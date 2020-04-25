White House Advisor Peter Navarro Provides Updated Perspectives on The U.S. -vs- China Relationship…

The insufferable Cavuto made the mistake of asking White House Manufacturing and Policy Advisor Peter Navarro if he “trusts China”? Well, Navarro immediately responds with his description of China’s “four kills”, so it’s safe to put Navarro in the no column.
(1) China created the virus, possibly in a bioweapons lab; (2) China hid the virus from the world while seeding the planet with infected travelers; (3) while downplaying the virus through the WHO, China was simultaneously gathering up all PPE from around the world; (4) after they hoarded all PPE China then profiteers by selling at massively inflated prices.
China is asshoe.
Cavuto is an ignoramous!
I think he’s Chris Wallace’s brother from another mother.
Scary but true James!
As I tell folks, I liked NC better when he was On the gurney….
That is his good points.
Cavuto has a fat head filled with spaghetti 💁🏻♀️
Congratulations Neil, your Chicom social credit score just went up.
Hahahaha! I like the way you put that scrappy!! Hope you are all well.
I’m doing very well thank you. I hope you are as well. Been enjoying the nice day outside.
Yes it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. 🤦🏻♀️ That was so camp. 🤷🏻♀️
Agree with you freepetta.
Cavuto is also asshoe! Love how that Hong Konger birthed that phrase! And it spread worldwide prior to the Wuh-flu to illustrate the point.
“China is asshole.” Exactly.
China-the Chicoms are Enemy .
The true enemy is within sitting in DC and is assisting China. Never ever forget that fact.
Correct! China never took an oath to the U.S. Constitution. Those in DC did.
True enemy is also in our neighbor hoods & state & local government.
American citizens stopped voting in local elections.
Now they are paying a big price !
Yup, ENEMIES DOMESTIC! WAR!!!
4EDouglas….and far worse than Bolsheviks party in Russia in the time of Cold war…
Love that Mr. Navarro refuses to diverge from his lane. His #1 focus is always China, as it should be for one of our President’s top advisors. I only wish we had a government full of Navarros, good man.
And he does politely, and with a smile on his face, but with no hesitation at all in the correctness of his position! No apologies offered, no quarter given!!
All your virus are belong to us…
-China
The President’s picks for all of his economic advising team is the best I have seen in my lifetime. They are all top notch and dedicated to his vision.
wish we had same team in FIB,CAI and in dept.of deep state….
Remember that Harvard professor that was arrested back in January? Yep, he was working in nanotechnology viruses with Wuhan
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/remember-that-harvard-professor-that-was-arrested-back-in-january-yep-he-was-working-in-nanotechnology-viruses-with-wuhan/
How many of these propaganda outlets does China have major stakes in ? Cavuto is an ass and is one of the many reasons FNC is no longer viewed by these 👁
China buys into whatever industry / sector of our society that it wants to influence.
I am now of the position that the US Congress should pass a law prohibiting ANY financial interest or investment by China or ANY entity in or owned by a communist-controlled nation in any aspect of the United States – commercial, academic, media, entertainment. Zip Zero Nada. And any existing interest must be divested as of a certain date not long after bill passage.
Yes I realize that getting the current Chinese bought-and-paid-for Congress to do this is pure fantasy. So we need to find candidates who are willing and eager to do this and start replacing the Corruptlicans and Corrupticrats.
Easy? No.
Impossible? No.
But, since CONGRESS, BOTH faces of the two-faced Uniparty, are,wholly owned subsidiaries of CCP, …WHAT in the,WORLD makes you think they would actually PASS such legislation?
….Congress did it 1942…regard Germany…why not chicom china…
O.k., well to try to make your analogy fit the current circumstances,….
FDR was a Democrat, so,…
The Republican leaders in House and Senate are openly members of the American Nazi party, and attempting to impeach FDR; first for negilgence (Pearl Harbor) and THEN for trying to get us into WW2, and blocking lend/lease.
Meanwhile, the Dem leaders (of POTUS FDR’s own party) are SECRETLY ALSO members of American Nazi party, and are publically decrying these Republican efforts, while behind closed doors colluding with their “Republican” allies, to undermine FDR in every way they can.
If that had been the case, vw vould all be shpeakink german now,….yes?
No, Cavuto is asshoe!
All Cavuto is good for is turning oxygen into carbon dioxide. The plant life just loves him!
Mad Mike, But the Global warming, Think of the children. 🤗😊😅😁
Snark, couldn’t resist sorry🤔 just a little.
Great interview by Peter Navarro. Navarro refused to allow the dismissive Cavuto interrupt his important narrative. Unhappy Cavuto, happy me………..
