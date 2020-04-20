Kevin Hassett Second Quarter GDP Likely “Largest Decline Since Great Depression”…

It’s tough to see happy warrior Kevin Hassett without a smile. However, Hassett is a very smart straight-shooter brought back into the administration to specifically advise and assist President Trump on economic plans and strategies to exit the COVID-19 collapse.
Hassett held an impromptu press availability to discuss the current status of our economic situation and took questions about the budget shortfalls amid local and state government. Lets finish battling through the crisis so we can get quickly to the rebound.
Praying for quick recovery in all areas. The Lord bless them as they diligently work.
My favorite happy warrior doesn’t look happy at all.
Just Liszt, He has been among my favorite. from start along with Mick Mulvaney, and what I am SO shocked to see here is how much Hassett seems to have aged! He is relatively young chronologically, so this is what happens to everyone EXCEPT our forever young first couple.
Self inflected. We listened to the globalist stooges (Brix, Fauci and other swamp creatures) and are paying the price.
Self-inflicted. We should NEVER have shut down our economy. South Dakota governor did not, and they have fewer deaths than most.
Self inflicted because we humbly said yes master governor and gave up our rights without a whimper.
30 states have only 1 case per 1000 people.👏🏼
Oops—so sorry—wrong thread
“Hey, we have a virus coming at us that might be, maybe, a bit worse than the common flu. What should we do?”
“I know, let’s cause the next Great Depression!!!”.
This is the most stupid thing any nation has ever done to itself. And what is the end game for the demonrats and never Trumpers? Never Trumper Steve Schmidt explains (from David Horowitz article on Breitbart)…..
“This depraved piece of political sleight-of-hand was left to “Never Trump” Republican, Steve Schmidt, who has had the chutzpah to put it this way: “Trump ran on a promise of ‘making America great again.’ What we see is death, economic collapse, and suffering on an immense scale that nobody in the country could have imagined seeing in our lifetime 60 days ago.” How we got here I leave for you to figure out.”
What is happening today is exactly what our enemies dreamed of happening. We have to reverse course now!
And we’re suppose to believe it “just happened”? Exactly what they wanted? At most an “accident” at the WuHan Lab? Not buying it– not a “Coincidence Theorist”– all of this was planned and rolled out by the NWO Networked Psychopaths– since they run the Media and basically everything else at the highest levels it was not any real difficult work for them– they have been telegraphing it thru the NWO Rockefeller Foundation/Gates Foundation for years– “predicting” it, “gaming” it — this only helps their Agenda of turning the World into the Globalist created ChiCom “Model” of complete authoritarian control (now doable due to Tech) of every person while the “Elite” scoop up all assets from the Peons…none of this is “accidental” or “just happening” unless you are a complete Rube….
Yep, the pivot. When the disease (as expected) didn’t bear out, it comes time to lay the economic destruction around Trump’s neck.
And if Trump is dispatched, the opponents have all the building blocks of the devastation laid out all over the floor that they can “rebuild” and thus become the heroes.
If they can’t control it, they want to destroy it.
Several southern States reopening this wk. They are ending their citizens’ agony and despair & those are smart Governor’s. This was NEVER a health crisis and could have been handled much differently. BY design. Those models were meant to deceive and meant to cause alarm, fear and CONTROL. Even when the models were not panning out, the models were kept being referred to. Trump will have the biggest job he’s ever had reopening this country and hoping this country survives. Many small biz won’t. Many big biz won’t either. No biz models call for a 100% shut down for 45-60 days. It can’t be done w/out massive losses. Some have deep pockets. Most Main St moms and pops don’t. Restaurants operate on a thin margin. Salons, barbers operate almost wk-to-wk. Trump was duped by Fauci, Birks and the media, Dems and many GOP went right along. Seldom ever listen to Hannity. Caught a snippet of show only b/c I heard 2 reporters at the Pa rally today. Very positive reports. Pa is on the rise and rising up…good for them. Once interview over and before switching channel, Hannity started this: WE HAVE TO ALL WEAR MASKS, GLOVES and I thought, THIS IS AMERICA. I’m NOT wearing masks, gloves….no dang wonder he loves Lindsay; flop like a mop and so hypocritical.
This was all planned for roll out for many years — NWO Rockefeller Foundation and Gates Foundation “gamed” it and “predicted” it, there is evidence that all these “plagues” come out of NWO Labs, not “emerging” from the Forest or whatever is the cover story (Lyme Disease came off Plum Island BioWarfare Lab on ticks Nazi Scientists “paper clipped” into the USA infected that got onto deer that swam out there, this was lied about for decades…https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2018/08/the-hidden-history-of-lyme-disease-links-to-biological-warfare-research/ ) — none of this is “accidental” or “just happened” — it was purposefully done by the NWO Globalist created ChiComs– 5 Million out of WuHan allowed to fly into the West before they closed WuHan down when they knew what had happened….
Yes, Hannity is a buffoon and has been very bad on this issue.
Dovetailing off of the previous posting where AOC saw an opportunity, if the argument can’t be made now for the benefits of taking care of our own backyard as a top priority, when will it ever happen?
And of course Democrats and the media will blame it on Trump and not the pandemic.
Gosh, really missed Kevin Hassett. Somehow, it feels like everything is going to turn out ok now, Team Mnuchin, Navarro, Ross, Kudlow, and Hassett makes the team complete.
We’ll be fine.
Well that’s kind a “No sh…er, manure, Sherlock!” report there, Mr. Hassett. A bunch of folks at every level saw this coming back in early March. Back just after Master Fauci started proposing these guidelines. Sorry but the Administration did not have to go along. Or let the Fauci/Birx show continue as long as it has. Not blaming Kevin but this was a given effect and the numbers have never justified the cause.
A whole lot of #trumpscrewedthepooch going on here today.
Reading the comments I could swear POTUS has been duped.
Really?
I’m so happy he’s back!!!!! 🤗
Not sure where to put this. Seems to fit on just about post today. RemoveEveryDemocrat!
Hang on. We are only part way through the first month. Open this baby up and it will roar back to life. Trust me, I’m an economist.
Ha. Tell that to the blue state governors. they are in no hurry to open up. they and their cronies and corrupt media will push for a state stimulus, that will cover them for a long time. God I hate these corrupt people.
They can ask, doesn’t mean we have to give. That would just be repeating the same thing we did w/ China for 4 decades. Which got us nowhere and dragged us down.
As long as the Red States come back, I’m happy.
Love it how all the reporters are lined up about how states not getting any funding and its going to impact the first responders, blah, blah. they have their marching orders to get a stimulus pass to fund the states. What a bunch of crooks.
There is so much to say about all this, however I’ll keep it short;
GODSPEED PRESIDENT TRUMP!
The Best is Yet To Come!
!Trump2020!
The Deep State went all in to crash our economy and get rid of President Trump….It’s that simple….Peasants mean nothing to the Deep State…..
