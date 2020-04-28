An Important Message, From a Special Messenger: “The Great Country of The United States Isn’t Broken”…

Sometimes a special message needs a special messenger. Today, amid the anxiety and stress created by the coronavirus pandemic, a very special messenger named Michael visited the White House and delivered a very important message to everyone:
…”At Bitty and Beaus we like to use the phrase ‘not broken’. That means me and all my important co-workers are not broken, and we have lots to offer. I know the great country of the United States isn’t broken either.”… ~ Michael
.
Indeed, this too shall pass.
Thank you Michael; thank you.
He didn’t serve his coffee? That would have been the icing on the cake!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Today, amid the anxiety and stress created by the coronavirus pandemic, a very special messenger named Michael visited the White House and delivered a very important message to everyone:”
Would be nice to see him speak at the Wuhan virus Press Conference, instead of Dr. Fauci
LikeLiked by 13 people
That would be nice Deplorable Infidel.
Pres Trump and his team are positive about our future and it is nice to hear from some one like Michael who has some common sense to give our Country this great message.
The Great Country of the United States Isn’t Broken!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Several people here have stated letters to the First Family are answered. Maybe we need to send a few stating Deplorable’s thoughts. Then if we got a hot mike from Faucci saying something like Killary did would be the icing on the cake.
I believe she said something like “get the damn retards off the lawn” at the Arkansas governors’ mansion years ago.
LikeLike
Small Business…the heart and soul of our American experiment! THANK YOU ALL….
LikeLiked by 14 people
“America is not broken”
My God can restore a broken ballerina.
He can use a broken man to fix America,
LikeLiked by 14 people
CNN Hardest hit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Gort—–GOOD!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
First time in a long time I’ve seen President Trump smile that incredible smile of his, like he’s really enjoying himself. Not a criticism, just an observation.
Thank you, Mr. President. We’ve missed your smile and are, as always, thankful for your true grit and leadership.
LikeLiked by 34 people
PDJT shows us his heart through his smile.
God Bless him, keep him healthy and strong.
LikeLiked by 10 people
President Trump is a good man who loves the United States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Black Irish. I’d also been missing his smile and am glad to know there are many others who also noticed the absence of his smile these past weeks. It is indeed good to see him smile again. Mr. President, we are with you and are thankful for your dedication and leadership.
LikeLike
Michael, we love you!!!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Can you believe he broke out that salute to POTUS when he was finished speaking? Awesome! I bet that made our president’s week 🙂
LikeLike
Just got something in my eye…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Mrs. cutting onions in the kitchen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m going to be honest here. I didn’t understand the point of this when I first saw it, and don’t now that it’s on CTH. Maybe it’s just a feel-good kinda thing for certain individuals. Ivanka looks great in her pink jumper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really John? Shame on you if that’s supposed to be a joke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s disgusting.
I’ve lived/worked most of my life with people who are disabled due to physical, mental, or age-related disabilities. I have a weak spot for these folks.
Disparaging this wonderful young working man is not needed. My point is totally lost on you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My point was totally lost on you. Even though it was in your defense. Last time I’ll do that. BTW, what’s my punishment? Stoning ?
LikeLike
No thanks, but I’ll “defend” myself if it comes to that.
LikeLike
I don’t think I could ever be up to the task of defending such a torrent of virtue signaling combined with such extreme mean spiritness. But we all have our short comings. And we can’t all have Hillary’s abilities after all.
LikeLike
Look. This young man likely has Down’s Syndrome? They have been some of the most positive, inspiring individuals I’ve known.
Nonetheless, I question trotting them out in public for political purposes – especially when it does nothing to resolve the issues at hand. This isn’t a carnival sideshow. That is all. If you don’t understand, please go about your way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t even look at him. I don’t even pay much attention to someones looks, even in person, unless it’s a stunning woman. I simply responded to the words “not broken”. Things (jobs, God given rights) are broken and they will never be repaired if even those on the right say nothing is broken.
