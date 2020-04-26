Tom Cotton Discusses How China Manipulated The Wuhan Virus….

Senator Tom Cotton appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how China handled the Wuhan Virus and their intentional manipulation of information in order to achieve their geopolitical goals.

After China intentionally seeded the world with their virus they continued to collect all of the global PPE so they could use it later as geopolitical leverage and a profit opportunity. Senator Cotton is calling for a complete structural change in our relationship with China to include: removal of critical manufacturing from China and the suspension of all Chinese visas.

SECRETARY POMPEO – Indeed, last year, a Chinese Government-backed think tank in Beijing produced a report that assessed all 50 of America’s governors on their attitudes towards China. They labeled each of you “friendly,” “hardline,” or “ambiguous.” I’ll let you decide where you think you belong. Someone in China already has. Many of you, indeed, in that report are referenced by name. So here’s the lesson: The lesson is that competition with China is not just a federal issue. It’s why I wanted to be here today, Governor Hogan. It’s happening in your states with consequences for our foreign policy, for the citizens that reside in your states, and indeed, for each of you.

Axios had an article earlier this year and included the Chinese Communist Party Report [Cloud pdf Here] It will be interesting to see how and when each of these governors responds to the re-opening of their economy post COVID-19 peak. Will there be a correlation to their CCP assigned alignment?

We’ll keep watching…