An Important Message, From a Special Messenger: “The Great Country of The United States Isn’t Broken”…

Sometimes a special message needs a special messenger. Today, amid the anxiety and stress created by the coronavirus pandemic, a very special messenger named Michael visited the White House and delivered a very important message to everyone:

…”At Bitty and Beaus we like to use the phrase ‘not broken’. That means me and all my important co-workers are not broken, and we have lots to offer. I know the great country of the United States isn’t broken either.”… ~ Michael

Indeed, this too shall pass.

Thank you Michael; thank you.