LikeLike
Thank you, Ad rem. Perhaps I should clarify my “concerns.”
Most of the folks I know with disabilities are receiving gov’t benefits. They work to supplement their income. They need this assistance, and working a regular job is helpful to them, as long as they don’t max out. I admire them for working at all.
But right now, we have a whole lot of people who are supporting themselves completely, without assistance…and it’s not working out so well. Not a pretty, feel-good story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PJ….I agree with you here. We have a lot of developmentally disabled working in Miami at various Publixes, as bag boys.
Not to toot my own horn, or virtue signal, even if I buy a loaf of bread, I will ask these bag boys to help me to my car and tip them $5. Since CV19, I’ve been tipping them 10 bucks.
I couldn’t see this boy’s face well, but I don’t think he’s Mongoloid, not that it matters.
LikeLike
I don’t understand the comments made so far. They seem nebulous to me.
It is commendable that Trump is helping small businesses. The work that this charitable business has done is also highly.commendable It is hard to say anything less than gushing without it being perceived as being negative against the handicapped. But when these two elements are combined together, it becomes something that no one dare question, let alone criticize. Is this now the third rail of charity combined with politics?
I am reminded of the old Jerry Lewis Telethons. If you didn’t like the way the televised appeal was being conducted, you would be seen as being uncharitable or cruel, mean spirited, hard-heated, etc. You dared not say anything the slightest bit negative lest you be excoriated as being Scrooge – or the Grinch, or worse. This scenario has an element of emotional manipulation to it, perhaps it is even exploitative. Might some of us now be shamed for mentioning the topic? Flame suits ready?
BTW, I still want to know why I am on moderated status here indefinitely. I don’t expect that this post will be released for publication. I am a Conservative, but not all Conservatives always think in lockstep. Either expel me or accept me without my being under a perpetual cloud here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Exploitative.” Yes, you put it well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Ivanka has not had her roots taken care of either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for her. It’s not like she was mayor of Chicago and had to look good in public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John,
My oldest daughter has Down syndrome, I’m not offended by your deleted comment. There is however a time and a place and of course you know this was not the time nor the place. Just a suggestion in the future though, use ignorant instead of retarded because some people who were born with a disability don’t have that choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vote: Yes and no. I don’t think you should or need to use either “ignorant” or “retarded.”
My first cousin was born with Down’s. May she rest in peace. She had five sibs, and wonderful parents. She came to every family affair. Her family didn’t treat her any differently than they did their other children.
They know more than a lot of people, and they can usually feel how others feel.
LikeLike
People were complaining in an article on “The Hill”, about Ivanka getting her hair cut and colored. Doesn’t look like she did.
LikeLike
PJ “To be honest,” I thought it was great, inspiring, uplifting. And I shed a tear….
LikeLiked by 2 people
This young man was lovely, but the use of him felt like propaganda to me. His experience will not sway anyone on either side of the fence. I felt icky for him, in his apron…sorry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PJ, nothing wrong with a little propaganda. We get the truth from Sundance.
And the joy on President Trump’s face was obvious.
Great move!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, like I said, it was a feel-good op. Nonetheless…I have to wear a stupid apron at work and there’s NO WAY I’m wearing that when speaking in front of the POTUS. Not to advertise my employer, and out of respect for the opportunity. (sigh)
LikeLike
I believe I understand where you are coming from on this, however the young man didn’t seem to feel “used”. Being invited to the White House, and given the opportunity to share his enthusiasm over his job would be one of the highlights of anyone’s life. I would expect he was treated quite well, with warmth and appropriate respect.
I am in my 60s and can remember when people with challenges were hidden, as if they were shameful. A close friend of mine, same age, had a brother with Downs Syndrome and has lived with the lifelong sadness that her parents chose to institutionalize him. Thank goodness today’s families don’t do that, that there are educational and job opportunities for these special people.
I always read your comments and consider them very insightful, especially now because of your work for a grocery store. Grocery stores have become an intense focus for us all as we try to navigate shortages of items we previously took for granted, and reports from someone on the frontlines is very informative. Thank you for that.
