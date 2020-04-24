Labor Secretary Scalia Discusses Unemployment and U.S. Economy…

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the skyrocketing unemployment claims and catastrophic level of unemployed workers. Secretary Scalia says there is more reason for optimism in recovery than in past downturns because the coronavirus is a health crisis, not an underlying economic problem.
The insane reaction to the non-health crisis / hoax has created an underlying economic problem. For example, you now have a public who may be reluctant to spend after seeing how vulnerable the economic system is, you have massive government spending, wasted food resources and a worsening of the US/China relationship just to name a few.
While I don’t give a rat’s rear end about our relationship with Communist China (other than holding them totally $$$$$ responsible for the catastrophic release of the covid-19 virus), the other three items are certainly valid concerns.
What is not very apparent or visible is any statistical tracking of just how many businesses have been bankrupted and have closed permanently, never to re-open. A LOT of small businesses run just fine but on low profit margins. This results in them having very little “rainy day” funds, and certainly nowhere near enough to cover a “rainy two months”.
Absolutely insane. The country needs to have some major, major changes made to supply chains of all kinds, especially food. Just reading all of the great information compiled, analyzed, and posted by Sundance about the food supply chain in the US has been chilling. Why do consumer foods need to be labeled to the Nth degree, when commercial food, PROBABLY FROM THE SAME SUPPLIER AND/ OR VENDOR does not require those labels. Maddening. That is just one example. Companies are so short-sighted.
I spent most of my IT career in the private sector working at manufacturing companies. Getting operations supervisors and managers to understand why we do not want to take the least expensive route for an IT system or some such was sometimes difficult, but most would agree with the recommendations I made. The past few years I’ve been working for (please don’t hate me) a local government. The pace of getting anything done is slow, to say the least, and trying to get people to understand that the least expensive way is definitely not the way to go all the time. The least expensive way usually leads to having to do the same thing again 2 or 3 times, thereby increasing the overall cost. Maddening. I like to do something once, the right way, and be done with it.
We need some huge changes everywhere. If something more serious happens, a killer plague like the Spanish Flu, or an emp attack (read the book “One Second After”, this will scare the bejeesuz out of you), or an nuclear attack, or a huge volcanic eruption, most of the people in this country will be toast. We just are not prepared.
“Getting operations supervisors and managers to understand why we do not want to take the least expensive route for an IT system ”
Boeing comes immediately to mind. Their planes didn’t fall out of the sky until they had 9 dollars an hour IT.
Bingo Paper Doll!!I have lived in Washington State my whole life and have many family and friends who spent their career at Boeing…and everything changed about 20 years ago when other countries, especially China, starting demanding that parts be made in their country AND that their people be hired! Parts coming from China for the Dreamliner were a disaster and often had to be completely re-tooled once they got to Everett and the quality of new employees was significantly lower than what the company had always demanded before. Everyone knew it but no one was allowed to say anything publicly because management was suddenly more interested in getting sales and boosting the stock price than in producing a long term quality plane and that is why they are now in the predicament that they are….
It’s a terrible shame .
“Buy once, cry once…”
But ….. but ……… but we saved so much money ……………
I agree. We should now have learned that we were for years, decades behaving more like the grasshopper than the ant. At least many of us. We need to prepare much better and have reserves much greater than ever before, because we see what happens when we fall short. If we have learned that, then at least some good has come out of this pandemic.
Preppers never had to resort to corn cobs or their left hand these past weeks.
‘Nuff said.
“The least expensive way usually leads to having to do the same thing again 2 or 3 times, thereby increasing the overall cost. Maddening. I like to do something once, the right way, and be done with it.\”
As a Remodeler, this is how I start all my conversations with my clients whenever the cost conversation comes up.
Well said…and Amen!
‘We just are not prepared,’
That is what this ‘medical emergency preparedness drill’ was all about. (See Sec. Pompeo’s remarks at his first appearance with the task force presser.)
Not for the corona virus, but for some other calamity that has been threatened. The states that WERE prepared for ANY emergency have had to ride along as the other, poorly-ran states to get up to snuff. The poorly -run states are now trying to hold those other states hostage until the ransom (‘we need mo’ federal government money’) is paid.
Our VSGPDJT does not pay ransoms. If there is no gun being held to your head, you are not a hostage. If one of these states DOES that (police action to stop you) then, use your Constitutional rights as your shield and apply pressure back (sue their a$$es)
Get prepared to Live Free! Or . . .
The economy is in a health crisis of its own, getting worse with each passing day of this lockdown. Businesses that go under as a result of this aren’t going to come back. That needs to be factored into anyone’s expectations for a “recovery” — you can’t resurrect the dead.
