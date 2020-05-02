33 People Arrested During Sacramento Freedom Protest…

Sometimes the headlines tell a story all by themselves…. That’s the case in Sacramento California where a group of frustrated and rebellious citizens sought to petition their home confinement order by using the first amendment.
Apparently protesting a governor for redress of grievances, during a time of arbitrary suspension of the first amendment to the U.S. constitution, is grounds for arrest.
As a result 33 Californians were were arrested for not complying with the governor’s order they were protesting against.
Their failure of citizens to keep distant from each-other made them scofflaws to the dictates of the state government.
Video from the scene shows California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered fully armored riot police to surround the capitol building; and face down a group of rebellious moms and business owners.
The subversives who did not remain socially distant, during their protest about having to be socially distant, were promptly arrested.
CALIFORNIA – Hundreds of people — likely more than 1,000 — crowded around the California State Capitol on Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social distancing orders amid a pandemic that has now killed more than 2,000 Californians.
With nary a mask in sight, protesters called Newsom a tyrant and showed their support for President Trump, evidenced by Trump 2020 gear everywhere, including for sale. But despite the president’s back-and-forth support of social distancing, most were quick to absolve him of their anger over current conditions in the Golden State.
Susan Dorrity, a retired mortgage broker from Modesto, said the president was smart to leave decisions about closures to governors.
“Not opening up as of May 1 is on the governor, not on him,” she said. “God is behind Trump.”
The demonstration was unauthorized and not permitted by the California Highway Patrol, but CHP officers did not disperse protesters until late in the afternoon when tense moments led to a handful of arrests.
A woman who identified herself only as Michelle expressed outrage as multiple California Highway Patrol officers secured her wrists with plastic ties.
“We were peacefully assembling and I am getting arrested,” she fumed as her 14-year-old daughter stood by, separated from other family members. The young girl fled past the line of officers in tactical gear with batons out, into a press of protesters, searching for her sister. (read more)
At the conclusion of the Sacramento protest the California Highway Patrol assembled to discuss the successful arrests of 33 non-compliant individuals who stood too close to each-other violating the governor’s social distancing rules. [pictured below]
Newsom: Tool of the Left. And just a Tool in general.
That’s Too, Too, Too Tools in one!
Anyone ever wonder what it would be like going back in time and living in 1930's Germany?

Well, wonder no more.
Well, wonder no more.
To be fair, actually more like early 1980's Poland…
Except the Pope wasn't a Commie.
Section 1983 civil rights lawsuits. I hope those 33 people get lawyers who will sue the individual officers, not just the department.
I wonder what law will be on their arrest report and booking paperwork. Can’t just make up laws.
https://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-rights/42-u-s-code-section-1983.html
Ouch. Better put some ice on that.
No ice where Comrade Francis is going.
These brave officers seem to pick on women. God forbid you live in mobile home and are a woman! It took several brave officers to put zip ties (more than one) lest she try to escape justice for the crime of standing too close to someone else. At the same time the brave Governor allows the streets to be used as bathroom/drug injection center no disease there. Just inform your taxpayer funded armed protection unit to get those women who try to live a responsible life.
I’m no fan of Zbigniew Brzezinski. But his quip after meeting with the communist General Jaruzelski and Pope John-Paul was that Jaruzelski said in effect “Oh – now we have to kiss HIS ass too!”
Yes.
Eventually led to Solidarność led by Lech Wałęsa, turbulent all through the 1980s.
I want to know if the Commies banned all Church Services in Poland in the 1980’s? I know all Christian worship is forbidden in China and Iran. Funny how the CCP and Iran are such close friends but the Chinese Muslims are persecuted to death.
Hopefully, but we don't yet know. These demofascists are like cockroaches.
Important to note that the same people whom we formally trust to protect us often do not distinguish between tyranny and patriotism. They are law enforcement officers, and they are quite routinely more inclined to simply enforce the law than to ask whether a law is right. Of course, they are just doing their job, and their job does not include evaluating the merits of laws or orders that they receive to act. “Just doing my job” still remains one of the most dangerous threats to justice and liberty that we face.
Well said.
