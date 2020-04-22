Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin – Warns Big Business Not to Try and Take Funds From Small Business Relief…t

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calls in to Stuart Varney to provide updates on congressional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Small Business Administration relief package. Sec. Mnuchin covers a range of topics from Harvard to oil.

After discovering that several large companies have applied to the PPP program, Mnuchin warns them about the statements on the qualifying ‘certification’. The SBA/PPP program is designed for small businesses without access to the capital needed to continue payroll operations. Any big business that has access to capital could face severe penalties and/or investigation if they disregard the certification and make an SBA claim under the program.