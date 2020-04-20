“Senate Constructs $500 Billion State Bailout to Fund Coronavirus Lock Down – Irony: Taxpayers Pay for Their Confinement…”

Comrades, senators within the United States government have proposed a terrific scheme to force taxpayers to fund their own confinement. According to the plan $500 billion will be provided to state and local officials in an effort to offset lost revenue as a result of keeping citizens under house arrest. Under the remarkable plan, taxpayers will now be paying for their own confinement.
Under the proposal, citizens who are not permitted to work; and who cannot leave the confinement of their homes or residence to earn a living; are now going to be compelled by the authority of the government, to pay the continued salaries of government workers.
Meanwhile, in a brilliant twist to benefit the State, as a result of their dictatorial power there is no currently functioning system of representation for any citizen to petition their unwarranted house-arrest. You just can’t make this stuff up folks… unfortunately.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Senate Republican and a Democrat proposed a $500 billion rescue package for state and municipal governments on Monday, as it became increasingly clear that the next coronavirus relief bill will not include money for reeling local authorities.
[…] Bill Cassidy (R), of Louisiana, and New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, who represent two of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, said their bill would allocate money based on states’ populations, infection rates and revenue losses in order to ensure that money goes where it is needed most.
[…] State governors and local officials across the United States have been pleading for more federal aid to provide essential services, as Americans stay home and businesses have closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. (read more)
These are remarkable times….
I can’t wait to see who lines up to support this scheme.
I can also sense a disturbance in the force.
.
If the state and local officials could be trusted with tax dollars they wouldn’t need the bailout to begin with.
The GCF wrote: “The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response required to stem it shows the importance of acting together to solve unparalleled threats to people and our planet. The far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 are a stark reminder of the catastrophic implications the world faces if we don’t.”
Spot crude has fallen to ZERO because this lockdown has destroyed the economy from top to bottom. There is no place to store the oil and the Climate Change conspiracy against the world is jumping for joy. What they fail to understand is the cheap oil makes every other form of energy now TOO expensive.
Their goal to reconstruct the economy without oil wiping out all the jobs in airlines and the auto industry for starters is going to unleash absolute civil unrest. If the governments DO NOT launch serious investigations into this deliberate destruction of the world economy to force the end of CO2, there will be revolutions as long as governments protect these people.
Gates and his co-conspirators are such elitists that fail to comprehend how many people’s lives, pensions, jobs, and healthcare have been wiped out all because of their obsession with CO2. He has admitted that there is no formula that if you lower CO2 to x you will get y temperature. There are plenty of studies that disagree with Gates. He refuses to even listen and assumes the effects will be bad, with no historical data whatsoever. There is NO formula to measure CO2 to predict the climate – PERIOD! Yet he has advocated destroying our economy to further his paranoia about Climate and has advocated reducing the population to achieve his goal.
If a full-scale investigation is NOT launched, we are going to see untold civil unrest sweep the world. So many third world countries that depended on tourism have been wiped out. Reports are already coming in from places like the British Virgin Islands where they are seeking a 7% tax to try to wire money out of the country.
We are facing a UNPRECENTED economic collapse on a grand scale without a full-blown investigation.
From Armstrong Economics
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/climate/the-climate-change-conspiracy-to-destroy-rebuild-the-economy-in-their-vision/
There is also a petition to investigate Bill Gates on the White House page here.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity
So, two of the most corrupt politically decades long states came up with this RIP off of taxpayers?
In your face to red states with the middle finger. It’s past time to water the tree of Liberty.
I always knew we would furnish the rope to hang ourselves.
Better question…
Why didn’t these State and Local Officials have the intelligence to earn the money so their State would be in a surplus?
I told all they backed Trump into a corner to use against him for this election season so now he’s gotta play along. It matters more than ever to give him 4 more years so maybe he can finally crush the Uni-party who have been destroyed by his policies besides hating every ounce of this man.
Prepare accordingly!
Well, they did sell all of their ventilators and other pandemic related supplies…
I wonder what a tsunami wave looks like in the “force” field?
We are about to find out. I’ll be damned if I will stand for this absolute OUTRAGE!!!!! Phone lines will be burning up this afternoon.
This is just great news! On top of that,, RINO Nanny Stater Gov. DeWine of Ohio just canceled the school-year here for no good reason!
I am NOT happy!