I’ve heard that if you want to join the police, they don’t accept anyone whose IQ is over 120 since those with higher IQs are more apt to think critically for themselves rather than follow the crowd and be a team player.
Disgusted at law enforcement willingly allowing themselves to be the implicating forces of Totalitaria. Those officers should each and everyone be ashamed that they arrested those people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes they should bessie
Pensions are more important.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Welcome to the communist state of California, run by a despot dictator who holds neither America nor the Constitution in any level of esteem and honor. Newsome openly violates the laws of the land, the Constitution of the United States and our Bill of Rights. Yet those who swore an oath to protect and defend the people of that state- spit on their oath of office. There are those in law enforcement who choose to honor the Constitution and go against a tyrant – and those who are willing to deny their citizens their God given rights and freedoms of this nation.
It is painfully apparent exactly who chooses communism and who chooses liberty – these officers chose communism and showed the people of California their word and their oath isnt worth spit.
The Chief defended the officers by noting the woman once had a speeding ticket. And said she lived in a mobile home. Six times. Next time, just say trailer trash if that’s what you mean. Chief. Jerks.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Right. She doesn’t live in the lap of luxury like the parasite Ca.Governor does. Wouldn’t it be great if his only crimes were just a speeding ticket?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles swarming all over the plants…
Colored bands on the helmets, faceted body armor, holding weapons…
https://time.com/4351785/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-origins-history-out-shadows/
Cowabunga, dudes!
The CHP is big on batons and riot gear with citizens. But they are wimps when it comes to illegals and freaked out bums
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can’t fault the Police for the riot gear – they don’t know what might happen in that type of situation and there would be no time to run to their cars and gear up. Sad, but true.
So… Jail space for socially disruptive soccer moms but not drug dealers?
March on the Capitol building and make them get the fire hoses. They will and the world will never forget or forgive what happens that day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The riot gear was an intimidation tactic.
Where do they run to when a wildfire breaks out?
LikeLike
The beach.
What is happening, in America, is that the people have been denied their normal exercise of their freedoms as well as the normal avenue to display their displeasure with the actions of their government. They are rapidly being forced into the position of using force to defend the exercise of the their guaranteed rights including their right to redress.
Now, tactically, if I were a police officer, I would be very worried about a highly distraught person simply stepping out of a crowd and opening fire with a high capacity semi-automatic rifle, at close range, in order to make himself heard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s here and now let truth extinguish what I like to call the “mask fetish.”
It appears that the commie governors all want us to dress like their darlings, the antifa.
Before continuing, recognize that ALL demonRAT GOVERNORS AND MAYORS ARE LUNATICS. Recall that these are the very people who let violent criminals out of jail in order to create space to imprison law-abiding citizens who protest their dictatorial impulses.
SUMMARY: Masks have NOTHING to do with protecting your health. They have EVERYTHING to do with mind control. To acquiesce in wearing a mask is to be conditioned to accept orders without employing logic.
Back to masks.
TRUTH: WEARING A MASK TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM A CORONAVIRUS IS IDIOTIC.
Please memorize the following facts:
• Surgical masks are just a physical barrier that will protect you against “a visible splash or spray of fluid or large droplets,” explains Raina MacIntyre, an infectious disease researcher and professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney who has studied the efficacy of face masks.
• The mask everyone wants is the N95. The “95” means the mask, if properly fitted — and that “fit factor” presents a big if — can filter out particles down to 0.3 microns 95 percent of the time. Yet it only take one little virus to give you the illness.
• A human hair is roughly 100 microns in diameter.
• Human coronaviruses measure between 0.1 and 0.2 microns, which is one to two times below the cutoff for an N95 mask. Oops!!! N95 masks don’t work on coronaviruses.
• Several studies have shown that EVEN SURGICAL MASKS fail to prevent transmission of the MUCH LARGER mycobacterium tuberculosis, which causes TB.
• While the CDC advises that people who have Covid-19 to wear these masks, they do not even recommend them for people in contact with those patients unless the infected person can’t wear one.
• Wearing surgical masks outdoors, where virus-laden particles easily disperse, is just plain stupid.