LikeLike
Hey, market work is hardly the pinnacle of my career, LOL! It’s where I find myself at this stage, is all.
Your thoughts are appreciated. I, too, remember when certain folks with challenges were “hidden,” as you say. We’ve come a long way, thank goodness. I’m sure Michael was honored, but this just seemed contrived and opportunistic. My $.02.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose the endless State Of The Union addresses with the “inspirational guests” have accustomed me to this. I did appreciate his message. And yours. Again, thanks.
LikeLike
I tend to agree with you, PJ. Yes, it was a touching and ‘feel good thing’ but the timing of it seemed a bit off.
I’m glad that they got their PPP loan and that Michael and his fellow employees get to keep their jobs.
However, it’s not working out so well for countless others. I personally have friends who did apply through their banks, and nothing.
One friend in particular has had a multi generational small business with maybe 10 employees. He applied through Bank of America. Without going into details, they gave him a bit of a run around – and he’s been banking with them forever!
Bottom line, the loan hasn’t come through, he had to lay off his workers, and shutter his business.
So again, while I’m glad for Michael and his employer’s business, many are really hurting.
Yes, the word ‘exploitative’ came to my mind too.
LikeLike
how cute is that pix with Ivanka…!! someone mentioned her roots showing..first of all it is a trendy thing…..and IF you see them touched up before the beauty salons are open she will be savaged for having her hair done….also I think some one is getting POTUS hair color….right….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perfect, Annie!
LikeLike
Blush………………….!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Mayor in Texas was caught getting her nails done.
LikeLike
That was so perfectly put by Micheal, who carries a beautiful heart.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Not broken? So I have been imagining all this? Highest unemployment since the Great Depression – already. Human rights, civil rights, Bill of Rights, natural rights, God Given Rights – all in taters, which seems like worse than broken to me. Wow! That was some nightmare. It seemed so real. Maybe it was something I ate.
BTW, can anyone think God thinks we have all the rights He gave us ?
LikeLike
Nothing is in tatters. Or perhaps China is or the deep state is, but not us.
They are so close to losing that they unleashed a plague against us, and Father God brought us through, the plague they thought would destroy us is in our rear-view mirror.
Yeah though I walk through the valley of the “shadow” of death…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent, Betty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, they are saying SARS Covid-2 (coronavirus) is a chimeric virus which is hybrid microorganism close to RaTG13 and pangolin virus. They think the Chinese were engineering horseshoe bat and pangolin viruses to jump to humans and infect them, especially elderly people. Chinese were trying to cull the herd. Thought the Chinese loved and respected the older people.
LikeLike
That was the culture BEFORE Mao.
LikeLike
Nothing is neither good, nor bad, but that thinking makes it so.
Not quite a direct quote, and I can’t remember where it came from, but it seems appropriate.
The only other thing I can say is that you have made every Dem operative who posts on her/monitors this site very happy.
It tells them that their relentless efforts to separate the President from his base are paying off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quote is from Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Nothing is neither good, nor bad, but that thinking makes it so.
Not quite a direct quote, and I can’t remember where it came from, but it seems appropriate.”
Sounds like something John Brennan or James Comey would say when John Durham was questioning them about their past “extra curricular activities”. If not, then maybe they will see it here and start using it.
LikeLike
John!! Gratuitously nasty. Go to the corner and suck your thumb.
LikeLike
Between you and me, I think he’s sucking down something else……just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT BROKEN! A little bent (and getting moreso) but def NOTBROKEN!
If you don’t get it, get bent yourself!
LikeLike
John, everything is “worse than”, when you choose to see that way. Right now, as bad as things are, we still have a lot to be grateful for.
We have a strong, optimistic President, who is not afraid to fight for us. The minimum we can do is keep the faith, stop looking for things to complain about and give praise for the lessons we are learning.
LikeLike
Amen SD, and a very hearty thank you to Michael!