I live in Ohio. Dewine has been a major disappointment appearing on MSNBC regularly parroting the dems talking points. He has not interest in opening the state.
But Dewine did make sure that his liquor stores in eastern Ohio are forbidden from selling to anyone from Pennsylvania who come over because Wolf has shut their own stores down.
Democrat controlled states with huge deficits will use this “crisis” to get WTP to pay for all their previous profligate unfunded spending! If we do a financial and economic collapse will just be transferred from certain individual states to the country as a whole! States should only be reimbursed by the Feds for those costs they incurred fighting the Wuhan virus only! Then those Federal costs should be passed along to China due to their incompetence, willful neglect or intention infection of the world!
Cuomo is trying to get his projected(before Covid) 6$ billion budget deficit covered by using the Covid crisis. He’s not saying that, but it is what he is trying to do by any and all methods. Yes, he is that unethical. You can bet he will keep hollering, ridiculing, manipulating and begging until he gets what he wants.
Sorry America. As an unwilling prisoner of this gulag called NYS, I am apologizing for the corrupt dictator at the head of this state, trying to take all those tax dollars he shouldn’t get that you worked so hard for and shouldn’t be made to give to him. He is the reason the state is behind in it’s fiscal responsibilities and now he will lie with a smile and a sad, tragic story as he takes those billions he needs to fix his mistakes.
PT, don’t give it to him. Please. Save the people, give to them directly, not the state governments, especially NY.
cjzak- Greetings from a fellow prisoner in the People’s Republic of NY.
Comrade Emperor Cuomo has made no bones about it- he wants the Feds to pay off our huge debt that has absolutely nothing to do with the Chi Com Virus™ and everything to do with the uncontrolled spending that has been going on in this state for generations.
Our economy is in free fall and the vampires like Cuomo and his Commie Blue State buddies are coming out for taxpayer blood.
The ONLY thing that will force Cuomo et al to end mass house arrest and end the LockDown™ is if they run out of money. They can’t print it and they need us to go back to work to refill the coffers.
The tyranny is getting worse by the hour as the fear, hysteria and propaganda keep ratcheting up. Many of my friends and relatives are now certifiably insane believing that if they go out without their masks and gloves they will get contaminated and die.
By the way, the money is not getting to the people. Just like supplies and materials, it is being stolen as soon as it hits the NY bureaucracy.
President Trump- #LET YOUR PEOPLE GO.
Government just got bigger! I am frustrated that no government workers are being laid off. Are they all essential?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Has anyone seen or heard from AG Barr?
Calling AG Barr…..
The citizens who you say you work for are calling!
Sundance- as long as Comrade Emperor Cuomo et al can’t print money, this is our only hope.
Without Funding…
Then OPEN UP FOR BUSINESS
EARN THE MONEY… GOVERNORS
Do politicians like anything better than Redistribution of Others’ Wealth? If so I can’t think what it is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Politicians equals Socialists……….
“I can’t wait to see who lines up to support this scheme.” Knaves and fools, Sundance . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will Trump VETO it?
The 4 horseman arrive
Let’s see, has Congress taken a pay cut to help fund any of this 500B?
I think unnecessary government (Federal, State and Local) should be sent home without pay. Also, all other government employees should get 50% of their normal salary. That will motivate them to help us out of this instead of making it worse. We could also laugh at the FBI and DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
bob- ALL of my local town, school, state and county public officials and bureaucrats have been on extended paid vacation. No offices are open, no business is being conducted, all of the courts are closed. NOT ONE OF THESE BASTARDS HAS MISSED A PAYCHECK SINCE THIS FIASCO STARTED including double dippers like my town supervisor who makes $4000/ week in pension and salary. (he was a former school administrator before becoming supevisor).
We no know that with the exception of the highway departments which are the only people actually working, all the rest of them are non-essential and should be fired.
They voted themselves a raise and increase in staff. This is hazardous duty. It’s so hazardous that they can;t come to work, so their pay has to be increased.
Government logic
Headline: Red States to Pay For Blue States Incompetence.
I hope our President says “Nope”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s exactly what it is. Tax payers go back to work to pay for the Democrats’ base to stay home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope he says a lot more than that!!
And once that happens they will continue to deficit spend and run up their State’s debt just like before the payoff. There is no learning curve for Democrats about spending only Federal bailouts!
LikeLiked by 1 person
like wth!
can we please go outside now!!
if not in the spring and summer…how can we go outside in the WINTER?
