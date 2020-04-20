Kevin Hassett Second Quarter GDP Likely “Largest Decline Since Great Depression”…

It’s tough to see happy warrior Kevin Hassett without a smile. However, Hassett is a very smart straight-shooter brought back into the administration to specifically advise and assist President Trump on economic plans and strategies to exit the COVID-19 collapse.

Hassett held an impromptu press availability to discuss the current status of our economic situation and took questions about the budget shortfalls amid local and state government. Lets finish battling through the crisis so we can get quickly to the rebound.