It is a national form of an individual self-mutilating. When an individual does it, it’s considered to be a very serious mental illness. When a nation does it, it’s considered to be the Fauci The Magnificat Health Care Plan, aka NOS (National Orgy of Self-mutilation)
Oh. So that’s what’s wrong with his hands . . .
” the skyrocketing unemployment claims and catastrophic level of unemployed workers. “
I built that!
– Herr Doctor Anthony Fauci, The World’s Foremost Authority
Wait until the deaths from this Virus skyrocket in Georgia, now that the Gov open up the state. Any drug related deaths in DA HOOD will be put down as caused by the Virus.
Any deaths, period. Car accidents, suicides, gang shootings, the lot. Keep everyone in prison! Fewer people will get hurt that way! Absolute 100% safety is all!
Fauci is a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh.
This is Trump’s baby, not Fauci’s.
It has Ivanka written all over it.
How does this have Ivanka written all over it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
YvonneMarie, please explain or show proof how …has Ivanka written all over it…” If you cannot do so please refrain from following in the footsteps of fake news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What in the world does Ivanka have anything to do with this other than deliver a cheese burger to her dad and maybe hand him a mask.
Exactly. Trump is throwing his reelection chances away. Very sad. We don’t need to know everything that Trump thinks and please… get off the damn tv. He is all over the place and is either getting terrible advice or is losing it. I imagine it’s the former and it is obvious who he is listening to. Daddy’s girl and her elite caring friends in their ivory towers. In case this comment gets me banned for a year then so long. It’s about saving the country not saving Trump. Right now I have a lot more faith in Kemp and it’s almost like Trump doesn’t want him stealing his limelight.
Or maybe he President Trump knows if the lights go out in Georgia, it will be because the CDC, which is headquartered there, has been holding back on the ‘release’ of some causes of death, which can then be ‘magically’ added to the Wuhan flu count, and upend any good will Gov. Kemp may have. WHO, then, would have blood stains on his hands?
I know the innocent man . . .
How so?
Hope this is the correct thread to post this, Sundance: Full article on a site DISRN..
“we reported on factory workers at a company called Braskem America in Pennsylvania. More than 40 employees made the collective decision in March to leave their families and live at the factory for 28 days, where they would eat, sleep, and take turns working 12-hour shifts to produce protective equipment for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. They clocked out yesterday after their month-long shift.”
Hundred upvotes for them. Thanks for telling us. Morale, the will to heal and rebuild Is our most precious resource . In my opinion 😃🇺🇸
Did any of them catch the Virus? These are the types of people who built this great country.
👆🏼 This. YES.
I don’t understand why POTUS dissed Georgia Gov. Kemp for an aggressive re opening yesterday. Should have been praised as a bold move designed to provide his constituents both medical, through common sense precautions, and economic protection with an acknowledgement of one size doesn’t fit all type of solutions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There was a dream, maybe now only an ember
There was a dream, he must remember
And now that the gauntlet’s down
Trump must again rise and climb the sky
Yes, he grows weary but his soul remains alive
Let his heart now grow colder and as bitter as a falcon in the dive! .
I think he did it so the Left will now be for opening up….only 20% joking
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is odd about this little spat? 🤔
I think Fauci went ape crazy on Governor Kemps efforts to reopen Georgia. President Trump seems hemmed in at the moment. He has Impeachment vultures all around him. Trump did make a point to say it was massage therapy, tattoo salons he was concerned about with Georgia but with difference does that make anyway
really important – deserves your FULL ATTENTION – no distractions – for the full 48 minutes
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers as Economy Collapses
rondo: Yes! Great podcast of Common Sense. Thanks so much. I hope it goes what is known as ‘viral’. (as you can tell, I am not very tech-literate, and do not know just how to effectively share this with others)
Excellent.
Calm and professional analysis using real data not faulty forecasting models.
here’s the link:
https://tinyurl.com/ybavekv8
I have watched several of these….all good. What is so frustrating to me is that I don’t understand the disconnect between these facts and the task force briefings. Why isn’t this being explained to the American people? Why is this info only going around sites like this? Why is our government’s official policy ignoring this?
Every day, I wait all day for the briefings hoping that this will be the day that the door gets blown off of this nightmare. Then I hear the same stuff about ventilators and testing. Even worse is that Fauci keeps being trotted out every other day to do further damage to the US and world at large.
I just don’t understand the disconnect.
It is also very hard to read report after report of billions of dollars being distributed to everyone but me. I don’t qualify for any personal stimulus nor does my small business qualify for any help. Then I see Ritz Carlton talking 60 million and illegals getting assistance. I realize that I am just unfortunate to be one that is falling through the cracks, but it is frustrating. I would much rather have a return to normal than any handout, but it is frustrating to read this stuff while my business struggles.
i see trumps condemnation of kemp as him going on record as not approving to appease the dem sheeple.if he approves and cases skyrocket guess who will get the blame??not kemp.