Why hasn’t “Government” random sampled, say, 20-50,000 people, not hospitalized, throughout the USA to determine who has the active virus, who doesn’t have it, and who has had it in the past?
This would be a large enough sample to generalize across the whole Population, so intelligent decisions could be made.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am still waiting for them to sample people who took part in LARGE gatherings since the beginning of January:
NFL PLayoofs
NFL Super Bowl
TRUMP Rallies
NASCAR events
NHRA events
That is a GREAT idea!! Send your suggestion to the White House!!
This just allows the states to hold their hostages even longer. Insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And fudge the #s and even promote the disease spread. Compensation is directly related to “infection rates and lost revenue”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep – as long as there is a financial incentive to have more cases, the numbers will continue to rise! I cannot believe that more people do not understand that concept!!
Start paying states that open up and begin taking care of patients who do NOT have COVID and all of a sudden the count will drop like an anchor!
What an epic tragedy this all is. President Trump, along with a lot of others, got duped. Thats all there is to it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you can do a better job, why isn’t your name on the ballot? Oh that’s right, you’re a wus.
It’s worse even than that. As I have been trying to inform people, in one way or another, for the past 18 – 20 years, there is a general crisis of incompetence in ALL of the sciences, in fact in every field in which there is a supposed consensus. They are all corrupt, all compromised, all wrong in their fundamental assumption As in the global warming hysteria, which rests upon invalid global climate science, so are the doctors like Fauci totally incompetent, in the total lockdown of a nation, in an academic’s desperate attempt to capture every individual covid19 virus, and with it every American (in order to cover their ignorance — just as the coup plotters are desperate to capture every narrative, and continue trying to impeach President Trump, to cover THEIR evil.
“…we live in a climactic time of a general testing of mankind on Earth, with
no real experts. Let that thought sink in, for your serious consideration,
even prolonged study. The intellectual character of our time is, to put it
bluntly but clearly, tattered, with, indeed, much insanity….”
Modern Dogmas, Covid-19, and Echinacea
LikeLiked by 2 people
and the pathetic shall inherit the earth
and then starve to death
I mean, what, exactly did they THINK was going to happen? Do these politicians EVER think beyond their own noses? I have been asking for over a month — and especially since April 15 treasury infusion of cash did not occur this year — how long will it take for just essential people working, for them to realize that THEY NEED non-essential people working, in order for the essential people to NOT BECOME non-essential?
The essential workers are the parasites. They are the ones whose well-being depends on the host. And now the hosts are being tasked with BEGGING to allow the parasites to continue their parasitical ways? Call in the fumigators. They are who are ‘essential’ right about now . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think beyond their noses…
That’s above their pay grade!!!
Of course Bill Cassidyis an M.D. – Haven’t the doctors and experts done enough harm already.
Veto it!
3,740,688 NICS background checks in March 2020. 133% increase over February 2020. 141% year over year increase, month of March.
The great unwashed non-compliant disease vectors (mostly first time buyers) have apparently traded in their pitchforks for something lighter.
I have been writing that we do not have a legitimate federal government. This proves it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO PT needs to get ahead of this as it could turn on him…
First we have governors with excessive rules trampling Americans civil liberties. So the question could turn on PT at some point, why did PT via his AG not do anything?
Second, we have citizens paying for their own confinement. Again the question could turn on PT as why would he make citizens pay for their own confinement under dictatorial governors who trample on Americans Civil Liberties?
The questions will come…
IMO, lock jaw by Barr on these civil liberty violations topic will only reflect negatively on PT if this crap keeps up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bailing out Blue State underfunded pension funds has been a Dem goal for years.
Ever since the SALT deduction was eliminated from federal taxes, Blue States have been trying to get that lost revenue back, too.
“Never let a crisis go to waste.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep and the good old Empire State-aka NY- is a leading candidate for just this. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is not enough money on this planet to bail them out. Those overpaid police/fireman/state associates are going to in a world of sh*t without 5 years. The best thing they can hope for is those already drawing benefits die from CV19 so the pot can grow a little.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s ALL I can stands, I CAN’T stands no more!
I yam what I yam and that’s all that I yam, I’m Popeye the Sailorman.
