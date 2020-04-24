Andrew Cuomo Dares Mitch McConnell Not to Bail Out CA, IL, CT, NJ and New York….

The biggest of all the bigger financial issues around the economic shut-down will ultimately come down to a battle this spring/summer over a massive bailout for state governments to replace their missing revenue. States like California, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut & New York have been struggling with financial issues for years.
“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” ~ Rahm Emanuel
Long before the Wuhan Virus those states were near financial collapse. The only thing keeping them afloat was as expanding economy, and new revenue as a result of President Trump’s economic policies (making bigger pies).
The economic shut-down in those specific states makes their preexisting financial trouble exponentially worse.
Not only will CA, NJ, IL, CT and New York demand a bailout, a very massive bailout to cover their revenue shortfall, but they will almost certainly use the wuhan virus as an excuse to cover and bail-out preexisting budget deficits. Governor Andrew Cuomo hinted toward his intention weeks ago. He sees this as an opportunity to get federal money.
So when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell throws a bucket of ice water in the face of blue state governors who were anticipating to “make money” by forcing the country to subsidize their overindulgent spending habits, obviously Cuomo is apoplectic. WATCH:
.
For several decades, and particularly since 2008, the issue of unfunded liabilities has been a growing problem for the Blue State governors. One reason Obamacare was created was to address this issue on the union and healthcare side. However, the underlying over-spending by state legislators/governors was never addressed.
The solution of allowing states to declare bankruptcy has been a part of that discussion for years. However, every Blue state governor knows if they declare bankruptcy they will never sell another bond again…. which means no investment… which means they will implode.
If the laws changed allowing states to declare bankruptcy, internally the blue states would collapse… there would be a massive exodus… people would flee the rust and collapse…. housing values would plummet overnight in Blue states…. business would leave… unemployment would skyrocket…. it would be statewide chaos.
The ultimate result would be smaller populations within the Blue state misery zones.
Think about the worst impacts and outcomes within the city of Detroit, Michigan, due to these issues on a municipal level… now overlay that visible outcome across an entire state; or group of states.
So we can look forward to an epic battle over federal bailouts of the state revenue shortfall. New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut and California will be demanding hundreds of billions, perhaps trillions.
This will be one of the issues that frames the election.
Keep watching… we’ve seen this all before.
No wonder Cuomo has been so complimentary to POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have always said Trump should hit the blue states on their bonds, that is where they are weak. The media will claim “politics” but every day reporters look for the President’s weak point to attack him on. Time for the President to attack the blue states on their weak point.
Trump knows how to move money. Do it! Hit them where it hurts. The blue states have impaled themselves on this issue. Trump can appoint a CZAR over each state to govern it financially through BK. The Czar will have final say on all new laws and the ability to change the state constitution as necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course, Cuomo, Newsom and other Democrat governors know that complimenting Trump is the best path to pulling the wool over his eyes and it seems to be working pretty nicely for them so far!
LikeLike
Oh I think he knows what they’re up to.
LikeLike
bear===This whole thing is a scam. Social distancing is a means to stop Trump rallies, pure and simple. I never heard of it before this year. Shutting down industry is an excuse for bailouts of pension and other huge debts rang up by demorats, PERIOD
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been marveling at the insanity this scam has produced since it started. I think stopping Trump rallies is just a happy side effect of the scam.
LikeLike
Rescuing the Blue States’ public employees’ gold-plated pensions is not our job. Democrats would only loot the fund again. Worse, it would take all pressure off those states to re-open.
I supported Thirty Days to Stop the Spread–not Thirty Weeks to Stop the Bill of Rights.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Trump must stand firm on this. No helping them. He helped them in this health crisis. No more.
LikeLike
To the Blue State Governors demanding federal tax dollars to bail them out: “Let them eat ice cream.”
Don’t give them, loan them, or forgive them one taxpayer cent. The states will have to wrangle with the issues they brought onto themselves. If I have to pay my own bills, they sure as hell better learn how to pay theirs.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Turkey Neck better keep to his word and I also will expect Trump to veto any bill that MIGHT get passed. Those states do stuff that half the country opposes, so why should those people have to pay to bail them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we need to eliminate the State And Local Tax Deduction completely. Let the states own their malfeasance without federal taxpayer support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Left wing policies and socialism have consequences. Financial ruin. So no more enabling of these states to continue their loser programs. Let them learn to be responsible for a change.
LikeLike
Well….it’s not like there was ever a chance in hell that any of these states would vote GOP for President.
