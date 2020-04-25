White House Advisor Peter Navarro Provides Updated Perspectives on The U.S. -vs- China Relationship…

The insufferable Cavuto made the mistake of asking White House Manufacturing and Policy Advisor Peter Navarro if he “trusts China”? Well, Navarro immediately responds with his description of China’s “four kills”, so it’s safe to put Navarro in the no column.

(1) China created the virus, possibly in a bioweapons lab; (2) China hid the virus from the world while seeding the planet with infected travelers; (3) while downplaying the virus through the WHO, China was simultaneously gathering up all PPE from around the world; (4) after they hoarded all PPE China then profiteers by selling at massively inflated prices.

China is asshoe.