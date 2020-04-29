President Trump Hosts Business Roundtable on Reopening The Economy – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with various industry executives on the plan for reopening the American economy. Anticipated start time 4:00pm ET.
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream
The president will Do what’s Better for our country,
If you stay home you don’t catch it, but we don’t catch our incomes, salaries, opportunities, lives, laughter, sun rays, fun, LIFE!
Staying home in perpetuity is not sustainable or necessary or healthy!
America did not become great because people hunkered down in their houses.
Civil disobedience is coming to a city near you.
“I think the 4th quarter is going to be great. I can feel it.” PDJT
👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼
If he gets the stupid governors off their tyrannical azzes, the 3rd quarter COULD be terrific too!
President Trump,
Please have a couple of Big Rally’s in Nebraska & South Dakota.
Washington D.C. and Hollywood Hates us,
But We Love You !!
More appalling than a secret deal to allow defence lawyers to stitch up their own client?
Yikes.
Thank God for truckers, railroaders, grocery clerks and people who work all up and down the supply chain here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
swampfox999, Along with a President who ran multiple businesses, who understands Supply chains, logistics etc.
Have nightmares thinking about the bureaucrats attempting to handle this. They would have fundamentally changed the country forever.
Presstitute who never asked if dirt cheap HCQ cocktail will be approved for emergency/compassionate use by FDA makes big fuss about will FDA approve expensive patented Remdesivir. Go figure.
Hey, presstitutes, read THIS:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w6p_HqRXCrW0_wYNK7m_zpQLbBVYcvVU/view
And according to the clinical study, there is no statistically significant reduction in death with the drug! So it might make the survivors get well a few days earlier, but doesn’t save any lives. That isn’t a game changer.
fred5678, Thanks for the table of the results using HCQ.
You do realize that this information will be suppressed since the full treatment regime is less than $30.00 with the Z pack and Zinc. Big Pharmaceutical wouldn’t be able to fleece the customer.
I have every confidence that the President will negotiate a better deal than $1000/dose.
That price won’t stand.
Meanwhile- the murdering, fascist dictator of NY, Comrade Emperor Cuomo, is hinting that New York will still be closed in August-September. This creep needs to be taken down a few notches.
It’s getting worse every day in New York.
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/04/ny-state-fair-wont-happen-unless-whole-state-can-reopen-breaks-my-heart-cuomo-says.html?fbclid=IwAR2oj-7tBy7wQ2918sqm_iygL1Gya_eGbqgYyfyyG20QdGucGPyBD8eemEM
August-September! Then in a week he’ll likely say “opps! The virus is back for fall! We’re in lock down again !”😡
He put so many out of work, and his unemployment system is pretty much broken. People who applied in early March still hearing nothing back. And then he tells them to go get an “essential” job.
My favorite: the warning on a collapsible stroller to first remove child before attempting to collapse stroller. (Sigh)
The President need s to act with the RED states and have them start manufacturing Medical supplies, masks gowns and equipment, and all medicines… Invest in American made products, Have manufactures move to the re states…Invest like theirs no tomorrow,,,,and let the Red states do it….Its time to act and the time is now..Pull everything you can out of China. Do it while the blue states are hiding….
I’m hearing now NY aint opening till beginning of June now…Enough is a enough…
