Report: U.S. Attorney John Durham Expanded Team in Recent Weeks…

A Washington Examiner report on a recent expansion of John Durham’s team, to include U.S. Attorney Anthony Scarpelli, may reconcile recent earlier reports by John Solomon of “clear evidence” showing Durham is narrowing in on some key DOJ and FBI figures.
According to the Examiner Scarpelli was brought over in part based on his work on Violent Crimes and the Narcotics Trafficking Section of the DOJ. In that capacity Anthony Scarpelli would hold a Top Secret/SCI clearance (he does); which becomes a valuable necessity for the specifics of the type of investigation ongoing.
WASHINGTON – […] Amid the pandemic, Durham and a team of prosecutors and investigators have continued their work, even requesting witness information after the country largely shut down in March because of coronavirus restrictions, according to people briefed on the investigation. Leading up to the lockdown, Durham’s team had spent many days a month reviewing classified intelligence inside a special facility for reviewing classified documents known as a SCIF.
In recent weeks Durham has added to his team of investigators who operate in Connecticut and Washington, DC, including FBI agents and the chief of the violent crimes and narcotics section in the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, Anthony Scarpelli, people familiar with the probe said.
[…] Durham’s scrutiny of the Russia intelligence is “like a proctologist,” one source told CNN. But it’s unknown what Durham’s findings or his end goals may be.
He could bring charges or issue a report, as Barr suggested in a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, where he also called the FBI’s Russia investigation “one of the greatest travesties in American history.”(more / CNN)
Some cautious optimism?
Here’s how AG Bill Barr described recent events to Hugh Hewitt:
HH: Now Mr. Attorney General, I want to close with a couple of specific issues. The investigation of U.S. Attorney John Durham into the circumstances surrounding the surveillance of President Trump’s campaign, transition, and early administration, does that investigation remain on track undisturbed by the virus?
WB: Yes.
HH: There are guidelines concerning the announcement of indictments or the closing of the investigations prior to the election. When is that deadline for U.S. Attorney Durham? And do you think he will make it either to disclose indictments or to disclose that the investigation is over?
WB: As far as I’m aware, none of the key people that, whose actions are being reviewed at this point by Durham, are running for president.
HH: But would not the announcement of indictments after a time certain have an impact on an election of the sort that the U.S. Attorney’s manual recommends against?
WB: Well, what is the sort that the attorney manual recommends against?
HH: As I recall, this came up with Director Comey making his announcement, and the concerns in 2016 that he had acted improvidently during the run up to the election. I don’t recall what the exact timing is.
WB: Yeah, well, that was directly as to a candidate.
HH: And so it would not matter, in your view, if there is an investigation, and the day before the election, someone is indicted?
WB: Well, you know, I think in its core, the idea is you don’t go after candidates. You don’t indict candidates or perhaps someone that’s sufficiently close to a candidate, that it’s essentially the same, you know, within a certain number of days before an election. But you know, as I say, I don’t think any of the people whose actions are under review by Durham fall into that category.
HH: That’s big news to me. I had assumed that they would be in the category of people that could not be indicted given the obvious connection to President Trump, but I’ll take the news and I’ll put it away. Let me ask you about Senator Grassley. A couple of weeks ago, he tweeted, and this is a direct quote, “We are learning FBI flubs on Carter Page spying case are just tip of iceberg. IG audited 29 other spying applications on Americans and found problems with every one of them, in caps. Constitutional rights are at stake when FBI fails to justify use of spying tools. Reforms needed to protect civil liberties.” Is Senator Grassley correct, Mr. Attorney General?
WB: Yes, well, I think as I have said, I think that the failure to follow the guidelines and the requirements in preparing FISA applications, you know, is very disturbing, especially coming as recently as it has. And you know, we shouldn’t proceed with FISA unless we have safeguards and ensure that the law is being scrupulously followed by the FBI.
HH: Are you shocked by what you have found to date or have been briefed by U.S. Attorney Durham to date about?
WB: I wouldn’t use the word shocked, right? You know, I’m very troubled by it, but you know, I think the reason that we have this investigation is because there are a lot of things that are unexplained. And I think we’re getting deeply into the situation, and we’ll be able to sort out exactly what happened.
