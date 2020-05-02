33 People Arrested During Sacramento Freedom Protest…

Sometimes the headlines tell a story all by themselves…. That’s the case in Sacramento California where a group of frustrated and rebellious citizens sought to petition their home confinement order by using the first amendment.

Apparently protesting a governor for redress of grievances, during a time of arbitrary suspension of the first amendment to the U.S. constitution, is grounds for arrest.

As a result 33 Californians were were arrested for not complying with the governor’s order they were protesting against.

Their failure of citizens to keep distant from each-other made them scofflaws to the dictates of the state government.

Video from the scene shows California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered fully armored riot police to surround the capitol building; and face down a group of rebellious moms and business owners.

The subversives who did not remain socially distant, during their protest about having to be socially distant, were promptly arrested.

CALIFORNIA – Hundreds of people — likely more than 1,000 — crowded around the California State Capitol on Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social distancing orders amid a pandemic that has now killed more than 2,000 Californians. With nary a mask in sight, protesters called Newsom a tyrant and showed their support for President Trump, evidenced by Trump 2020 gear everywhere, including for sale. But despite the president’s back-and-forth support of social distancing, most were quick to absolve him of their anger over current conditions in the Golden State.

Susan Dorrity, a retired mortgage broker from Modesto, said the president was smart to leave decisions about closures to governors. “Not opening up as of May 1 is on the governor, not on him,” she said. “God is behind Trump.” The demonstration was unauthorized and not permitted by the California Highway Patrol, but CHP officers did not disperse protesters until late in the afternoon when tense moments led to a handful of arrests. A woman who identified herself only as Michelle expressed outrage as multiple California Highway Patrol officers secured her wrists with plastic ties. “We were peacefully assembling and I am getting arrested,” she fumed as her 14-year-old daughter stood by, separated from other family members. The young girl fled past the line of officers in tactical gear with batons out, into a press of protesters, searching for her sister. (read more)

At the conclusion of the Sacramento protest the California Highway Patrol assembled to discuss the successful arrests of 33 non-compliant individuals who stood too close to each-other violating the governor’s social distancing rules. [pictured below]

Police in full riot gear outside the state house in Sacramento, California! Governor Gavin Newsom can’t be happy with this crowd! 😎👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sVvfkDyEIW — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) May 2, 2020