This was unfortunately inevitable and yet at the same time inexplicable: Inevitable because the Blue State Governors and Mayors (Cuomo and de Blasio) have been pissing and moaning about We Need Mo Money!!! Inexplicable because it is the States that shot themselves in the foot by issuing the Stay At Home Orders, Non-Essential businesses Must Close, etc. The States shut down businesses which shut down their Tax Revenue. The Federal Government had Nothing to do with it, and yet the States are demanding the Federal Government pay their bills. Unbelievable and insane in the membrane. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
At this point, I have to agree, dawg.
Things need to make sense and none of this (over)reaction to covid does make sense.
We’ve had all kinds of pandemics — Hong Kong flu, Swine flu, bird flu, MERS, SARS, etc, and never have we shut down our country. Not once!
What is different about this pandemic that can possibly justify the forced economic and societal collapse, which will result in more illness and death than the virus ever could?
The only thing that I can think of is that during THIS pandemic, the President’s name is Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was intended as a reply to dawg’s comment above about getting duped.
None of this is “just happening” the use of BioWarfare for the NWO Agenda has been long planned out (due to some creepy requirement in Occult/Satanic “work” they are required to “signal” what they will do/are doing, leading up to this “pandemic” they have obviously done this….)– how is it the creepy NWO Murals at the Creepy Denver Airport have a Soldier/Plague spreader wearing a BioWarfare mask stabbing a dove in front of dead babies/crying mothers? This is “Art” for a public airport?: https://thechive.com/2012/03/08/something-is-rotten-in-the-denver-airport-25-photos/
This article shows that “Elite” Magazines are also used to “signal” their coming Agenda roll outs–especially the NWO Rothschild owned Magazine: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-elites-plans-were-foretold-in-popular-culture/
Microsoft hires a known Witch/Satanist as an ad spokesperson during this? What? More signaling of who they really are: https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/microsoft-releases-and-deletes-an-ad-with-elite-occultist-marina-abramovic/
Here is the same Microsoft Witch Satanist with Lord Rothschild (head NWO Bankster) and their Father Satan posed behind them: http://stateofthenation.co/?p=11727 — You couldn’t make this stuff up– people are in denial as to it not being “believable” when it is right in their faces — that this it the Part 2 to the NWO 911 “event” that was used to strip our Rights and “change” the World is so obvious you have to be blind not to see it– they are sticking it in your face as to who they are (NWO “Elites”/Occultists/Satanists) and what they are doing (long planned BioWarfare on the Peons to move their Agenda of taking over all assets and complete authoritarian/tech slave rule forward). This Corbett guy predicted all of this — if you can predict it, it isn’t “just happening” it is planned and executed — well worth reviewing: https://www.corbettreport.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
And what money are we supposed to use to pay this?
The people who fund the government are ordered by the government to not work. So they can’t make money to give the government. But the government keeps spending. Worse it spends much more than usual.
It won’t be long before government will be confiscating all we have. Because, you know, they have to protect us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Trump doesn’t Veto this charade his poll numbers will drop like a stone, just as the Marxists have planned it ?
Just McConnell and the RINO boys boxing in PT.
Now you see why if we were smart we would sacrifice McConnell in the Nov election. It is our chance to get rid of him once and for all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can’t get a reload of the PPP program whereby the money goes directly to small business owners but WE CAN give $500B to states where the funds are controlled by these ego maniac power hungry governors and virtually NONE of the money gets into the hands of the small business owner.
Truly the Senator who came up with this idea should be dropped off at the top of Mount Everest in his BVD’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Senate Constructs $500 Billion State Bailout to Fund Coronavirus Lock Down – Irony: Taxpayers Pay for Their Confinement…”
This makes me think of the Chinese. When they execute someone, they make them pay for the bullets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess we will have to raise the tarrifs on China to pay for all of this.
Will Atlas shrug? Who is John Galt?
I’m loving these protests—ramp up!
NWO (New World Order) Strategy:
1. Remove the ability of a government to create debt free (e.g. Federal Reserve in 1913)
2. Increase their debt through warfare and welfare
9/11 sparked spending of 6+ trillion in Middle East, created Patriot Act, surveillance state, etc. Corona Virus has now already cost at least 2.5 trillion dollars, removed our rights, and set a crazy precedent, etc.
Of course none dare call it conspiracy …
And of course, nobody spied on the Trump campaign …
And mail ballots are never used for voter fraud …
Inviting Treepers to question the narratives.