HH: I’m not going to ask you, because you wouldn’t answer whether there will be indictments or not. But when do you expect that the public will know a definitive assessment of where the U.S. Attorney Durham is going?
WB: As soon as we feel we have something that we are confident in to tell the people about.
HH: Is that imminent?
WB: No, it’s not imminent. But I’m not sure what imminent means. I’m not sure what imminent means, but it’s not imminent.
Was Barr being encouragingly cryptic at the end or just a total d-bag?
If Trump is not elected they have beat the case. President Dementia will instruct the new ag to drop the case before a trial is held. If Trump is reelected they will impeach him for causing coronavirus and AIDS and tie him up for 4 more years. There will be a new whistle blower every month. Mitch will not confirm any of his cabinet nominations. Get the economy open!
Right you are on all counts! That’s what we need, to, more counts on those indictments.
I’m not sure what d-bag means but he’s being a d-bag.
The latter,
Barr deliberately used an imprecise word with imprecision to keep everyone guessing. But earlier in the interview he stated confidently that “we’ll be able to sort out EXACTLY what happened.” [my emphasis] This sort of confidence suggests some important deals are made. (The Ohrs perhaps?)
Not good news for any targets or targets-to-be.
I read the entire interview. At no point did I find any response or pragmatic hesitation to respond by the AG to have the appearance of or resemble a d-bag. How could you have ever imagined that imagery?
I guess I’ll continue NOT to hold my breath for justice.
I am with you on that.
It is the control of our breathing while remembering that these decisions become our responsibility to correct should those entrusted fail to act. That is when cold anger becomes hot action.
Found this on FB earlier…author unknown but seems like a lot of q…
Sounds interesting, but without sources… 🤷 Reading through it reminded me a lot of Vigilant Citizen, which I had to stop visiting.
I do know that the Trump Administration has cracked down on human trafficking… a quick scan of the DoJ website shows you that… and that was one of Jeff Sessions’ things. He didn’t prosecute the coup, but he sure went after the human trafficking.
The Microsoft CEO is Satya Nadella … and he has not left the company. Bill Gates hasn’t been the CEO for years.
The Microsoft CEO is Satya Nadella … and he has not left the company. Bill Gates hasn’t been the CEO for years.
More Pizzagate.
Again? Maybe it is time for other people to find new hobbies. s/
17th letter of the alphabet guy stuff. Yawn. And are they building an extension at gitmo
Some more fantasy BS to keep the riff-raff subdued and hopeful
When was prince Andrew convicted of being a pedophile? That seems like it would have made a bit of a ripple in the news cycle.
1) Get hope up.
2) Say things are getting close.
3) Extend meaning of ‘getting close’.
4) Again extend meaning of ‘getting close’.
5) Looks like nothing after all.
6) Go back to 1) and start routine again.
Sounds a lot like religion. Guess we should all dismiss as conspiracy theories the major ones across the world. Christianity, Islam, and Judaism come to mind.
Hopefully waiting on Durham won’t be like waiting for Godot but it sure seems like!
Waiting for Guffman had some laughs.
Sundance, thanks for the information and analysis that you provide.
WB comment is just as good as Clinton’s comment on what the definition of “is”, is
I think it’s fair to question imminent. For most people with today’s news cycle, imminent means like a week. For a multi year investigation, it may mean months. As long as they conclude this before the election, I’m not gonna be mad about it. With as bad as it was, if they don’t get at least a handful of people, including people like Brennan, I’m going to be disappointed. But I haven’t jumped on the Barr is part of the uniparty yet.
dallavise, Agree,
Remembering the words of President Reagan of “Trust but Verify ”
More importantly the words of our LORD, “”Watch and Pray”
That appears, that is all that we can do.
It is wonderful to come to a refuge, with fellow Treepers to pull us back closer to the trunk when we go out to far on the very thin parts of the branch. 🤗😊🤔 Also to reflect on some other aspects of the article or events occurring.
No reason for him to be vague unless he is running out the clock IMO.
Here’s the full audio of the Hewitt/Barr Interview. At 24:37 starts the part about Durham.
