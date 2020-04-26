Tom Cotton Discusses How China Manipulated The Wuhan Virus….

Senator Tom Cotton appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss how China handled the Wuhan Virus and their intentional manipulation of information in order to achieve their geopolitical goals.
After China intentionally seeded the world with their virus they continued to collect all of the global PPE so they could use it later as geopolitical leverage and a profit opportunity. Senator Cotton is calling for a complete structural change in our relationship with China to include: removal of critical manufacturing from China and the suspension of all Chinese visas.
SECRETARY POMPEO – Indeed, last year, a Chinese Government-backed think tank in Beijing produced a report that assessed all 50 of America’s governors on their attitudes towards China. They labeled each of you “friendly,” “hardline,” or “ambiguous.”
I’ll let you decide where you think you belong. Someone in China already has. Many of you, indeed, in that report are referenced by name.
So here’s the lesson: The lesson is that competition with China is not just a federal issue. It’s why I wanted to be here today, Governor Hogan. It’s happening in your states with consequences for our foreign policy, for the citizens that reside in your states, and indeed, for each of you.
Axios had an article earlier this year and included the Chinese Communist Party Report [Cloud pdf Here] It will be interesting to see how and when each of these governors responds to the re-opening of their economy post COVID-19 peak. Will there be a correlation to their CCP assigned alignment?
We’ll keep watching…
Andrew Cuomo is not a hardliner, IMO. All dems are open to Chinese influence and money.
I don’t think the influence China wields is only embraced by one party.
There is enough sedition in DC that if it was uncovered tonight there would be a revolution in the morning.
No, of course, Republicans are bought some too, but Cuomo might be running for Prez.
Cuomo has New York City business interests, the most powerful in the world, to deal with and they want to end the shutdown. It was why Cuomo didn’t want to shutdown New York in the first place. I don’t think he’ll drag this out anywhere near the other Democrat governors like Northam, Witmer and Newsom.
All DC politicians are corrupt. But there are degrees of corruption. At the extreme you have Mitch and Nancy who would worship the Baphomet if there was enough money in it. Tom Cotton was a never Trumper. sometimes you need someone to free you from the corruption. Sometimes you have to pretend to be a never Trumper to get along. In Tom Cotton I see a man who has drawn lines is trying to do right in a wrong system. I think there are more than a few Tom Cotton in DC.
Agree CA Joe. Cuomo is an absolute whining jerk, but the shutdown is killing business interests in NY. He is probably enough of a realist to understand that the federal gravy train has its limits and he needs to generate some state tax revenue ASAP. The governors in NJ and PA are actually worse for prolonging the shutdown.
Fake list.
Cotton was one of the “anti Trumpers” who attended the brainstorming meeting on “how can we get RID of Donald Trump?” down at Sea Island, wasn’t he….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Tom Cotton is a white hat kind of politician and smarter than most of them.
Cotton ingratiated himself with the never trumpers, yes. He’s a neocon and untrustworthy as a result.
I do not believe Cotton’s account this situation either. Peter Navarro called that lab a bio-chemical weapons lab.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure if he was at that particular meeting. Cotton was invited to Sea Island for some sort of meeting – I only know because my Senator Tim Scott was also invited. I got the impression it’s a meeting for up and coming Republicans to get them on the leadership track.
Senator Scott has definitely been more swampy since he went.
Mandy, yes cotton was at the stop TRUMP private rally.
He sits on the SSCI. Enough said.
And has voted each time to leave the Senate in Pro Forma session, thereby denying President Trump any recess appointments.
Wonder what the criteria they used to create the list? I would have thought that Andrew Cuomo would be on the friendly list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They used snake oil and trickery to make that list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote about it here after translating it, as well as who they are and what they do. They basically worked off of public information. It was detailed, but the analysis was flawed. It was more of a wish list who haven’t we targeted yet. They found that states they had the most business with were the most negative (gee I wonder why, could it be past experience).
It also reflected a grammar school understanding of US politics that they tried to make up for by throwing lots of data they collected at their research questions.
It’s an obscure think tank with only a few research papers under their belt. A road to nowhere, except it reveals how they think and the questions the United Front wanted to explore.
There are only 37 names on the list. What about the other 13 governors?