• People actually increase their chance of contracting a virus (or bacterial infection) by wearing a mask because most people tend to re-use masks that are meant for a single use. In other words, they stick a breeding ground for germs up against their nose and mouth. Smart.
• Most people also forget to wash their hands before they put on a mask, so it is contaminated from the outset. Oops again!
• You can get infected through the eyes. Gonna wear airtight goggles that seal tight against your face too?
• In summary, if there is ANY value to a mask, it is ONLY to possibly protect you from somebody coughing or sneezing in your face. But unless you’re also wearing those airtight goggles, the virus is going to hit your eyes anyway.
• Oh, and you can also get infected (although less likely) through the ears.
• BTW, even if you wear a perfectly fitting and perfectly filtering mask, plus those airtight goggles, your shoes and your clothes just brought the virus into your house.
• Plan on converting your mudroom into a decontamination chamber in which you strip and bag your clothes for immediate washing. Your shoes also will need to be sprayed or dipped into a disinfectant. Only then are you safe.
https://www.oralhealthgroup.com/features/face-masks-dont-work-revealing-review/
“…A December 2015 article in the National Post seems to ascribe to Dr. Gardam, Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Toronto University Health Network the quote, “I need to choose which stupid, arbitrary infection control rules I’m going to push.” 8 In a communication with the author, Dr. Gardam explained that this was not a personal belief but that it did reflect the views of some infection control practitioners. In her 2014 article, “Germs and the Pseudoscience of Quality Improvement”, Dr. K Sibert, an anaesthetist with an interest in infection control, is of the opinion that many infection control rules are indeed arbitrary, not justified by the available evidence or subjected to controlled follow-up studies, but are devised, often under pressure, to give the appearance of doing something….”
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.roswellpark.org/cancertalk/202004/stop-wearing-medical-gloves?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=April20-3&utm_content=CTarticle2
Wearing gloves outside if a medical setting is not such a great idea, either. I am sure that the people taking them off and leaving them in supermarket shopping carts and in the parking lot probably are contaminating themselves by the way they are taking them off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reminds of safety committees in manufacturing companies. They’re usually made up of very mediocre employees who join the safety committee as a way to gain brownie points and avoid doing actual work. And in order to justify there being a safety committee, they come up with counterproductive ideas like, as an example I’m all too familiar with, requiring people to wear steel toe shoes despite their being no real need for them. Many people where I work, including myself, now have planter fasciitis, bone spurs and a host of other foot issues.
But hey, no broken toes! 😕
The COVID virus is what is known as an aerosol virus. It does not travel on the air, by itself, like an airborne virus does. It travels on water droplets and expelled particulates. Even a simple surgical mask will trap such particles. However, the mask is only truly effective in shielding people nearby from the exhaled particulates of the person wearing the mask. The mask does not do a very good job of protecting the person wearing it from coming into contact with virus carrying particulates.
The biggest argument, against wearing masks, is the fact that for the last several weeks we have been herding unmasked people into grocery stores in huge numbers. So far we have seen no significant infection from that practice. So, masks are of very limited use, in preventing infection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
North Woods, you are obviously well versed on infection control. I’m impressed!
To explain just a fraction of what you’ve expressed, I’ve used honey on just my fingertips, touched all the normal things people touch, then let the “students” follow after and touch the same things, obviously feeling the stickyness of the honey.
It’s a small but effective exhibition of cross contamination.
Of course, I make them clean up all the honey.
Commiefornia. Newsom and the police are going to regret those arrests. They will be sued up the wazoo and I hope it makes them bankrupt!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are plenty of hungry Lawyers ready to help that woman never live in a trailer home again! LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
SCUMBAGS!!!!!!
https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-coronavirus-illinois-lori-lightfoot-today/6145557/
Second video threat starts at the 5:13 mark.
why aren’t the police in the pictures wearing masks???????
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It’s Different When We Do It!(tm)”
All totalitarians: do as I say, not as we do!! And Hannity were is this 99% are good? (LEO’s were originally “peace officers”, left called them pigs. If they follow the political police chief or totalitarian mayor/Governor’s unconstitutional orders, then they are enemies of the people too.