The GOP needs to tell the Dems to go to hell on this topic. Straight up go to hell. And then hope that there are still enough thinking voters who understand why this is the only possible response.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Hillary was President, it wouldn’t have been an issue. They would get bailed out. It was part of the plan. She was supposed to be President now – which means the VIRUS was part of the plan. Not PDJT. Because HE is, there is a debate. But he wasn’t supposed to be. Hillary was.
This virus was designed to win her a second term. Not to keep PDJT from getting a second term.
That’s why their demands don’t make any sense? They are asking for everything they would have asked for if Hillary was President, but because PDJT is President we have an amazing economy to GO BACK TO. We wouldn’t have that economy to go back to, if Hillary was President.
Think outside the box. It had to be virulent to spread fast, but no more deadly than the common flu. Early indications had to be that it was deadly, and it was to those with complicating factors. Where did it spread first and fastest? Italy and Iran. Both of which have large senior populations, and backwards medical treatment. We don’t know how it spread in China, because they won’t tell us anything. But based on the information we had, we locked down right quick (and understandably so, given the press coverage. Not blaming PDJT for what he did).
But imagine if Hilllary was President in this scenerio. She was supposed to be. And this would have been the way to get every single last one of their socialist dreams in a way that couldn’t be fought by WE THE PEOPLE. Because the courts are closed, and those that are open wouldn’t have the 400+ federal judge that PDJT put in place.
No one would have been there to fight for WE THE PEOPLE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
None of this would have happened if Hillary Clinton had been elected. The Chi-coms would not be on the ropes, the “US government” would have continued to sell out the American people to the highest bidder, in particular the Chi-coms, and the Wu flu would not have been needed. Magic!
LikeLike
No blue state who has sanctuary city laws and gives taxpayer funds to illegals on the back of legal citizens (known as taxpayers) should get a dime of federal money!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Beyond that, I as a tax-payer in Florida have NO control, vote wise, over how the governors of other states are mishandling their economies. Using tax dollars to bail them out sounds suspiciously like taxation without representation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !! Tired of taxpayers bailing out governors who are finger-pointing incompetent corrupt bozos! ENOUGH!
LikeLike
Don’t give them a dime.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How does this end then? I don’t support my state of NY getting bankruptcy on the books…but where will that leave this state regardless? Higher and higher taxes?
Asking realistically as a homeowner in NY state
LikeLike
A state bankruptcy would work like any other bankruptcy. Bondholders would take a massive loss and current debts would be restructured. The state would find borrowing at any reasonable interest rate impossible for several years, so to cover budget shortfalls they’d have to cut spending and raise taxes so revenue meets expenses.
LikeLike
You have only one option left, and that is to MOVE. Of course they are going to raise everybody’s taxes, that is how they will fund those Gov Employee Pensions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect there will be another few years of home prices rising in these states as the rich squeeze themselves out. Property values already make little to no sense here.
LikeLike
Well you are not going to get any Fed money. You should have thought about these things every time you cast your vote in your state. “Asking realistically as a homeowner in NY state” maybe you should be asking this question of your elected Gov Cuomo.
LikeLike
To bail out these states would be criminal. McConnell will cave, as will the majority of Republicans. Book it. It’s what UniParty Republicans do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, it begets a migration to nearby red states where they bring their liberal ways and voting patterns. It’s happening in Idaho as it happened in OR/WA/CO etc. First complaint is usually “schools” by the new transplants and then the Democrat Mayors, Commissioners, State Reps start getting voted in in places never seen before. Complicated business but we can’t bail out these blue states and defunct pensions either….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Austin, TX is a fantastic example of how libtards ruined an otherwise delightfully libertarian but fundamentally conservative city.
Maybe it’s worth the price to keep them where they are … YouTube “Manure Spreaders” to get an idea of what would happen to us.
LikeLike
This is complete insanity! Unless the blue state governors change their spending habits no amount of money thrown at them will fix the problem. How about the populations of these blue states open their eyes to the perpetual misbehavior and get woke….and vote the bas-turds out?
LikeLike
McConnell should pass the bill immediately. This is another reason these sicko Democrat governors are going to keep the lockdown going into perpetuity. They’re taking the poison pill, willing to destroy their state economies and ruin their citizens’ lives to pressure the GOP Senate for a bailout and hurt the Bad Orange Man in November.
LikeLike
Not only will Democrat governors insist on a revenue shortfall bailout BUT if President Trump is dumb enough to promise them one those states won’t lift the shutdowns until November 4th to deliberately sabotage President Trump. The ONLY LEVERAGE that President Trump has is to withhold bailout $$$ and to halt all H1B VISA IMMIGRATION to inflict severe pain on the California tech giants like Apple Computer, Cisco, Microsoft, Google and Facebook. This way the tech giants force Gov Newsom to end the shutdown. There’s no way that President Trump playing footsie with Democrat governors is going to get him out of this self-inflicted box canyon he’s trapped in! END THE SHUTDOWN DUMPSTER FIRE now. It was a hoax from the very beginning and everybody including John Roberts at FOX knows it!
