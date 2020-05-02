Lee Smith Discusses Latest Flynn Documents: “Why was the FBI Holding Them Back So Long?”…

In this episode Jan Jekielek sits down with investigative journalist Lee Smith, author of “The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History”, to discuss the latest revelations in the unsealed Flynn documents.
Lee Smith asks why did the FBI hold back these documents; and what does that say about the current mindset within the FBI?
The still have Criminal Minds.
Always have. We should have asked Dulles and Hoover.
Tl;dr anybody got the cliff notes?
It shows you have to bring in lawyers from outside that DC/VA area to get some honest work done.
This ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️
AND one needs a judge without a Swamp home address to see beyond the corrupt haze.
WHY, are they allowed so much power without restraints? It can be said the combined CIA/FBI, is more powerful than the President.
American Thinker article today by an ancient DOJ guy was a lecture in which he regrets the loss of the Olden days when the Executive Branch acted appropriately by keeping their nose out of DOJ business, and NOW Trump is calling the DOJ Pond Scum. Oh HORRORS! I remember Comey chastising the President for inviting him to dinner, Trump seemingly unaware that the President is not entitled to mix with the judiciary department. “They are entirely separate”, said Comey. A 4th branch of government, because Comey said so!
“President John Fitzgerald Kennedy could not be reached for comment.”
Which is exactly why the Framers refused to enumerate authority for law enforcement and intelligence to the federal government!
How about, to buy time for people to leave?
Top FBI cybersecurity officials to retire as U.S. faces threat of cyberattacks
Published: July 19, 2018 at 7:29 p.m. ET
By Dustin Volz and Shelby Holliday
Additionally, Carl Ghattas, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch, has decided to leave for the private sector. And Jeffrey Tricoli, a senior FBI cyber agent who oversaw a Bureau task force addressing Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. elections, left last month for a senior vice president position at Charles Schwab Corp., the Journal reported last week.
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/top-fbi-cybersecurity-officials-to-retire-as-us-faces-threat-of-cyberattacks-2018-07-19
From what I understand, the Chinese have run a number of successful cyber hacks of US institutions over the last 5 or 6 years.
If the guys retiring were the ones supposed to be defending the US, maybe it’s not a bad thing they are leaving.
“Zoom” for example
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-zoom-data-2020-4?op=1
https://theintercept.com/2020/04/03/zooms-encryption-is-not-suited-for-secrets-and-has-surprising-links-to-china-researchers-discover/
Also like Carter Page I doubt Sergei Millian was willingly a part of this. It appears the crooks probably had a BS case on him also.
I beleve we are going to find out Carter Page was a willing participant and was working with DOJ/FBI on this op. I think he was planted there in order to spread the virus/justify the spying within the campaign.
The FISA two hop rule essentially allowed them to spy on the entire campaign. The FISA was also retroactive allowing them to reach back and review all prior communications on the entire campaign. The FISA on Carter Page was, therefore, used as a blanket to justify (launder) all past spying that took place on the campaign.
I could be wrong but I believe Carter Page was on a mission and is not the deer in the headlights nerd he comes off as in his interviews. Those interviews, also part of the mission. Just my speciulation here.
Lee made an important point….most of the media covering this are millennials. These aren’t the media of old; they actively participated in these scandals, and now they’ll do everything to perpetuate them for the next 2+ decades, rather than say they made a mistake or were wrong.
Brood of vipers.
White-washed sepulchers.
Den of thieves.
Hypocrites.
Or as the wordsmith King James renders it in Psalm14 :
1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good…
5,6 There were they in great fear: for God is in the generation of the righteous.
Ye have shamed the counsel of the poor, because the Lord is his refuge.
Have mercy on us all, O Lord.
Why was the FBI holding them back so long?
Because the FBI can’t come clean at this point. The coup attempt, framing of General Flynn, the dirtying up of political targets have been the way the FBI operates for years. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of innocent people have been ambushed. It simply can’t be cleaned up with assurances and training videos. So, they dig in and hope something breaks in their favor.
I’m just going to throw out a really crazy thought. What if, what if the real purpose of pursuing
General Flynn was to gain access to the many programs he was involved with in his role
of DNI. In setting up and targeting Flynn, were those investigating Flynn privy to the ultra
top secret stuff Flynn had knowledge of? Gaining access to such information would make just about anything a spy could do worth the risk, and the losses. Just a thought.
Meanwhile, in New Haven…
(In a dark and quiet apartment, the telephone rings. An answering machine message plays and the machine begins recording.)
“Asha. Asha? This is your mother. I am worried sick, it’s been 3 days since you answered the phone. ASHA! Are you OK? Please call me.”
(phone rings again, another recording)
“hey, Asha. Wolf from CNN here. We need you to schedule you for a panel ASAP. Andy McCabe suddenly cancelled. Get in touch NOW, Jeff Zucker is saying we need to explain this, uh, FBI stuff before Trump starts tweeting about us again.”
Camera moves to the bedroom, where a crumpled human figure is lying under a blanket. Poking out from the blanket is an outstretched hand trembling, a bedside table with a glass of whiskey, and a signed photograph of James Comey.
(scene fades to black as the hand slowly reaches the glass)
