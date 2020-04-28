Former Flynn Counsel Finds 6,800 New Pages of Evidence Not Turned Over – Judge Sullivan is Not Amused…

Interesting timing all things considered…. Michael Flynn removed and replaced his prior legal defense counsel, Covington & Burling, after asserting their ineffective and legally conflicted representation. [NOTE: former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is a partner at Covington & Burling.] As a result of Sidney Powell taking over the Flynn defense, his prior counsel was supposed to turn over all client materials and evidence in the case.
After some recent jaw-dropping revelations in the case; which may include evidence highlighting how the FBI participated in framing Michael Flynn; and certainly contains evidence of an unethical prosecutorial agreement with the former defense counsel, to coerce a guilty plea by threatening to arrest Michael Flynn Jr; suddenly today Covington & Burling discover an additional 6,800 pages of evidence they conspicuously omitted.
The timing is very sketchy and Judge Sullivan does not appear amused. After receiving the supplemental notice of case material transfer (full pdf below) Judge Sullivan issues an order to the Covington law firm to re-re-review all of their case files and file a notice of compliance by Monday May 4th.
Judge Sullivan has been very favorable to the position of the justice department throughout the case, but it appears even he is starting to question all of these “unintentional” miscommunications and material coincidences that paint a very challenging picture for the prosecution to explain.
Here’s the filing from the Covington law firm where they attempt to explain their new discovery and why they failed to present this material over the past ten months.
.
Oh, whoopsie daisy…. There was a “miscommunication“.
.
Ms. Sidney Powell’s outlook on this case appears to be gaining momentum.
Lt. General Michael Flynn’s plea was based on: (1) a framing by the FBI; and (2) a threat against Michael Flynn Jr. if his father didn’t sign the plea.
If the reports are accurate it is very likely Judge Sullivan will allow the plea to be removed. If the documents are as strong as outlined the entire case could be dismissed.
(Link to Original Flynn Filing)
Interesting thread by Brian Cates. He might be onto something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go get them Sidney!!!
That 6,800 pages of unintentional miscommunication must be a doozey!!! Still praying for justice for Michael Flynn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is misconduct.
This is a fraud committed on the court.
This is Criminal Contempt of Court.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Someone needs to be hurt and hurt really bad.
Lie after lie, that is all they do. Tje IT department did not ‘F’ this up.The dumbest IT person in the world would not do what they accuse their own IT department of.
Sullivan will probably suck this line of horseshit right down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. Yes. Yes.
But their wives are dearest friends from way back so . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Update as per Lou Dobbs tonight, Sidney Powell said, “17,000.”
So far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Feds must have something on judge Sullivan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just wrapped up a substantial legal case and I can tell you that every email, phone call, visit, even messages left are all accounted for…because it keeps the meter spinning upward on the fees charged. I even kept a meticulous list. My lawyer’s didn’t miss a beat. All they had to do was enter the client number, and viola! If their so called search was too narrow it’s because they purposely did it. Sue the law firm into bankruptcy just like what the government did to Arthur Andersen.
LikeLiked by 13 people
^^^^^
THIS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better yet “if” there are any honest FIB and DOJ then Raid the former Law Firm and Prosecute the Laawyers!!! A “Stone” type raid would be sooo satisfying, seeing the Whites of Herr Holders eyes as the FIB comes down the hallway axes and crowbars in hand……
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d hope Holder tried to resist. If I was on that raid crew, I would hammer that communist bastard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I imagine it is the same for any large firm dealing with multiple clients or projects. I work in accounting. We have projects and clients all over the world. Sometimes multiple projects/clients in the same country. Every project has a unique number AND name and every document related to that project is coded with that number/name. A simple search of the number or name will bring up every single document related to it – even those that are misfiled – you know, in the infamous miscellaneous folder.
Without proper identifiers and filing system you’d spend more time chasing down documents that getting anything done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
File naming protocols play second fiddle to leftist intent especially in their sociopathic obsession with getting T and his associates. Judge Sullivan needs to get real with them.
The opposition Party and its last Administration exec and supporting staff will come to be known as the most corrupt in the nation’s history.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
Is it possible for a major law firm to lie through their teeth?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does the sun rise in the east? Does a bear…
LikeLiked by 7 people
You can’t be serious.