Yep. Navarro is every bit the straight shooter that the president is. He a take-no-prisoners kind of guy who terrifies Deep State bureaucrats. That’s good enough for me.
I particulary like his total rejection of this covid 19 NONSENSE.
He says “China virus”, he says it REPEATEDLY, and with NO apologies!
SumTingWong!
GwassHoppa
Sometimes SD you just speak like our President-just like we are thinking…China is an as hole!!!
I laughed out loud thinking that’s exactly the point! TY!
Oleg from People’s Cube is starting to rub off on him. Comrade!
It’s from this:
Caputo . From pato puto ….
😉
China is worse than a$$hoe, they are EVIL! Go ask Kim Jong Un about that.
All roads lead to China. There are too many coincidences. Every since Trump signed Phase 1 trade deal, everything has been set into motion that has resulted in the worse economic downturn since the Great Depression! This is all China’s doing and now they have practically taken out Kim Jong Un. They have practically taken out the Hong Kong protesters. They are mobilizing in the South China Sea after taking out our carrier, the U.S.S. Teddy Roosevelt (Captain Crozier).
Yes, I blame China for all of that because it started in a lab in Wuhan and now they are trying to take advantage of the situation. Suddenly, the US food chain is under assault. Many plants are owned by Chinese businesses. You think it’s a coincidence that Phase 1 trade deal granted US farmers $50 billion of additional agricultural purchases and now our farmers can’t sell their products? Food plants are shutdown?
All road lead to China. There are far too many coincidences to give to chance. We better recognize the enemy before us and it’s one that we created!
Uhhh….is Kim Jong Un still alive to ask?
Unbelievable! You just said what I have been thinking the whole time. I don’t believe in coincidences. This all started after China gave in to the US on Phase 1. Also . . . poof! No more Hong Kong protestors. And if you don’t think they won’t kill their own people ask the Uighyrs or Falun Gong followers. We should bring the wrath of God down on China..
China has continued to crack down on the Hong Kong protestors, though, arresting thousands while the world has been distracted with the Wuhan plague.
We should bring the wrath of the USA on the CCP. There are about a billion good Chinese people that are slaves to the CCP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CCP is a criminal asshole.
Cavuto isn’t just insufferable, he has now become disgusting. He’s trying to present himself as a “real” journalist (in contrast, of course, with Fox News opinion folk) but what he’s now doing is the same kind of progressive-propagandizing that you’ll get from establishment news feeds. Two glaring examples are: His claim that the president urged people to inject cleaning chemicals into themselves. If you read the president’s actual word’s this is simply not what he said. And, yet, Cavuto aligns himself with the news establishment and repeats his false accusations. And then, there’s his reporting on the FDA’s completely bogus anti-hydroxychloroquine “advisory” which with a straight face he reports as scientific fact.
It just goes on and on with this guy. And now this. Insufferable is the right word. Oh yeah. He apparently pays attention to what Sundance says since he often mentions how he’s sure “he’s going to be criticized about this”. Yep. On that, at least, he dead certain right. Treepers don’t much like Quislings.
Can’t here it enough….
** hear not here
Make Hong Kong Great Again
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see what you are implying.
I would not at all put it past the DemonRATs to have deliberately avoided contact, having been covertly made aware (by their Chinese contacts) of the danger.
Good question. Any internet sleuths here know that particular detail of such meetings encounters?
to me, it does seem possible that the entire idea of this Wuhan lab harvesting that virus from the horseshoe bats from some cave in China is pretty weird – then you create a virus for which you can also create a vaccine for your troops –
scatter the virus in an area you want to dominate – then your troops roll in, to “help” . . . China wants to be helpful to the world!
No, don’t think of the People’s Liberation Army as the tanks rolling into Tianenman Square in 1989
no, no, no – old picture, bad picture, wrong picture – PLA comes to help
Then you have that Bill Gates talking about vaccines and “helping people” – is he just a dummy altruist helping to soften up the public to the very idea of everyone getting an injection, a vaccine?
Why in the hell does everyone on the planet need to worry and wait for the Almighty Bill Gates to come up with a vaccine for the Chinese Unlucky Horseshoe Bat Virus? I mean, really, just STOP making VIRUSES that can infect people! Shut it down!
(yet, on the other hand, the news media has no hesitation in drumming up a false story about President Trump advising people to inject themselves with Lysol, etc.)
Even if every bio researcher on the planet stops making new “offensive” viruses, it’s too late. That is because the existing viruses will continue to spread and mutate and create new versions without aid of humans.
Coronaviruses originated in animals from where? From Nature (God). So there is a divine purpose behind these bugs that wasn’t created by humans. That is also why we were blessed with an immune system in our bodies.
