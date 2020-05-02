Lee Smith Discusses Latest Flynn Documents: “Why was the FBI Holding Them Back So Long?”…

Posted on May 2, 2020 by

In this episode Jan Jekielek sits down with investigative journalist Lee Smith, author of “The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History”, to discuss the latest revelations in the unsealed Flynn documents.

Lee Smith asks why did the FBI hold back these documents; and what does that say about the current mindset within the FBI?

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Lee Smith Discusses Latest Flynn Documents: “Why was the FBI Holding Them Back So Long?”…

  1. carthoris says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    “Lee Smith asks why did the FBI hold back these documents; and what does that say about the current mindset within the FBI?”

    The still have Criminal Minds.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. nojuanimportante says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:36 pm

    Tl;dr anybody got the cliff notes?

    Like

    Reply
  3. lawton says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    It shows you have to bring in lawyers from outside that DC/VA area to get some honest work done.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Right to reply says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    WHY, are they allowed so much power without restraints? It can be said the combined CIA/FBI, is more powerful than the President.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      May 2, 2020 at 11:43 pm

      WORD PRESS

      Like

      Reply
      • MelH says:
        May 2, 2020 at 11:49 pm

        American Thinker article today by an ancient DOJ guy was a lecture in which he regrets the loss of the Olden days when the Executive Branch acted appropriately by keeping their nose out of DOJ business, and NOW Trump is calling the DOJ Pond Scum. Oh HORRORS! I remember Comey chastising the President for inviting him to dinner, Trump seemingly unaware that the President is not entitled to mix with the judiciary department. “They are entirely separate”, said Comey. A 4th branch of government, because Comey said so!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Tall Texan says:
      May 2, 2020 at 11:49 pm

      “President John Fitzgerald Kennedy could not be reached for comment.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      May 2, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      Which is exactly why the Framers refused to enumerate authority for law enforcement and intelligence to the federal government!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. islandpalmtrees says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    How about, to buy time for people to leave?

    Top FBI cybersecurity officials to retire as U.S. faces threat of cyberattacks
    Published: July 19, 2018 at 7:29 p.m. ET
    By Dustin Volz and Shelby Holliday

    Additionally, Carl Ghattas, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch, has decided to leave for the private sector. And Jeffrey Tricoli, a senior FBI cyber agent who oversaw a Bureau task force addressing Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. elections, left last month for a senior vice president position at Charles Schwab Corp., the Journal reported last week.

    http://www.marketwatch.com/story/top-fbi-cybersecurity-officials-to-retire-as-us-faces-threat-of-cyberattacks-2018-07-19

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. lawton says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Also like Carter Page I doubt Sergei Millian was willingly a part of this. It appears the crooks probably had a BS case on him also.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MAGA Minuteman says:
      May 3, 2020 at 12:09 am

      I beleve we are going to find out Carter Page was a willing participant and was working with DOJ/FBI on this op. I think he was planted there in order to spread the virus/justify the spying within the campaign.

      The FISA two hop rule essentially allowed them to spy on the entire campaign. The FISA was also retroactive allowing them to reach back and review all prior communications on the entire campaign. The FISA on Carter Page was, therefore, used as a blanket to justify (launder) all past spying that took place on the campaign.

      I could be wrong but I believe Carter Page was on a mission and is not the deer in the headlights nerd he comes off as in his interviews. Those interviews, also part of the mission. Just my speciulation here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Roni says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Lee made an important point….most of the media covering this are millennials. These aren’t the media of old; they actively participated in these scandals, and now they’ll do everything to perpetuate them for the next 2+ decades, rather than say they made a mistake or were wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    May 2, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    Brood of vipers.
    White-washed sepulchers.
    Den of thieves.
    Hypocrites.

    Or as the wordsmith King James renders it in Psalm14 :

    1 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good…

    5,6 There were they in great fear: for God is in the generation of the righteous.
    Ye have shamed the counsel of the poor, because the Lord is his refuge.

    Have mercy on us all, O Lord.

    Like

    Reply
  9. emet says:
    May 3, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Why was the FBI holding them back so long?
    Because the FBI can’t come clean at this point. The coup attempt, framing of General Flynn, the dirtying up of political targets have been the way the FBI operates for years. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of innocent people have been ambushed. It simply can’t be cleaned up with assurances and training videos. So, they dig in and hope something breaks in their favor.

    Like

    Reply
  10. 335blues says:
    May 3, 2020 at 12:09 am

    I’m just going to throw out a really crazy thought. What if, what if the real purpose of pursuing
    General Flynn was to gain access to the many programs he was involved with in his role
    of DNI. In setting up and targeting Flynn, were those investigating Flynn privy to the ultra
    top secret stuff Flynn had knowledge of? Gaining access to such information would make just about anything a spy could do worth the risk, and the losses. Just a thought.

    Like

    Reply
  11. In the Land of Poz says:
    May 3, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Meanwhile, in New Haven…

    (In a dark and quiet apartment, the telephone rings. An answering machine message plays and the machine begins recording.)

    “Asha. Asha? This is your mother. I am worried sick, it’s been 3 days since you answered the phone. ASHA! Are you OK? Please call me.”

    (phone rings again, another recording)

    “hey, Asha. Wolf from CNN here. We need you to schedule you for a panel ASAP. Andy McCabe suddenly cancelled. Get in touch NOW, Jeff Zucker is saying we need to explain this, uh, FBI stuff before Trump starts tweeting about us again.”

    Camera moves to the bedroom, where a crumpled human figure is lying under a blanket. Poking out from the blanket is an outstretched hand trembling, a bedside table with a glass of whiskey, and a signed photograph of James Comey.

    (scene fades to black as the hand slowly reaches the glass)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s