Attorney, the root word is tourniquet Tourniquet meaning = to twist and lie. Lawyers and law firms have been lying since Moses day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Van Grack is not handling the case any more. He was assigned to assist the Mo AUSA while looking through the file, that’s it. He was replaced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I read somewhere in TCTH that AG Barr was going to make Van Grack stay on the case…………something about making him finish what he screwed up.
If true, it “could be” AG Barr would welcome the judge “clean up” some of the bad actors in the DOJ without AG Barr getting his hands dirty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was intentionally leave out because the goal was forced Flynn to plead guilty….anything to fck Flynn and then Trump. Thanks, Sidney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That settlement check is going to have an endless string of zeros. Hopefully, this is the end of Covington & Burling. Perkins Coie should be next on the list. Hope to buy a table at their bankruptcy auction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real crime is a law firm being able to create thousands upon thousands of pages and records for a client that didn’t even commit a crime. How horrendous is that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask Eric Holder.
LikeLike
I think I just heard Sydney say 17,600 documents. Can someone confirm?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe 17,600 pages (see my SWAG below)? I didn’t see the segment though…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Queued up I hope
LikeLiked by 2 people
17,500 Pages
LikeLiked by 1 person
Van Grack and the other effers need to be held to account. Including Mueller, Rosenstein… the whole lot. The U.S. Justice System can not POSSIBLY continue to operate like this.
Also: fire Chris Wray. Just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This sickens me to think whats going on in our country. And theres hilly today with dementia joe saying that the coronavirus pandemic “would be a terrible crisis to waste” by not creating “universal health care.”
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/04/28/hillary-clinton-coronavirus-would-be-a-terrible-crisis-to-waste-need-universal-health-care/
The virus is real, but Im beginning to believe that the “crisis” was manufactured by the DNC, hilly, and 0Bomba inc to get what what they wanted in 0Bombas 3rd term, in the form of hillary.
And they wrecked the economy to do it.
Sounds far fetched? Just look whats been going on to get Trump over the last 3 years without recourse. Oh where art thou, brother barr?
LikeLiked by 2 people
To be sure, the timing, both in sequence and date of effect, is interesting.
At least a couple financial backers of the Wuhan lab are also interesting. One of them clearly has a record of going after the current Admin. There are definitely many respected epidemiologists. Why and how was Dr. Fauci selected?
LikeLike
Ask Pence
LikeLike
Now if only John Durham had a prosecutor working for him that was an expert at Ricco cases..
Oh wait, he does.
Sweat you bastards sweat
LikeLiked by 2 people
All these folks are making the judge and his Deep State friends look bad. The Judge is solidly deep state and won’t give Flynn anything. Sullivan is appointed for life and is from at retirement age. There is nothing to compel Sullivan to do the right thing. Sullivan will take every bit of spin he can for DOJ.
n
Sullivan will force President Trump to pardon Flynn. This takes nothing away from the great job Sydney has done. Pharoh will once again harden his heart.s The Resistance is an insane bias.
LikeLike
Okay Debbie downer
The whole incestuous bunch has been busted.
LikeLike
I agree with loose-ends. Judge sullivan has been biaed and antagonistic to General Flynn from the beginning. IMHO, sullivan intimidated General flynn in open court as a ‘traitor’ who committed ‘treason’, to bully Flynn into pleading guilty and going silently away, in support of the mewler fraud. sullivan even reversed his standard court order to produce all exculpatory information, to help the prosecution hide the records which have now been produced. Sullivan may continue to try to hide these records, and to continue to maintain harassment of General Flynn to protect the deep state.
But sullivan does not know what PDJT and Grennell will release, which would show there is no reason to withhold records of DOJ/FBI wrongdoing and illegality. Fully public, open criminal proceedings are a Constitutional requirement, except in VERY compelling situations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well looseends, you have your facts wrong and know nothing about Federal Court and Federal Judges. Any and everyone of them CAN be removed. It takes some doing but they can be removed for as little as bad behavior.
LikeLike
How many Federal judges have been removed since PDJT was elected?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loose-ends is right on target.
sullivan is responsible for ‘obamacare. His courtroom convicted Senator Stevens, and did not ‘notice’ prosecution misbehavior (like the Flynn case !!!) until after the election which gave dems senate control.
