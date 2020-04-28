President Trump Meets With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Highlighting Effective COVID-19 Response…

Earlier today President Trump and members of the COVID-19 task force met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the White House. DeSantis spoke about the actions Florida has taken to help and support the state’s nursing home population.

The approach to protect the vulnerable population by Florida Governor DeSantis contrasts against the approaches taken in New York and New Jersey which were not so effective. Additionally, DeSantis highlights the use of the national guard to assist in testing and mitigation. [Video Below – Transcript to Follow]

NOTE: The rude journalist in the oval office is Hunter Walker from Yahoo News who constantly brags to his peers about his resistance efforts.