For a paycheck, they’d lead us into a gas chamber.
Hitler is leaning over to Stalin in hell and saying,” social distancing? it could have been so easy, Joseph.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bullseye.
What I would like to see is, “In past prevailing flu seasons is actual data that shows flu-like illness can be directly related to the influenza virus vs some other type of virus that produces flu like outcomes.
The point being, by calling covid-19 a novel virus, has the world body of epidemiology labled an illness that may have been with the world population for sometime, is now done so for some political expediant.
The fact remains to determined, flu-like illnesses are a common occurrence. My observation is in the past, just what does the epidemiological evidence have to say about all flu-like illness with adverse outcomes.
Could the ascribing of flu like infection/deaths have a more boarder association with a wider variety of related viruses in that the infection outcomes where assumed to be associated with influenza. The data of corona anti-bodies appears to support wider infection rates that in the past may have been causally swept under the catch all of influenza related flu season illnesses.
We have all known colleagues/people, that become ill with flu like symptoms, but can not shake the illness, I think the catch phrase term is, a given family has the creeping crud, it is the rug rats, etc. Well, the corona virus family may very well be the source that viral infection, which in terms of medical authorities may attribute to influenza aka the flu.
If anything the distinction of corona virus infection anti-bodies data seems to supports a wide spread seasonal flu-illness that would be normal be ascibed to influenza.
If a patient, presents with flu like symptoms and has an adverse come, how quickly would the medical authorities subscribe to, “Well it must have been influenza.”
This in turn rises an important observation, just whom does the pandemic hype serve. We have all seen the images of foreign authorities treating this illness as if they where dealing the Andromeda Strain. Yet, no one is asking how those imagines would influence policy, nor if they are manufactured. Just saying, “It not above the deep pocketed, deep state corruption knowning their lie is being exposed would not resort to sometype of extreme measures.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like the police officers who are talking / assembled by each other are also in violation of the Nazi governor’s orders. They should be arrested also. Unless…………King Newsom believes he and them are above the law????
Who are these F’ing cops? Seriously. How can not a single one of them look at their CO and say, hey man, this is a violation of LAW. We are LAW ENFORCEMENT officers. Not hired thugs.
I’m so disappointed in these “rank and file” officers. This is a terrible look. I guess that particular precinct has been fully usurped by leftist storm troopers. Makes you wonder how many other precincts are filled with this type of staff.
I really hope it doesn’t lead to some leftist that’s run out of their Xanax shooting at these guys. As soon as that happens they are going to try and make a decree that all guns are illegal and come knocking door to door. And then it’s gone get ugly.
I don’t know if anyone really realizes, where we are as a nation on this very day. And where we are as a planetary society. This is eerily looking like the book of revelations. This is genuinely scary. And I”m very fearful for my infant son. I really hope I didn’t bring him in to this world just in time for the end of organized, decent living, orderly society.
I think either Tump, OR, CEO’s across the country are going to have open up the country again. And it has to be before or by May 15th. To any CEO of a company that is over 100 employees. Why are these guys not issuing a memo to the company stating, “If you do not feel comfortable working, you have permission to stay home and safe. To the rest of you, work is going back into full operation starting Monday May 4th. Please report to your offices and positions by 9 am May 4th.
I mean, these CEO’s might be rich, but they are sitting back watching their companies turn to dust. They ain’t coming back if you don’t do something to stop this immediately. The boards for these companies need to step in. What’s so hard about saying those of you that don’t feel safe don’t come in. Those of you that come to work, PLEASE wear a mask while in the facility. If you work in a department that requires tooling/machining we ask that you do not wear PPE if it will encumber your ability to perform your duties and put any other workers at risk.
This is so frustrating…
This was a huge setback for Law-enforcement.
How so? I don’t like it..but more than half of my family will. Anything that helps remove Trump (think mail in voting) they are A 0k with. Anything. Their own families are starting to suffer from violent outbursts from their children, depression, having to be placed on anxiety medication. They play dumb, as if their kid being locked in the house for weeks on end with no end in sight is not related to what’s going on in the house. Anything, even the weakening of their own family, is fine with them as long as it takes out Trump. That’s ALL this is about.