Judicial impeachment for failure of ‘good behavior’ is extremely unlikely. Since 1803, only 15 judges have impeached, and only 8 of those were convicted in the Senate. There have clearly been more than 8 crooked, biased, incompetent, or otherwise ‘bad behavior’ judges in US history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well you know, no one person is perfect. Humans do make mistakes.
But llc, why is there a pattern of delays and ‘mistakes’ that appear to always tilt the case towards the same initial sought out, outcome?
If someone wants to mistakenly flip a coin to turn up tails, and it comes up tails 20 times….might one wonder if both sides of the coin are tails – i.e. sssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssa predetermined outcome?
Or, to try to make it ‘sound’ even,
say, let’s flip a coin on this matter, and to make it better, we’ll flip to get 2 out of 3:
“heads I win,
tails you lose.”
[ you lose, no matter whatever the coin flip outcome }
Those flippant, double standard, law enforcement and ajudications are inequitable.
[ and yes, even though this is technically related to just the Flynn case,
what they rightfully fear is that there could be legal grounds for appeals for as long as the nefarious were surreptitiously, mis-influencing legal outcomes.
As well have cause for ethics reviews etc. of those involved, or those people that are, or wire circumstantially influencing unlawful outcomes. [ and yes, with many of them being lawyers, they would have insight and the ability into how to tie things up, obfuscate things, in and out of investigations and courts…with the hopes of a different lead attorney , sometime soon might opting to re-prioritize a doj / fib / agenda. ]
imho
I do not know
Love thy neighbors…
LikeLike
Remember that fisa abuses started in 2012. Remember Maxine waters bragging about obummer’s files? Remember a Supreme Court Justice doing a pretzel dance to pass obummer care? If the deep state has something really bad on Sullivan he won’t dismiss the case. The deep state play is to stall. They would rather President Trump “pardon” Flynn than have this case thrown out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold on a damn sec here… that’s not 6,800 *PAGES*. According to the filing it’s 6,800 ***DOCUMENTS AND EMAILS WITH ATTACHMENTS***. Each ATTACHMENT is likely another DOCUMENT.
So each document is… what… 5, 10, more pages on average? And each ATTACHMENT is probably ANOTHER DOCUMENT x 5/10/more pages. So let’s low-ball and say 30% were standalone documents @ 5 pages per, and 70% were emails of which 20% contained a 5-page attachment.
That’s 6,800 x .30 x 5 = 10,200 pages …
.. plus 6,800 x .70 x .20 x 5 = 4,769 pages
So maybe low-ball is 15,000 pages of information. Of course, there could be dupes (drafts of docs)… but then again… it could also 20, 30, 50 THOUSAND PAGES of raw information withheld.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone can see the entire file should of been turned over to Sidney Powell not a “subset”.
I expect a large civil lawsuit in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney, are you able to see the redacted parts?
LikeLike
I think that when all is said and done, Michael Flynn is going to end up owning Covington & Burling.
LikeLike
I can predict right now how the media will cover this, IF they cover it at all. “Even though the law firm previously turned over hundreds of thousands of pages, Flynn’s current lawyer is complaining they didn’t receive everything. But, we now know, what wasn’t turned over earlier amounts to less than 1% of the total. In other words, prior counsel turned over more that 99% of the material they had in their possession.”
Yeah, they’ll do their best to minimize this. But I also have a further prediction: Once details of that remaining 1% come out, it’ll likely turn out that it’s some of the MOST IMPORTANT documents of all… that just coincidentally “went missing” for awhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet, despite more proof of the railroading, no one on their side will be punished. It doesn’t matter if it’s Spygate or Flynn, or Ukraine. They always get a pass.
WITHOUT CONSEQUENCES THERE CAN NEVER BE MEANINGFUL CHANGE.
Know how the deep state wins? By never facing prosecution. No matter how much corruption we are shown it never seems to matter. They continue. The beat goes on. So, at what point do we say ‘enough’ – and what does ‘enough’ look like?
LikeLike
When God’s children cry out for deliverance, when the lawyers and courts are unjust, when inequity is the norm, the Lord God will hear their cry and bring them salvation.
Vengeance belongs to the Lord.
Have faith, it works miracles.
LikeLike