah, why don’t they be fiscally responsible, like the federal government?
C’mon now! When was the last time anyone read about a political leader reining in the budgets under his control? Not even President Trump has reined in the budget. DemonRATs have extorted the President for billions under the guise of coronavirus relief. The states are following suit – going to try and extort billions from the federal taxpayer funds.
Republicans are only marginally better and not in all cases..actually not in most cases.
State bailouts? Are you kidding me? Not “No”, but “HELL NO!”
State furloughs, maybe…
You know the House is going to pass a bill to help the States. It will be up to Turkey Neck to vote it down. If the Senate passes it, Trump won’t be able to veto it.
Only if they pass it with a veto proof 66 vote in Senate. Will require 20 Repub votes assuming Dems vote 100% for it.
Trump can and should veto it and force both legislative chambers to override him with a 67% or better vote.
Then we will have a list of names of RepubliCONs who to replace (in addition to the ones already on The List)
Bailing out all these blue state sanctuary deadbeats? They want free money forever, lockdown and masks forever. Presidential veto, please. I like Rand Paul, but not running for president. Please.
Must include a payback provision with penalty and interest if the state spends any money on illegals (other than transportation to the border).
Weren’t the reductions in SALT deductability in the tax reform bill designed to encourage high tax states to rein in their profligate spending? Why give them bail our money that will only promote more of this plus enable them to prolong their shutdowns?
Highly contagious disease? REALLY! Then why aren’t supermarket workers getting sick? Why are Trump’s own cabinet members pushing socialist propaganda?
Stimulus? Getting $1200 back of the money the government stole from me is stimulus? How about not stealing it in the first place?
Bailing out States? So they take 20% of the income from a resident of WY who’s State is in the black and give it to NY who gives it to folks who refuse to work? I believe that’s called taxation without representation. In fact, I think there was a war fought about that!
We need to flood the White House web site and tell Trump hell no on helping out the States.
I agree FrankieZee
Already done!
We need to flood the Whitehouse ~ Tell Trump to stop listening to Fauci & Birx, get other experts in there, change the narrative, stop the country from becoming a nation of fearful Germaphobes and let us get back to work !
President Trump said he didn’t want to do any bail outs of the states and Hassette said on Fri that he was against that but the house will do their level best to bail out the states and McConnell had said no but quickly as usual reversed himself on it and so there will be a bill to bail out the blue states so that they get what they want However I do believe that all We need is to get the country back up and running and maybe there wont be any need for further money coming from the Gov..
My initial impression of handing the steering wheel to the States in the WuFlu decisions, a way of saying to the States, “you can make your own bed and sleep in it.”
YEP. If President Trump doesn’t want to bail out States then it’s real easy…veto anything Congress sends to him that bails out States….AND insure he communicates exactly why he’s veto’ing. If Congress overrides his veto, than so be it, but at least he didn’t do it. I think deplorables will respect that and the rest of the socialists won’t agree with anything he does anyway!
President Trump is wonderful but he’s only one guy in a sea of socialists…and he is not a king. Bout time we support him and push this socialist crap right back up the a$$es it came from! For one…we can MOVE from socialist states..I know, that would be uncomfortable for some…but so was the Revolutionary War. To stay in a socialist State run by Collectivists, Globalists, and SJW’s in hopes that they will “see reason and change” is absurd…the only way to get States to change is to use the free market…enough people move out of a State and they have no tax base and no serfs to govern!
Simply put- no income no revenue-get back to work.
4E, let’s rotate a few barbers and hair stylists through congress and have the congress critters wait for a check. Couldn’t put the country in a worse situation and might wake up a few congresscritters.
President Trump should definitely NOT agree to any kind of state revenue bailout as the Democrat governors will only drag out the shutdown until November 3rd at which time if Joe Biden wins you will never hear about the Covid-19 virus ever again!
No to state bailouts, enough said.
Although restoring the economy that Fauci, Birx and the State Governors (who think they are Pharaoh) ruined is certainly important, restoring the Bill of [Human] Rights that they have been trying to strangle to death is of even much greater importance.
Beyond pissed off. First they say Dems will spend till they run out other people’s money. But then they found debt vehicles, and continued to spend beyond their means. Now a new pot: “free” bailout money from the Feds!!!. Gee why allow others to go back to work at all if Feds will cover states tax shortfall!!! So the only ones hurt are RED/main stream voters!!! Bye Bye Trump.
Trump, you have two weeks to throw the country open and deny bailouts to Blue city/states. And shitcan Fauxi and ‘dumb-as-a” Birx. Your judgement is now being questioned. As the RED economy rebounds, the Blue cities will have to follow. Deny the Trump haters the oxygen of free money so they can’t continue the lock down and destroy the main street economy.
You hear me — Trump. Your acting like a scared lib snowflake. Put your jock strap back on or lose BIGGLY.
…but let’s not forget that the Constitution begins with “WE THE PEOPLE”….NOT “I the POTUS.”