As to CEO’s: I’d follow St Pauls advise “if you don’t work, you don’t eat.” Your free to stay home– just don’t expect a pay check!
These are the same officers that sit on their thumbs and ignore Antifa when they are wearing masks and beating up innocent people at their protests.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Apart form seeing what lust for power does to the demi tyrants who fancy themselves our rulers, we have also learned that “law enforcement” are NOT our friends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Police are the armed muscle for governmental policy enforcement. Nothing more, nothing less. They are your ‘friend’ till they’re not……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Police are the TOOL of the tyrants…the hammer. Without the hammer, the tyrants wouldn’t have any power.
If local police/sheriff’s can be convinced to NOT be the tool – to refuse to follow these tyrant’s arbitrary edicts, as they are not Constitutional….then we would win and this would end. The Police are our neighbors, they live in our communities with their families. They are probably scared, too, There are more good police than bad.
…PAUSE… Does anyone here see the TOTAL IRONY that as our patriotic police are busy corraling these terribly dangerous mommies in Sacramento, AMERICA IS JUST SIX DAYS FROM THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF V-E DAY?
Several of my uncles — all dead now — served in WWII. The one whom I could never get to talk about his experiences until finally, near the end of his life, he told me some stories, was the most highly decorated uncle — Frankie, a native of Bridgeport, Conn.
This is the same city that gave WWII Henry Mucci, who staged the most successful POW mission in U.S. military history — but that was in the Pacific theater. Frankie fought in the European theater, and won the Bronze Star.
I wonder what Frankie would say were he to sit up in his grave and see what has become of America 75 years after, as historian Stephen Ambrose said, The Greatest Generation saved the world.
FLASHBACK: November 8, 1942, and Uncle Frankie, a combat engineer, alighted from the USS Hugh L. Scott onto the beach at Fedhala, French Morocco, in North Africa for Operation Torch
It was Christmas Eve 2005 when Uncle Frankie told me that his troopship, the Scott had been torpedoed shortly after he’d gotten off — and I checked, and he was correct. The German submarine U-130 sunk the Scott while it was awaiting refueling on November 12; 59 died and 60 were saved. That same sub sank two other troopships that night — and got clean away.
The North African campaign lasted till May 9, 1943.
Frankie was transferred to the 1st Division after the debacle at Kasserine Pass.
FLASHBACK: The Big Red One spearheaded Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily. The date was July 10, 1943, and Uncle Frankie said he saw George S. Patton when the general landed to lead the campaign. It wasn’t until November 5, 1943 that the Big Red One returned to England to begin preparations for D-Day.
“They took good care of us,” he said of his time in England. “We had movies, food, dances.”
I asked him about the stories of the French Resistance and how they’d paved the way for D-Day. “The Resistance was useless,” he said. “They didn’t do anything for us. We didn’t need them.”
FLASHBACK: Frankie was at the Battle of the Bulge, which started December 16, 1944 in the worst winter France, Belgium, and Luxembourg had seen in 50 years. “My hands were freezing,” he said, noting that very few soldiers had been given winter clothing, as the upper echelons were figuring the Germans would quit by Christmas. “I went to an aid station. I also had shrapnel in my right leg.” His fingers gave him real problems. “The doctor said another ten minutes I would have lost ’em.”
The Big Red One helped push the Nazis back in January 1945.
Ironically, just before the Bulge occurred, the Big Red One had been busy knocking down the doors into Germany when they took Aachen on October 21, 1944 — the first German city to be captured by the Allies. Aachen is located near Hitler’s West Wall aka the Siegfried Line. It was here that Frankie had been demolishing “dragon’s teeth” — concrete fortifications designed to stop tanks.
FLASHBACK: As the 1st Division poured into Germany, the civilians learned to hang white sheets out of their windows signifying surrender — so their houses would not get shot up.