Needed quite a few tissues after watching.
GOD BLESS Michael, and as he says,
WE ARE NOT BROKEN!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Our daughter is a 22 years old with cognitive disabilities, IQ of 52, but looks like any other girl. Her boyfriend is a young man withDown’s. They both work in fas foods, The PPP program has been wonderful in allowing both of them to continue to work. Routine
is key to them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com/
Ok all you coffee drinkers and America lovers……start ordering up some coffee or a #notbroken T-shirt, hoodie or coffee cup!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They have a ‘sundance’ blend!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Open letter to Michael: I am SO proud of you and you co-workers accomplishments. You touch my heart in ways I can’t describe due to a love in my early life, that has never been forgotten, and still ongoing after many years! You, Michael are the strength of our country. Always a happy forecast no matter the momentary problem, and we should all learn from your positive outlook! Thank You!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
When I look, America is standing there
I can almost breathe her in like summer in the air
When I look, America is reaching for me
I would reach for her, but who can hold a memory?
LikeLiked by 1 person
America has been transformed even beyond Barack Obama’s wildest dreams, but that’s not broken?
Well, not to him, it’s not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps there is value in people seeing how quickly government takes away rights. I have heard comments from some unexpected sources that indicate they have received a wake up call. We have seen citizens encouraged to “ rat” out neighbors for not being submissive enough, and even though we have seen people happy to snitch, other have pushed back. We have seen how quickly some police will overstep. And a lot of previously oblivious people are a little more awake now and not happy with what they have seen.
Most of all, there is now wider understanding that our dependence on China as not only a source for manufacturing is a serious issue, but that China isn’t an honest player globally on many many issues. Yes, we know all these things, in large due to the information we receive from CTH as well as other resources, but so many people were wrapped up in their lives and unaware.
I am not pretending this Pandemic isn’t terrifying. Lives are being destroyed, beyond the death count for this virus. I know how that feels, the feeling you are in danger of losing everything and not knowing how to rebuild your life. We know people who have lost family members to this virus. People who are waiting to see if they have a job to go back to. I am in Oklahoma and there is going to be a bloodbath for our oil and gas industry. Agriculture is hurting, badly.
But if we decide we are “broken”, then we are without hope. I refuse to live without the hope we will get through this, Hope gives us the courage to not only rebuild but to act on the stark lessons we are living through.
LikeLike
I love Pastor Jentezen Franklin’s sermons in Gainesville, GA. He said “chose faith over fear”. Faith in God He will watch over you and protect you. I love Michael for his faith in our nation and its people. I second everyone in praising his spunk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 22 people
this kid michael shows more class with a clear speech and a salute than most of the beltway insiders whom potus encounters.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I call it courage, real raw courage to stand up and take the hits to say what he feels and what he is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes benifranlkin it does take courage for Michael to stand up and take the hits.
LikeLike
This is a good lesson for all of us here on the Treehouse ! Seeing Michael’s speech gives me hope and reminds me that our Master reminded us that unless we become like little children , we would not enter His Kingdom . Sometimes we can get discouraged , and rightly so , especially when the negative mood spreads on the treehouse we can catch it faster than Corona. May God bless Michael and our great President DJT .
LikeLike
I think what this represents is America is not broken, just under attack by evil forces, and if enough of us can pull together, Michael and the rest of us will put America back together again in our own unique ways
LikeLiked by 10 people
When you live and raise someone who speaks without fear and enjoys life no matter its faults, you don’t question their purpose, you know it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Micheal made a very brave & powerful statement that democrat leaders wont make. Its that our country is not broken!. Its great that business & others like it are there to help those with special needs make a paycheck & complete meaningful work to fulfill their American dream. If nancy pelosi, chuck schumer, Mitch mcconell or a paul ryan had 1/2 the integrity of micheal the country would be much less divided & corrupt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well put!! Michael “gets” America in a way that our “esteemed” political betters never could!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching an old interview with Yakov Smirnoff post-Berlin Wall, maybe early 1990s. They showed clips of his trip back, featuring a McDonald’s with lines around the block and a grocery store with many empty shelves. Visions of the present and of a new green deal if the usual suspects keep it up…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies if someone has already noted this, but their dark roast coffee is called…
(wait for it…)
SUNDANCE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, Michael, amen!