LikeLiked by 4 people
By the way, Sundance may lay down for a nap but one would see me still pickin’ the field flowers for 3 years.
I’d have to take my own advice that I told others for 3 years. “It take time to get this right. Be patient.”…but sigh…back to pickin’ more field flowers. I started in SoCal and you’ll find me in Oklahoma. Maybe AG Barr can join me with his bagpipes. (Just Kidding. I’m still shelter-in-place in SoCal having tea with Mrs Tittlemouse-Ha.)
Retweeted by Ms. Sydney Powell.
This is the at least the 2nd time Durham has added personnel.
Jobs program.
Conspiracy charges? That would be grand! My understanding of conspiracy law is you can charge people for malign conversation. For example, Rosenstein and McCabe plotting to misuse the 25th Amendment.
.
Paradoxically, the unceasing abuse of the FISA courts makes that a sick joke, no more. The same applies to lying under oath: don’t they all?
But plotting to spy on the President, then actually doing it, that seems easy to sell to a jury as conspiring to commit sedition. Treason.
We’ll see. Go big or go home.
Dont hold your breath waiting for indictments! It’s been three years and Democrats are emboldened. Meanwhile back at the ranch Democrats totally want a depression and, unfortunately, it looks like President Trump is going to hand them one on a silver platter! Why?
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/04/23/the-democrats-totally-want-a-depression-n2567395?amp=true&231=&__twitter_impression=true
Emboldened? Or frantic?
The next tick on the never-ending countdown? Gets another yawn from me, and it isn’t because I’m up late
“showing Durham is narrowing in on some key DOJ and FBI figures.”
That’s all fine and dandy. It is about time.
In light of current events, I think we need someone else to look at a Dr. Fauci in another department, along with a cabal of globalist sycophants infesting the CDC, NIH, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he also looking at the White House of Barack Hussein Obama and his handler, Valerie Jarrett?
I still hold out to the fact that something of this scale will take a lot of time to do the right/best way.
Take solace in knowing that many ex officials from the previous administration have a bit of a heart flutter every time they get a knock on their door at home… briefly not knowing if it is fed x or Durham and his pals. I’m sure Barr is well aware of the drama and doesn’t mind it dragging on one bit.
Can I ask if Anthony Scarpelli* will also be issuing a Report?
/s
* name is suspiciously Monty Pythonesque
His name is Toni his daddy was big Toni and we call him little Toni or Antnee.
So don’t go posting sarcasm orgasms and such. Capiche?
Getting the horse’s head ready?
Which horse? Or is it going to be a donkey’s head?
TarsTarkas, Preferably a donkey ‘s head. But with the progressive mind set, they probably would not know the difference. 🤔🤔
More trust the plan goodies to keep the pitch forks in the shed for a little longer. The information in the public space is already obviously prosecutable and nothing’s happened yet so I’ll assume nothing will happen. At best we’ll get a fall guy but tearing down the big fish? Yeah not happening. They’ll drag this out until they have the next trust the plan narrative ready so after Durham disappoints they can keep people on the couch.
I am tending to agree with that assessment more and more.
It wouldn’t matter if there were 1,000 people brought into look into this “matter.”
Its a big club and we ain’t in it!
We will continue to be lead down the path of false optimism, let down again, then We The People, will do nothing, like usual.
They own us, doesn’t matter who is President. They know we won’t do sh*t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have certainly given them ample reason to see it that way.
Excellent metaphor!!
Hi bored Patriot-I agree and have been saying same for a couple of years. The Dems do what they want, when they want and how they want . They have zero fear of “We the People”.
It just may be too late know anyway. We sat by and let them give the country away. As we speak, H1Bs received a carve out in the latest BS immigartion order Trump is tooting his horn about so Americans that are locked down are being replaced with Praheet.
I mean, doesn’t really matter, H1Bs from India took OVER IT 3 years ago. That’s why I retired early.
And make no mistake Trump knows all about that and he supports it.
Yes! The Tiny Dot…
But don’t agree with “ And make no mistake Trump knows all about that and he supports it.”. More like, temporarily tolerates it…
Sundance wrote, “Cautious optimism?”
