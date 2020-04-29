President Trump Hosts Business Roundtable on Reopening The Economy – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with various industry executives on the plan for reopening the American economy. Anticipated start time 4:00pm ET.

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamRSBN Livestream

173 Responses to President Trump Hosts Business Roundtable on Reopening The Economy – 4:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    The president will Do what’s Better for our country,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. kallibella says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    If you stay home you don’t catch it, but we don’t catch our incomes, salaries, opportunities, lives, laughter, sun rays, fun, LIFE!
    Staying home in perpetuity is not sustainable or necessary or healthy!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. TradeBait says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Civil disobedience is coming to a city near you.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Landslide says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    “I think the 4th quarter is going to be great. I can feel it.” PDJT

    👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. MicD says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    President Trump,
    Please have a couple of Big Rally’s in Nebraska & South Dakota.
    Washington D.C. and Hollywood Hates us,
    But We Love You !!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Jase says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    More appalling than a secret deal to allow defence lawyers to stitch up their own client?
    Yikes.

    Like

    Reply
  8. swampfox999 says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Thank God for truckers, railroaders, grocery clerks and people who work all up and down the supply chain here.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      April 29, 2020 at 6:04 pm

      swampfox999, Along with a President who ran multiple businesses, who understands Supply chains, logistics etc.

      Have nightmares thinking about the bureaucrats attempting to handle this. They would have fundamentally changed the country forever.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. fred5678 says:
    April 29, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Presstitute who never asked if dirt cheap HCQ cocktail will be approved for emergency/compassionate use by FDA makes big fuss about will FDA approve expensive patented Remdesivir. Go figure.

    Hey, presstitutes, read THIS:

    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w6p_HqRXCrW0_wYNK7m_zpQLbBVYcvVU/view

    Like

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      April 29, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      And according to the clinical study, there is no statistically significant reduction in death with the drug! So it might make the survivors get well a few days earlier, but doesn’t save any lives. That isn’t a game changer.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ninja7 says:
      April 29, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      fred5678, Thanks for the table of the results using HCQ.

      You do realize that this information will be suppressed since the full treatment regime is less than $30.00 with the Z pack and Zinc. Big Pharmaceutical wouldn’t be able to fleece the customer.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      April 29, 2020 at 6:17 pm

      I have every confidence that the President will negotiate a better deal than $1000/dose.
      That price won’t stand.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 29, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Meanwhile- the murdering, fascist dictator of NY, Comrade Emperor Cuomo, is hinting that New York will still be closed in August-September. This creep needs to be taken down a few notches.
    It’s getting worse every day in New York.

    https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/04/ny-state-fair-wont-happen-unless-whole-state-can-reopen-breaks-my-heart-cuomo-says.html?fbclid=IwAR2oj-7tBy7wQ2918sqm_iygL1Gya_eGbqgYyfyyG20QdGucGPyBD8eemEM

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • paper doll says:
      April 29, 2020 at 6:12 pm

      August-September! Then in a week he’ll likely say “opps! The virus is back for fall! We’re in lock down again !”😡

      Like

      Reply
    • Ace says:
      April 29, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      He put so many out of work, and his unemployment system is pretty much broken. People who applied in early March still hearing nothing back. And then he tells them to go get an “essential” job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Black Irish Rose says:
    April 29, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    My favorite: the warning on a collapsible stroller to first remove child before attempting to collapse stroller. (Sigh)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Don McAro says:
    April 29, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    The President need s to act with the RED states and have them start manufacturing Medical supplies, masks gowns and equipment, and all medicines… Invest in American made products, Have manufactures move to the re states…Invest like theirs no tomorrow,,,,and let the Red states do it….Its time to act and the time is now..Pull everything you can out of China. Do it while the blue states are hiding….

    I’m hearing now NY aint opening till beginning of June now…Enough is a enough…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