LikeLiked by 7 people
America isn’t broken. We all need to keep repeating that. Pick up and get going again and stop living in fear. Takes a pure soul to see so clearly to the heart of the matter doesn’t it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
🙂 That’s America, baby!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Damn dusty keyboard……………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not crying…you’re crying!!
(Oh wait, nope, I AM crying!”)
LikeLiked by 1 person
No we are not broken even if the opposition would love so. They even want us, Trump supporters and voters, to perish by this WuhanVirus.
They not only want us broken, they want a lot worse: death.
But we are here
We stayed in place for now.
But not for long.
A few more days, maybe a tad more.
But we are here.
Unbroken, ready to fire on all cylinders,
Thank you Michael.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really hope the haters in the press will cool it long enough to give this video clip the coverage it deserves. One can’t help but be proud of this business and Michael of course. I give this two thumbs up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I watched Michael talk today I was very happy to see the American spirit shine through him
Very uplifting. Thank you Michael
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s right… So long as we enable entrepreneurs, their spirit will lead us to triumph over whatever obstacles we may encounter.*
*Or as Donald himself would put it… “Let it roll, boys and girls!”
LikeLike
Something looks rather broken to me. Certainly not in as good a shape as it was just a couple of months ago.
LikeLike
Are you done yet? Feel good about yourself now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you good about yourself now?
Nothing like joining a pile on to make some people feel good, and brave, about themselves.
LikeLike
When I was growing up in England there used to be a character, on the radio called, ‘Mona Lott’ (Geddit?) and her catchphrase was, “It’s being so cheerful that keeps me going.”
It seems she might have had a cousin in the States?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gawd, you’re insufferable! Get a life!
LikeLike
Something in my eye!
LikeLike
He hit the nail on the head when he said “I love my job and I can’t wait to get back to work”. In other words, thanks for the government program and all, but what I really want is to put the skills and knowledge that I have learned into serving the public and making people happy. This gives me pride and self-respect, something that you can’t get from a government program. Loved the speech!
Eric W.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well…I can surely understand why “they” are jealous of Ivanka … She wears it well
👸
LikeLike
I’ve got two girls with Down syndrome. One of the many cool things about them is their sense of humor and optimism. People don’t understand their quality and potential, frequently just see their limitations.
It speaks very well of the a President that he would choose to highlight this young entrepreneur with Down to showcase the optimism and hope he envisions for us, for America, as we get back to work.
LikeLiked by 9 people
All I can say is, with a lump in my throat, thank you, Michael, and I’m going to order some Sundance coffee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the positivity of this kid, but I also know the reality of what we’re looking at if we don’t restart the engines very soon.
Stay positive. Stay vigilant. Sue demonrats and vote them out of office. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shut up I’m not crying. YOU’RE crying.
Bless them all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will confess, for the past few days the thought “you broke my country” regarding what has been happening with this Chinese released pandemic has been rumbling through my mind – so definitely yes, Michael’s words are perfect and timely; the country’s not broken and this will pass and there will be tons of lessons learned in the process. Thank you for posting this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This too shall pass. Thank you, Sundance, for posting this. It reminded me to put things in perspective.
LikeLike
Pray for success at the Supreme Court for these PA business people challanging Julius Ceasar Wolf’s illegal dictates. Alito has already agreed to give this a hearing!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/28/pennsylvania-businesses-ask-supreme-court-to-intervene-overrule-gov-wolfs-stay-at-home-order/
LikeLike
Oops, meant to post that over on the open thread. My bad. 😞
LikeLike
Needed that.
LikeLike
Michael is precious.🙏😇❤️
LikeLike