‘Paid for the damn virus that’s killing us’: Giuliani rips Fauci over grants to Wuhan laboratory
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/paid-for-the-damn-virus-thats-killing-us-giuliani-rips-fauci-over-grants-to-wuhan-laboratory
And that’s just the beginning of Fauci’s lack of transparency over ALL the viruses we’ve encountered since his work on HIV hit the scene. The CIA’s Ft. Detrick. U. of NC, Harvard, bio4 weapons labs from Canada to Europe. Fess up, Fauci. Americans are paying for your antics in more than one way.
LikeLiked by 5 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-gave-3-7-million-wuhan-laboratory-something-going-rudy-giuliani-drops-bomb-niaid-director-dr-tony-fauci/#post-comments
Tom Cotton is addressing the political manipulation of the virus.
Once he gets off the phone with Bill Gates and Jonathan Karl, Tony Fauci should address the biological manipulation of the virus since he personally funded it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PRC never shared their DNA samples, just a report.
Chinese Communists criminally negligent and malevolent, no surprise there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The WHO at all are still recomending against using cortisone(anti-inflammatory) and antiguagulants to treat covid.
In my attempt to put this in front of everyone…
Evms.edu/covidcare
Downlink protocol
The WHO shouldn’t be trusted, but those recommendations are entirely appropriate. Cortisone may be an anti inflammatory, but it also suppresses the immune system. The last thing one should do.
LikeLike
Everyone remember the 2017 Calm Before The Storm mystery statement by PDJT?
No? Google “2017” AND “calm before the storm”.
This virus is not a mistake.
It was planned. To help HILLARY win a SECOND term
The virus IS the Insurance Policy.
They are diabolical.
(Another Treeper, Beigun, added:)
Russia! Russia! Russia!
Ukraine! Ukraine! Ukraine!
China! China! China!
What do all three have in common?
Who is under investigation by the DOJ for starting Crossfire Hurricane without proper predicate?
From whose Agency did the “Whistle Blower” come from?
Who was the Obama Swine Flu pandemic lead at the White House?
John Brennan
(Cont.)
Hillary would have taken us to war with North Korea. And the virus was the way to stop the war (betcha Kim is dead) AND get Hillary re-elected (mail-in voting), and then she would have ushered in a New Socialist America based on the Green New Deal.
Here is a simple “Sliding Doors” Thought Experiment:
(Present Day. PDJT is President)
If Kim is dead? Oops. That’s a problem for China because there’s no successor that MAKES SENSE. So they will blame PDJT for virus (it was an American soldier that released it in Wuhan in the Fall, remember? Didn’t make sense then. Makes sense now. Therefore Kim’s death is an act of war, NK fires real, live missile at Guam. Trump is charged with Treason, and 25th Amd used to remove him immediately. Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton form Democrat ticket with Biden now out of the way. We need mail-in voting. Perpetual Democrat control.
(Present Day. Hillary is President, and PDJT never even ran)
If Hillary was President they wouldn’t NEED a successor because Kim would have died a hero (/s), fighting the Americans, but overcome by disease, like many great leaders from the past.
Kim Dynasty saves face. China unloads a very expensive North Korea onto America, which means we’d have to borrow MORE from China, which means we’d be even MORE beholden to China. Remember, no PDJT so no tariffs, or border control, or immigration control.
And Hillary is an American hero, the first female President to wage war and SAVE North Korea! So proclaims the PRESS, in her back pocket. And don’t forget the NSA spying that would have continued against all political enemies (and Justices/judges). The Squad as her personal attack dogs.
This WAS the plan, if Hillary had won:
War with North Korea. Virus. Mail-in voting. Perpetual Democrat rule.
This BECAME the plan, when PDJT won:
Remove PDJT, even if it means STARTING a war with North Korea. Virus. Mail-in voting. Perpetual Democrat rule.
The virus IS the insurance policy.
PDJT knows.
How many times has PDJT said, “We’d be at war with North Korea if I hadn’t won.”
This is for real.
That’s why he declared himself a Wartime President. That’s why he talks about the Invisible Enemy. He’s not talking about the virus. The virus isn’t the enemy. The Invisible Enemy USED the virus against him/us.