I am admittedly not there yet, but this article causes me to step back up off of “Thoroughly Discouraged” ramp and onto the “Neither Optimistic nor Pessimistic” platform. (it’s quite small…).
GB Bari, May I join you there? 🙄
Or can you say being pessimisticly optimistic.?🤔
Cmon over. Bring an extra cold Pilsner with you…. 😉
AKA the “wait and see” area. Pull up a patch of floor…
Liu out.
Grenell in.
Un-redactions.
IG & 2 top dogs out.
ONI being reduced & purged.
Barr interview.
Anonymous identified & purged from the WH.
These additions.
Last 8 in a short period.
Until there are indictments, liberal brains will still be on lockdown.
It appears that Durham has the peddle to the metal, while barr keeps it in first gear.
“WB: No, it’s not imminent. But I’m not sure what imminent means. I’m not sure what imminent means, but it’s not imminent.”
What a bizarre comment. Does that mean within 5 days or 5 years?
It means never
As X-Files Special Agent Mulder said: “I want to believe”. And I do too. But does anybody see what Jack Bauer was talking about: “We’re running out of time!” It’s getting awfully too close to the elections. Seems like the same old Deep State trick of managing popular conservative expectations until time really does run out and Dems successfully hypnotize we the sheeple to win the 2020 elections and end up closing the investigations to report that nothing illegal happened. Don’t think so? Remember the 2018 “coup” of the House of Representatives. I’m sick of it.
My favorite poses again, two nites in a row. I think that pretty much captures it. Thanks, SD!
(..And recently we’ve all come to know what it feels like.)
Justice delayed is justice denied.
That’s what we’re dealing with, folks.
They running out the clock on Trump, trying to get him to not use info in election.
A RICO specialist who has Top Secret clearance? Sounds like Scarpelli is a man perfectly suited for a very specific job. Now, let’s not expect him to also be a magician and dazzle us overnight. Have some patience and faith.
I don’t know why folks are all “believe it when I see it” talk. Look around, have you ever seen the world in lock down before? Haven’t the events of the last 3+ years been unlike anything you’ve ever seen?
Listen to what President Trump is saying here:
There will be arrests. There has to be arrests. Listen to what President Trump is saying in that video, its earth shaking. I can’t believe it isn’t listened to more, studied and memorized. What President Trump says in that video is world changing.
Have you noticed the world changing?
I want to believe.
AG FUBarr is the best to cover for all these spy vs spy m-peach-mint criminals.
FUBarr was GHW Bush IRAN CONTRA cover AG – ole Reagan ate jelly beans.
Reed’s book – “Compromised – Clinton, Bush & the CIA” – FUBarr had practice
to cover and protect all these deep state criminals. No one prosecuted. MENA.
Now FUBarr’s DOJ slow walks it all. Nothing to see here folks!
So “fuhgeddaboudit”.
Sidney Powell will be blocked by FUBarr’s DOJ to free General Flynn.
Deep state “ball-of-worms” is too complex for Joe 6-pack to connect dots.
God Bless Trump trying to expose them all – too many criminals to catch.
The election clock runs down – no charges – spying continues in the USA.
Where’s Rudy’s Ukrainian charges on crooked ole dementia Joe and Jr?
Sorry, too many political snakes to kill – they all go free!
Think about it!
Wake me up after the 1st spy gets prosecuted in a DC court.
I wish and hope they ALL get convicted before we check out.
Rumpelstiltskin
I think I saw Sundance allow himself a whiff of Hope that “The Big Ugly” will come back Lazarus-like.
Is Barr so craven as to allow the addition of a criminal attorney with Top Secret Security clearance and RICO experience—to the Durham probe—just to fool us Deplorables (and Don Trump) for another few months?
Same for his comment that what was done to Trump, including after his election, was “one of the worst travesties in American History”. Only a person as depraved and despicable as Adam Schiff would say that; while intending to do nothing—and nothing about Barr indicates he is in that league.
“Once Burned, Twice Shy” is certainly operative here—after the Sessions/Huber Scam—but, common Sundance, please take another deep dive into this thing with your Big Ugly glasses on.
Well, you know what they say….Curiosity killed the cat
Formerly Curious