Mines were the big thing in Germany. The engineers all carried metal mine detectors. “Each time somebody got killed, we learned how to avoid making the same mistake,” he said. “We learned how to place the safety back in German mines. Sometimes the Germans would place one mine atop another — a booby trap — so even if you removed the first mine safely, you would trigger the second antipersonnel mine hidden below it. We carried a 20-foot steel cable we used to hook onto mines and remove them. Then the Germans developed non-metal mines and our mine detectors were no longer effective.” He said the engineers had to improvise, using branches from trees as five-foot-long canes to detect mines.
Uncle Frankie crossed the Remagen Bridge, took part in the encirclement of the Ruhr Pocket, pushed through the Harz Mountains, and ended the war in Czechoslovakia.
The 1st Division lost 3,616 killed in action, 15,208 wounded in action, and 664 died of wounds.
The Greatest Generation endured so much to leave us with a legacy of liberty.
END OF PAUSE….
Than you for sharing . . .
Folks I need somebody smarter than me to explain this rights vs emergencies stuff. I that’s the Bill of Rights as preeminent overt everything else. I then saw a debate on it where someone said their fundamental rights can’t be abridged but their opponent said no, that does not apply in an emergency.
So I tried to research, and avoid partisan resources either way. I did find this. Please read and let me know what you think:
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/emergency-powers-and-citizen-rights-during-the-coronavirus-public-health-crisis.html
They seem to say our liberties can indeed be suspended, but only for valid criteria, for a limited time, and be subject to review only later when the immediacy of the crisis had passed. Is this a legitimate resource and is what they are saying correct? If not, why? I have my own logical ptoblems with it but really need to hear from someone smarter than me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Certain rights may be temporarily suspended during a bona fide public emergency. However, any actions, which are likely to impact clearly enumerated rights, must be the most narrow actions necessary to achieve the overriding objective. And the reasons for it have to be bona fide, or actual.
Incarcerating a person, even for the purposes of a medical quarantine, requires due process under the Bill of Rights. For example, quarantining a person who exhibits the symptoms of a highly infectious, deadly disease and people who have been in close contact with that person during the period in which he was infectious, would be permissible, in most cases.. Quarantining all people living in a given area, simply because some people in the area have symptoms of the disease may or may not be permissible. And, quarantining everyone would almost certainly be unconstitutional. The same goes for assembly, practice of religion, the right to travel freely, freedom of speech, the right to due process, the right to keep and bear arms, etc.
Also, the danger must be factual and the actions actually necessary, not merely desirable, to address that danger. In the case of COVID-19, the claimed danger represented by the disease, is not factual nor is it serious enough to justify the actions being taken against the populace.
This is the thing. I can understand the needs during an emergency. I really can. Maybe the most basic rights under stringent conditions can be suspended (waiting confirmation on that folks). However, what if the authority declaring the emergency clearly gets it wrong, either by declaring an emergency that really isn’t (bad science anyone?), its severity, or when it has subsided (two months anyone? Do I hear three?…). In such a case how do we call them on there error if the emergency measures have removed the avenue (the 1st Amendment) to even do that? Are we SOL? Serious question here. Someone savvy on the law and Constitution please weigh in!
Isn’t it interesting how many law enforcement officers were present and how many peaceful protesters were arrested. Do you remember any law enforcement presence or any arrests at the Antifa protests where they were breaking windows and lighting fires? Hey Gavin, what is up?
LikeLiked by 3 people
4076
New: Title TBD
Q!!Hs1Jq13jV62 May 2020 – 5:34:06 PM
What would have happened if POTUS challenged the COVID-19 narrative from the beginning?
Sometimes you can’t TELL the public the truth.
YOU MUST SHOW THEM.
Who benefits the most?
WHY ARE [D]’S SOLELY FOCUSED ON CLOSURE [RETAINING] AND VOTE-BY-MAIL?
They do not care about your well-being.
You are simply in the way.
This is about regaining POWER.
Self-preservation.
Every asset deployed.
Win by any means necessary.
WIN OR DIE.
Q
https://qmap.pub
Doesn’t look like the police in the picture are social distancing. Not a single face mask on the police. And how were the 33 arrested handled – were they arrested 6 feet apart and kept 6 feet apart while being transported and booked? But not to worry – if California releases rapists and murderers surely they will release a few protesters – right? If not, at least it’s a good time for protesters to be in jail – all who’s left in jail are preachers and young mothers who go to the park with their kids; the criminals are gone.