Well trnathens, that sure is interesting!
The first googly-moogly hit on that exact character strings returns a link to a story published in the old gray and lying commie lady back in 10/17.
Then, in 11/17 our very little sock-puppet, foul-cheese, weirdly yet presciently states matter-of-factly that PDJT is going to face a viral pandemic sometime in his Presidency.
What an unbelievable coincidence that is! Huh?!
Could be just more CCP disinformation. Cuomo as a hardliner is a red flag.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought China owns the Democrats and RINOs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Cotton’s suggestion to remove of critical manufacturing from China and the suspend of all Chinese visas is a start. All visas should be revoked and students sent back to China. In addition, any U.S. company that wants to do business with China should move there. We need a clean break from China economically.
LikeLiked by 7 people
IF they Only block student visas from CHINA, for STEM coarses, or undergraduate research, but allow for studying shakespeare amd Federalit papers,….
China will send over a group of trained “Honeypots” of all 4 genders, (male and femal, gay and straight) to study shakespeare and Federalist papers, and seduce students and professors, that ARE working on research, STEM coarsework, etc.
They aren’t STOOOPID, and are in fact very thorough in what they do.
Offers of sexual favors, as well as big $, are key tools used for CORRUPTION.
They are carrots,….and then there are STICKS, as well.
“We see your 19 y.o. son has kiddie porn on his computer.”
“So, what exactly is it you want me to do, for $600,000?”
Its how they roll; their CONmunists, remember?
We have friend who from Wuhan-she is here on a student Visa. She is a Christian.
So are her parents. she has no ieda if they are alive or dead or spare parts. If she returned to China she’s dead too.
LikeLike
Hard line Democrats just want larger bribes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We resemble that remark.
– Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter’s mission was to open the laundry service for cash. Both have extensive experience.
“One can think about it in this simple way: the virus doesn’t disproportionately strike nursing homes relative to other institutions. It’s just that when it reaches a nursing home, it has a devastating effect. But the fact that it’s gotten into so amazingly many nursing homes around the country just means that it has gotten into an amazingly large number of institutions and households all around the country. Most of the time the virus’s spread is very stealthy, because it doesn’t make most of those infected very sick or even sick at all. But it is lethal for particular subgroups, especially for frail elderly in nursing homes”
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/04/courage-its-in-short-supply.php
LikeLike
And 0bama’s Democrats are receiving *BIG TIME* payments from the ChiComs — what could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“And Obamas Democrats, AND McConnells REPUBLICONS are recieving *BIG TIME * payments from CHINA- what could go wrong?”
Fixed it,…
I always say that Bush, Clinton, Dubya, and 0bama are the four presidents of the globalization apocalypse. Let us be thankful that Hillary wasn’t the fifth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right! Bush1, slick, shrub, and obozo are all guilty of selling out the American working class. Farook all four of these traitors and their sycophants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and CHINA’S ascendency to State sponsor of Conmunism began at the end of the cold war, which tracks with old man bush.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone remember when the State Department’s Global Engagement Center—ostensibly established to counter aggressive propaganda from Russia and China—“aggressively” counter-attacked China for propagandizing U.S. citizens using the W.H.O. as their PR firm? No? Gee, I wonder why. It was missing from all the papers….
LikeLiked by 2 people
While the merciless and dissolute dogmas of President for Life Xi shall furnish motives to human action, there can never be peace upon earth, and good will towards men. The hand of Xi will be against every man, and every man’s hand should be against him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a no brained! China, when it knew of human to human transmission, cut off internal China travel from Wuhan BUT ALLOWED VOLUMINOUS TRAVEL FROM WUHAN INTERNATIONALLY! These facts are indisputable and prove China’s malevolent intent to dehstroy both the USA and world economies. THE BIGGER ISSUE IS WHAT CAN BE DONE AND WHAT WILL BE DONE HERE AND WORLDWIDE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WHAT can be done?
Well, firstly call out how China has corrupted U.N. agencies like WHO, WTO and withhold funding (we pay by far the most!).
Call CHINA out for renegging on the phase one deal, at a time when THEY knew the World was about to go thru a major financial contraction (but ‘WE’ didn’t).
Hit them with Tariff increases, soany products that ARE imported from CHINA, cost them and enrich our treasury.
