Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin – Warns Big Business Not to Try and Take Funds From Small Business Relief…t

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calls in to Stuart Varney to provide updates on congressional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Small Business Administration relief package. Sec. Mnuchin covers a range of topics from Harvard to oil.
After discovering that several large companies have applied to the PPP program, Mnuchin warns them about the statements on the qualifying ‘certification’. The SBA/PPP program is designed for small businesses without access to the capital needed to continue payroll operations. Any big business that has access to capital could face severe penalties and/or investigation if they disregard the certification and make an SBA claim under the program.
Nothing says “could” like somebody ending up behind bars.
So you can go to jail for applying for a government loan, but get to write a book and collect millions for an attempted coup? Who knew?
Ain’t America great!?! Take comfort that justice will come. Might be in the next life, but they will pay unless they have a Come To Jesus moment, which I kind of doubt.
Zip interest in any justice but what takes place here. It won’t be Trump’s fault if the organizations under him find loopholes to let the perpetrators escape. But he’ll be frustrated and I’ll be frustrated and there will be a terrible cry from Trump’s supporters to let the world know that they know what happened and they won’t let the world forget. Ever.
If you think that defrauding the bank for a loan by submitting false information is, OK you are no different than the crook getting the loan. 😎. This applies also to the individual that liked your comment 😎😏
What’s that old curse?
“May you come to the attention of the authorities.”
Too Late, it’s just the government to not tell the banks what the score was FIRST, dumb.
Afraid so. That’s why the coup plotters have had Lawfare running point on their schemes. Subversive specialists in skating on the edges of what is legal. Some will go to jail because they provably violated existing law. Others will walk having successfully navigated between the murky lines of what’s legal.
I find it very odd that Harvard would have the nerve to put in for these loans, when one of there very own people could be behind, the virus itself. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/28/us/charles-lieber-harvard.html
That’s what happens where you have a corrupt DOJ. It’s the same as Page, Strozk, Comey and folks giving us the middle finger for three years.
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/all-banks-shafted-small-businesses-out-coronavirus-relief-jpmorgan-takes-cake
Stench of having been planned in advance. Evil, evil, evil.
Perhaps this will get the Chamber of Commerce to put pressure on their politicians to open things up….perhaps. The money is for mainstreet America….not Wall Street.
Remind me why the CoC would care one iota for Main Street?
Sorry….the US CoC is aligned with the globalist multinationals who are “Wall Street”, and against small and medium businesses who comprise “Main Street.”
There has been reams of information supporting that fact posted in articles right here in The Last Refuge for many years. Enter “chamber of commerce” in the search block to find them.
perhaps i phrased things wrong….if big business (COC/wall street)…aren’t getting their bailouts, then they start to call the COC to get them opened up ASAP. The Trump administration is making a statement here that the money is for small businesses/main street and there will be consequences for big businesses that try to fraudulantly poach it. If there is no gravy for big business/COC/Wall Street, they are going to want to get opened up ASAP.
Wow, I bet Harvard and Ruth’s Chris are terrified. Bill Barr is going to come down on them big time.
By the way, here is a petition to force Ruth’s Chris to give it back so small businesses like mine and Seneca the Elder can get some help.
http://chng.it/pnsDyzJk9w
Bill Barr’s gonna sit there and MAKE them watch the training video … or not.
Come on – our DOJ is officially a laughing stock … and a very corrupt one, at that. It would take a massive act of Congress to shift that leviathan but they’re even more corrupt, so good luck with that.
Here’s a small business owner being harassed in AZ. In the vid: Just LOOK at how empty that store is compared to a Grocery or Drug Store. Un.Be.Lievable. : NO Common Sense used here re. this “social distancing” thing.
I’d take my chances in his shop any day vs. a Grocery store.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dont-want-feel-like-harassing-awful-bodycam-video-shows-business-owner-harassed-police-staying-open/
And if you ever needed proof that it’s SMALL businesses that need these loans and not Big ones, this vid is it.
The police have shown what they will do–they will arrest law abiding citizens in order to save their jobs. These police will not get the support they once enjoyed from conservatives.
Where are the Police Unions in this? It seems they have the muscle to protect EVERYBODY (in this case, for once). Sigh … I know where they are – they’re eating lunch with their corrupt politician friends right now.
Unfortunately, these orders have the weight of the law behind the through the department of health. Whether constitutional or not is another matter.
The police are told what to do and enforce by the police chiefs who answer to the city/county executive.
The patrol officer is not the one who decides what is or is not constitutional.
WOW….. big bad as s es in uniforms.
Hope they had fun playing their vulgar power-game.
Jag o ffs
You have to be from Pittsburgh. Talking Pittsburghese
The people in Blue are doing more than ODUMBO ever did in getting people to hate them.
The cop is not wearing his face mask correctly, report him.
This cop is not being a good citizen…report him and all others like them. Contact their boss and their mayor…go get them!
They are not wearing gloves either. This really sincerely upset me. The man has ordered new stuff to be in compliance. Historic downtown of Winslow Arizona has nothing but lots of tourists traveling R 66 that are fans of Eagle’s song Take it Easy. Some great while in wall diners & an old hotel. Truthfully I bet this man is providing needed things to the very people living nearby with backyard chickens, animals. Hay.