The science going forward should be finding out how to continue to strengthen & improve our own immunity (without synthetically created vaccines and other unnatural elixirs) and there is already a lot of research and recommendations on that.
Especially since the people creating the vaccines have stinky connections to the people who manipulated the viruses.
They all smell like fish.
Sunlight being one of them.
My very smart and well respected doctor has for several years instructed me to sit in the sun for at least 30 minutes a day – year round – to help me boost my very weak immune system and for Vitamin D benefits too.
LikeLike
the first step towards winning is to out and humiliate chinas paid cucks in the media and in the democratic party.
that would isolate tom donohue and the chamber of chinese commerce.
in other words….sunlight.
Yes, we are at war and have a government and media full of chinese assets.
Yup… that Chinese money has been here for a while.
Bingo!
Now that they’ve exposed themselves, it’s time to go on the offensive.
Navarro’s right. China is a country that is perfectly capable of weaponizing its own people. How else to explain it’s blocking Wuhan travel to other cities in China while it encouraged Wuhan travel to the US, Europe, and other parts of the world?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still believe the President will make China pay for this attack. He’s been too deliberate in some of the things he has said.
God Bless President Trump and his team.
God Bless you Sundance and your team.
Excuse me, we DID trust China?
I’d suggest that trusting China has NEVER been a product of sound reasoning.
Best you can do is to trust China to be China.
“We” didn’t.
Money talks and China has spent lots of money for many years suppressing negative press and pushing Pro-Globalism bull through all our media companies. Years of propaganda make us “think” we trust China but is there ANY evidence for us to actually trust them? Ah, happy Panda is your friend …
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dumbocrat party smells like fish too.
China got tired of waiting for the dumbocrats/deep state to take down Trump, so they pulled the virus trigger.
It’s time to “quarantine” those who are helping communist China.
We have to eradicate all CCP/communists from this country’s institutions. They’ve infiltrated at every level, own everything, propaganda, people have ate it up. It’s our country’s future. It must be ended. I hope there are some wealthy entrepreneurs ready to open up new goods mfg businesses here right away. If things can be just tapped off from CCP, so be it. PT gave businesses a heads up notice over a year ago to decouple. Who is left and won’t let them die off.
“Americans no longer trust China” HUH?
Sorry: here is an American who has NEVER trusted China or any other Communist/Socialist dictatorship ever!
“You can trust the Communists to be Communists” has been my lifelong philosophy in interpreting international events. Anyone with that philosphy guiding them could have told you in the 1990’s that any “deals” with China, even a China pretending to be “loosening up,” were bound to end badly.
Cheers A,
My early mentors were British and Irish ex Hong Kong Police Inspectors, the served there during the sixties.
The stories they shared were hard to believe, but after a bit of research all that they had shared, and much more was accurate.
No disrespect is intended, so hopefully none will be taken. But the majority of Americans and Canadians have been duped for the better part of two generations.
As long as the dollar stores, wal mart etc sold them cheap consumerables, and if they lived in “ desirable areas” and their property exploded in value all was good.
Well, well. the cheap goods are of little value, and in more cases are extremely detrimental to ones health.
Few among us knew that such an incredible quantity of our medicines were manufactured in China..Scary Stuff!!
Up our way the Real Estate market has plateaued, and may very well implode.
We all remember when a PDJT repeated CHINA at his rallies, and during interviews.
My how he was mocked..
As is always the case, he was ahead of the curve.
No, you are quite right: too many Americans in both parties were much too happy to take advantage of near-slave labor in China for cheap products. We were told that it was the wave of the future: Americans would no longer work in factories, they would have computer jobs, or some sort of job on a higher level involving non-manual labor.
Until unemployment kept going up, and we were told that double-digit unemployment was the new normal, and so we watched the proletariat de facto pacified with drugs, widescreen T.V.’s, and monthly government checks.
Until President Trump awakened many people that things could change, that factories could re-open, that China was a threat after all.
Can’t trust their American proxies either. The “philosophy” was that opening up China to “western influence” would draw them away from their communist ways. All it did was give them easy access to corrupt every institution in our society.
Ausonius, Believe that the majority of Americans no longer trust China, The thinking Americans (very small minority) always knew that Communists will be Communists. Now it appears that more are coming to that realization. Guess better late than never. 🤔🤔
It really is amazing to me how successful the “China the Big Cuddly Panda Bear” propaganda effort led by the COMMUNIST Chinese and further enabled and parroted by the US Chamber of Commerce, multinational companies-especially big tech like Apple, our own “educational/indoctrination” system, the progressivists and too far many repubs and “conservatives” has been.