Newsom’s hubris has led him into a huge mistake. I anticipate this will enrage the masses statewide, and it will not end well for him or the local politicos who support this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every one of the cops that participated in the unconstitutional suppression of freedom should be convicted of treason and punished accordingly. They should be standing with the people, not the petty dictator.
There was a Pentagon study done during the Clinton administration concerning possible civil war in America. I cannot locate any material and cannot remember where I read about it. The gist of the findings were that a good part of the military would refuse to move against Americans. Not all mind you but a good enough percentage that any operations against Americans would be hampered.
The police however, according to the study, would follow any order they were given no matter it’s constitutionality. Supposedly this study was the impetus for the militarization of the police over the past few decades. We are seeing part of that study being validated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Foreign mercenaries ”cpnscripted” by the U.S. military will pull the trigger on Americans in an eye blink.
Didn’t Bush 2 introduce this?
”conscripted”
How so? I don’t like it..but more than half of my family will. Anything that helps remove Trump (think mail in voting) they are A 0k with. Anything. Their own families are starting to suffer from violent outbursts from their children, depression, having to be placed on anxiety medication. They play dumb, as if their kid being locked in the house for weeks on end with no end in sight is not related to what’s going on in the house. Anything, even the weakening of their own family, is fine with them as long as it takes out Trump. That’s ALL this is about.
Memories are great. Actions would be better.
The police didn’t look like they were social distancing or wearing masks. How were the 33 protesters handled while being arrested and booked? Six feet apart? Since California releases murderers and rapists they won’t be held long right? But if so it’s a good time to be in jail; they will be there with preachers and mom’s who take their kids to the park; the criminals are gone.
Would anyone have any idea what the readership numbers are at Teen Vogue?
This is what they market to our children. Young, impressionable.
And before this, I saw a couple of articles from them I couldn’t believe they are putting in their magazine. How fat people can have sex, they talk about ALL kinds of sex. Unbelievable. And also how gender equality needs to be a part of Climate Change and how they blame the patriarchy and capitalism on it, and are promoting women lead the way to fight climate change.
This is what our educational system keeps churning out, new Marxists. We might win the battle but they are playing the long game and have been for years by taking over education where it has infiltrated everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“And before this, I saw a couple of articles from them I couldn’t believe they are putting in their magazine.”
Around two years ago or so, they did an article on the “how to” concerning anal sex. However, it only appeared in the on-line, not the print edition. Where it was easy to remove after the backlash of justly deserved publicity it received.
You have to ALWAYS maintain a close relationship with your children and be on guard, because the filth of the world is assaulting them before they are old enough to understand what it being foisted upon them.
Teen Vogue is in effect saying black people, unlike white people, want to be slaves.
Very troubling. Almost unbelievable. But it actually explains a lot…. seems to validate the supposition that we are headed for one or more violent clashes in the days ahead….
And it's long overdue.
Dear Protesters: Just tell ’em you’re an illegal alien sexual predator that always votes democrat…. they’ll leave you alone and even give you free stuff!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was great!
I see the CHP is wearing a gas mask at the hip. Also wearing face visor over a covid 19 mask. Wonder if they were dealing with , say , notional CS, if they could take off the covid mask and face shield while donning the gas mask before being affected by the notional agent. Asking for a friend.
The Patriots should have stormed the police when they started arresting their fellow Patriots. The only reason they arrested them is because they are Trump supporters. If they would have been Antifa then the thug cops would have stood down and watched or even joined in.
Next time it should be 33,000 instead of 33. If they arrest 33,000, gather 330,000.
This Coron-Event is lot like our President–it is unmasking the truth of things, good, bad or indifferent.
There are plenty of control-freak cops, but there are also a large number of officers and departments who are not enforcing this ridiculous bull****. And there are probably some caught somewhere in between, like a lot of people. During our Revolution, for example, we were probably split in thirds: Loyalists, Patriots and unsure. I don’t really want a Revolution–I want the one we already had.