Say, increase current 25% on first $250 billion, to %35? Then put %10 on next $350 billion.
If PDJT REALLY wants to spank CCP, he can go for SANCTIONS. They canbe targeted towards leadership of CCP and military, as well as broad.
A nuclear “kill shot”, and so probably off the board, would be telling banks;
“Deal with CHI-NA, or deal with U.S., but you can’t do BOTH!”
Canceling our ‘debt’ by refusing to honor the paper CHINA holds,…
Also probably “off the table”,…
However, CHINA won’t know, for sure what PDJT will do, whats on or off the table.
Highest stakes contest, perhaps in human history! I marvel that some are bemoaning a temporary loss of baseball or football, as we are fortunate to be living during a truly titanic struggle for the future of humanity.
All good thoughts, I would add organizing an international alliance seeking damages/reparations. This would serve distinct purposes: First, if successful, which it never would be, recoup losses and second, once and for all establish which countries are too far gone in China’s pocket and guide all further dealings with these countries accordingly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm,…I generally prefer NATIONALIST, rather than”International” coarses of action.
As you say, it would have little liklihood of actually holding CHINA accountable.
I suspect as this conflict intensifies (HOW could it Not, at this point?).it will be fairly easy to discern who CHINA’s allies are.
Question is, what ELSE, do they have, in those labs in Wuhan???
Is That WHY PDJT is going hog wild on ventilators? NOT primarily for THIS virus, but to be prepared for the NEXT one the CCP unleashes on the World?
Hmm.. Corner the market on low margin goods and become a pariah in the process? I dunno, that just don’t smell right.
LikeLike
Arrogance can explain a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say what you will about Tom Cotton, but I’m 100% on board with his views regarding our relationship with China. It’s time to cut them off and get them the hell away from us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Off topic, but does anyone remember, or know how I can figure out, when “Fusion GPS” first hit public consciousness in the Russia collusion timeline?
I just need to know if it was public information in December 2016.
Try this:
https://histowiki.com/history/2967/the-fusion-gps-russian-collusion-timeline/
Why is the SIC leaving this overly important item to a relatively junior member to make public? Shouldn’t this define the absolute necessity for bi-partisanship and unified purpose? This seems odd.
LikeLike
Cotton says that if the Chinese students are here they should be studying the Federalist papers and the Constitution, not high-tech science, AI.
AMERICAN students should be studying the Federalist papers and the Constitution too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Illinois Gov. Pritzker wasn’t listed.
LikeLike
That’s funny, he’s kind of hard to miss. 😂🤣
LikeLike
Hero Dr. Zelenko Calls Into Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic To Discuss Chloroquine Trials
https://tsionizm.com/science-technology/2020/04/25/hero-dr-zelenko-calls-into-steve-bannons-war-room-pandemic-to-discuss-chloroquine-trials/
The Donald and his closest closest group are still working their plan to counter Xi JennyPenny.
Oh and Tim Cook…you better get ready for some difficult days. Japan’s plan is the only way out and that is you will have to buy the companies out since no way are they leaving with any money. Not going to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/kyle-bass-blasts-chinas-most-lying-coercive-manipulative-government-knowingly
I’ll bet that list has been extensively revised by now.
Lots of new players…some might even get little red stars.
Yes, as I wrote here they did an updated report in the time of Covid-19. Just used the same data with the new political twist.
The argument China bought global PPE to resell for a profit, is silly and diminishes the full impact of China’s actions.
The PPE sale profit relative to China gdp is beyond insignificant.
China screwed the pooch royally with this entire episode. It will cost them trillions over the long haul with lost investment and ultimately losing the 5G race which will set their young chip industry back decades.
Ultimately explaining this away with a minor profit motive harms the narrative of assigning blame rather than enhancing it.
Tom Cotton hits the nail squarely on the head with this interview.
The preponderance of evidence indicates that this virus escaped from the Wuhan laboratory. I’ll leave it to the government’s intelligence resources to determine whether the release from the lab was accidental or intentional. I have my suspicions.
One very important thing to note here is that there are leftist voices in the scientific community attempting to conflate the origin of the virus with the release of the virus. These are in fact two very distinct items that have NO relation to each other.