And yet we used every tool and surveillance mechanism in the US arsenal to fight terrorist while spending trillions but we won’t use the NSA database to ensure this virus was not planned or leveraged to take down PT, the economy and the country while spending trillions.
As Senator Schumer said: The Intelligence Community has 6 ways from Sunday to get back at him.
They are not on our side. They are part of the swamp.
Why PT doesn’t have at least one briefing a week where he only takes submitted questions from common sense Americans is beyond me.
The media no longer represents the people so why do they continue to get a seat at these briefings asking idiotic and gotcha questions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
disturbance in the force? as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced?
Three biggest mistakes by PT IMO………….
1) Picking Sessions
2) Picking Barr
3) Not Picking Sundance
He can’t pick anybody that would be worth a sh*t because Mitch wouldn’t even consider him. Trump can really buck them much or the republicans will vote with the dems and impeach him. This country is ungovernable at this point. Half the population is dumber than dirt.
Errrbody needs a bailout…..this guy needs to call Obammy for help since they’re best buds
https://www.forbes.com/sites/daviddawkins/2020/04/20/billionaire-branson-asks-for-government-money-to-save-virgin-atlantic-claims-he-did-not-leave-britain-for-tax-reasons/#58390049e218
There should be ZERO bailout of local governments unless they reduce their workforce and budgets by at least 10%. What the hell are they doing during this shutdown? Nothing, and getting paid for it. There are some government workers working from home but eventually that work will dry up. Lay some f-ing people off for crying out loud!
There should also be no bailout unless they shift some government services to the private sector who can deliver much more, on time, and under budget. It’s time for local government waste to be highlighted and shove it up their inefficient asses. Let’s start with government getting out of garbage collection, then move on to stopping government managed housing rehab, then make government buy technology that is proven and easily purchased on open market instead of reinventing crap that never works and making taxpayers pay, and pay, and pay,and pay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
minnesota mike- you just NAILED IT.
I am in NYC. Do NOT, Mr. President, give this commie any money for his own ineptitude. Maybe NYers will learn to stop voting for these losers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT might want to tweet back, ask why de Blasio’s wife can’t account for the $850M he gave her for a mental health project.
https://www.redstate.com/slee/2019/03/05/bill-de-blasios-wife-case-missing-850-million-taxpayer-money/
I believe her money was spent well because everybody in NYC have mental health issues. She was trying to make everybody stupid right?
Gerald Ford…drop dead NY
Donald Trump …drop dead NY
Or you could try, opening up your state and allowing people and capitalism to get back to doing what it has done for almost 250 years without taking a dime.
But I guess robbing from the citizens is more fun!
At this point the money being borrowed is only monopoly money being printed out of thin air. No way it will ever be paid back. Under Trump’s second term the debt will be renegotiated or Trump will just give the Central Banks the finger and start printing US Notes again backed by a basket of real assets…
No doubt. We’re printing money and posting to ledgers and it looks official but it is all make believe.
Conway Twitty………
My one and only prayer is that some day you’ll care
My hopes, my dreams come true, my one and only you
No one will ever know how much I love you so
My only prayer will be someday you’ll care for me
But it’s o-only make believe
Needless to say, I’m against this in all forms. If a state shuts down on its own, that’s up to them. If they have a budget shortfall, issue bonds, if they can’t pay the bonds, default. Screw the pensions, screw the government employees – vote better next time.
Unfortunately if this $500B bailout happens……..
NY get 300B
NY gets 100B
And the other 48 fight over the leftovers.
Trump would never sign this.
Would he?
Looks like McConnell (Chamber Of Commerce Globalist Frontman) needs a UniParty (Sold Out RINO’s and Democrats Victory in the Senate in the Fall, not a Pro MAGA Republican Victory?
I’ve been thinking this the entire time, let’s run up the tab, the longer we stay shut down, the higher the bill. I don’t know how we’re going to get out of this debt.
We haven’t gotten the check and we meet the criteria, so I don’t know about us getting our stimulus that we’ve paid for.
Stop fretting about paying all this money back. It will soon be worthless. A loaf of bread will cost $100 or more. The day is rapidly approaching when these millions, billions, and trillions will have the same value as Weimar Marks and Zimbabwean Dollars: Nothing. If gold is your hedge, think again, the Feds will come for it just like they did in 1934. Best advice, buy cyber currencies. It’s very difficult to confiscate. Learn how at https://miningbonanza.info/coins