LikeLike
Hmmm … Decisions, decisions … Bail them out and they stay there or don’t bail them out and they move HERE …
Where’s my checkbook. Seriously, for a nice, recent example of what libtards do to cities, look at Austin, TX. I don’t like it but I’d rather bail them out and leave them where they are.
Look up Manure Spreader on Youtube and you’ll get an idea of what would happen to Red States.
LikeLike
In the cartoon, the tattoo says, “debt.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol. I was thinking about asking when I saw it.
There is always a little devil in detsils.
thanks!
LikeLike
Go ahead and raise taxes. Open business back up.
LikeLike
if these Fools don’t open soon, there won’t be anything to save…
Open up and watch the money roll in…stay closed and watch as the RUSH FOR THE EXITS HITS SPEED OF LIGHT!
LikeLike
Gerald Ford….Drop Dead New York
Donald Trump,,,Drop Dead NY,Kalifornia,Illinois,New Jersey,and Connecticut. Trump will not win any of them so he has nothing to lose. F Um.
LikeLike
Time for one of the President’s economic experts to borrow a leaf out of the (cough cough) EU’s playbook for bailouts. Muse out loud on a couple of MSM and Cable news shows; “we might consider bailouts in stead of bankruptcy if the States and Municipalities follow a prescribed austerity regime we provide to protect the interests of the tax payers”.
The public discourse between the EU and EU Member Banks and the socialist governments of Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain was most entertaining.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t be surprised if China comes from no where and bails them out…
They will look good for less…And they just did it for the WHO….
Bank on it
LikeLike
Those states need to MAN UP and take full responsibility!
LikeLike
California is a little different. Huge swings in revenue – a boom or bust cycle. I’m sure Newsom will play games with that.
1. California established a Rainy Day Fund years ago (Arnold Schwarzenegger?), which has at least $20 Billion in reserve.
2. In 2018, the budget Surplus was reportedly up to $30 Billion (roughly 10% of the total budget).
3. Yes, Cali has massive unfunded pension liabilities.
4. If Newsom wants a prolonged shutdown, tap the Rainy Day Fund.
LikeLike
The only state that is DONE IS ILLINOIS…
Illinois state and local workers are ineligible for social security…
too many regulations…too much crime…taxes through the roof…
NY and California have extensive coastal cities and ports plis high technology…with SALT 2.0 NY and California stay in the game…Illinois can only declare bankruptcy
LikeLike
Can the President/Federal Government mandate/stipulate that states/governors must be responsible in their spending, and meet/maintain a budget for a certain period/number of years,
and any monies that were supposed to be for pensions must be repaid to/put back in the pension fund ~> AND never be used/spent for anything other than pensions…. in order to receive any federal funds?
LikeLike
I wonder if the Reconstruction laws from the Civil War are still valid. Perhaps allow a state to go bankrupt, but if they do, the entire state government is removed from power and Trump sends in the military as caretakers until that state is financially sound. Imagine being able to reform those states in how they spend and register voters with no legal pushback?
LikeLike
Gov. Cuomo seriously overestimated his abilities, his prominence, his connections.
He ostensibly thought that our VSGPDJT would just hand him a CHECK. President Trump squeezed him into claiming he needed same for all the medical calamity that was going to befall his state. President Trump demanded to know what, exactly, he was going to spend money on, and instead, moved ‘heaven and earth’ to get Cuomo the actual products vs. a blank check.
So then, Cuomo weaves together a confederacy of nearby states to try to exert pressure to keep NYC closed down, thinking that would put the whole country in a pickle, but all it did was show those other states how big a baby that city is ran by . . .
Now, Cuomo is thinks he’s can bully his way into getting money to overcome his horrendous handling of his whole tenure.
Hey, Cuomo! I stand with PDJT: we, the people of the REST of these United States, do not pay ransoms. Your holding your people hostage, and addressing them as any good Stockholm syndrome player does, is going to boomerang back on your ugly face. Be prepared to go into receivership, and have a PROFESSIONAL handle your money problems.
LikeLike
Squeeze them do not bail them out. Let them figure it out on their own. Send a message to States that are headed in that direction: Wisconsin Michigan Pennsylvania. Let those voters understand their States are headed for the same bankruptcy.
Sanctuary cities, out of control welfare, safe Harbor for illegal aliens will lead to bankrupt
LikeLike