The virus was likely of natural origin – collected by Chinese scientists from its natural host in a horseshoe bat. The virus was being studied in the Wuhan labs – for what purposes – altruistic or malicious, we don’t know. The release of the virus was from the Wuhan labs – either accidental or intentional. The assumption that this is a naturally occurring virus absolutely does NOT rule out that its source was in fact a lab in Wuhan.
Don’t let the leftists convince you that based on the current assumption that this is a naturally occurring virus (i.e. not proven to be lab created/modified), that the source of the virus outbreak was not the Wuhan lab.
China took many steps to manipulate the rest of the world – as outlined by Mr Cotton here
– attempting to conceal the original outbreak
– silencing their own doctors and scientists
– falsely proclaiming that the virus had no human-human transmission
– cornering the market on PPE
– deliberately seeding the rest of the world to ensure that China will not suffer these consequences alone
– profiteering from PPE, test kits
– profiteering from economic collapses in markets throughout the world
China MUST be held accountable for all of their deliberate and malicious actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The un-elected Jared & Ivanka Kushner will rescue the globo-CCP-cheap-labor-open-borders alliance. The ruling class has nothing to fear from a mere elected Senator.
If elections mattered they would not let us vote.
Please explain, exactly, how Jared & Ivanka “…will rescue the globo-CCP cheap labor open borders alliance…” Do you have proof of that or are you just guessing? Please don’t guess or make assumptions if you do not have back-up.
It is imperative that the President control the post virus examination of the Wuhan/Democrat virus plot. He should already be creating an organization/committee with HIS people who will deep dive the creation and intentional spread(this includes media assistance, Democrat assistance and WHO culpability)of this lab created organism… He needs to control the narrative of the Dems will be in control of part 3 of their plot…
Good afternoon everyone. Hope you are all well.
More about Dr. Falsie/Fauci. A must listen and pass on to everyone you know.
https://truepundit.com/thomas-paine-podcast-ep-19-breaking-her-silence-after-decades/
Thomas Paine Podcast Ep. 19 — ‘Breaking Her Silence After Decades’
Vaccines Never!
#WAR
-Communist China knows COVID-19 is extremely deadly
-Communist China locks down Wuhan to rest of China
-Communist China lies about human-to-human transmission
-Communist China lets infected Wuhan travelers fly to the rest of the world
This is WAR…started by Communist China. There is no way to account for what their undeclared war on the rest of the planet has cost in lives and treasure.
Communist China needs to be destroyed…from top to bottom of the Communist party.
Chump Change;
Or,….MAYBE;
China KNOWS that WHO-FLU is NOT, ultimately any MORE contagious or deadly than the flu, ….
BUT, that because of its unique trait of asymptomatic spreaders, it has THE POTENTIAL, for countries unaware and so not practicing strict contact tracing/quarantine, to have their health systems overwhelmed, SO they closed a curtain on allowing any info on the virus to leave CHINA.
THIS is why they destroyed the research, and researcher who first gene sequenced the virus, etc.
The silence, exploiting WHO etc. was all to keep the World from knowing the truth.
We KNOW they knew, by the fact that they quarantined Wuhan, from the rest of CHINA. That means they knew it was contagious, human to human and could becontained by quarantine.
And, you can rest assured they did contact tracing and quarantine, of ANYONE who had contact with Wuhan.
How do we know? Cause the virus DIDN’T spread to the rest of CHINA.
WHAT I am theorising is the cover up/concealment of info on the virus, from CHINA was a deliberate part of the plan, as it insured the rest of the World would NOT be able to use the desirable method of contact tracing/quarantine (“Containment”) but would be,FORCED to go to the more,extreme “Lock-down” (“Mitigation”).
NEVER VACCINES folks!
https://truepundit.com/thomas-paine-podcast-ep-19-breaking-her-silence-after-decades/
Thomas Paine Podcast Ep. 19 — ‘Breaking Her Silence After Decades’
Rudy Giuliani and K. T. McFarland Reveal the Sinister Reason Why China Claims the Coronavirus Came Out of a Wet Market
“One of the reasons that they keep insisting, despite mounting evidence that it came from a lab in Wuhan, they keep insisting, no, no, it came from a wet market, or maybe it was America who did it. They cannot admit culpability for the following reason, if they do, then there’s a clause that they put into the Phase 1 US-China Trade Deal, where in essence in this trade deal it said we would lift sanctions, we would lift the tariffs on them and then they would buy a lot of agriculture and other goods from us.