All I have to add is: lawsuit against the Winslow police. This is an example of the tin pot dictators or if you prefer lilliputians that make up many police forces across the country. As I always say when people rave on about how wonderful public servants they are, “they are protecting their jobs and their pensions” before anything else.
What!!!! You mean the companies that pay their CEOs literally MILLIONS of dollars a year in salary, not including perks, don’t qualify for the program? Don’t they know that Kobe beef, fine wines, 100 year old scotch and caviar, the necessities of life, puts a strain on the monthly budget? Sheesh.
I hate greedy multi-national corporations who are only loyal to themselves and pay their top executives outrageous yearly compensation. Seriously, is there EVER enough money for these people?.
Who also donate to many politicians. So why would our uniparty want to make them suffer?
Heard a reference yesterday to several publicly traded companies whose outside auditors had already issued going concern statements before the pandemic hit, and who received $$ under the stimulus plan. Were/are they using it for their DIP financing? CFOs would be wise to review their D&O coverage before they sign these applications.
Largest publicly traded companies getting $$
https://truepundit.com/here-are-the-largest-public-companies-taking-payroll-loans-meant-for-small-businesses/
“25% of the companies had warned investors months ago — while the economy was humming along — that their ability to remain viable was in question.”
https://apnews.com/6c5942eec36cc43b25ad5df5afebcfbd
Fubar.
Look…the brutal truth is that the law contained way too many exceptions for big and huge businesses to get a piece of the action. Those exceptions are still in this thing.
When has the gubmint EVER done anything to help a small business or the middle class.
My brother was trying to open a small sole proprietorship business and needed an office for it. You would not believe the county, state, federal, and EPA regs.that he had to comply with which cost him over a hundred thousand dollars. And to make matters worse, the numbers of inspections his property and bldg had to undergo took damn near a yr.
The sad part is, he died before he ever got to open the business after spending all that money.
I was surprised that small businesses were companies with less than 500 employees
Investigation. How about prosecution? You arrested mothers with kids using the playground, right?What Harvard doing is criminal like committing fraud.
Mnuchin trusted businesses to read the qualifications and not pursue.
Like we trust criminals to not commit crimes.
The only recourse – in both circumstances – is justice.
Little criminals get little money and Big Justice.
Big criminals get Big Money and little justice.
That’s the way the world works. Well, that and sometimes politicians get deposits in their foundations.
It’s just too bad that our Department of Justice is riddled with corruption, and doesn’t give a crap about justice or America. We can’t rely on them to provide “ equal justice under the rule of law”.
They obviously can’t discipline themselves/hold themselves accountable under US law.
I don’t know where or how we can receive justice in America anymore.
Those crazy commies
It’s why I keep saying use the NSA database to ensure that all of this was truly just an act of nature and not an act of terror to leverage a crisis to harm PT, the economy and people in advance of the Nov election.
Millions of lives, jobs and families are being destroyed. IMO PT owes the citizens of this country an investigation to ensure this was truly just an act of nature and not one of terror.
The government offers “free” money and then is surprised by shrewd lawyers figuring out how their corporate clients can weasel around the rules to cash in highly??
And most of the big corporations nowadays support DemoncRATs instead of Republicans, and are especially against President Trump.
So….who couldn’t see that coming?
It seems as if the White House crew is very naive. I hope this is not so, our lives depend upon them right now.
“It’s TOTALLY BROKEN.”
And because we are in the state of ‘NO JUSTICE FOR THE GLOBALIST FILTH, EVER’ – it will never be fixed.
President Trump’s finance team is top shelf.
They are terrific and transparent and most of all HONEST.
By far they are the best group within his administration as of today IMO.
Grenell, Radcliffe and Meadows will be moving up as well as they get more time under their belt.
IMO and I think many would agree that FIB, C_A and DOJ are the weaker more questionable parts of his administration.
Top notch. Sec Mnuchin is batting for us. Love this team.
BTW Sec Mnuchin was doing this sort of thing before Pres Trump called him to come on the team. Mnuchin’s company stepped up and helped funding and production of Clint Eastwood’s “Sully” when Hollywood funding gave Clint the cold shoulder. Check the movie credits next time you see “Sully”.
I haven’t dug into this too much, but I would just caution people to think it through before assuming it’s a “big corporation” just based on the name. For example, small businesses come in many shapes and forms. For example, depending on the industry, you could have 500 employees and $35M in sales and still be considered a small business. Or, you could have the stamp of what appears to be a large company – e.g. Subway – but it’s actually a franchise system so it’s a guy with 2 stores and a couple dozen employees. McDonalds, 7-Eleven, etc. are all franchise stores, and the owners are often S-corp or C-corp LLC small business owners.
Obviously, if Starbucks is applying, that is bad. Those are all “company stores”. And I hope Treasury throws the books at companies that are clearly not small businesses taking advantage of the situation.
Treasury could also probably set up some buckets of money to help small businesses with under 20 employees (89% of small businesses have less than 20 full time employees). That would be very easy to certify on a loan application and bucket the money accordingly because those are the ones with far less access to ready cash than, say, a huge mining outfit with 500 employees and a lot of capital assets.
I should probably qualify “Starbucks” to say “If a company like Starbucks”…since I have no knowledge of any big companies that have applied…
I hope they are also onto the Wells Fargo style scheme of shuffling ad prioritizing the loans they process to favor the larger ones that make the bank more money.
Somewhere I have a link to the article about that and will post here if I can find it quickly…..