All this in spite of COMMUNIST China’s repeated statements that it will be THE dominant world power in a communist world. It plays the long game and we are apparently to blinded by $ signs to see it.
The US CoC guy as noted here by Sundance should not see the outside of a jail cell for the rest of his life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Neil are you serious?
Navaro just revealed NEW ADMINISTRATIVE POLICY ON CHINA: DIRECT CONFRONTATION and you go back to gotcha talking points?
Sheesh…Navaro gave four points of reference of China Deception…as an American national reporter whose interests do you represent Neil?
His globalist employer’s.
Whether the virus actually did originate in a Chinese lab is, to me, still debatable BUT what’s suspicious as hell about it to me is how quickly and widely it spread.
There have been multiple proposals from various sources – domestic and foreign – to do widespread testing and determine how many people have been infected who are not symptomatic. That hints to me that there are suspicions at many levels that this virus has been in the field longer than present guesstimates suggest and that it may have been artificially introduced. Interesting too that these general testing programs usually get shelved or shot down before they actually go to the field, like someone(s) don’t want a measuring of its true spread until – maybe – the results can be managed.
The speed and spread of the infection’s in excess of many models I’ve seen in the past. The CDC shows one reported case starting on 22 January 2020 and by 24 April 2020, 90 days later, we’re looking at 671,485. That’s in nearly every county in the US AND in rural ones. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html
The first reported case of COVID-19 in the US was in Washington state on 22 January and since then it’s managed to infiltrate even into rural cities in rural counties in my Mississippi whose residents rarely venture the more likely (?) Mississippi urban areas or have outsiders breathing through the county. Those of you with access to COVID infection maps look at the most rural counties in your state and see when they started reporting infections. That CDC map shows that we didn’t hit 100,000 reported cases until near the end of March but in the time from late March to date we jumped from 100,000 to nearly 896,000…look at the day-by-day scroll thru CDC map at the site above for a visual eye opener.
I’m just saying it’s…concerning. I ain’t saying some evildoer not only introduced this mess into our system and subsequently ‘primed the pump’ even more. Our previous models may well have been wrong and due to our increased ‘sociality’ the virus went from Washington to the bowels of multiple deep rural counties scattered all across the US in less than 90 days, actually. It’s just…suspicious.
How many universities with bunches of Chinese national students are near these rural counties? I’m convinced that is one of many modes of seeding the CCP used.
Navarro=Brilliant champion for PDT and the USA
Cavuto= obnoxious putz clearly for ccp.
I hate when people like Cavuto try to interrupt the expatiation of a guy like Navarro. That’s what Hannity and Laura often do as well…except Hannity and Laura aren’t pro-ccp.
We all know that the idea of having a guest on should be to gain their expertise and allow them to make their points. The constant interruption is so damn annoying.
LOL.. Navarro is a true to life ass kicker .. it’s no wonder PDJT picked him as part of his cabinet
Jane Kappes
>
Agree with you, no way 190 countries have this virus all at once.President Trump knows more then he can say, I accept this.
Why does New York City have over 20,000 Coronavirus deaths mostly centered in Queens yet Orange County, California with a population of 3.6 million, the largest seaport on the West Coast and huge population of Chinese have 36 deaths??? Why is Orange County, California even in shutdown with only 36 deaths after the purported deadly and highly contagious virus rampaging for three months? This is a hoax!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Wikileaks just dumped all these files. Wonder what’s going on?
It’s worth emphasizing again that while they were seeding the world, they prohibited travel from Hunan to elsewhere in China AND leveraged WHO in order to inhibit any defensive response until it was too late.
We’d be fools not to accelerate the end our relationship. They attacked us.
And it should be noted, the large global companies, like 3M, were quite happy and quite supportive of the “wet market” false narrative promoted in the media.
I watched a
Patreon.com/George Thomas video. Thomas ( a Brit) shows how the entire city of Shanghai (and China) is under surveillance 24/7. Every aspect of life in China is monitored. Every person is followed. They know what you buy, where you buy it, from who you buy it, they control your ability to drive, to shop, to leave your condo, they know when you enter and exit the house. Everything is controlled by the phone and government apps.
Because of China surveillance conditions, the only plausible conclusion is the government of China released this virus on to the world intentionally. Whether they intentionally leaked it out of the lab and simultaneously wrecked havoc on their own people is an open question. This is either gross negligence or negligent homicide on an international level not seen outside of an active (guns and tanks) war scenario.
Once the virus spread it has been reported millions of China phones went silent. Because every aspect of life is controlled via the phone, the theory is the real death numbers in China are in the millions.