But there’s a clause that’s in there, a get out of jail free clause, which says, however, if there is a natural occurring disaster, the two parties will renegotiate. In other words, China doesn’t necessarily want to keep the terms of the deal. And so it’s very important for everybody, for them, to say, well, it’s a naturally occurring disaster coming out of the wet lab. It wasn’t China who did that.
So not only do they give themselves an out for the trade deal, that they were pressured into signing, but they also will give themselves an out if companies and countries and individuals, all come to the International Courts and try to sue China.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/rudy-giuliani-k-t-mcfarland-reveal-sinister-reason-china-claims-coronavirus-came-wet-market-video/
Now I need to stock up on meat? Why doesn’t our government just say “So sorry! You can’t have that chicken! Got to save that for America!”
D@mn Commies!
LikeLike
Maybe all these canadian geese will prove to be valuable after all. 😁
Not sure how they taste though. 🦆
You may find out! Let us know, if you do – maybe post a recipe!
Nah! You want chicken? Pelosi can show you hers, inside her 25K fridge. What else do you need? Who do you think you are… Be grateful for Pelosi’s time showing you her fridge.
LOL!
Yes, you are right… I am so ungrateful. I momentarily forgot my place!
Obama, Soros also funded the Wuhan Laboratory
“Dr. Fauci Gave $3.7 Million to Wuhan Laboratory… Something Is Going On” – Rudy Giuliani Drops a Bomb on NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci
April 26, 2020
Back in 2015 the NIH under the direction of Dr. Tony Fauci gave a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is now the main suspect in leaking the coronavirus that has killed more than 50,000 Americans and, thanks to Dr. Fauci again, destroyed the US economy.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dr-fauci-gave-3-7-million-wuhan-laboratory-something-going-rudy-giuliani-drops-bomb-niaid-director-dr-tony-fauci/
Senator Cotton is one of the few brave souls to courageously speak truth to power. Kudos to him.
This was nothing less than a chicom bioattack against American, in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs.
Xi smiled just a bit too much, acquiesced just a little too pleasantly to the tariffs, making it obvious he had another shoe to drop.
Now if we could see China’s list of congressmen and senators.
Well, if Cuomo is on the list of hardliners, I’d say the list isn’t to relevant. And we can move Whitmer, Wolf, Inslee and Dewine off the unknown list and onto the Chicom/stupid list.
So I’m walking thru the grocery store today with my stupid mask on having to hear at 5 minute intervals “Governor Wolf requires all guests to wear facial coverings and maintain 6 feet seperation blah, blah, blah” and wanted to scream out loud “there’s no evidence any of this BS even works!!!”. 😡
We managed to hold on to our constitution thru the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Cold War and many other health scares, but we lost it due to a poorly data driven virus. We were all looking for a curveball but got caught with the bat on our shoulders watching a lousy 80mph fastball go right by us. ⚾ 😕
LikeLiked by 1 person
How does a Russian American become a Vice President at World Chinese Merchants Union Association (Sergei Millian) and suspected of helping to construct the Russian Dossier?
Now Devin Nunes called on Sergei Millian to contact his office for an interview..
In January 2017 ABC News identified Sergei Millian as the key source of the Fusian GPS anti-Trump Dossier.
http://media-exp1.licdn.com/dms/image/C5612AQFkkywTuW904w/article-cover_image-shrink_600_2000/0?e=1593648000&v=beta&t=AG-PloRTsQAbSfUt0Dz3fTckqP72_N2R1p1j-G0bHjs
http://www.linkedin.com/pulse/vice-president-world-chinese-merchants-union-official-sergei-millian
“Imagine… Being Framed… By Political Operatives?” – Rep. Devin Nunes: General Flynn Was Framed by Our Own Government (VIDEO)
April 26, 2020, 10:30amby Jim Hoft
One thing should be made very clear to China: their 2022 Beijing Olympics should be DOA. Every nation needs to make that known right now.
