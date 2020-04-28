President Trump Meets With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Highlighting Effective COVID-19 Response…

Earlier today President Trump and members of the COVID-19 task force met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the White House. DeSantis spoke about the actions Florida has taken to help and support the state’s nursing home population.
The approach to protect the vulnerable population by Florida Governor DeSantis contrasts against the approaches taken in New York and New Jersey which were not so effective. Additionally, DeSantis highlights the use of the national guard to assist in testing and mitigation. [Video Below – Transcript to Follow]
.
NOTE: The rude journalist in the oval office is Hunter Walker from Yahoo News who constantly brags to his peers about his resistance efforts.
Great 45! desantis looked a little rattled but he’ll learn…as always Fake News sucks…lucky Floridians!
6500 extra ventilators…who knew? the villages is the place to be!
I’m in The Villages now having escaped from NY in 2018. I moved here in time to vote for DeSantis as Governor. What a THRILL to be in a state where my vote finally counts!
p.s.–I see DeSantis as someone who could successfully run for POTUS in 2024.
We need every single state sued by someone who has had the over reaching, anticonstitutional, dystopian Governors charge them. I would suggest the physicians and nurses who have lost their jobs by speaking the truth.
They need to make it a class action and then hire any of the great civil rights lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, Jonathan Turley, pick one. It is so obvious at this point, that “Slippin’ Jimmy” could win this one.
What is being done around the world is the NWO’s way to make sure President Trump doesn’t win the next election, besides the obvious Orwellian power grab, as they want yellow stars, I mean vaccine ID, on our chests reminiscent of 1933 Germany.
This. Must. End. NOW.
Hunter apologized for being wrong about our testing being less per capita than So Korea, but is still making a big deal about our infection rate being higher. Pretty obvious that if the US is testing primarily in high risk areas like nursing homes, and hard hit areas like NY and NJ, it would follow that we would have a higher infection rate.
In reality, no one knows the true infection rate in any Country. Every individual in every Country would have to be tested. Not going to happen.
Strange question. I’ve noticed President Trump regularly poses for photo ops with his hands forming that triangle shape – fingertips touching – perfect triangle. Now I notice Governor DeSantis sitting next to him, fingers forming the same shape.
As I said, probably nothing, just a coincidence, but I’ve noticed this for the entire Presidency.
It helps you focus and controls your hands, which can betray emotion unconsciously.
I get that.
Like I said, strange observation, I know. I’ve just never seen (noticed) anyone else use it – the perfect triangle. Every time.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s really a useless question … but thanks.
Glad to see he’s hi-lighting re-opening States. He needs to put the pedal down and stop being cautious about this. It’s over. Done. Never again. Now go back to your previously scheduled lives, pronto.
Desantis is frontrunner for 2024 now!
Agreed, he will be a force with serious resume come 2024 –
Love Gov Desantis – everything about him- solid guy. Reason I opened Biz in FLA after moving out of Ga. ( loved Ga Biz environment)
Imagine if FLA had Andrew Gillium the crack smoking, penetrating wannabe gov social justice warrior?
lol
It’s THE signal for deplorables to take our fight to the Streets.
KAG2020
Governor DeSantis is in training (and judging by his aggressive approach and defense of the President, he’s doing well).
Governor DeSantis has his own press conferences in Florida and (like his mentor) does not avaid calling out the media. 🔨
“avoid”
“avoid”
It’s supposedly the symbol for the Freemasons, the pyramid “eye of Horace” on the $1 bill.
It’s the “I love you” symbol that the Instagram kids use when they take a selfie. So they are telling milenials that they love them and vote Trump.
My Governor. My President! Proud of both of them!
yup I voted for him when we lived in Florida.
My mother was just put into a nursing facility due to a broken hip. Boy, do I pray! It is so scary and I can’t visit her. However, so far so good. The staff seem on the ball, and very communicative with me. But the sooner she gets out the better.
Praying for your mom, Treestar.
I wish California had a Governor like Florida.
@8:00
FL. taking advantage of low- traffic roads and bridges during virus to do needed road/bridge work.
HELLO!!!!!!!!!!! Common Sense!!!
De Santis is a GREAT Gov.
Yahoo! News is default in some desktop browsers. They’re as valid as MSNBC.
DeSantis 2024
Sorry. I’ve lived in Central FLorida since 1968. DeSantis is better than a Democrat. But not much more can be said. Where is the leadership to get us open? Opening beaches doesn’t count. And following some BS guidelines from the CDC that are intentionally designed to slow openings and create bearucratic headaches is NOT leadership. How about doing something like Abbott inTexas, or even better Noem in SD. Did anyone see the parade her citizens had for her yesterday. That’s a REAL Governor. DeSantis is a follower, not a leader. OPEN UP FLORIDA NOW!!!
While I generally agree, Desantis has a huge population of the most vulnerable. He was hoodwinked just like The President.
Yes. But that time is past. Now we know. He needs to take the lead and open us up. Not hide behind Trump’s coattails like a lap dog. Trump has given the go ahead. So let’s GO AHEAD!! Enough of this dawdling. And these people saying DeSantis 2024….no. Unless he’s the best we got . I’d much prefer Noem!
How long before vile slugs like Hunter become the hunted? My cold anger has reached its limits. These people are some kind of aberrant mutant humans.
Yahoo News (owned by Verizon) is and has always been garbage, enough said.
Really liked this format. Bring in more Red State Govs. who can calmly articulate what they are doing. Gov Desantis, did an excellent job, was ontop of the facts and processes for his state. He helped deflect the snarkiness and hostility that PDJT receives everyday. Desantis was a little uptight and seemed a little aggressive when answering Trump around 14:49, then he got back on track in support of his state and validating the support he’s received from the feds and Trump. Overall excellent job. If you listened carefully the information really showed what a blow-hard, Faux President Cuomo is. His yapping about the need for 30K ventilators was a total red herring, a Leftie diversionary tactic to place blame on Trump when it was all about Cuomo’s own mismanagement. There was no need for 30K ventilators. If you go on a ventilator it means a death sentence, 80% who go on ventilators are in terrible shape and die. Time to hit back at Cuomo, he’s a bum…esp. now learning that he sends these patients over to nursing homes to die. Time he loses his essential job, he needs to be recalled. Let him find his next essential job.
More evidence only patriots give a damn about the United States. Florida is lucky to have Ron. We are all lucky President Trump was a God send and the best President I’ve ever witnessed in my 63 years.