The Chinese people are pawns in this world sport of who dominates who. Their lives do not belong to them.
The RATS and liberals best study the situation carefully as this game has only one winner and from what I saw on the video the Chinese System is much more in control of their
People both mentally and physically than any other country.
Here in the USA, we are at a crossroads deciding whether we AS A NATION want to be a capitalist society or convert irreversibly communism. It is astounding that we have reached this point. The media must be believe that they are so important and indispensable that nothing bad will happen to them or their families under a tyrant government. Silly them. They and their big mouths and holier than thou attitude will get them tickets to the firing squad show. And they will not be a spectator’s ticket.
I now understand FB’s and Google’s and Bill Gates’ interest in China. It is surveillance technology on steroids. China is making them into gazillionaires not only in money but in control. Because I normally work 12 hours a day I never tapped into just how onerous China is in their control.
Since the early 1970s I was told ‘China is the true enemy’ in terms in population and ideology. And here we are…..
This is very scary shit and if we don’t act now they are winner takes all.
google wants to roll out contact tracing apps to monitor covid?? How stupid can people get or be….it’s more violation of our constitution. Google needs to burn
WHO ASSHOE TOO – ICYMI
-Why The WHO Faked A Pandemic – Feb 5, 2010
“But there’s more than bureaucratic self-interest at work here. Bizarrely enough, the WHO has also exploited its phony pandemic to push a hard left political agenda.
“In a September speech WHO Director-General Chan said “ministers of health” should take advantage of the “devastating impact” swine flu will have on poorer nations to get out the message that “changes in the functioning of the global economy” are needed to “distribute wealth on the basis of” values “like community, solidarity, equity and social justice.”
“She further declared it should be used as a weapon against “international policies and systems that govern financial markets, economies, commerce, trade and foreign affairs.”
https://www.forbes.com/2010/02/05/world-health-organization-swine-flu-pandemic-opinions-contributors-michael-fumento.html#56234f548e8a
” (2) China hid the virus from the world while seeding the planet with infected travelers”
The first time all of human history were one country declared war on every other country on earth.
It’s called revenge just in case the next President of the United States tries the same thing President Trump did!
So, as I see it, two questions;
1) Was it INTENTIONAL, or accidental?
IMHO, the timing is TOO propitious for it to be an accident, although unless a high official in CCP defects, and brings with them videos/tape recordings of Xi giving the order, can’t PROVE it.
2) Did CHINA KNOW the true nature of the virus i.e. that its not THAT lethal, and only kills certain people. In other words, what we are now figuring out.
Bear in mind, unlike western governments (at least, we hope) China,could easily have seperated out say, 1000 Uygers (political prisoners), infected ONE, sent them into the camp, and watched what happened.
So, was their “cover up” in order to trick us into the reaction we have had, of total quarantine lock down.
Was this, in part a massive “disinfo” campaign, designed to devastate the World economy, as a way to “level the field” for them.
This is the most blatant, heinous crime against humanity since Sodamn Insane set fire to the oilwells, and Xi should be hung just like Sodamn was.
One thing PDJT HAD to have in mind; was this just a precursor with more to come? He must have info, on far WORSE viruses that bioweopon reserchers are looking at,….the massive build up of ventilators, ppe, etc was, IMHO also preparation for, and perhaps a signal to CHINA that we are prepared for, more should they try it.
Kinda like building up the military, to discourage them from engaging in a shooting war.
Navarro 2024
I wouldn’t know. Every time he comes on I switch the Channel. Never watch him.
Tedros asshoe too…
-The Crimes of Tedros Adhanom
“Tedros was also health minister at a time when the regime was accused of covering up epidemics.
“A cholera outbreak spread the region in 2007, infecting thousands in neighbouring countries. When it spread to Ethiopia, the government simply renamed the outbreak and called it Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD).
“International organisations were pressured not to call it Cholera (despite the UN testing the infected and finding Cholera), and were pressured by government employees not to reveal the number of infected.”
https://www.roughestimate.org/roughestimate/the-crimes-of-tedros-adhanom
Has China been removed from “Most Favored Nation” status yet? What are we waiting for?
I am more inclined to entertain the premise that China used this strategically to strike back at the U.S. for the tariff situation AND tamp down the uprising in Hong Kong. If not, they decided to take advantage of the situation after the fact when the extent of the contagion was known. Allowing travelers from Wuhan to fly internationally but not within China is a huge tell.
Deeper intrigue lay within the strange arrests of the Harvard associate, the persons who fled to China with vials, the big Chinese conference in the US just prior to the outbreak, the 5G challenge, etc. would love for someone to capsule these into a brief and advise if this is real or UHF late night theorems.