One odd aspect of this is how, when the medical side has greatly improved, some places are just now cracking down harder than ever. It reminds of identity politics; the better race relations get, the harder the Left clings to the Narrative. Somebody told them being a victim was the highest calling in life. There are also payoffs for clinging to this Corona Narrative, in money, power and control. It has largely stopped being about health.
The CDC just said forget what we told you before–this is comparable to a severe flu death rate after all. And given that anybody who ever sneezed and died was classified as COVID, it’s not even a severe rate. Maybe this it what it takes to red-pill the Blue States. Mine was when Hillary used the FBI to throw her political opponents in prison. I mean in 1994, not 2016. I hope this fraud doesn’t last as long as that one.
“Apparently protesting a governor for redress of grievances, during a time of arbitrary suspension of the first amendment to the U.S. constitution, is grounds for arrest.”
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Slavery And Liberty
We thank God for Abraham Lincoln and for his part in emancipating the negro slaves in the United Sates. Yet, in a deeper sense, there is a slavery from which we all need to be emancipated.
The children of Adam are slaves by birth. Partaking of his fallen nature they find it an uphill fight to do right and easy to do wrong. No mother has ever had to teach her child to tell lies, or to steal or to disobey. Every child does these things naturally. All, by nature, are slaves to sin.
Some, on the other hand, have sought to make themselves slaves to the Ten Commandments in order to overcome their natural tendencies toward evil, but this does not produce the desired results. God did not give the Law to help us to be good, but to show us that we are bad and need a Savior. In Rom. 3:19 He says that He gave the Law “that every mouth may be stopped and all the world may become [be exposed as] guilty before God” and in Verse 20 He says that “by the law is the knowledge of sin.”
Only believers in the finished work of Christ are liberated from sin and its results. This does not mean that it is not possible for them to sin, but that it is now possible for them not to sin — to have victory in any given case. “For sin shall not have dominion over you, for ye are not under the law but under grace” (Rom. 6:14).
In grace Christ died to pay for our sins and in response to that grace believers seek to live for Him, just out of sheer love and gratitude for what He has done for them. This is the secret of victorious living, and God would have us keep it that way. Gal. 5:1 says:
“Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”
Yet, he also cautions believers, who enjoy this wonderful liberty:
“Take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumblingblock to them that are weak” (I Cor. 8:9).
“For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another” (Gal. 5:13).
“Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth” (Rom. 14:22).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/slavery-and-liberty/
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. 20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
Rom 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
1Corinthians 8:9 But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumblingblock to them that are weak.
Galatians 5:13 For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.
Romans 14:22 Hast thou faith? have it to thyself before God. Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth.
Considering the huge improvement in survival statistics when zinc is added to HCQ+Z-pak it is monstrous for Fauci and cronies to be killing its use, while touting $BigPharma’s unproven, less effective, and hyperexpensive new drugs. Crooked. Evil. Too long has this been going on.
Once we cross the November 3 Rubicon with a Trump victory and a House and Senate in our favor I expect Trump to re-tackle the Medical-Drug-Insurance industrial cabal.
Once that is done the chronic disease epidemic afflicting 2/3 of all of Americans will be treated for the purpose of cure rather than keeping us on the short symptom management, no cure, massively expensive tether. Such a tether is just another form of slavery.
I wonder if any cops stayed behind at the station or went home and refused to participate. If there was, I’d like to know about it and thank them. If there wasn’t…..SMH in disgust.
One would think the police would consider who, exactly, they’re arresting. These are their supporters, these are the citizens who defend them from leftist radicals. My sympathy for them when they are attached by the left is now waning. They are going to end up in a situation where they have no friends.
“Well I know it wasn’t you you held me down, Heaven knows it wasn’t you you set me free.so often times it just so happens that we live our lives in chains and we never know we have the key! And me I’m alllll ready gone!”Yes I’m already gone!
The Eagles! Already gone!
Should be their be their battle cry!
This IS the time to…
THROW YOUR POO!
Say you’re an ILLEGAL HOMELESS TRANGENDER
Collect Big $$