Disagree, POTUS could make it win, win – if it works, he gets to repeat, it’s not a one size fits all solution and other states may want to follow the Georgia model. If it fails, he gets to blame the virus for the economy and that his guidelines were correct.
really important – deserves your FULL ATTENTION – no distractions – for the full 48 minutes
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Rashid Buttar BLASTS Gates, Fauci, EXPOSES Fake Pandemic Numbers as Economy Collapses
Perhaps we may see some accountability?
Saw it. Buttar is good and very animated during this interview. He also is friends with Dr. Judy Mikovitis, who has also been interviewed in an excellent video recently.
Suspicious number of bleeps during his replies where YouTube or someone has censored words (nouns – names, I think) he is saying, one of those being “5G”. But 99% of it is uncensored.
My theory is that Chaos theory applies to economic theory — making a change has completely unpredictable results.
People are creative, and will come up with localized solutions to their specific economic problems.
Liberty and property Rights are fundamental to a good economy, in which people with can-do attitude, diligence, trustworthiness, and always learning, will prosper as they provide goods and services to their neighbors.
There will be a new product called “pandemic insurance” available to businesses, and maybe to individuals. (Or maybe it’ll be called dumb governor insurance.)
Was it Henry Ford who stated, when asked what he would do if he lost everything? The reply was along the lines of “just give me time and I’ll rebuild it”.
Whoever it was, even if no-one famous said it; the truth is, our greatest success usually comes from our greatest adversity.
Well said Johnny. Many including meself have done exactly that. My mentor was the gentleman who started Micky D’s
In all this chaos one thing seems to remain the same. Those folks over 65 get imprisoned for the forseeable future. I’ve seen as much as a year or more, even in open Sweden. No going places, no friends over and especially no grandkids. Some of the older ones-80 and above-when given the choice of seeing their grandkids, who are growing and changing by the day, or risk getting cv19, my guess is they will take the grandkids. How many years do they have to give and have left to be with their families??
I don’t think grandparents are going to wait that long-endlessly it seems- to hug their grandkids again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is the Gestapo going to if someone is out and about is over 65?
All they have to do is say that they “identify” as being 59…who can argue with that?
I am seeing an increasing number of people inexplicably worried their young children will get it. I know a guy with a 2 year old who has been wiping down all of the public areas of his building 2x a day and putting tape on the floor to mark 6 feet in the laundry room and elsewhere. Because he thinks his 2 year old is going to get it. Not because the elderly in his building will get it. He is absolutely beyond panicked about it. This level of hysteria is going to be nearly impossible to tamp down in the near-term. It’s infuriating.
Quote: coronavirus is a health crisis, not an underlying economic problem……
Since the virus has been here since at least Oct and probably before, millions of people have been exposed and either got it and came through just fine or didn’t get it, there is NO health crisis. This is just another way to steal the 2020 election. I’m really sick of it with all the lies. I wish President Trump would bring in qualified, ACTUAL medical professionals that have actually successfully treated the virus to show what fools and crooks Fraudi and the Scarf are. If things are not released back to normal on May 1, I’m going to be out protesting. Enough is Enough!
For me the only economic indicator I need as far as the overall mood in terms of the economy is the stock market. Presently, it is up over 200-points so far today and recovered right at 50% of its loss from the bottom a about a month ago.
I do think 90% of this Coronavirus hysteria is politically motivated. It is about the last chance for the Communist Democrats, “Deep State” Elitist and Multi Nationalist Globalist to finally get rid of Trump. So far iit is not working out to well for them, IMO.
I believe that the stock market increase is based on optimism the economy will recover quickly. The only thing that is holding it back is fear which is promoted non stop by the liberals. They honestly do not want anything good for America.
Globalists too. They want as much harm to President Trump as possible. They want their trillions back.
We’re now “angry and excitable” Deplorables
So Donna Brazile is a “Fox News star”?? How far they have fallen (more like they have deliberately dove off a cliff).
That REALLY reinforces my decision to stop watching FNC other than selected video clips of substantive interviews as posted here in CTH.
This economic chaos will allow PDJT to exponentially increase the removal of regulations that affect businesses. We have seen all the ridiculous red tape with the FDA that needed to be removed. If a regulation is harmful to business it should be nuked.
I do agree with changing the format of these daily briefings to concentrate on opening back up. Getting a bit tired of hearing about ventilators, swabs, PPE and test kits.
A look inside China-this brave young man paints a stark picture. This video is from the “Epoch Times” YouTube channel.