To put all the responsibility and accountability into President Trump’s “in-box” for him to fix, is to admit that you are powerless and/or unwilling to fix the situation yourself…which will lead to further frustration and less action. We ALL need to do our part…refuse to stay home…refuse to wear masks in public…and so on. It’s called “nullification” and the Framers talked at length about using nullification as a rightful duty of the PEOPLE to change government and curb oppression. And let’s not forget the State governor’s role in all this..they have more enumerated power than the POTUS.
Trump has gazed long into the abyss [The Socialist Establishment State] , and now, unfortunately, the abyss [The Socialist Establishment State] seems to be gazing back into him. He must remember who he is.
Most of the State Governors have declared themselves Pharaoh [god on earth].
NO bailouts for ANY state,city, or county. Not NY,not NYC, not IL, not Chicago, not LA, not CA, none of them. Not even medical related. All the medical bills are already paid by insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.
The governors and mayors set fire to their own states and cities. Why should we rebuild them with OUR money funneled through the feds? Let the mayors and governors send their bill to China.
And you know what? The Dem machine in each state will pocket most of it and cry for more.
If they bail out the states, I will sit home on election day. I refuse to vote anymore for my enslavement. These blue states spend billions on illegals, welfare, and huge pensions for government employees.
I don’t have a pension, and will probably work until I die or live on cat food. I am not going to pay taxes to pay the pensions of NY, IL, CA etc. government workers.
This is it for me. I don’t care about any other issue enough to vote if this happens. We are going to be a one-party socialist country by 2030 anyway due to demographics – so why not say no more consent now.
Giving relief to states due to the virus is not a bailout…giving extra money is a bailout…simplest solution is offering all cities and states 0% to 2% refinancing of all bonds…
but remember, you’d be surprised to learn that places like Chicago LA and NYC would reject the offer…they actually prefer paying 12% 10% 8% returns because Globalist Lords like Mini Mike and Gates Gates Gates get the fixed returns…unions too!
“He hasn’t decided yet on a bailout for the states”… he’s basically saying convince me. States that want a bailout must make their case and show everyone how badly they are mismanaged. Its a strategy. Let’s wait for this to develop more before jumping ship.
“Kudlow remarks the president has not made up his mind on whether to support any state bailouts.”
NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro said yesterday on WBEN-AM radio (Financial Guys show, 1-3 pm) that Governor Cuomo is allowing the state to collapse for the express purpose of obtaining a Federal bailout due to decades of corruption, mis-management and overspending.
Right now I do not have time to look up the replay link.
https://wben.radio.com/media/audio-channel/52-the-financial-guys
Investment Advisors Glenn Wiggle & Michael Lomas founded The Financial Guys ® in 1999 and have grown the practice to one of WNY..
The whole segment is 1:35:47. Assemblyman DiPietro should be found around 45 to 60 minutes in.
NO BAILOUTS FOR THE STATES!
Ok, I’m done yelling now. Time for an IPA!
IPA didn’t help – NO BAILOUT FOR ANY STATE!
President Trump Retweet
Well that at least would something…but I can see them going back to their sanctuary ways as soon as they get the money.
Tests, Ventilators, PPE’s, Protective Hospital Clothing, 2 Hospital Ships, Numerous Field Hospitals and even medical staff for both the ships & field hospitals were all provided (and continues to be provided) to the states by the federal government.
States are supposed to have catastrophic preparedness plans including all of the above physical assets.
The federal govt provided $1,200 for adult citizens & $500 for each dependent, $600.00 p/week x ?? weeks in extra unemployment benefits and payroll protection to small businesses. Businesses pay half of all unemployment taxes, individuals pay the 2nd half. States are benefactors of all the above largesse as it is “spent” by the consumer and taxed by the states.
The states that are making most of the “bailout” demands were recipient’s of the lion’s share of the federally supplied assets.
They have already been bailed out!
Agree with the majority here in CTH – no state bailouts.
Not even if they pretend to give up their illegal alien sanctuary status. They are liars and after getting and spending them money they would quickly reverse their states and cities back to sanctuary status again.
N.O. No.
Look at Gov. of Nashville, TN’s solution: 32% property tax INCREASE for tornado & CV-19 damages. How many of you can afford this endless stuff??? State incomes are gone.
FTA: Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, filed his recommended budget for the 2021 fiscal year with Metro Council. The $2.447 billion budget includes raising the city’s property tax by almost 32% to recover from the financial impact of the March tornado and the COVID-19 shutdown.
If he must pass bailouts:
1. bailouts with CONDITIONS FOR RED STATES
2. BAIL-INS for BLUE states which don’t abide by the DESIGNATED conditions.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/taxes/nashville-32-increase-in-property-taxes/?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=RSS
I have no answers for this mess……except P45 might be able to wave his wand again and bring back the economy, in time, but if states/counties/cities put enormous increased taxes on everyone, …well, you can figure that out.
“Major” of Nashville….not gov.
